Today in High Prairie: September 23, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – September 23, 2021

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – September 23, 2021

Joel Boivin

James Waikle

Terry Calliou

Susan Jong

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – September 23, 2021

Autumn Eagle Collins

Rachel Ruecker

Skylar Hill

Travis Sandul

Ken Sheldon

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 23, 2021

480 BC – Euripides, Greek Playwright

63 BC – Augustus Caesar, First Roman Emperor

1215 – Mublai Khan, Mongol Emperor

1712 – Ferdinand the Wise, King of Spain

1791 – Johann F. Encke, Encke Comet Discoverer

1869 – Mary Mallon, Typhoid Mary

1920 – Mickey Rooney, Emmy Award Winning Actor

1930 – Ray Charles, American Singer/Pianist

1943 – Julio Iglesias, Spanish Singer

1949 – Bruce Springsteen, Born in the USA Singer

1965 – Ian Leggatt, Canadian Tour Golfer

This Day in Local History – September 23, 2021

Sept. 23-24, 1914: The fifth Lesser Slave Lake Agricultural Society Fair is held in High Prairie.

Sept. 23, 1932: The funeral for Mgr. Joussard is held at Falher.

Sept. 23, 1962: High Prairie defeats visiting McLennan 61-18 in exhibition midget flag football action. On the first play of the game quarterback Myler Savill scores on a 60-yard touchdown run.

Sept. 23, 1970: High Prairie town council nominations include Reg Burgar, Archie Calliou, Phil Heather, Rowland Johnson and Merv Kurtz. George Barnes withdraws his name.

Sept. 23, 1970: South Peace News reports on the formation of the High Prairie Ballet Association, with Trevor Walker as president. Jean Lewis is secretary-treasurer.

Sept. 23, 1972: Federal Agriculture Minister H.A. “Bud” Olson tells High Prairie residents he doesn’t know anything about a grant for a proposed rapeseed crushing plant.

Sept. 23, 1972: Rod Berg of the High Prairie Playboys wins MVP honours of the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League at their banquet. Teammate Len Brulotte is recognized as the top batter and Terry Gauchier of the Peavine Rangers as the top home run hitter.

Sept. 23, 1981: Ben Kohn opens Ben’s TV Service in High Prairie.

Sept. 23, 1983: High Prairie is awarded the 1984 Peace Winter Games.

Sept. 23, 1987: South Peace News reports the Moostoos Building sinks eight inches during construction.

Sept. 23, 1989: Ernest Michael Tallman, 11, of Atikameg is accidentally shot while loading meat into a canoe.

Sept. 23, 1991: A Kinuso youth is given one year of probation and ordered to do 25 hours of community service work after assaulting a six-month-old baby causing welts.

Sept. 23, 1991: Slave Lake is awarded the 1994 Arctic Winter Games.

Sept. 23, 1993: Lesser Slave Lake Indian Regional Council is furious that packages from Elections Canada sent to natives contain bingo daubers.

Sept. 23, 1994: A man who led the fight for Metis people dies in Edmonton. Louis M. L’Hirondelle was 84.

Sept. 23, 1994: Anne Olson purchases the Kozie Kitchen Restaurant and renames it Country Lane Café.

Sept. 23, 1997: Three Peavine residents die in an accident just southeast of Peace River. Dead are Harriet Laboucan, 24, Alana Betsy Marie Laboucan, 19 months, and Holly Cunningham, 18.

Sept. 23, 1998: South Peace News reports Sam Wiley, of Enilda, wins the use of a Case IH 2388 combine for the fall harvest season.

Sept. 23, 1998: High Prairie town council refuses to put the question of whether or not to allow VLTs in the community on the Oct. 19 election ballot.

Sept. 23, 2000: High Prairie’s Al Noble is part of a team which wins the Class 7 Alberta Team Cattle Penning Association of Alberta title in Thorsby.

Sept. 23, 2005: The M.D. of Big Lakes decides to feature a horse-drawn grader on its monument after hearing that Trevor Sekulich is donating the antique.

Sept. 23, 2006: The Prairie River Junior High School boy’s golf team wins gold medals at the Peace Zone Golf Championships at Chinook Valley near Woking. Kody Calhoon, Quintin Guttinger, Justin Olansky and Michael Peterson shoot 276 to win.

Sept. 23, 2006: Kerry Cunningham of the Peavine Rangerettes and Layne Gauchier of the Peavine Rangers win MVP honours as the High Prairie Fastball League hands out its hardware at a banquet in Enilda.

Sept. 23, 2008: Esteemed Cree artist and leader Dale Auger, who was born in High Prairie, dies of cancer at the age of 50 years.

Sept. 23, 2009: High Prairie town council meets behind closed doors and ponders a governance review, advertising for new manager and sustainability study.

Sept. 23, 2013: Nomination day for the Town of High Prairie is held. Linda Cox and Crystal Sekulich file papers to run for mayor while a record 16 people file to run for six councillor seats.

Sept. 23, 2013: Nomination day for the M.D. of Big Lakes is held. For the first time in its history, every ward in the M.D. will have an election.

Sept. 23, 2013: Former High Prairie resident Wayne Eaker passes away at the age of 68 years. He worked as an employment counsellor and life skills coach in town.

Sept. 23, 2014: The Government of Alberta donates $50,000 to the centennial train mural. Money comes from the Alberta Lottery Fund.

Sept. 23, 2014: Farm Credit Corporation donates $10,000 to the new PTA Hall at Triangle under its AgriSpirit Fund.

Sept. 23, 2017: Long-time High Prairie resident Jean Halaburda passes away at the age of 94 years. She operated a trucking business with her husband, was a long-time Royal Purple member, and did charity work through church groups.

