Today in High Prairie: September 21, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – September 21, 2023

10 a.m. – Holy Family Catholic Regional Division meeting in PR at Education and Conference Centre.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Everyone welcome!

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Badminton at McLennan Providence School 12 years and older, please.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 21, 2023

1645 – Louis Joliet, Canadian Explorer

1737 – Francis Hopkinson, Designed first US Flag

1756 – John McAdam, Asphalt Creator

1866 – H.G. Wells, War of the Worlds Author

1902 – Allen Lane, Penguin Books Founder

1912 – Charles Jones, Looney Tunes Cartoonist

1918 – Rand Brooks, Rin Tin Tin Actor

1920 – Jay Ward, Bullwinkle Cartoonist

1931 – Larry Hagman, Dallas Actor

1934 – Leonard Cohen, Canadian Singer/Songwriter

1947 – Stephen King, The Shining Author

1950 – Bill Murray, Ghostbusters Actor

1962 – Grant Fuhr, Edmonton Oilers

1967 – Faith Hill, Country Pop Singer

1967 – Tyler Stewart, Barenaked Ladies Drummer

1968 – Ricki Lake, Talk Show Host

1983 – Joseph Mazzello, Jurassic Park Actor

This Day in Local History – September 21, 2023

Sept. 21, 1912: The Grouard News reports ideal threshing conditions are reaping the area’s best crop ever.

Sept. 21, 1912: The Grouard News reports population growth in the town stands at 14 per day.

Sept. 21, 1914: The Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia Railroad reaches Sawridge. Now it is possible to go to Edmonton from Grouard in 23 hours re railway and boat.

Sept. 21, 1926: Chief Felix Giroux of Kinuso dies. He was a huge supporter of the missionaries.

Sept. 21, 1960: Pleasantview Lodge opens in High Prairie and turned over to the Heart River Foundation to operate. The official opening takes place Nov. 9.

Sept. 21, 1972: The Sawridge Indian Band and Chief Walter Twin open a $634,000 motel in Slave Lake.

Sept. 21, 1977: South Peace News publishes a photo of Whitefish Indian Band Chief Fred Thunder laying the ceremonial block for the new $260,000 recreation building in Atikameg.

Sept. 21, 1981: Instructor Dianne Adrian puts her students through exercises as the High Prairie Gymnastics Club begins its season. About 45 children attend.

Sept. 21, 1987: Newly-elected High Prairie Chamber of Commerce president Roger Monahan says it is time to start “rocking the boat” with government trying to get economic development into town.

Sept. 21, 1987: The High Prairie Recreation Board agrees to spend $31,000 on new siding for the Sports Palace arena.

Sept. 21, 1987: The High Prairie Recreation Board agrees to allow candy machines in the Sports Palace arena. Profits will go to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Sept. 21, 1988: South Peace News reports High Prairie resident Rosemarie Willier is suing an Edmonton doctor for $250,000 because a needle was left inside her after a liver operation. She is later awarded a settlement of $9,945.

Sept. 21, 1993: Darryl Willier, of Sucker Creek, is the first native ever appointed to the Grande Prairie Regional College board of governors.

Sept. 21, 1994: HPSD Slave Lake trustee Nicole Gladu is disqualified from the board for missing three straight meetings.

Sept. 21, 1994: South Peace News reports that the new NPHL team playing out of McLennan is trying to get Jim McLean to coach the club, later to be called the Lakeland Eagles. McLean says he has not made a decision.

Sept. 21, 2005: High Prairie town manager Ken Morgan resigns. Treasurer Gerry Blaikie accepts the position of interim manager.

Sept. 21, 2007: High Prairie paramedic Mark Woods receives a Peace Country Health Emergency Services medal.

Sept. 21, 2007: Thieves strike the High Prairie Hospital by stealing medical equipment. Police ask for the public’s help in finding the culprits.

Sept. 21, 2016: South Peace News reports on efforts to revive the Northern Woods and Water Route organization’s revival.

Sept. 21, 2016: South Peace News reports that West Fraser has moved into its new office building in High Prairie.

Sept. 21, 2017: Marlene Marczyk, co-owner of Marczyk Stake and Lath, is presented with the Rupertsland Institute 2017 Entrepreneur Award.

Sept. 21, 2019: Peace River holds Walk to Remember, which raises awareness of pregnancy and infant loss.

This Day in World History – September 21, 2023

1192 – English King Richard I the Lionheart is captured.

1451 – Cardinal Nicholas of Cusa orders Jews of Holland to wear a badge.

1591 – French bishops recognize Henry IV as King of France.

1621 – Royal charter given for colonization of Nova Scotia.

1677 – John and Nicolaas van der Heyden patent the fire extinguisher.

1776 – Five days after British take New York, a quarter of the city burns.

1780 – Benedict Arnold gives British Major John André plans to West Point.

1792 – French Revolution: French monarchy is abolished.

1823 – Angel Moroni first appears to Joseph Smith.

1883 – First direct US-Brazil telegraph connection.

1893 – Frank Duryea drives the first American-made gas propelled vehicle.

1897 – New York runs famous “Yes, Virginia there is a Santa Claus” editorial.

1903 – First cowboy film “Kit Carson” premieres in US.

1911 – Canadian PM Wilfrid Laurier loses election to Robert Bordon.

1913 – First aerobatic manoeuvre, sustained inverted flight, performed.

