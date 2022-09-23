Today in High Prairie: September 24, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – September 24, 2022

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Kinuso Farmer’s Market at Ag Hall. Kitchen opens.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Peace River Farmers’ Market at 8002-102 Ave. [West Hill Industrial Plaza].

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 24, 2022

1564 – William Adams, First Western Samurai

1725 – Sir Arthur Guinness, Irish Brewer

1870 – Georges Claude, Neon Light Inventor

1896 – F. Scott Fitzgerald, Great Gatsby Author

1898 – Howard Florey, Purified Penicillin

1902 – Ayatollah Khomeini, Iranian Leader

1912 – Donald Porter, Gidget Actor

1918 – Audra Lindley, Three’s Company Actress

1931 – Anthony Newley, Goldfinger Theme Composer

1936 – Jim Henson, Muppets Creator

1941 – Linda McCartney, Wings Musician

1948 – Phil Hartman, Peewee’s Playhouse Actor

1959 – Steve Whitmire, Kermit the Frog’s Voice

1976 – Stephanie McMahon, WWE Executive

This Day in Local History – September 24, 2022

Sept. 24, 1915: A huge close out sale in Grouard begins for the Peace River Land and Trading Company, better known as Diamond P.

Sept. 24, 1958: Sylvester Shantz, of High Prairie, is appointed manager of the McLennan Co-op store.

Sept. 24, 1962: A certificate of incorporation is granted to the Pioneer Threshermans Association at Triangle.

Sept. 24, 1969: High Prairie’s Dr. J.B.T. Wood is elected president of the Alberta Medical Association.

Sept. 24, 1969: South Peace News reports Ike Lawrence is named NPHL commissioner and Al Adair secretary-treasurer and statistician at a meeting in Peace River. The NPHL also decided to operate with High Prairie, Peace River, Fairview, Grimshaw and Manning for the coming season.

Sept. 24, 1969: South Peace News reports Dr. Phil Rutter forms the High Prairie Judo Club for the coming fall and winter season.

Sept. 24, 1972: The Joussard Community Hall burns to the ground at 7:30 a.m. The hall was the social and cultural centre of the community. The hall is rebuilt.

Sept. 24, 1975: High Prairie Minor Hockey donates $2,000 towards the purchase of a new scoreboard and clock for the Sports Palace arena.

Sept. 24, 1982: High Prairie’s first-ever trade show opens with over 50 exhibitors.

Sept. 24, 1986: The Town of High Prairie pays $7,000 for the new ice surfacing machine. Money is taken from courthouse revenue. Most of the money for the machine was raised by minor hockey.

Sept. 24, 1988: Shirley and Russell Fjeld open the Triangle Pit Stop convenience store at Triangle Corner.

Sept. 24, 1994: No team had done it in about 10 years, but the St. Andrew’s Saints boy’s volleyball team places second in the consolation final at the Big Red Volleyball Tournament in Grande Prairie. 1A schools rarely do so well, said tournament organizers.

Sept. 24, 1996: Peace River Court of Queens Bench Justice V.M.W. Smith rules the Town of High Prairie election held in 1995 valid despite the Town’s violation of the Local Authorities Election Act. Resident Chris Clegg opposed the election in court.

Sept. 24, 2001: Vandals ransack the Atikameg Early Childhood School. Police have no leads or suspects.

Sept. 24, 2007: Quentin Guttinger wins a silver medal at the Peace Junior High Golf Zones in High Level. Guttinger’s Prairie River Junior High team wins the gold medal while St. Andrew’s wins bronze.

Sept. 24, 2008: An Atikameg School student is charged after discharging a fire extinguisher in the school gym.

Sept. 24, 2008: South Peace News reports on the one-in-a-million chance reunion of Yvonne Fornahl and her son, David Pfefferle, after 46 years apart.

Sept. 24-25, 2009: High Prairie author Burgel Mertens launches her new book ‘There is a Tomorrow: My Life’ at the High Prairie Municipal Library.

Sept. 24, 2010: Former High Prairie resident John R. Bissell passes away in White Rock, B.C. at the age of 88 years.

Sept. 24, 2011: High Prairie and area honours community icon Gordon Buchanan with a tribute and dinner at the arena that bears his name, the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.

Sept. 24, 2012: High Prairie resident Craig Rederburg learns he is accepted into the 2013 world-famous Boston Marathon.

Sept. 24, 2012: The Prairie River Junior High School boy’s golf team wins silver medals at the Peace Zone Golf Tournament in Fairview. Team members are Blake Cisaroski, Cole Cross, Aaron Cunningham, Austin Guttinger and alternate Zale Zabolotkiuk.

Sept. 24, 2014: South Peace News features Janet Lemay, who is retiring from the High Prairie Municipal Library after 28 years of service.

Sept. 24, 2014: The M.D. of Big Lakes debates the possibility of elevating to county status.

Sept. 24, 2014: Atikameg School and Whitefish Lake First Nation are recognized by Northland School Division as their 2014 Friends of Education winner for coming to the aid of Gift Lake School students.

Sept. 24, 2018: Police quickly find a youth suspect who threatened students and staff at St. Andrew’s School.

Sept. 24, 2018: Northern Lakes College breaks ground on a new consolidated campus in the town’s east end. Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee is one of four to turn the sod.

Sept. 24, 2018: Former High Prairie RCMP officer Anita Lee Doktor pleads guilty in High Prairie provincial court to impaired driving. Sentencing is set for Feb. 12.

This Day in World History – September 24, 2022

1493 – Christopher Columbus embarks on his second expedition to the New World.

