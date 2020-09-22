Today in High Prairie – September 23, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – September 23, 2020

No listings!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – September 23, 2020

Joel Boivin

Terry Calliou

Susan Jong

Kesha Smith

James Waikle

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – September 23, 2020

Autumn Eagle Collins

Rachel Ruecker

Skylar Hill

Ken Sheldon

Travis Sandul

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 23

480BC – Euripides, Greek Playwright

63BC – Augustus Caesar, 1st Roman Emperor

1215 – Kublai Khan, Mongol Emperor

1712 – Ferdinand The Wise, King of Spain

1791 – Johann F. Encke, Encke Comet Discoverer

1869 – Mary Mallon, “Typhoid Mary”

1920 – Mickey Rooney, Emmy Award Winning Actor

1930 – Ray Charles, American Singer/Pianist

1943 – Julio Iglesias, Spanish Singer

1949 – Bruce Springsteen, Born in the USA Singer

1965 – Ian Leggatt, Canadian Tour Golfer

2002 – Finn Wolfhard, Canadian Actor/Singer

This Day in Local History – September 23

Sept. 23, 1932: The funeral for Mgr. Joussard is held at Falher.

Sept. 23, 1970: South Peace News reports on the formation of the High Prairie Ballet Association, with Trevor Walker as president. Jean Lewis is secretary-treasurer.

Sept. 23, 1972: Federal Agriculture Minister H.A. “Bud” Olson tells High Prairie residents he doesn’t know anything about a grant for a proposed rapeseed crushing plant.

Sept. 23, 1981: Ben Kohn opens Ben’s TV Service in High Prairie.

Sept. 23, 1983: High Prairie is awarded the 1984 Peace Winter Games.

Sept. 23, 1987: South Peace News reports the Moostoos Building sinks eight inches during construction.

Sept. 23, 1991: A Kinuso youth is given one year of probation and ordered to do 25 hours of community service work after assaulting a six-month-old baby causing welts.

Sept. 23, 1991: Slave Lake is awarded the 1994 Arctic Winter Games.

Sept. 23, 1993: LSLIRC is furious that packages from Elections Canada sent to natives contain bingo daubers.

Sept. 23, 1994: A man who led the fight for Metis people dies in Edmonton. Louis M. L’Hirondelle was 84.

Sept. 23, 1994: Anne Olson purchases the Kozie Kitchen Restaurant and renames it Country Lane Café.

Sept. 23, 1998: South Peace News reports Sam Wiley, of Enilda, wins the use of a Case IH 2388 combine for the fall harvest season.

Sept. 23, 1998: High Prairie town council refuses to put the question of whether or not to allow VLTs in the community on the Oct. 19 election ballot.

Sept. 23, 2008: Esteemed Cree artist and leader Dale Auger, who was born in High Prairie, dies of cancer at the age of 50 years.

Sept. 23, 2009: High Prairie town council meets behind closed doors and ponders a governance review, advertising for new manager and sustainability study.

Sept. 23, 2013: Nomination day for the M.D. of Big Lakes is held. For the first time in its history, every ward in the M.D. will have an election.

Sept. 23, 2013: Former High Prairie resident Wayne Eaker passes away at the age of 68 years. He worked as a employment counsellor and life skills coach in town.

Sept. 23, 2017: Long-time High Prairie resident Jean Halaburda passes away at the age of 94 years. She operated a trucking business with her husband, was a long-time Royal Purple member, and did charity work through church groups.

This Day in World History – September 23

1459 – 1st major battle of the English Wars of the Roses occurs.

1561 – King Philip II of Spain forbids Spanish settlements in Florida.

1845 – 1st baseball team, NY Knickerbockers organize.

1846 – Johann Gottfried Galle & Heinrich d’Arrest find Neptune.

1876 – Ottawa Rough Riders play their 1st game.

1879 – Richard Rhodes invented a hearing aid called the Audiophone.

1884 – Herman Hollerith patents his mechanical tabulating machine.

1889 – Nintendo Koppai [Later Nintendo Company, Limited] founded.

1908 – University of Alberta opens.

1911 – Earl Ovington becomes 1st air mail pilot.

1932 – Kingdom of Nejd and Hejaz merged into Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

1938 – Time capsule, to be opened in 6939, buried New York.

