Today in High Prairie: September 22, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – September 22, 2022

7 p.m. – Bridge games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Avenue.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 22, 2022

1694 – Lord Chesterfield, Gregorian Calendar Inventor

1855 – Erich von Stroheim, Sunset Boulevard Actor

1904 – Ellen Church, First Female Airline Stewardess

1909 – Allan Lane, Voice of Mr. Ed

1912 – Martha Scott, Ben-Hur Actress

1927 – Tom Lasorda, Los Angeles Dodgers Manager

1939 – Junko Tabei, First Female Everest Climber

1942 – David Stern, NBA Commissioner

1943 – Toni Basil, Mickey Singer

1945 – Paul LeMat, American Graffiti Actor

1949 – David Coverdale, Deep Purple Singer

1956 – Debby Boone, You Light Up My Life Singer

1958 – Joan Jett, I Love Rock ‘n Roll Singer

1960 – Scott Baio, Joanie Loves Chachi Actor

1976 – Ronaldo, Brazilian Soccer Player

This Day in Local History – September 22, 2022

Sept. 22, 1913: Grouard town council borrows $10,000 from the Royal Bank pending collection of taxes.

Sept. 22, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports that Rev. T.J. Stainton, formerly of High Prairie, dies in Edmonton at the age of 75. He was the founder of High Prairie’s United Church Nurse Bone Memorial Building Fund.

Sept. 22, 1971: South Peace News reports building permits in town for the year so far are $482,600 including an addition to the Villa Motel and new Northern Lites Motel.

Sept. 22, 1978: The Kinuso men’s team sweeps the E.W. Pratt Chargers 15-12, 15-10 in Smoky-Peace Volleyball League action. The Kinuso women split their games winning 15-12 and losing 8-15.

Sept. 22, 1981: The NPHL holds an organizational meeting and accepts a bid from the McLennan Red Wings.

Sept. 22, 1982: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Recreation Board tells High Prairie Minor Hockey that it will have to charge double for people outside the recreation agreement area.

Sept. 22, 1985: Larry Brown, 38, of Enilda, goes missing on a hunting trip and finds his way out of the bush two days later.

Sept. 22, 1986: Thieves steal $200 worth of chocolate bars and potato chips at the High Prairie Bingo Barn.

Sept. 22, 1991: The High Prairie Recreation Board stands firm on its decision to not sell cigarettes at the Sports Palace arena. The board has not sold cigarettes at the arena for two years.

Sept. 22, 1993: South Peace News reports Shirley Matula and John E. Caudron open Rainbow Realty in the Prairie Flowers Building.

Sept. 22, 1993: South Peace News reports that Bob Calhoon will be taking over as coach of the High Prairie Regals from Rick Dumont.

Sept. 22, 1999: The M.D. of Big Lakes writes the Alberta government asking for road authority. They say they can maintain secondary highways better than government.

Sept. 22, 2001: More than 100 people take part in the Walk for Justice from Grouard to Sucker Creek.

Sept. 22, 2001: Over $50,000 is raised at the annual Sports Night held at the Sports Palace arena.

Sept. 22, 2010: High Prairie Councillor James Waikle tells High Prairie town council that Loblaw is looking at a “three-year” window at building its store in High Prairie.

Sept. 22, 2010: High Prairie Councillor James Waikle tells council black mould is found inside the High Prairie Municipal Library during repairs.

Sept. 22, 2010: High Prairie town council grants developer Darrell Shewchuk a municipal tax break on his building across from Macleods. Shewchuk expected Basarab’s House of Furniture to move into the space but the deal fell through.

Sept. 22, 2010: Ryan Herben, co-owner of Shaw’s Point Resort, tells the M.D. council that the high taxes “are killing us”.

Sept. 22, 2013: Three people die in an accident at Gift Lake including Lakeland Eagle Darcy McKenzie.

Sept. 22, 2015: Barry Sharkawi is recognized with an appreciation plaque by the High Prairie Regals for his efforts in supporting senior hockey.

Sept. 22, 2018: An appreciation night is held for Dr. Robin Laughlin, recognizing his decades of service to the region. Laughlin writes a letter to South Peace News saying he was “humbled” by the tribute.

This Day in World History – September 22, 2022

66 – Emperor Nero creates the Legion I Italica.

1499 – Switzerland becomes an independent state.

1692 – Last people [8] hanged for witchcraft in the US.

1699 – People of Rotterdam strike over high cost of butter.

1761 – Coronation of King George III of the UK and Queen Charlotte.

1784 – Russian trappers establish a colony on Kodiak Island, Alaska.

1896 – Queen Victoria becomes longest reigning monarch in British history.

1903 – Italo Marchioni granted patent for ice cream cone.

1906 – In New Zealand, domestic workers call for a 68-hour working week.

1908 – Bulgaria declares independence from Ottoman Empire [Turkey].

1926 – Belgian Prince Leopold and Swedish Princess Astrid get engaged.

1937 – First International Hobbit Day celebrated.

1946 – Canadian woman Evelyn Dick charged with butchering her husband.

