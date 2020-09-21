Today in High Prairie – September 22, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – September 22, 2020

No listings!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – September 22, 2020

Claudia Matula

Joroel Cox

Sara Charles Anderson

Bart Kuefler

Landon Derzaph

Dawn Waikle

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – September 22, 2020

Travis Smith

Carol McLaughlin

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 22

1694 – Lord Chesterfield, Gregorian Calendar Inventor

1904 – Ellen Church, 1st Female Airline Stewardess

1909 – Allan Lane, Voice of Mr. Ed

1912 – Martha Scott, Ben-Hur Actress

1927 – Tom Lasorda, Los Angeles Dodgers Manager

1939 – Junko Tabei, 1st Female Everest Climber

1942 – David Stern, NBA Commissioner

1943 – Toni Basil, Mickey Singer

1945 – Paul LeMat, American Graffiti Actor

1949 – David Coverdale, Deep Purple Singer

1956 – Debby Boone, You Light Up My Life Singer

1958 – Joan Jett, I Love Rock ‘n Roll Singer

1960 – Scott Baio, Joanie Loves Chachi Actor

1976 – Ronaldo, Brazilian Soccer Player

This Day in Local History – September 22

Sept. 22, 1913: Grouard town council borrows $10,000 from the Royal Bank pending collection of taxes.

Sept. 22, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports that Rev. T.J. Stainton, formerly of High Prairie, dies in Edmonton at the age of 75. He was the founder of High Prairie’s United Church Nurse Bone Memorial Building Fund.

Sept. 22, 1971: South Peace News reports building permits in town for the year so far are $482,600 including an addition to the Villa Motel and new Northern Lites Motel.

Sept. 22, 1978: The Kinuso boys sweep the E.W. Pratt Chargers 15-12, 15-10 in Smoky-Peace Volleyball League action. The Kinuso girls split their games winning 15-12 and losing 8-15.

Sept. 22, 1981: The NPHL holds an organizational meeting and accepts a bid from the McLennan Red Wings.

Sept. 22, 1985: Larry Brown, 38, of Enilda, goes missing on a hunting trip and finds his way out of the bush two days later.

Sept. 22, 1986: Thieves steal $200 worth of chocolate bars and potato chips at the High Prairie Bingo Barn.

Sept. 22, 1991: The High Prairie Recreation Board stands firm on its decision to not sell cigarettes at the Sports Palace arena. The board had not sold cigarettes at the arena for two years.

Sept. 22, 1993: South Peace News reports Shirley Matula and John E. Caudron open Rainbow Realty in the Prairie Flowers Building.

Sept. 22, 2001: The St. Andrew’s Saints men’s team wins the E.W. Pratt Invitational Volleyball Tournament after defeating Donnelly G.P. Vanier in the final.

Sept. 22, 2010: High Prairie Councillor James Waikle tells High Prairie town council that Loblaw is looking at a “three-year” window at building its store in High Prairie.

Sept. 22, 2010: Ryan Herben, co-owner of Shaw’s Point Resort, tells the M.D. council that the high taxes “are killing us”.

Sept. 22, 2010: The M.D. of Big Lakes promises a crackdown on the stray dog problem in Grouard.

Sept. 22, 2013: Three people die in an accident at Gift Lake including Lakeland Eagle Darcy McKenzie.

Sept. 22, 2015: Barry Sharkawi is recognized with an appreciation plaque by the High Prairie Regals for his efforts in supporting senior hockey.

Sept. 22, 2018: An appreciation night is held for Dr. Robin Laughlin, recognizing his decades of service to the region. Laughlin writes a letter to South Peace News saying he was “humbled” by the tribute.

This Day in World History – September 22

1499 – Switzerland becomes an independent state.

1692 – Last people [8] hanged for witchcraft in the US.

1699 – People of Rotterdam strike over high cost of butter.

1784 – Russian trappers establish a colony on Kodiak Island, Alaska.

1896 – Queen Victoria becomes longest reigning monarch in British history.

1903 – Italo Marchiony granted patent for ice cream cone.

1906 – In New Zealand, domestic workers call for a 68-hour working week.

1908 – Bulgaria declares independence from Ottoman Empire [Turkey].

1937 – 1st International Hobbit Day celebrated.

1946 – Canadian woman Evelyn Dick charged with butchering her husband.

1955 – Commercial TV begins in UK.

1958 – US nuclear submarine remains 31 days [a record] under North Pole.

1960 – Mali [formerly French Sudan] declares independence from France.

