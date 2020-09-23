Today in High Prairie – September 24, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – September 24, 2020

Gordon Olson

Kotie Williscroft

Cort Bellerose

Keegan Willier

Ken Murdoch

Taylor Deynaka

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – September 24, 2020

Alex Cardinal

Baby J.J. Sloat

Bill Berezowsky

Danielle Roe-Cook

Heaven Belcourt

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 24

1564 – William Adams, 1st Western Samurai

1725 – Sir Arthur Guinness, Irish Brewer

1870 – Georges Claude, Neon Light Inventor

1896 – F. Scott Fitzgerald, Great Gatsby Author

1898 – Howard Florey, Purified Penicillin

1902 – Ayatollah Khomeini, Iranian Leader

1912 – Donald Porter, Gidget Actor

1918 – Audra Lindley, Three’s Company Actress

1931 – Anthony Newley, Goldfinger Theme Composer

1936 – Jim Henson, Muppets Creator

1941 – Linda McCartney, Wings Musician

1948 – Phil Hartman, Peewee’s Playhouse Actor

1959 – Steve Whitmire, Kermit the Frog’s Voice

1976 – Stephanie McMahon, WWE Executive

This Day in Local History – September 24

Sept. 24, 1915: A huge close out sale in Grouard begins for the Peace River Land and Trading Company, better known as Diamond P.

Sept. 24, 1958: Sylvester Shantz, of High Prairie, is appointed manager of the McLennan Co-op store.

Sept. 24, 1962: A certificate of incorporation is granted to the Pioneer Threshermen’s Association at Triangle.

Sept. 24, 1969: High Prairie’s Dr. J.B.T. Wood is elected president of the Alberta Medical Association.

Sept. 24, 1969: South Peace News reports Dr. Phil Rutter forms the High Prairie Judo Club for the coming fall and winter season.

Sept. 24, 1972: Ann Fulton is elected president of the newly-formed High Prairie Kennel Club.

Sept. 24, 1972: The Joussard Community Hall burns to the ground at 7:30 a.m. The hall was the social and cultural centre of the community. The hall is rebuilt.

Sept. 24, 1982: High Prairie’s first-ever trade show opens with over 50 exhibitors.

Sept. 24, 1984: The High Prairie Recreation Board gives approval to the Air Cadets to build a gun range under the southeast bleachers in the arena.

Sept. 24, 1988: Shirley and Russell Fjeld open the Triangle Pit Stop convenience store at Triangle Corner.

Sept. 24, 1996: Peace River Court of Queen’s Bench Justice V.M.W. Smith rules the Town of High Prairie election held in 1995 valid despite the Town’s violation of the Local Authorities Election Act. Resident Chris Clegg opposed the election in court.

Sept. 24, 2008: South Peace News reports on the one-in-a-million chance reunion of Yvonne Fornahl and her son, David Pfefferle, after 46 years apart.

Sept. 24-25, 2009: High Prairie author Burgel Mertens launches her new book ‘There is a Tomorrow: My Life’ at the High Prairie Municipal Library.

Sept. 24, 2011: High Prairie and area honours community icon Gordon Buchanan with a tribute and dinner at the arena that bears his name, the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.

Sept. 24, 2012: High Prairie resident Craig Rederburg learns he is accepted into the 2013 world-famous Boston Marathon.

Sept. 24, 2014: The M.D. of Big Lakes debates the possibility of elevating to county status.

Sept. 24, 2018: Northern Lakes College breaks ground on a new consolidated campus in the town’s east end. Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee is one of four to turn the sod.

This Day in World History – September 24

1493 – Christopher Columbus embarks on his 2nd expedition to the New World.

1657 – 1st autopsy and coroner’s jury verdict is recorded in Maryland.

1850 – Papal Bull issued, establishes Roman Catholic hierarchy in England.

1853 – 1st round-the-world trip by yacht.

1853 – France annexes New Caledonia.

1889 – Alexander Dey patents dial time recorder.

1927 – NHL’s Toronto St Patricks become Maple Leafs.

1935 – 1st rodeo held outdoors under electric lights in Mississippi.

1940 – Luftwaffe bombs Spitfire factory in Southampton.

1948 – The Honda Motor Company is founded.

1952 – KFC opens its first franchise in Salt Lake City.

1954 – “Tonight Show” premieres on NBC-TV.

1957 – Camp Nou, the largest stadium in Europe, opens in Barcelona.

1957 – “Jailhouse Rock” single released by Elvis Presley.

