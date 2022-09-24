Today in High Prairie: September 25, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – September 25, 2022

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Avenue.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 25, 2022

1764 – Fletcher Christian, Bounty Mutineer

1832 – William Jenney, “Father of the Skyscraper”

1843 – Melville Bissell, Carpet Sweeper Inventor

1929 – Barbara Walters, American Newscaster

1933 – Ian Tyson, Canadian Singer/Songwriter

1939 – Joseph Russell, Slip Sliding Away Singer

1944 – Michael Douglas, Jewel of the Nile Actor

1947 – Cheryl Tiegs, Sports Illustrated Model

1949 – Anson Williams, Happy Days Actor

1951 – Mark Hamill, Star Wars Actor

1952 – Christopher Reeve, Superman Actor

1961 – Heather Locklear, Dynasty Actress

1968 – Will Smith, Men in Black Actor

This Day in Local History – September 25, 2022

Sept. 25, 1962: High Prairie town council approves an $11,000 tender to construct a 20 x 40-foot wading pool.

Sept. 25, 1971: HPE principal Ken J. Singleton helps deliver the baby boy of Pauling Sherington in the High Prairie Providence Hospital parking lot. Due to confusion, Sherington did not arrive at the hospital in time.

Sept. 25, 1983: The High Prairie Golf Club holds its championship tournament. Floyd Gramlich wins the men’s title, Yvette Howard the women’s title and Fraser Berg the junior title.

Sept. 25, 1985: South Peace News publishes the results of a community survey taken in 227 households in July. Priorities of the town include better recreation facilities, a covered swimming pool and a tidier town.

Sept. 25, 1989: Aerobics instructor Phyllis Riddle attends a High Prairie Recreation Board meeting to discuss improvements to the program. The board concedes some of the requests.

Sept. 25, 1994: Brian Thomas Halcrow, 30, of Grouard, dies after he falls from a truck and is hit by a second truck near the Highway 2 and Highway 750 intersection.

Sept. 25, 1996: The M.D. of Big Lakes unveils its new flag.

Sept. 29, 1996: Dustin Calliou, 9, of Sucker Creek dies of leukemia in an Edmonton hospital.

Sept. 25, 1997: The High Prairie Recreation Board agrees to install individual seats in the Sports Palace but the plan is eventually scrapped.

Sept. 25, 2000: Buchanan Lumber breaks ground on its hot water system heating facility to replace the controversial beehive burner. The system will handle all waste from the mill.

Sept. 25, 2000: High Prairie town council hears they owe just under $18,000 to the MITAA Centre in back rent due to a bookkeeping error.

Sept. 25, 2000: Premier Ralph Klein visits High Prairie to hear the concerns of 150 invited guests.

Sept. 25, 2000: A boy pleads guilty in High Prairie youth court to drunk driving after being stopped with three times the legal limit of alcohol in his blood.

Sept. 25, 2001: Roy Anderson, 41, and his wife, Verna Lee Anderson, 41, of Gift Lake, die in a three-vehicle crash 15 km east of High Prairie. Five others are injured.

Sept. 25, 2005: High Prairie Citizens on Patrol organizer Brian Holmberg is named president of the Alberta COP program.

Sept. 25, 2007: Kristy Fudali starts Lunch Express from her High Prairie home. The business delivers lunch to businesses in town.

Sept. 25, 2008: Four people suffer minor injuries in a collision at the ATB Financial corner. The accident occurs after a truck entered the intersection after a brake malfunction.

Sept. 25, 2013: An angry High Prairie Mayor Linda Cox asks council why a final report on council’s operations from Municipal Affair was issued behind closed doors March 27, and why she was never informed the matter was being discussed. There was no mention the meeting occurred in the minutes or the matter included on the agenda.

Sept. 25, 2017: Sgt. Warren Wright begins his job as High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt.

Sept. 25, 2017: Big Lakes County denies a request to forgive a $1,500 fine to the Triangle Pioneer Threshermans Association for not getting a proper development permit for their stage.

Sept. 25, 2018: HPSD introduces a new system for student progress reports.

Sept. 25, 2019: South Peace News reports on the potential for the Alberta government to require towns under 5,000 population to pay for policing. High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk calls the potential move “devastating”. It comes to fruition by year’s end.

Sept. 25, 2019: A man dies in a single-vehicle accident on the Driftpile Road. His name is not released.

This Day in World History – September 25, 2022

303 – On a voyage preaching the gospel, Saint Fermin is beheaded.

1340 – England & France sign disarmament treaty.

1492 – Crewman on Pinta sights “land”.

1513 – Vasco Nunez de Balboa is first European to see the Pacific Ocean.

1780 – Benedict Arnold joins the British.

1829 – Failed assassination attempt on Simon Bolívar.

1844 – Canada defeats USA by 23 runs in the first cricket international.

1878 – Dr. Charles Drysdale warns against the use of tobacco.

1897 – First British bus service opens.

1911 – Groundbreaking begins in Boston for Fenway Park baseball park.