1952 – 1st closed circuit pay-TV telecast of a sports event.

1962 – ABC’s 1st colour TV series “The Jetsons” 1st broadcast.

1969 – 1st broadcast of “Marcus Welby MD” on ABC-TV.

1976 – Soyuz 22 returns to Earth.

1977 – Cheryl Ladd replaces Farrah Fawcett on TV show “Charlie’s Angels”.

1990 – Saddam says he will destroy Israel.

1992 – Bill Comrie purchases B.C. Lions from CFL.

1992 – 1st female to play in a NHL exhibition game: Manon Rheaume.

1994 – “The Shawshank Redemption” starring Tim Robbins is released.

2002 – 1st public version of web browser Mozilla Firefox is released.

2012 – Iran blocks the use of Google as a search engine.

2012 – Scientists discover 4 genetically distinct types of breast cancer.

2017 – Women allowed in King Fahd Int’l Stadium in Riyadh for 1st time.

2018 – Japan is 1st to place two robotic explorers on an asteroid.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 23, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A long but necessary phone call from a close friend or love partner could come at work today. Matters of immediate concern need resolution. You might be uneasy about taking company time, and could even attract some unsettling attention, but you need to have this conversation now. It probably won’t have any long-term negative effects, so do what you have to do. You’ll feel a lot better.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today you might discover a previously untapped talent, perhaps an artistic gift. This could be thrilling, but it will probably take some getting used to. Your first efforts might be tentative and uncertain, but this is what usually happens when you learn a new skill. Don’t get discouraged yet! Give yourself time. Eventually you’ll probably love what you do.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You should be looking especially attractive. You may have an ethereal, mystical look about you that attracts attention from strangers. This won’t be lost on your friends, either. You could find it unsettling, particularly if people get too attentive or if a love partner gets jealous. Relax and enjoy it anyway. Needless to say, this is a great day to shop online for clothes!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your phone may seem haunted today. Calls might be filled with static, you could get some phantom rings, or callers may insist they tried to call when your phone never rang. There probably isn’t any supernatural force at work, but it might be a good idea to check with your phone company. There could be problems with your equipment.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A reassessment of your financial goals may be needed now. Some of your expectations may be unrealistic, and you might need to look at them in a more practical light. This doesn’t mean they won’t happen, just that they’re apt to take a little longer than you’d like. Think of it as an opportunity to develop patience. Rework your budget and hang in there!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Are you romantically attracted to someone you know through work? If so, this isn’t a good time to pursue it. You might be wearing your heart on your sleeve a little too obviously. This could be unsettling for your friend, and it might sabotage the results you’re hoping for. Be patient and let the relationship develop. Your feelings could well be mutual!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Inspiration for writing, music, drawing, painting, or other creative activities could hover just out of reach today. Great ideas could pop into your head and out just as quickly. The only way to avoid the frustration of missing out on wonderful ideas is to write them down as soon as they come. Making notes can also stimulate further inspiration. Go for it!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today you could run into an old friend and suddenly see him or her in a different light. A romantic, sensual attraction you never believed possible could suddenly seem overwhelming. Try to gauge if this person feels the same way. If so, plan a date. Don’t write this possibility off because you’ve labeled this person a “friend.”

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A current or potential love relationship could hit a snag as you have a clash of wills. If either of you is stubborn, this could turn into an unpleasant power struggle. Try to work out a course of action that creates a win/win situation, so neither of you feels compromised. In this way, the development of your relationship will progress rather than regress.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – An opportunity to increase your income by working in an artistic or innovative manner could come your way today. Technologies like film or computer graphics may be involved. You may have doubts about your ability to take this on, but that’s only your insecurity. Don’t be timid. Have a little confidence in yourself. Consider it all carefully. If it seems workable, go for it!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Circumstances beyond your control may frustrate your desire to get together with a love partner today. Work or family obligations could interfere. If your partner has to beg off, don’t get upset and start doling out blame. This won’t help and could put your friend on the defensive. Plan to meet another day. Absence makes the heart grow fonder!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Family who mean a lot to you can make your home an even warmer and cozier place. You’ll probably spend a lot of time fixing it up in order to receive sincere compliments. The only downside might be that your current partner may not be there due to circumstances beyond anyone’s control. Enjoy the visit and invite your family to return when your partner is there, if possible.