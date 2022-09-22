Today in High Prairie: September 23, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – September 23, 2022

8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. – PD Day Camps at PR Baytex Energy Centre [Ages 6-11 Years].

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Avenue.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 23, 2022

480BC – Euripides, Greek Playwright

63BC – Augustus Caesar, First Roman Emperor

1215 – Kublai Khan, Mongol Emperor

1712 – Ferdinand The Wise, King of Spain

1791 – Johann F. Encke, Encke Comet Discoverer

1869 – Mary Mallon. “Typhoid Mary”

1920 – Mickey Rooney, Emmy Award Winning Actor

1930 – Ray Charles, American Singer/Pianist

1943 – Julio Iglesias, Spanish Singer

1949 – Bruce Springsteen, Born in the USA Singer

1965 – Ian Leggatt, Canadian Tour Golfer

2002 – Finn Wolfhard, Canadian Actor/Singer

This Day in Local History – September 23, 2022

Sept. 23-24, 1914: The fifth Lesser Slave Lake Agricultural Society Fair is held in High Prairie.

Sept. 23, 1932: The funeral for Mgr. Joussard is held at Falher.

Sept. 23, 1962: High Prairie defeats visiting McLennan 61-18 in exhibition midget flag football action. On the first play of the game quarterback Myler Savill scores on a 60-yard touchdown run.

Sept. 23, 1970: High Prairie town council nominations include Reg Burgar, Archie Calliou, Phil Heather, Rowland Johnson and Merv Kurtz. George Barnes withdraws his name.

Sept. 23, 1970: South Peace News reports on the formation of the High Prairie Ballet Association, with Trevor Walker as president. Jean Lewis is secretary-treasurer.

Sept. 23, 1972: Federal Agriculture Minister H.A. “Bud” Olson tells High Prairie residents he doesn’t know anything about a grant for a proposed rapeseed crushing plant.

Sept. 23, 1972: Rod Berg of the High Prairie Playboys wins MVP honours of the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League at their banquet. Teammate Len Brulotte is recognized as the top batter and Terry Gauchier of the Peavine Rangers as the top home run hitter.

Sept. 23, 1981: Ben Kohn opens Ben’s TV Service in High Prairie.

Sept. 23, 1983: High Prairie is awarded the 1984 Peace Winter Games.

Sept. 23, 1987: South Peace News reports the Moostoos Building sinks eight inches during construction.

Sept. 23, 1989: Ernest Michael Tallman, 11, of Atikameg, is accidentally shot while loading meat into a canoe.

Sept. 23, 1991: A Kinuso youth is given one year of probation and ordered to do 25 hours of community service work after assaulting a six-month-old baby causing welts.

Sept. 23, 1991: Slave Lake is awarded the 1994 Arctic Winter Games.

Sept. 23, 1993: LSLIRC is furious that packages from Elections Canada sent to natives contain bingo daubers.

Sept. 23, 1994: A man who led the fight for Metis people dies in Edmonton. Louis M. L’Hirondelle was 84.

Sept. 23, 1994: Anne Olson purchases the Kozie Kitchen Restaurant and renames it Country Lane Café.

Sept. 23, 1997: Three Peavine residents die in an accident just southeast of Peace River. Dead are Harriet Laboucan, 24, Alana Betsy Marie Laboucan, 19 months, and Holly Cunningham, 18.

Sept. 23, 1998: South Peace News reports Sam Wiley, of Enilda, wins the use of a Case IH 2388 combine for the fall harvest season.

Sept. 23, 1998: High Prairie town council refuses to put the question of whether or not to allow VLTs in the community on the Oct. 19 election ballot.

Sept. 23, 1998: High Prairie town council takes the stand that all RHA members should be elected.

Sept. 23, 2000: High Prairie’s Al Noble is part of a team which wins the Class 7 Alberta Team Cattle Penning Association of Alberta title in Thorsby.

Sept. 23, 2005: The M.D. of Big Lakes decides to feature a horse-drawn grader on its monument after hearing that Trevor Sekulich is donating the antique.