Sept. 23, 2019: High Prairie RCMP charge two youths with setting the fire at the old High Prairie Health Complex on Sept. 18.

This Day in World History – September 23, 2021

1459 – First major battle of the English Wars of the Roses occurs.

1561 – King Philip II of Spain forbids Spanish settlements in Florida.

1845 – First baseball team, New York Knickerbockers organize.

1846 – Johann Gottfried Galle & Heinrich d’Arrest find Neptune.

1876 – Ottawa Rough Riders play their first game.

1879 – Richard Rhodes invents a hearing aid called the Audiophone.

1884 – Herman Hollerith patents his mechanical tabulating machine.

1889 – Nintendo Koppai [Later Nintendo Company, Limited] founded.

1907 – Fineness & weight of silver & bronze coins of Canada is set.

1908 – University of Alberta opens.

1911 – Earl Ovington becomes first air mail pilot.

1913 – Roland Garros is first to fly over Mediterranean Sea.

1932 – Kingdom of Nejd and Hejaz merged into Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

1938 – Time capsule, to be opened in 6939, buried in New York.

1949 – Indiana owner Bill Veeck holds funeral to bury 1948 pennant.

1952 – First closed circuit pay-TV telecast of a sports event.

1957 – “That’ll Be Day” by Buddy Holly & Crickets reaches #1.

1961 – First movie to become a TV series “How to Marry a Millionaire” debuts.

1962 – ABC’s first colour TV series “The Jetsons” first broadcast.

1969 – First broadcast of “Marcus Welby MD” on ABC-TV.

1972 – Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos announces state of emergency.

1976 – South Africa decides to allow multi-racial teams to represent them.

1977 – Cheryl Ladd replaces Farrah Fawcett on TV show “Charlie’s Angels”.

1979 – Jane Fonda & 200,000 attend anti-nuke rally in New York.

1984 – Sparky Anderson is first manager to win 100 games in both leagues.

1990 – Saddam says he will destroy Israel.

1992 – Bill Comrie purchases B.C. Lions from CFL.

1992 – First female to play in a NHL exhibition game: Manon Rheaume.

1994 – “The Shawshank Redemption” starring Tim Robbins is released.

2002 – First public version of web browser Mozilla Firefox is released.

2012 – Iran blocks the use of Google as a search engine.

2012 – Scientists discover four genetically distinct types of breast cancer.

2017 – Women allowed in King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh for first time.

2018 – Japan is first to place two robotic explorers on an asteroid.

2018 – Indian PM launches “Modicare”, free healthcare for 500 million.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 23, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Some extra income could come your way through the use of computers or other technology. You should have a busy day, but you will like what you do and be excited by the prospect of the extra money. Though you might not be thinking about it now, what you are doing could develop into a lucrative business, eventually bringing you to the question, what do you really want to do with your life?

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Are you interested in video or computer games? If not, someone close to you may be, because all signs are you might spend a lot of time now in the company of friends entertaining yourself with technology. This could be more enjoyable than you expect. You like being with these people and basking in their energy. The conversation will be interesting, too.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you might entertain a houseful of astrologers, with a few psychics and healers thrown in for good measure. Your head may spin as a result of all the concepts discussed, as if your brain can not process the information quickly enough. Do not despair. You are absorbing more than you think you are. After everyone leaves, take a walk or you will not be able to sleep.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A lot of activity could take place in your neighbourhood today. If you live in a major city, perhaps a movie or news event is being filmed nearby and the crowds are gathering. Do not be too shy to go out and see what is going on. If you do not live in a city, this could be something more innocuous. Either way, expect some excitement.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Making use of state-of-the-art technology to increase your income could take up your time and energy today. You might be starting a new business or enhancing the efficiency of a current one, but in order to do it your brain will have to process a lot of information. Do not be intimidated by the technical stuff. Just take it step by step and you will catch on.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Adventure is always one of your main priorities. Today you might have your mind on a type of adventure that you have never tried before. You might consider climbing a mountain, exploring Rome, or visiting the South Pacific. Whatever it is you want to do, you had better start making serious plans now or you will be too antsy for words.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – The study of astrology and psychic disciplines might be your primary focus today. You might even take a class in whatever subject interests you. You can also expect to meet some intriguing new people who may be a bit weird but nonetheless could become close friends. If it is not too dangerous, walk home after class. You will need to clear your head so you can sleep.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Friends, group activities, and social events could take up a lot of your time today, so expect to spend your day interacting with people. They could range from any kind of social, ethnic, educational, or national background. You will probably find the day interesting, entertaining, and gratifying. You could also make some new friends and meet at least one potential love partner.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This could shape up to be a busy day. You are concentrating on two things. The first is working with computers and other technology, possibly in a creative capacity. The second is interacting with a lot of new people. Your contact with these people could be very pleasant and quite stimulating, so make the most of the opportunities.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today you should feel excited and enthusiastic about life in general. Your mind might jump from possible creative projects to philosophy, travel, distant places, and you may consider all of them to be the focus of potential future activities. Romance could also be on your mind, but not in an obsessive way. Entertain yourself in a light-hearted manner.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You might host a gathering of friends and neighbours interested in astrology, tarot, numerology, or other forms of psychic focus. You will probably enjoy yourself, both because of the information discussed and the camaraderie between you and your guests. This might have been planned as a one-time thing, but everyone will have so much fun that you will plan another meeting.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – This could prove a busy day for you. You may attend at least one party, or perhaps just meet with a group of friends for drinks or dinner. On this occasion you are apt to find the banter and camaraderie shared with people you care about not only stimulating but also relaxing. You could also receive a lot of useful information.