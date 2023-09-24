Today in High Prairie: September 24, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – September 24, 2023

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 24, 2023

1564 – William Adams, First Western Samurai

1725 – Sir Arthur Guinness, Irish Brewer

1870 – Georges Claude, Neon Light Inventor

1896 – F. Scott Fitzgerald, Great Gatsby Author

1898 – Howard Florey, Purified Penicillin

1902 – Ayatollah Khomeini, Iranian Leader

1912 – Donald Porter, Gidget Actor

1918 – Audra Lindley, Three’s Company Actress

1931 – Anthony Newley, Goldfinger Theme Composer

1936 – Jim Henson, Muppets Creator

1941 – Linda McCartney, Wings Musician

1948 – Phil Hartman, Peewee’s Playhouse Actor

1959 – Steve Whitmire, Kermit the Frog’s Voice

1976 – Stephanie McMahon, WWE Executive

This Day in Local History – September 24, 2023

Sept. 24, 1915: A huge close out sale in Grouard begins for the Peace River Land and Trading Company, better known as Diamond P.

Sept. 24, 1958: Sylvester Shantz, of High Prairie, is appointed manager of the McLennan Co-op store.

Sept. 24, 1962: A certificate of incorporation is granted to the Pioneer Threshermans Association at Triangle.

Sept. 24, 1969: High Prairie’s Dr. J.B.T. Wood is elected president of the Alberta Medical Association.

Sept. 24, 1969: South Peace News reports Ike Lawrence is named NPHL commissioner and Al Adair secretary-treasurer and statistician at a meeting in Peace River. The NPHL also decided to operate with High Prairie, Peace River, Fairview, Grimshaw and Manning for the coming season.

Sept. 24, 1969: South Peace News reports Dr. Phil Rutter forms the High Prairie Judo Club for the coming fall and winter season.

Sept. 24, 1972: The Joussard Community Hall burns to the ground at 7:30 a.m. The hall was the social and cultural centre of the community. The hall is rebuilt.

Sept. 24, 1975: High Prairie Minor Hockey donates $2,000 towards the purchase of a new scoreboard and clock for the Sports Palace arena.

Sept. 24, 1982: High Prairie’s first-ever trade show opens with over 50 exhibitors.

Sept. 24, 1986: The Town of High Prairie pays $7,000 for the new ice surfacing machine. Money is taken from courthouse revenue. Most of the money for the machine was raised by minor hockey.

Sept. 24, 1988: Shirley and Russell Fjeld open the Triangle Pit Stop convenience store at Triangle Corner.

Sept. 24, 1994: No team had done it in about 10 years, but the St. Andrew’s Saints boy’s volleyball team places second in the consolation final at the Big Red Volleyball Tournament in Grande Prairie. 1A schools rarely do so well, said tournament organizers.

Sept. 24, 1996: Peace River Court of Queens Bench Justice V.M.W. Smith rules the Town of High Prairie election held in 1995 valid despite the Town’s violation of the Local Authorities Election Act. Resident Chris Clegg opposed the election in court.

Sept. 24, 2001: Vandals ransack the Atikameg Early Childhood School. Police have no leads or suspects.

Sept. 24, 2007: Quentin Guttinger wins a silver medal at the Peace Junior High Golf Zones in High Level. Guttinger’s Prairie River Junior High team wins the gold medal while St. Andrew’s wins bronze.

Sept. 24, 2008: An Atikameg School student is charged after discharging a fire extinguisher in the school gym.

Sept. 24, 2008: South Peace News reports on the one-in-a-million chance reunion of Yvonne Fornahl and her son, David Pfefferle, after 46 years apart.

Sept. 24-25, 2009: High Prairie author Burgel Mertens launches her new book ‘There is a Tomorrow: My Life’ at the High Prairie Municipal Library.

Sept. 24, 2010: Former High Prairie resident John R. Bissell passes away in White Rock, B.C. at the age of 88 years.

Sept. 24, 2011: High Prairie and area honours community icon Gordon Buchanan with a tribute and dinner at the arena that bears his name, the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.

Sept. 24, 2012: High Prairie resident Craig Rederburg learns he is accepted into the 2013 world-famous Boston Marathon.

Sept. 24, 2012: The Prairie River Junior High School boy’s golf team wins silver medals at the Peace Zone Golf Tournament in Fairview. Team members are Blake Cisaroski, Cole Cross, Aaron Cunningham, Austin Guttinger and alternate Zale Zabolotkiuk.

Sept. 24, 2014: South Peace News features Janet Lemay, who is retiring from the High Prairie Municipal Library after 28 years of service.

Sept. 24, 2014: The M.D. of Big Lakes debates the possibility of elevating to county status.

Sept. 24, 2014: Atikameg School and Whitefish Lake First Nation are recognized by Northland School Division as their 2014 Friends of Education winner for coming to the aid of Gift Lake School students.

Sept. 24, 2018: Police quickly find a youth suspect who threatened students and staff at St. Andrew’s School.

Sept. 24, 2018: Northern Lakes College breaks ground on a new consolidated campus in the town’s east end. Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee is one of four to turn the sod.

Sept. 24, 2018: Former High Prairie RCMP officer Anita Lee Doktor pleads guilty in High Prairie provincial court to impaired driving. Sentencing is set for Feb. 12.

This Day in World History – September 24, 2023

1493 – Christopher Columbus embarks on his second expedition to the New World.

