Today in High Prairie: September 21, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – September 21, 2022

10 a.m. – HPSD meets at HP Learning Centre.

10 – 11:30 a.m. – La Petite Ecole: Don’t Leaf Me Hanging at St. Isidore Cultural Centre.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library [3-5 years].

12:30 – 5:30 p.m. – Marigold Farmers’ Market in HP at Marigold Building.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall, Precall at 6:30 p.m., games start 7 p.m.

6 p.m. – HP Community Beautification meeting at South Peace News office.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Whist/crib alternate each week.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 21, 2022

1645 – Louis Joliet, Canadian Explorer

1737 – Francis Hopkinson, Designed first US Flag

1756 – John McAdam, Asphalt Creator

1866 – H.G. Wells, War of the Worlds Author

1902 – Allen Lane, Penguin Books Founder

1912 – Charles Jones, Looney Tunes Cartoonist

1918 – Rand Brooks, Rin Tin Tin Actor

1920 – Jay Ward, Bullwinkle Cartoonist

1931 – Larry Hagman, Dallas Actor

1934 – Leonard Cohen, Canadian Singer/Songwriter

1947 – Stephen King, The Shining Author

1950 – Bill Murray, Ghostbusters Actor

1962 – Grant Fuhr, Edmonton Oilers

1967 – Faith Hill, Country Pop Singer

1967 – Tyler Stewart, Barenaked Ladies Drummer

1968 – Ricki Lake, Talk Show Host

1983 – Joseph Mazzello, Jurassic Park Actor

This Day in Local History – September 21, 2022

Sept. 21, 1912: The Grouard News reports ideal threshing conditions are reaping the area’s best crop ever.

Sept. 21, 1912: The Grouard News reports population growth in the town stands at 14 per day.

Sept. 21, 1914: The Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia Railroad reaches Sawridge. Now it is possible to go to Edmonton from Grouard in 23 hours re railway and boat.

Sept. 21, 1926: Chief Felix Giroux of Kinuso dies. He was a huge supporter of the missionaries.

Sept. 21, 1960: Pleasantview Lodge opens in High Prairie and turned over to the Heart River Foundation to operate. The official opening takes place Nov. 9.

Sept. 21, 1972: The Sawridge Indian Band and Chief Walter Twin open a $634,000 motel in Slave Lake.

Sept. 21, 1977: South Peace News publishes a photo of Whitefish Indian Band Chief Fred Thunder laying the ceremonial block for the new $260,000 recreation building in Atikameg.

Sept. 21, 1981: Instructor Dianne Adrian puts her students through exercises as the High Prairie Gymnastics Club begins its season. About 45 children attend.

Sept. 21, 1987: Newly-elected High Prairie Chamber of Commerce president Roger Monahan says it is time to start “rocking the boat” with government trying to get economic development into town.

Sept. 21, 1987: The High Prairie Recreation Board agrees to spend $31,000 on new siding for the Sports Palace arena.

Sept. 21, 1987: The High Prairie Recreation Board agrees to allow candy machines in the Sports Palace arena. Profits will go to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Sept. 21, 1988: South Peace News reports High Prairie resident Rosemarie Willier is suing an Edmonton doctor for $250,000 because a needle was left inside her after a liver operation. She is later awarded a settlement of $9,945.

Sept. 21, 1993: Darryl Willier, of Sucker Creek, is the first native ever appointed to the Grande Prairie Regional College board of governors.

Sept. 21, 1994: HPSD Slave Lake trustee Nicole Gladu is disqualified from the board for missing three straight meetings.

Sept. 21, 1994: South Peace News reports that the new NPHL team playing out of McLennan is trying to get Jim McLean to coach the club, later to be called the Lakeland Eagles. McLean says he has not made a decision.

Sept. 21, 2005: High Prairie town manager Ken Morgan resigns. Treasurer Gerry Blaikie accepts the position of interim manager.

Sept. 21, 2007: High Prairie paramedic Mark Woods receives a Peace Country Health Emergency Services medal.

Sept. 21, 2007: Thieves strike the High Prairie Hospital by stealing medical equipment. Police ask for the public’s help in finding the culprits.

Sept. 21, 2016: South Peace News reports on efforts to revive the Northern Woods and Water Route organization’s revival.

Sept. 21, 2016: South Peace News reports that West Fraser has moved into its new office building in High Prairie.

Sept. 21, 2017: Marlene Marczyk, co-owner of Marczyk Stake and Lath, is presented with the Rupertsland Institute 2017 Entrepreneur Award.

Sept. 21, 2019: Peace River holds Walk to Remember, which raises awareness of pregnancy and infant loss.

This Day in World History – September 21, 2022

1192 – English King Richard I the Lionheart is captured.

1451 – Cardinal Nicholas of Cusa orders Jews of Holland to wear a badge.

1591 – French bishops recognize Henry IV as King of France.

1621 – Royal charter given for colonization of Nova Scotia.

1677 – John and Nicolaas van der Heyden patent the fire extinguisher.

1776 – Five days after British take New York, a quarter of the city burns.

1780 – Benedict Arnold gives British Major John André plans to West Point.

1792 – French Revolution: French monarchy is abolished.

1823 – Angel Moroni first appears to Joseph Smith.

1883 – First direct US-Brazil telegraph connection.

1893 – Frank Duryea drives the first American-made gas propelled vehicle.

1897 – New York runs famous “Yes, Virginia there is a Santa Claus” editorial.

1903 – First cowboy film “Kit Carson” premieres in US.

