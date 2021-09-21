Today in High Prairie: September 22, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – September 22, 2021

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County meets at admin building.

7:30 p.m. – Cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – September 22, 2021

Claudia Matula

Joroel Cox

Sara Charles Anderson

Dawn Waikle

Landon Derzaph

Bart Kuefler

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – September 22, 2021

Donald Andrews

Travis Smith

Dawn Waikle

Carol McLaughlin

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 22, 2021

1694 – Lord Chesterfield, Gregorian Calendar Inventor

1904 – Ellen Church, First Female Airline Stewardess

1909 – Allan Lane, Voice of Mr. Ed

1912 – Martha Scott, Ben-Hur Actress

1927 – Tom Lasorda, Los Angeles Dodgers Manager

1939 – Junko Tabei, First Female Everest Climber

1942 – David Stern, NBA Commissioner

1943 – Toni Basil, Mickey Singer

1945 – Paul LeMat, American Graffiti Actor

1949 – David Coverdale, Deep Purple Singer

1956 – Debby Boone, You Light Up My Life Singer

1958 – Joan Jett, I Love Rock ‘n Roll Singer

1960 – Scott Baio, Joanie Loves Chachi Actor

1976 – Ronaldo, Brazilian Soccer Player

This Day in Local History – September 22, 2021

Sept. 22, 1913: Grouard town council borrows $10,000 from the Royal Bank pending collection of taxes.

Sept. 22, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports that Rev. T.J. Stainton, formerly of High Prairie, dies in Edmonton at the age of 75. He was the founder of High Prairie’s United Church Nurse Bone Memorial Building Fund.

Sept. 22, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports that efforts to form a high school football team in town fail.

Sept. 22, 1971: South Peace News reports building permits in town for the year so far are $482,600 including an addition to the Villa Motel and new Northern Lites Motel.

Sept. 22, 1978: The NPHL meets to plan for the coming season and hears that work on the new Peace River Kinsmen Sports Centre is proceeding well and that the arena will be ready for the coming season.

Sept. 22, 1978: The Kinuso boys sweep the E.W. Pratt Chargers 15-12, 15-10 in Smoky-Peace Volleyball League action. The Kinuso girls split their games winning 15-12 and losing 8-15.

Sept. 22, 1981: The NPHL holds an organizational meeting and accepts a bid from the McLennan Red Wings.

Sept. 22, 1982: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Recreation Board tells High Prairie Minor Hockey that it will have to charge double for people outside the recreation agreement area.

Sept. 22, 1985: Larry Brown, 38, of Enilda, goes missing on a hunting trip and finds his way out of the bush two days later.

Sept. 22, 1986: Thieves steal $200 worth of chocolate bars and potato chips at the High Prairie Bingo Barn.

Sept. 22, 1990: The first annual Banana Belt Little Britches Rodeo is held.

Sept. 22, 1991: The High Prairie Recreation Board stands firm on its decision to not sell cigarettes at the Sports Palace arena. The board has not sold cigarettes at the arena for two years.

Sept. 22, 1993: South Peace News reports Shirley Matula and John E. Caudron open Rainbow Realty in the Prairie Flowers Building.

Sept. 22, 1993: The Town of High Prairie shuts off water to 40 customers as bills were over 60 days overdue.

Sept. 22, 1993: South Peace News reports that Bob Calhoon will be taking over as coach of the High Prairie Regals from Rick Dumont.

Sept. 22, 1999: The M.D. of Big Lakes writes the Alberta government asking for road authority. They say they can maintain secondary highways better than government.

Sept. 22, 2001: More than 100 people take part in the Walk for Justice from Grouard to Sucker Creek.

Sept. 22, 2001: Over $50,000 is raised at the annual Sports Night held at the Sports Palace arena.

Sept. 22, 2001: The St. Andrew’s Saints men’s team wins the E.W. Pratt Invitational Volleyball Tournament after defeating Donnelly G.P. Vanier in the final.

Sept. 22, 2010: Over 80 skateboarders attend High Prairie town council’s meeting to demand answers on whether or not council will support building a new skateboard park.

Sept. 22, 2010: High Prairie Councillor James Waikle tells High Prairie town council that Loblaw is looking at a “three-year” window at building its store in High Prairie.

Sept. 22, 2010: High Prairie Councillor James Waikle tells council black mould is found inside the High Prairie Municipal Library during repairs.

Sept. 22, 2010: High Prairie town council grants developer Darrell Shewchuk a municipal tax break on his building across from Macleods. Shewchuk expected Basarab’s House of Furniture to move into the space but the deal fell through.

Sept. 22, 2010: Ryan Herben, co-owner of Shaw’s Point Resort, tells the M.D. council that the high taxes “are killing us”.

Sept. 22, 2010: The M.D. of Big Lakes promises a crackdown on the stray dog problem in Grouard.

Sept. 22, 2013: Three people die in an accident at Gift Lake including Lakeland Eagle Darcy McKenzie.

Sept. 22, 2015: Barry Sharkawi is recognized with an appreciation plaque by the High Prairie Regals for his efforts in supporting senior hockey.

Sept. 22, 2016: Yvonnette Comeau passes away at the age of 96 years. She was an assistant postmistress, worked at Joussard School, and completed books for many community organizations.