1657 – First autopsy and coroner’s jury verdict is recorded in Maryland.

1850 – Papal Bull issued, establishes Roman Catholic hierarchy in England.

1853 – First round-the-world trip by yacht.

1853 – France annexes New Caledonia.

1889 – Alexander Dey patents dial time recorder.

1927 – NHL’s Toronto St Patricks become Maple Leafs.

1935 – First rodeo held outdoors under electric lights in Mississippi.

1940 – Luftwaffe bombs Spitfire factory in Southampton.

1948 – The Honda Motor Company is founded.

1952 – KFC opens its first franchise in Salt Lake City.

1954 – “Tonight Show” premieres on NBC-TV.

1957 – Camp Nou, the largest stadium in Europe, opens in Barcelona.

1957 – “Jailhouse Rock” single released by Elvis Presley.

1958 – Donna Reed Show premieres on ABC-TV.

1960 – USS Enterprise, first nuclear power aircraft carrier, launched.

1964 – “The Munsters” starring Fred Gwynne premieres on TV.

1968 – “60 Minutes” premieres on CBS-TV.

1969 – First Elvis convention, 2500 fans attend in Cincinnati.

1973 – Guinea-Bissau declares independence from Portugal.

1977 – First broadcast of “Love Boat” on ABC-TV.

1979 – CompuServe began operation as first computer information service.

1984 – Paul McCartney release “No More Lonely Nights”.

1988 – Canada’s Ben Johnson runs drug-assisted 100m in 9.79 sec.

1990 – East Germany leaves Warsaw Pact.

1990 – Supreme Soviet gives approval to switch to free market.

1990 – Periodic Great White Spot observed on Saturn.

1991 – Rock band Nirvana release their second studio album “Nevermind”.

1995 – Emillio & Gloria Estefan’s boat hits & kills a jet skier.

1995 – Volcano Mount Ruapehu [North Island, NZ] erupts.

2007 – “The Big Bang Theory” created by Chuck Lorre premieres on CBS-TV.

2012 – Books by Japanese authors suspended by Chinese bookstores.

2015 – Pope Francis becomes the first pope to address the US Congress.

2017 – Plastic polystyrene rubbish found 1,000 miles from North Pole.

2018 – Pakyong Airport is opened in the Himalayan mountains.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 24, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A last-minute gift that you have wanted to buy for someone special might elude you today! You could go to several stores and find the item sold out. This could be disappointing, but do not despair. There are other options. You could order it online or find something else and save this particular item for a birthday. Relax and enjoy your shopping!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Everything may look wrong to you today! The house does not look right, the furniture needs adjusting, and you probably are not happy with the way you look either. Your perfectionism could kick in and you might plunge into action, determined to make it all right. Do not bother! There is probably nothing you can do to make it look right today. Relax. You will see things differently tomorrow!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A small gathering in your neighbourhood could attract interesting people, but you may feel a little under the weather and consider staying home. Your energy may be lagging, as all energy does once in a while after a stressful time. It might do you good to make the effort and go. It is up to you, of course, but enjoy the evening whatever you do!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A quick check of your bank balance might reveal it is a bit lower than you expected! You probably will not panic, but you are apt to feel a little disappointed. Do not waste time kicking yourself. Money can always be earned. Relax, resolve to tighten your belt a little, take care of the necessities, and stick with a financial plan. Soon you will be glad you took action!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Working late? What could be so important that it keeps you from paying attention to your family or partner? Probably nothing! Take a good, objective look at what you think must be done tonight. You will probably find your company will not go broke if you leave some tasks. Get as much done as you can and then go home to your loved ones. They are important, too!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – An online prayer or meditation group could meet tonight, and you may get carried away with the spiritual dimensions these meditations take on. You feel comfortable with the people in this group, and you are grateful for the friendship and support they provide. Be with this feeling tonight, and try to hang onto it for as long as you can. It can help you through some rough times!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Love matters have been going well for you recently, but today you could be alone and unable to reach a current or potential romantic interest. This could bring about a twinge of the blues, which up until now have passed you by. Do not waste time feeling down. Find something to distract you until your friend can come around to see you and you can have a little fun!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You could go over your accounts today and find there is considerably less there than you thought. It is not serious, but it can still be disappointing. There could be a new contract in the final stages of negotiation that will prove favourable, and you can find a way to make up for the shortfall. In the meantime, cut expenses so finances stay healthy until the new contract materializes!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Have you been going crazy with all the demands placed on you? Do not despair. Reflect on all that has been going on. Think about where you want to make changes. Once you have come to a decision, do not hesitate to implement it. This is easier than waiting for one big opportunity and doing it all at once. That chance may never come. The step-by-step approach can bring satisfying results!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – If you are currently romantically involved, your lover could well go from what appears to be utter lassitude to total passion. This could throw you for a loop, and you might not know exactly how to deal with it. If you are single, you could meet someone you find attractive but forget to get his or her contact information! Keep paper and pen handy. You do not want to miss anything!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Have you made plans to have a romantic interest come to your home? If so, do not rush to get ready. Your friend is probably going to be late. Events beyond anyone’s control have interfered, and you might have to wait. Do not make yourself crazy over it. Do not imagine all kinds of horrible scenarios. Your friend will show up even if later than planned. Have fun!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A friend may have some juicy gossip for you! Perhaps someone is getting married. You are not the type to put too much stock in gossip, but your friend could be so convincing that you believe everything. Be skeptical! What you are hearing may not be outright lies, but it could be exaggerated. Wait until you see the people in question before accepting it as truth!