1911 – Canadian PM Wilfrid Laurier loses election to Robert Bordon.

1913 – First aerobatic manoeuvre, sustained inverted flight, performed.

1915 – Cecil Chubb buys English monument Stonehenge.

1921 – Pope Benedictus XV donates 1 million lire to feed Russians.

1930 – Johann Ostermeyer patents flashbulb.

1937 – J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Hobbit” is published.

1938 – Winston Churchill condemns Hitler’s annexation of Czechoslovakia.

1949 – Chinese Communist leaders proclaim People’s Republic of China.

1955 – Last allied occupying troops leave Austria.

1957 – “Perry Mason” TV series starring Raymond Burr premieres on CBS-TV.

1957 – Olav V becomes king of Norway.

1961 – Maiden flight of the CH-47 Chinook transportation helicopter.

1964 – Malta becomes independent from the United Kingdom.

1965 – Singapore admitted as part of the United Nations.

1966 – Jimmy Hendrix changes spelling of his name to Jimi.

1968 – Police drama “Adam-12” debuts on NBC-TV.

1970 – “Monday Night Football” premieres on ABC-TV.

1970 – Soviet space probe Luna 16 leaves the moon.

1972 – Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos declares martial law.

1973 – Jackson Pollocks painting “Blue Poles” sold for $2 million.

1974 – US Mariner 10 makes second fly-by of Mercury.

1981 – Belize [British Honduras] gains independence from UK.

1981 – Enterprise Radio [all sports] goes off the air.

1982 – San Francisco cable cars cease operations for 2 years of repairs.

1990 – Oakland A’s Bob Welch becomes first 25 game winner in 10 years.

1991 – Armenia votes on whether to remain in Soviet Union.

1995 – The Hindu milk miracle occurs.

2001 – Deep Space 1 flies within 2,200 km of Comet Borrelly.

2003 – Galileo mission ends by sending the probe into Jupiter’s atmosphere.

2004 – Green Day release their album “American Idiot” in the US.

2008 – The final home game is played at Yankee Stadium.

2016 – Report in Nature: Australian Aboriginals oldest known civilization.

2017 – Discovery of the first brainless animal that sleeps, a jellyfish.

2018 – Fossil of Dickinsonia proven to be oldest known animal fossil.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 21, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Squabbles may come up between you and a sibling or neighbour! Your ability to compromise is definitely called for here. If you are not careful, this could turn into a battle of wills. The minute the disagreement comes up, try to talk it out and turn it into a win/win situation. Otherwise, things may be said that should not be, and feelings could remain hurt for a long time!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Money matters might cause you a few headaches! You could be torn between the desire to put money aside for the future and the impulse to buy something you have wanted for a long time. There may be a way to have it both ways. Save a little less and try to find a bargain price for your item. Take everything into consideration and work it out before you make yourself crazy!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Too much rigorous exercise over the past few days might have you feeling a little sore and tired! Your nerves may be on edge, and you could be more likely than usual to snap at those around you. Try to ease both nerves and muscle aches by soaking in a hot bath. Herbal tea might also help. Accept that you should take it easy today and then do it!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Spiritual breakthroughs may have you feeling a little disconcerted! Clearing away deadwood, such as past traumas, might tell you a few things about yourself you would rather not face. It is vital to release them in order to progress as a human being. Even if tears are involved, this is a positive development. You will feel happier once it is all set free. Onward and upward!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A virtual conference of some kind could touch upon some pretty volatile issues! People could disagree to the point that the meeting turns into a shouting match. You probably have strong opinions on this as well, but do not get involved. You will not be able to stop the argument, and it can only cause you stress. If you can, avoid joining this meeting altogether. Think about it!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Is your significant other caught up in family problems and unable to spend time with you? Do not let your insecurity get the best of you. Your partner needs to deal with family now. Relax, do what you want to do, and have confidence you will be spending more time together as soon as possible. After dealing with family quarrels, you will be a peaceful refuge for your partner!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Matters involving communication seem to be fouled up! Messages may not get delivered, emails may not go through, and people might misinterpret your words. This could create a mess that brings everything to a screeching halt. You need to speak to people directly, give detailed instructions, use simple language, and make sure they take notes, or beware of the consequences!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your values could oppose those of a business or romantic partner today! One of you may be overly pragmatic and the other too idealistic. One seems callous, while the other seems to be living in a dream world. This could be a milestone in your relationship if approached properly. If you can not create a win/win situation, perhaps you should reconsider the partnership!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – If you have been having trouble reaching a romantic partner, it might be a good idea to stop trying. Your friend is having a rough day and might not make the best company. In fact, your beloved could view a call from you as an unwelcome interruption and be short, if not downright rude. If you speak with your friend, keep it brief and plan to get together – just not today!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may feel a bit restless and unsettled without really knowing why! Stresses on the job could churn up repressed resentment from the past that you need to release. Try to discern exactly what these stresses remind you of. If you are unable to do this, however, you will probably still reap the benefits of the release. Stay focused on your work and just let it happen!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Too many people could be vying for your attention today! All of them want advice or help. This could be flattering, and you will probably want to help them, but it can also be unsettling and make it hard to focus. Do not let this set your temper on edge and cause you to snap at your friends. Take each request one at a time, make no promises, and do your best!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – There could be trouble brewing in the workplace! Some of your colleagues neither like nor trust each other and find it impossible to work together. Adjustments are needed if everyone is going to work to the best of their abilities. If you are in a position to handle this, do it now! If you are not, distance yourself from the situation. It is the only way to stay sane!