1657 – First autopsy and coroner’s jury verdict is recorded in Maryland.

1850 – Papal Bull issued, establishes Roman Catholic hierarchy in England.

1853 – First round-the-world trip by yacht.

1853 – France annexes New Caledonia.

1889 – Alexander Dey patents dial time recorder.

1927 – NHL’s Toronto St Patricks become Maple Leafs.

1935 – First rodeo held outdoors under electric lights in Mississippi.

1940 – Luftwaffe bombs Spitfire factory in Southampton.

1948 – The Honda Motor Company is founded.

1952 – KFC opens its first franchise in Salt Lake City.

1954 – “Tonight Show” premieres on NBC-TV.

1957 – Camp Nou, the largest stadium in Europe, opens in Barcelona.

1957 – “Jailhouse Rock” single released by Elvis Presley.

1958 – Donna Reed Show premieres on ABC-TV.

1960 – USS Enterprise, first nuclear power aircraft carrier, launched.

1964 – “The Munsters” starring Fred Gwynne premieres on TV.

1968 – “60 Minutes” premieres on CBS-TV.

1969 – First Elvis convention, 2500 fans attend in Cincinnati.

1973 – Guinea-Bissau declares independence from Portugal.

1977 – First broadcast of “Love Boat” on ABC-TV.

1979 – CompuServe began operation as first computer information service.

1984 – Paul McCartney release “No More Lonely Nights”.

1988 – Canada’s Ben Johnson runs drug-assisted 100m in 9.79 sec.

1990 – East Germany leaves Warsaw Pact.

1990 – Supreme Soviet gives approval to switch to free market.

1990 – Periodic Great White Spot observed on Saturn.

1991 – Rock band Nirvana release their second studio album “Nevermind”.

1995 – Emillio & Gloria Estefan’s boat hits & kills a jet skier.

1995 – Volcano Mount Ruapehu [North Island, NZ] erupts.

2007 – “The Big Bang Theory” created by Chuck Lorre premieres on CBS-TV.

2012 – Books by Japanese authors suspended by Chinese bookstores.

2015 – Pope Francis becomes the first pope to address the US Congress.

2017 – Plastic polystyrene rubbish found 1,000 miles from North Pole.

2018 – Pakyong Airport is opened in the Himalayan mountains.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 24, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You look gorgeous and feel especially sociable today. Do not be surprised if you either host a social event or decide to attend one to which you have been invited. You are always a congenial companion, but today more than ever your enthusiasm is high. People will want to enjoy your company. You may also have some interesting information everyone will want to hear.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Some misunderstandings could cause confusion in the home. Your intuition and insight should defuse the situation, especially since you are more diplomatic than usual. You could also have an artistic inspiration, perhaps a new project that could be very important to you. It could be important to your career or it could open up new opportunities for you.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Social events you attend today could put you in touch with some fascinating people. A new acquaintance could become a close friend. These individuals may be highly educated in a field that interests you or from other states or countries. Conversation should be stimulating. Any information gleaned could serve you well for a long time. Writing, teaching, and publishing matters come to the forefront.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You generally like to think of yourself as a practical and down-to-Earth person. Today you might depend on intuition more than usual. People around you might seem to be acting peculiarly, and your insight could give you hints as to their true motivations and how to deal with them. Relations with colleagues could especially benefit from this. Follow your heart!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Emotions could run high among those close to you. It might seem like everyone is in a bad mood! In your own relations with them, your friendly nature and social skills will calm them down and keep them on an even keel, at least when you are around! Social events may keep you busy. You could make some valuable contacts.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your warmth, sensitivity, and understanding in your relations with those you care about are heightened. You should feel especially well, as your health is good. You want to get out and be social with friends and family. If there are no outings planned, do not hesitate to be the instigator. Everyone will have a wonderful time, and your company will be greatly enjoyed.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Matters of romance, love, and marriage should go very well for you today. You should feel especially warm and supportive. Intimate conversations come easily to you. Make certain before you speak that you are expressing your thoughts in the right way. There is a danger your partner might misinterpret your words. You do not want any upset, however temporary, to mar your day!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Communication between you and a family member could be difficult today. Your warmth and understanding might give this person the courage to tell you what is on his or her mind. You might feel adventurous, so you and a romantic partner could decide to go out on the town and kick up your heels tonight. You are both looking and feeling good. Have a great time!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A welcome letter, phone call, or perhaps visit could come from a lover or close friend bringing interesting news. Your creative energies are bubbling over, so you might want to try writing, music, drawing, or painting. You might send some letters, place a lot of phone calls, or make a lot of short trips in your neighbourhood, maybe to libraries or bookstores.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Good news regarding money could have you thinking in terms of freshening up your home. You might want to do some painting or add some small decorative touches like art or houseplants. You might even want to shop for some new furniture. This promises to be a lot of fun, so get family members to do it with you.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A visit from a relative or neighbour early in the day could put you in a fantastic mood. Perhaps this person has some interesting news, encouraging words, or maybe a gift. Listen and enjoy, but beware of idle gossip. Some of what you hear is unlikely to be true, so it is best to keep it all to yourself. In the evening, go out on the town!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your inspiration and imagination are soaring today. You may want to try an artistic project of some kind. You could be pleasantly surprised at the results. Your intuition is also high, and your understanding of those around you is greatly increased. Do not be afraid to act from instinct. This is one of those days when it should win out over rationality and logic!