1960 – USS Enterprise, 1st nuclear power aircraft carrier, launched.

1964 – “The Munsters” starring Fred Gwynne premieres on TV.

1968 – “60 Minutes” premieres on CBS-TV.

1969 – 1st Elvis convention, 2,500 fans attend in Cincinnati.

1973 – Guinea-Bissau declares independence from Portugal.

1977 – 1st broadcast of “Love Boat” on ABC-TV.

1988 – Canada’s Ben Johnson runs drug-assisted 100m in 9.79 sec.

1990 – East Germany leaves Warsaw Pact.

1990 – Periodic Great White Spot observed on Saturn.

1995 – Emillio & Gloria Estefan’s boat hits & kills a jet skier.

1995 – Volcano Mount Ruapehu [North Island, NZ] erupts.

2007 – “The Big Bang Theory” created by Chuck Lorre premieres on CBS-TV.

2012 – Books by Japanese authors suspended by Chinese bookstores.

2015 – Pope Francis becomes the 1st pope to address the US Congress.

2017 – Plastic polystyrene rubbish found 1,000 miles from North Pole.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 24, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A small gathering in your neighbourhood could attract interesting people, but you may feel a little under the weather and consider staying home. Your energy may be lagging, as all energy does once in a while after a stressful time. It might do you good to make the effort and go if at all possible. It’s up to you, of course, but enjoy the evening whatever you do.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A quick check of your bank balance might reveal it’s a bit lower than you expected. You probably won’t panic, but you’re apt to feel a little disappointed. Don’t waste time kicking yourself. Money can always be earned. Relax, resolve to tighten your belt a little, take care of the necessities, and stick with a financial plan. Soon you’ll be glad you took action.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Working late? What could be so important that it keeps you from paying attention to your family or partner? Probably nothing! Take a good, objective look at what you think must be done tonight. You’ll probably find your company won’t go broke if you leave some tasks. Get as much done as you can and then go home to your loved ones. They’re important, too!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – An online prayer or meditation group could meet tonight, and you may get carried away with the spiritual dimensions these meditations take on. You feel comfortable with the people in this group, and you’re grateful for the friendship and support they provide. Be with this feeling tonight, and try to hang onto it for as long as you can. It can help you through some rough times.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Love matters have been going well for you recently, but today you could be alone and unable to reach a current or potential romantic interest. This could bring about a twinge of the blues, which up until now have passed you by. Don’t waste time feeling down. Find something to distract you until your friend can come around to see you and you can have a little fun.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You could go over your accounts today and find there’s considerably less there than you thought. It isn’t serious, but it can still be disappointing. There could be a new contract in the final stages of negotiation that will prove favourable, and you can find a way to make up for the shortfall. In the meantime, cut expenses so finances stay healthy until the new contract materializes.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Have you been going crazy with all the demands placed on you? Don’t despair. Reflect on all that’s been going on. Think about where you want to make changes. Once you’ve come to a decision, don’t hesitate to implement it. This is easier than waiting for one big opportunity and doing it all at once. That chance may never come. The step-by-step approach can bring satisfying results.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – If you’re currently romantically involved, your lover could well go from what appears to be utter lassitude to total passion. This could throw you for a loop, and you might not know exactly how to deal with it. If you’re single, you could meet someone you find attractive but forget to get his or her contact information! Keep paper and pen handy. You don’t want to miss anything!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Have you made plans to have a romantic interest come to your home? If so, don’t rush to get ready. Your friend is probably going to be late. Events beyond anyone’s control have interfered, and you might have to wait. Don’t make yourself crazy over it. Don’t imagine all kinds of horrible scenarios. Your friend will show up even if later than planned. Have fun!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A friend may have some juicy gossip for you. Perhaps someone is getting married. You aren’t the type to put too much stock in gossip, but your friend could be so convincing that you believe everything. Be skeptical! What you’re hearing may not be outright lies, but it could be exaggerated. Wait until you see the people in question before accepting it as truth.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A last-minute gift that you’ve wanted to buy for someone special might elude you today. You could go to several stores and find the item sold out. This could be disappointing, but don’t despair. There are other options. You could order it online or find something else and save this particular item for a birthday. Relax and enjoy your shopping.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Everything may look wrong to you today. The house doesn’t look right, the furniture needs adjusting, and you probably aren’t happy with the way you look either. Your perfectionism could kick in and you might plunge into action, determined to make it all right. Don’t bother! There’s probably nothing you can do to make it look right today. Relax. You’ll see things differently tomorrow.