1955 – Commercial TV begins in UK.

1958 – US nuclear submarine remains 31 days [a record] under North Pole.

1960 – Mali [formerly French Sudan] declares independence from France.

1965 – India and Pakistan ceases-fire begins ending Indo-Pakistani War.

1966 – Only 413 show up at a Yankee Stadium game.

1966 – Surveyor 2 crashes on moon.

1971 – OPEC directs members to negotiate price increases.

1975 – World Football League folds.

1976 – TV drama “Charlie’s Angels” debuts.

1980 – Iraq invades Iran in an attempt to control waterway.

1982 – Sitcom “Family Ties” starring Michael J. Fox premieres on NBC-TV.

1983 – Everly Brothers reunite after 10 years.

1985 – First Farm Aid concert held.

1985 – French PM Laurent Fabius confesses they sank Rainbow Warrior ship.

1988 – Canada begins production of $5 silver Maple Leaf bullion coin.

1989 – “Baywatch” starring David Hasselhoff debuts on NBC-TV.

1991 – California University makes Dead Sea Scrolls public.

1993 – Nolan Ryan, 46, pitches his last game.

1993 – Supreme Soviet dismisses President Boris Yeltsin.

1994 – “Friends” TV sitcom starring Jennifer Aniston debuts.

1995 – Multiple bird strikes bring down plane in Alaska: 24 killed.

1997 – Elton John releases “Candle in the Wind 1997” in US.

1999 – “The West Wing” starring Martin Sheen debuts on NBC-TV.

2009 – Crime drama “NCIS LA” starring Chris O’Donnell premieres on CBS-TV.

2014 – NASA’s MAVEN space probe successfully arrives in orbit over Mars.

2015 – Volkswagen admits 11 million cars have been wrongly programmed.

2018 – Singer Rihanna is appointed as US ambassador for Barbados.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 22, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Circumstances are favorable for you if you are contemplating investment in real estate. Any sort of investment looks good for you right now. Be ready to have an important conversation with a young person today. You may benefit from a significant piece of mail or phone call. Even if you had not planned on it, you may want to visit an older friend or relative tonight, if possible!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Did you forget to take two aspirin before you fell into bed last night? This morning you may feel in a fog, but it should lift around midday. You could be surprised by some heartening news from a friend or relative regarding a difficult situation that is now being resolved. Enjoy the boost of energy that this good news gives you!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – If it is true that you reap what you sow, you are in for a great harvest in the coming months. Your hard work and focus will start to pay off handsomely with promotions and raises just when you may have given up on being acknowledged for all you do. Hang on to your great energy, passion, and enthusiasm. Doors are about to open for you. Get ready to walk through them!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You are highly esteemed in your profession because of your strong business acumen and no-nonsense approach to problem solving. Recent successes may be preparing you for the next leap in the progression. Be open to opportunities involving the Internet that present themselves. Remember, there is no glass ceiling online. Today may be peppered with all sorts of communications from friends!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Opportunity may knock for you today from an unlikely source, perhaps total strangers! Use your intuition to follow potential leads. Real estate, particularly residential, looks especially promising for realizing financial gain for you right now. Follow your hunches and see what develops. Do not let your caution bog you down. It could be surprisingly wonderful!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Expect to receive interesting communications today! You might hear from a long-lost friend and have a chance to catch up on the news. Perhaps you will hear something about success in reaching a goal you have been striving for these past few months. Expect some interesting conversations. Have a great time exchanging ideas on everything from politics to child rearing!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You are in a great position to reap the rewards from all your past hard work! In the coming weeks you will be able to realize important gains in your career and personal projects. Not only should you see significant advancements in your work life, but you will also achieve greater personal happiness. You have great momentum, so keep it up and you will realize your goals!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – With the current celestial energy, you might be going on a trip! It may be for business, pleasure, or both. It is likely this trip will achieve certain goals. Perhaps you are aiming for a promotion. Chances are you will be successful in your ambitions. Or you may be ready to set out on your own and start a new business. It is an excellent time for this, too!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Do not be surprised if money comes from an unlikely source. It could be a surprisingly good return on an investment or a bequest from a relative. Pay attention to any dreams that seem to repeat. They may hold a lesson about understanding your life path. You may receive an unexpected visit from a dear friend you have not heard from in years. All in all, this is a great time!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – This is a good time to forge new relationships! Be open-minded if someone you know approaches with a proposal. Do your homework and examine the potential risks, but this is a fine period in which to pursue something new. Success and good fortune are coming. Keep your eyes and ears open for opportunities. You may hear some important news from your love interest!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You are feeling your power and strength today! You have worked hard to get into good physical shape. Similarly, you have exerted a great deal of energy in your work life and it is paying off. With today’s planetary energy, you can also expect greater intimacy in your personal life. Enjoy this special time!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – The time is right to pursue training for a particular skill or finish a degree in a field of interest to you! Presently, great success and good fortune are indicated when you assert your considerable energy and focus on the subject matter. If you have been considering honing your communication skills, consider a writing course. Perhaps you want to organize a long-desired trip!