1915 – Battle of Loos begins: 85,000 die from chlorine gas.

1924 – Malcolm Campbell sets world auto speed record at 146.16 mph.

1926 – Henry Ford announces an 8 hour, 5-day work week.

1926 – NHL grants franchises to Chicago Black Hawks & Detroit Red Wings.

1926 – Mackenzie King is re-elected as Prime Minister of Canada.

1939 – Andorra and Germany sign a treaty ending WWI.

1954 – Francois “Doc” Duvalier wins Haitian presidential election.

1956 – First transatlantic telephone cable goes into operation.

1966 – Smallest Yankee stadium crowd, 413 see White Sox win 4-1.

1972 – Norway votes to join European common market.

1973 – Three-man Skylab 3 crew make safe splashdown in Pacific after 59 days.

1974 – Report: freon gases from aerosol sprays are destroying ozone layer.

1975 – Jackie Wilson suffers heart attack, lapses into 9-yr terminal coma.

1975 – Pink Floyd’s album “Wish You Were Here” reaches No. 1 in the US.

1976 – Montreal Expos last game at Jarry Park.

1990 – Saddam Hussein warns that US will repeat Vietnam experience.

1990 – UN Security Council vote 14-1 to impose air embargo against Iraq.

1992 – Opening of Main-Donau canal linking North Sea and Black Sea.

1992 – US Mars Observer launched from Space shuttle.

1992 – Gregory Kingsley, 12, wins right to divorce his parents.

1997 – Britain’s Andy Green sets jet-powered car record of 714 mph.

2015 – Singapore closes schools due to hazardous levels of air pollution.

2017 – 92% of Iraqi Kurds vote in favour of independence.

2018 – US fashion company Michael Kors buys Versace for $2.1 billion.

2018 – Instagram’s co-founders, Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, resign.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 25, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Expect to get some useful financial information today! You may learn about a new investment, or perhaps you will get wind of a job opening that is right up your alley. This is a good day to consider an alternate life path. Although there is nothing wrong with the one you are on, it is always good to consider other roads!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Expect your romantic relationship to be better than ever today! You are communicating well and in touch with one another’s feelings. How wonderful to be able to maintain an inspiring, rewarding bond with someone who loves you. There is much to be grateful for. This could be a good time to take your relationship to the next level. Your partner will not mind discussing this!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – This could be a banner day! Your spiritual and career goals come together so both are enhanced, and neither is compromised. It is a neat trick. You can expect the opportunity to practice what you preach to come to you through a friend or colleague. Do not discount any ideas presented to you, as one will contain the key to meshing two of the most important parts of your life!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Be your most charming self tonight! You are likely to talk with someone who can help your career. Your intuition is strong, so you may know who this person is the minute you begin your conversation. If the chemistry is good, too, so much the better! Whether this person impacts your life in a romantic or business capacity, you will remember this night as when your life changed for the better!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You have an introspective nature! For the last few weeks, you have been reflecting on and assessing what does and does not work in your life. It is likely you are ready for some kind of major change. Either your relationship is in a rut or you need a complete career overhaul. Follow your instincts as you plan how to develop and grow from here. You are your own best guide!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You are ready for something new and different! What better time than during the current transits to put into practice what has only been a dream? You may decide to work for yourself or ditch one relationship in favour of another. You want the changes you implement to be brash and far-reaching! If not, you may have to wait a long time to feel this energetic and optimistic again!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You will do some serious soul searching today! Which goals have you achieved and which ones have gone unattained? Be honest as you reflect on past months. Could you have done things differently? Would you like to do things differently in the future? You would be well advised to write down your successes and regrets. Use the list to keep you on track. It is bound to be a great help to you!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you will realize a clean slate brings with it the chance for a new beginning. You feel excited and optimistic about the future. Your goals are clear, and your mind is sharp. How can you not succeed? Take care not to let your fantasies run away with you. Keep your eyes on your attainable goals rather than waste time and energy chasing pipe dreams!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may be ready for some major career changes! You could be fed up with the stress and long hours of the corporate environment. Surely in this age of technology there is a way to spend more time at home without sacrificing the quality of your work. Think about it for a few days. If you propose a feasible alternative to your boss, the positive response may surprise you!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your intuition is working overtime today, making you sensitive to others’ deepest emotions! It may be the celestial atmosphere has everyone feeling open and honest, eager to grow into his or her most authentic self. Certainly, that is how you feel. Take some time out of your busy schedule to reflect on your regrets and successes. Be as true to yourself as possible!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – No pressure, but as things are now, you might want to evaluate your career. Is it working out well? What are your latest achievements? What goals have not been reached? If the answers are not satisfactory, it is time to make some dramatic changes. If your work does not make your heart sing, it is time to find some that does. Life is not a dress rehearsal. Get going!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – The time is right for all things financial! If you have been thinking of signing a contract to accept a job or purchase a piece of property, go ahead. Strategize ways in which you can be even more financially successful in the future. You have a lot of skills, but you do not always apply them as carefully as you could. Correct this and you will be unstoppable!