1966 – Surveyor 2 crashes on moon.

1971 – OPEC directs members to negotiate price increases.

1975 – World Football League folds.

1976 – TV drama “Charlie’s Angels” debuts.

1980 – Iraq invades Iran in an attempt to control waterway.

1982 – Sitcom “Family Ties” starring Michael J. Fox premieres on NBC-TV.

1983 – Everly Brothers reunite after 10 years.

1985 – 1st Farm Aid concert held.

1985 – French PM Laurent Fabius confesses they sank Rainbow Warrior ship.

1988 – Canada begins production of $5 silver Maple Leaf bullion coin.

1989 – “Baywatch” starring David Hasselhoff debuts on NBC-TV.

1993 – Supreme Soviet dismisses President Boris Yeltsin.

1994 – “Friends” TV sitcom starring Jennifer Aniston debuts.

1995 – Multiple bird strikes bring down plane in Alaska: 24 killed.

1997 – Elton John releases “Candle in the Wind 1997” in US.

2014 – NASA’s MAVEN space probe successfully arrives in orbit over Mars.

2015 – Volkswagen admits 11 million cars have been wrongly programmed.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 22, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – If it’s true you reap what you sow, you’re in for a great harvest in the coming months. Your hard work and focus will start to pay off handsomely with promotions and raises just when you may have given up on being acknowledged for all you do. Hang on to your great energy, passion, and enthusiasm. Doors are about to open for you. Get ready to walk through them.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You’re highly esteemed in your profession because of your strong business acumen and no-nonsense approach to problem solving. Recent successes may be preparing you for the next leap in the progression. Be open to opportunities involving the Internet that present themselves. Remember, there’s no glass ceiling online. Today may be peppered with all sorts of communications from friends.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Opportunity may knock for you today from an unlikely source, perhaps total strangers! Use your intuition to follow potential leads. Real estate, particularly residential, looks especially promising for realizing financial gain for you right now. Follow your hunches and see what develops. Don’t let your caution bog you down at the moment. It could be surprisingly wonderful.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Expect to receive interesting communications today. You might hear from a long-lost friend and have a chance to catch up on the news. Perhaps you’ll hear something about success in reaching a goal you’ve been striving for these past few months. Expect some interesting conversations. Have a great time exchanging ideas on everything from politics to child rearing.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You’re in a great position to reap the rewards from all your past hard work. In the coming weeks you’ll be able to realize important gains in your career and personal projects. Not only should you see significant advancements in your work life, but you’ll also achieve greater personal happiness. You have great momentum, so keep it up and you’ll realize your goals.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – With the current celestial energy, you might be going on a trip. It may be for business, pleasure, or both. It’s likely this trip will achieve certain goals. Perhaps you’re aiming for a promotion. Chances are you’ll be successful in your ambitions. Or you may be ready to set out on your own and start a new business. It’s an excellent time for this, too.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Don’t be surprised if money comes from an unlikely source. It could be a surprisingly good return on an investment or a bequest from a relative. Pay attention to any dreams that seem to repeat. They may hold a lesson about understanding your life path. You may receive an unexpected visit from a dear friend you haven’t heard from in years. All in all, this is a great time.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – This is a good time to forge new relationships. Be open-minded if someone you know approaches with a proposal. Do your homework and examine the potential risks, but this is a fine period in which to pursue something new. Success and good fortune are coming. Keep your eyes and ears open for opportunities. You may hear some important news from your love interest.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You’re feeling your power and strength today. You’ve worked hard to get into good physical shape. Similarly, you’ve exerted a great deal of energy in your work life and it’s paying off. With today’s planetary energy, you can also expect greater intimacy in your personal life. Enjoy this special time.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – The time is right to pursue training for a particular skill or finish a degree in a field of interest to you. Presently, great success and good fortune are indicated when you assert your considerable energy and focus on the subject matter. If you’ve been considering honing your communication skills, consider a writing course. Perhaps you want to organize a long-desired trip.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Circumstances are favourable for you if you’re contemplating investment in real estate. Any sort of investment looks good for you right now. Be ready to have an important conversation with a young person today. You may benefit from a significant piece of mail or phone call. Even if you hadn’t planned on it, you may want to visit an older friend or relative tonight, if possible.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Did you forget to take two aspirin before you fell into bed last night? This morning you may feel in a fog, but it should lift around midday. You could be surprised by some heartening news from a friend or relative regarding a difficult situation that is now being resolved. Enjoy the boost of energy that this good news gives you.