Sept. 23, 2006: The Prairie River Junior High School boy’s golf team wins gold medals at the Peace Zone Golf Championships at Chinook Valley near Woking. Kody Calhoon, Quintin Guttinger, Justin Olansky and Michael Peterson shoot 276 to win.

Sept. 23, 2006: Kerry Cunningham of the Peavine Rangerettes and Layne Gauchier of the Peavine Rangers win MVP honours as the High Prairie Fastball League hands out its hardware at a banquet in Enilda.

Sept. 23, 2008: Esteemed Cree artist and leader Dale Auger, who was born in High Prairie, dies of cancer at the age of 50 years.

Sept. 23, 2013: Nomination day for the Town of High Prairie is held. Linda Cox and Crystal Sekulich file papers to run for mayor while a record 16 people file to run for councillor seats.

Sept. 23, 2013: Nomination day for the M.D. of Big Lakes is held. For the first time in its history, every ward in the M.D. will have an election.

Sept. 23, 2013: Former High Prairie resident Wayne Eaker passes away at the age of 68 years. He worked as a employment counsellor and life skills coach in town.

Sept. 23, 2014: The Government of Alberta donates $50,000 to the centennial train mural. Money comes from the Alberta Lottery Fund.

Sept. 23, 2014: Farm Credit Corporation donates $10,000 to the new PTA Hall at Triangle under its AgriSpirit Fund.

Sept. 23, 2017: Long-time High Prairie resident Jean Halaburda passes away at the age of 94 years. She operated a trucking business with her husband, was a long-time Royal Purple member, and did charity work through church groups.

Sept. 23, 2019: High Prairie RCMP charge two youths with setting the fire at the old High Prairie Health Complex on Sept. 18.

This Day in World History – September 23, 2022

1459 – First major battle of the English Wars of the Roses occurs.

1561 – King Philip II of Spain forbids Spanish settlements in Florida.

1806 – Explorers Lewis & Clark return to St Louis from Pacific Northwest.

1845 – First baseball team, NY Knickerbockers organize.

1846 – Johann Gottfried Galle & Heinrich d’Arrest find Neptune.

1876 – Ottawa Rough Riders play their first game.

1879 – Richard Rhodes invented a hearing aid called the Audiophone.

1884 – Herman Hollerith patents his mechanical tabulating machine.

1889 – Nintendo Koppai [Later Nintendo Company, Limited] founded.

1907 – Fineness & weight of silver & bronze coins of Canada is set.

1908 – University of Alberta opens.

1911 – Earl Ovington becomes first air mail pilot.

1913 – Roland Garros is first to fly over Mediterranean Sea.

1932 – Kingdom of Nejd and Hejaz merged into Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

1938 – Time capsule, to be opened in 6939, buried New York.

1942 – Soviet counter offensive at Stalingrad.

1949 – Cleveland Indians’ owner Bill Veeck holds funeral to bury 1948 pennant.

1952 – First closed circuit pay-TV telecast of a sports event.

1952 – “Kaw-Liga” single recorded by Hank Williams.

1957 – “That’ll Be Day” by Buddy Holly & Crickets reaches #1.

1961 – First movie to become a TV series “How to Marry a Millionaire” debuts.

1962 – ABC’s first colour TV series “The Jetsons” is first broadcast.

1969 – First broadcast of “Marcus Welby MD” on ABC-TV.

1969 – “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” starring Paul Newman premieres.

1972 – Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos announces state of emergency.

1976 – South Africa decides to allow multi-racial teams to represent them.

1976 – Soyuz 22 returns to Earth.

1977 – Cheryl Ladd replaces Farrah Fawcett on TV show “Charlie’s Angels”.

1979 – Jane Fonda & 200,000 attend anti-nuke rally in New York.

1984 – Sparky Anderson is first manager to win 100 games in both leagues.

1986 – Congress selects the rose as US national flower.