1915 – Cecil Chubb buys English monument Stonehenge.

1921 – Pope Benedictus XV donates 1 million lire to feed Russians.

1930 – Johann Ostermeyer patents flashbulb.

1937 – J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Hobbit” is published.

1938 – Winston Churchill condemns Hitler’s annexation of Czechoslovakia.

1949 – Chinese Communist leaders proclaim People’s Republic of China.

1955 – Last allied occupying troops leave Austria.

1957 – “Perry Mason” TV series starring Raymond Burr premieres on CBS-TV.

1957 – Olav V becomes king of Norway.

1961 – Maiden flight of the CH-47 Chinook transportation helicopter.

1964 – Malta becomes independent from the United Kingdom.

1965 – Singapore admitted as part of the United Nations.

1966 – Jimmy Hendrix changes spelling of his name to Jimi.

1968 – Police drama “Adam-12” debuts on NBC-TV.

1970 – “Monday Night Football” premieres on ABC-TV.

1970 – Soviet space probe Luna 16 leaves the moon.

1972 – Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos declares martial law.

1973 – Jackson Pollocks painting “Blue Poles” sold for $2 million.

1974 – US Mariner 10 makes second fly-by of Mercury.

1981 – Belize [British Honduras] gains independence from UK.

1981 – Enterprise Radio [all sports] goes off the air.

1982 – San Francisco cable cars cease operations for 2 years of repairs.

1990 – Oakland A’s Bob Welch becomes first 25 game winner in 10 years.

1991 – Armenia votes on whether to remain in Soviet Union.

1995 – The Hindu milk miracle occurs.

2001 – Deep Space 1 flies within 2,200 km of Comet Borrelly.

2003 – Galileo mission ends by sending the probe into Jupiter’s atmosphere.

2004 – Green Day release their album “American Idiot” in the US.

2008 – The final home game is played at Yankee Stadium.

2016 – Report in Nature: Australian Aboriginals oldest known civilization.

2017 – Discovery of the first brainless animal that sleeps, a jellyfish.

2018 – Fossil of Dickinsonia proven to be oldest known animal fossil.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 21, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Money matters may seem vague today. Uncertainty about how to manage your affairs might plague you throughout the day. Planning for the immediate future could also be difficult. You may be expecting some funds that may not come yet, or you might not be certain if you need to make a specific purchase. Keep occupied. You can not rush it, and obsessing does no good.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Troubles in the family may have you toying with the idea of moving or at least making some changes in your household. Someone close to you has not been honest with you, and that also has you feeling a bit down. Kick around as many ideas as you can, but do not make any decisions today. It is not the time. Wait until you are in a more positive and optimistic state of mind.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your intuition and imagination are operating at a very high level today, and you may be inspired to write. However, you are not likely to have enough ideas or information to actually put pen to paper. There is no rush, though. Take some time to allow the ideas to crystallize and set them down later. Someone in a bad mood may draw you into a quarrel. Brush it off and say you are busy!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – There may be doubt about the outcome of a project that means a lot to you. It may involve financial problems or lack the support from others that you require in order to complete it. Your doubts are most likely groundless, but it does not hurt to hedge your bets a little and seek what you need elsewhere. This is likely to be a temporary delay. All signs indicate success.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your mind might be on power struggles that have caused quarrels among your friends, placing you in an uncomfortable position. Conflicting loyalties might come up when others draw you into the fray. Stay out of it! You could get angry, and this would not do you any good. Think of something else until you calm down and regain your perspective.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Daydreams and fantasies about faraway lands and exotic places might have you thinking about dropping everything and taking off for a while. You are not usually impulsive, but today you feel restless. If you have no obligations, and if weather permits, go someplace where you can experience a change of scenery. We all need it from time to time.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Sudden demands on your resources by others may have you feeling used. You may be asked for a loan. Your doubts about the person’s ability to repay might conflict with your sympathy for his or her situation. Your intuition is good today, so use it to read the true motives of those asking for favours. Grant only the ones you feel are appropriate.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Melancholy that does not seem to have any basis in reality may plague you today, causing friends, family, and your partner to worry. On days like this, it is best not to give in to gloom, but rather to throw yourself into work and projects you love. Even though you may not feel like socializing, the company of others can get your mind back on track.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today, you may feel out of sorts. You probably are not ill, but you may be tired. You could also suffer from vague aches and pains that are most likely related to stress. Take the day off and relax. Soak in a tub and read a book. Your imagination is working overtime and you need to get your mind off your malaise. Fantasy novels may be your best bet!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Strange, exciting, and vivid dreams may inspire your creativity today. You might want to try a new art form or study the works of innovators. Romance and sex are especially important to you, though insecurities about a partner may restrain you from expressing your feelings. Take a chance! Let the person know what you need right now. Your friend may be pleasantly surprised.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Concerns about your home or mother may mean you have to deal with some rather unpleasant or untrustworthy people. Lack of knowledge could have you in a quandary about how to address the situation. It would be a good idea to prepare by gathering all the facts you might need. Stay centered and focused and use your inner strength to hold out for the best for all concerned.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Juicy but perhaps unkind gossip might reach you today. You may doubt the motives of a close friend. Examine any tips you receive and ascertain the true facts before you accept it as truth. Much of the information is likely to be wrong. Your imagination is flying high, so you might want to try writing or drawing.