Sept. 22, 2018: An appreciation night is held for Dr. Robin Laughlin, recognizing his decades of service to the region. Laughlin writes a letter to South Peace News saying he was “humbled” by the tribute.

This Day in World History – September 22, 2021

1499 – Switzerland becomes an independent state.

1692 – Last people [8] hanged for witchcraft in the US.

1699 – People of Rotterdam strike over high cost of butter.

1761 – Coronation of King George III of the UK and Queen Charlotte.

1784 – Russian trappers establish a colony on Kodiak Island, Alaska.

1896 – Queen Victoria becomes longest reigning monarch in British history.

1903 – Italo Marchiony granted patent for ice cream cone.

1906 – In New Zealand, domestic workers call for a 68-hour working week.

1908 – Bulgaria declares independence from Ottoman Empire [Turkey].

1937 – First International Hobbit Day celebrated.

1946 – Canadian woman Evelyn Dick charged with butchering her husband.

1955 – Commercial TV begins in UK.

1958 – US nuclear submarine remains 31 days [a record] under North Pole.

1965 – India and Pakistan ceases-fire begins ending Indo-Pakistani War.

1966 – Only 413 show up at a Yankee Stadium game.

1966 – Surveyor 2 crashes on moon.

1971 – OPEC directs members to negotiate price increases.

1975 – World Football League folds.

1976 – TV drama “Charlie’s Angels” debuts.

1980 – Iraq invades Iran in an attempt to control waterway.

1982 – Sitcom “Family Ties” starring Michael J. Fox premieres on NBC-TV.

1985 – First Farm Aid concert held.

1985 – French PM Laurent Fabius confesses they sank Rainbow Warrior ship.

1988 – Canada begins production of $5 silver Maple Leaf bullion coin.

1989 – “Baywatch” starring David Hasselhoff debuts on NBC-TV.

1991 – California University makes Dead Sea Scrolls public.

1993 – Nolan Ryan, 46, pitches his last game.

1993 – Supreme Soviet dismisses President Boris Yeltsin.

1994 – “Friends” TV sitcom starring Jennifer Aniston debuts.

1995 – Multiple bird strikes bring down plane in Alaska: 24 killed.

2014 – NASA’s MAVEN space probe successfully arrives in orbit over Mars.

2015 – Volkswagen admits 11 million cars have been wrongly programmed.

2018 – Singer Rihanna is appointed as US ambassador for Barbados.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 22, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your mind is buzzing like a busy bee today. Keep things light and social. Do not get too wrapped up in details. You may tend to worry about outcomes, but the truth is problems will work themselves out quite well if you maintain a clear view of your goals. How you get there is not as important as where you want to go.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You are on top of the world today, as you should be. You are on your way to conquering a domain you once considered impossible. Stay strong and assertive. This a great time for you, but not a time to get too focused on one thing. Make sure to keep all your options open. Do not get roped into making a commitment to just one camp now.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Hop on board early today, or you may get left behind. If you sit around and wait for someone to grant you an invitation, you will probably never get where you want to go. Once you get on, there will be no stopping you. The key now is to take that first step. This is a good day to take the initiative and go wherever the tide takes you.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may sense a bit of conflict in your world today, especially when it comes to emotions. Keep in mind your perception of a dispute may make or break the result. Look for opportunities in the spaces where you might disagree with others. You can gain a wonderful perspective when you open your channels to things completely new to you.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You might be thrown off balance by the flightiness of today. Perhaps it is difficult to make a decision about anything. Try not to get too caught up in the gossip swarming around you. People may talk quite a bit today, but what you should be concerned with is substance. You want results and action, not empty information and promises.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You are ready to soar like a bird. When the next gust of wind comes up, you will take flight and send your beautiful presence all over the world. Try not to spread yourself too thin, but feel free to soar to every corner of the field. There is an expansive feeling in the air today that gives a boost to your emotions.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You will be pulled in many directions today. It could be like you are in a candy shop with only a dollar and everything looks delicious. Be careful of starting off in too many directions at once and not following through on any of them. If you are stuck and unsure which way to turn, retreat from the situation and spend some time by yourself. You work best alone.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Thank your friends today. Let them know how much they mean to you. It is important to show your appreciation to the people around you. There is an expansive feeling in your heart that will shine through. The more generous a spirit you can project, the better off you will be in all situations. Share your smile and you can not go wrong.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – It is important to communicate your feelings today. You tend to hold them inside and wait until they build up and erupt like a volcano. Emotional blocks in your system are clogging up the works and preventing new, healthier energies from moving in. Say what you need to say to the people who need to hear how you feel.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – This is a terrific day for you, so make the most of every moment. You can accomplish a tremendous amount as you juggle a dozen different things at once. Others will be inspired by your miraculous feats. You are a superstar! While you hold everyone in thrall, take the opportunity to send your love and generosity outward. It will be cherished.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may be asked to turn yourself inside out today. People may bombard you in a way that makes you want retreat into your protective shell. Let their steam dissipate before you pull out your witty, well-crafted retort. Your cutting sense of sarcastic humour is exactly what is needed to puncture any inflated, superficial egos.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You can cruise from left to right and front to rear and back again. There is plenty of fuel for your fire today, and so you should take this opportunity to move forward toward your goals. Connecting with others is an important aspect of the day. Do your best to work with like minded individuals.