1990 – Saddam says he will destroy Israel.

1992 – Bill Comrie purchases B.C. Lions from CFL.

1992 – First female to play in a NHL exhibition game: Manon Rheaume.

1994 – “The Shawshank Redemption” starring Tim Robbins is released.

2002 – First public version of web browser Mozilla Firefox is released.

2003 – Crime drama “NCIS” premieres on CBS-TV.

2009 – “Modern Family” premieres on ABC-TV.

2012 – Iran blocks the use of Google as a search engine.

2012 – Scientists discover 4 genetically distinct types of breast cancer.

2017 – Women allowed in King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh for first time.

2018 – Japan is first to place two robotic explorers on an asteroid.

2018 – Indian PM launches “Modicare”, free healthcare for 500 million.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 23, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Circumstances beyond your control may frustrate your desire to get together with a love partner today! Work or family obligations could interfere. If your partner has to beg off, do not get upset and start doling out blame. This will not help and could put your friend on the defensive. Plan to meet another day. Absence makes the heart grow fonder!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Family who mean a lot to you can make your home an even warmer and cozier place! You will probably spend a lot of time fixing it up in order to receive sincere compliments. The only downside might be your current partner may not be there due to circumstances beyond anyone’s control. Enjoy the visit and invite your family to return when your partner is there, if possible!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A long but necessary phone call from a close friend or love partner could come at work today! Matters of immediate concern need resolution. You might be uneasy about taking company time, and could even attract some unsettling attention, but you need to have this conversation now. It probably will not have any long-term negative effects, so do what you have to do. You will feel a lot better!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today you might discover a previously untapped talent, perhaps an artistic gift! This could be thrilling, but it will probably take some getting used to. Your first efforts might be tentative and uncertain, but this is what usually happens when you learn a new skill. Do not get discouraged yet! Give yourself time. Eventually you will probably love what you do!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You should be looking especially attractive! You may have an ethereal, mystical look about you that attracts attention from strangers. This will not be lost on your friends, either. You could find it unsettling, particularly if people get too attentive or if a love partner gets jealous. Relax and enjoy it anyway. Needless to say, this is a great day to shop online for clothes!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your phone may seem haunted today! Calls might be filled with static, you could get some phantom rings, or callers may insist they tried to call when your phone never rang. There probably is not any supernatural force at work, but it might be a good idea check with your phone company. There could be problems with your equipment!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A reassessment of your financial goals may be needed now! Some of your expectations may be unrealistic, and you might need to look at them in a more practical light. This does not mean they will not happen, just that they are apt to take a little longer than you would like. Think of it as an opportunity to develop patience. Rework your budget and hang in there!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Are you romantically attracted to someone you know through work? If so, this is not a good time to pursue it. You might be wearing your heart on your sleeve a little too obviously. This could be unsettling for your friend, and it might sabotage the results you are hoping for. Be patient and let the relationship develop. Your feelings could well be mutual!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Inspiration for writing, music, drawing, painting, or other creative activities could hover just out of reach today! Great ideas could pop into your head and out just as quickly. The only way to avoid the frustration of missing out on wonderful ideas is to write them down as soon as they come. Making notes can also stimulate further inspiration. Go for it!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today you could run into an old friend and suddenly see him or her in a different light! A romantic, sensual attraction you never believed possible could suddenly seem overwhelming. Try to gauge if this person feels the same way. If so, plan a date. Do not write this possibility off because you have labeled this person a friend.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A current or potential love relationship could hit a snag as you have a clash of wills. If either of you is stubborn, this could turn into an unpleasant power struggle. Try to work out a course of action that creates a win/win situation, so neither of you feels compromised. In this way, the development of your relationship will progress rather than regress!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – An opportunity to increase your income by working in an artistic or innovative manner could come your way today! Technologies like film or computer graphics may be involved. You may have doubts about your ability to take this on, but that is only your insecurity. Do not be timid. Have a little confidence in yourself. Consider it all carefully. If it seems workable, go for it!