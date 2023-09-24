Today in High Prairie: September 25, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – September 25, 2023

5 p.m. – Town of Peace River meets in council chambers.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 25, 2023

1764 – Fletcher Christian, Bounty Mutineer

1832 – William Jenney, “Father of the Skyscraper”

1843 – Melville Bissell, Carpet Sweeper Inventor

1929 – Barbara Walters, American Newscaster

1933 – Ian Tyson, Canadian Singer/Songwriter

1939 – Joseph Russell, Slip Sliding Away Singer

1944 – Michael Douglas, Jewel of the Nile Actor

1947 – Cheryl Tiegs, Sports Illustrated Model

1949 – Anson Williams, Happy Days Actor

1951 – Mark Hamill, Star Wars Actor

1952 – Christopher Reeve, Superman Actor

1961 – Heather Locklear, Dynasty Actress

1968 – Will Smith, Men in Black Actor

This Day in Local History – September 25, 2023

Sept. 25, 1962: High Prairie town council approves an $11,000 tender to construct a 20 x 40-foot wading pool.

Sept. 25, 1971: HPE principal Ken J. Singleton helps deliver the baby boy of Pauling Sherington in the High Prairie Providence Hospital parking lot. Due to confusion, Sherington did not arrive at the hospital in time.

Sept. 25, 1983: The High Prairie Golf Club holds its championship tournament. Floyd Gramlich wins the men’s title, Yvette Howard the women’s title and Fraser Berg the junior title.

Sept. 25, 1985: South Peace News publishes the results of a community survey taken in 227 households in July. Priorities of the town include better recreation facilities, a covered swimming pool and a tidier town.

Sept. 25, 1989: Aerobics instructor Phyllis Riddle attends a High Prairie Recreation Board meeting to discuss improvements to the program. The board concedes some of the requests.

Sept. 25, 1994: Brian Thomas Halcrow, 30, of Grouard, dies after he falls from a truck and is hit by a second truck near the Highway 2 and Highway 750 intersection.

Sept. 25, 1996: The M.D. of Big Lakes unveils its new flag.

Sept. 29, 1996: Dustin Calliou, 9, of Sucker Creek dies of leukemia in an Edmonton hospital.

Sept. 25, 1997: The High Prairie Recreation Board agrees to install individual seats in the Sports Palace but the plan is eventually scrapped.

Sept. 25, 2000: Buchanan Lumber breaks ground on its hot water system heating facility to replace the controversial beehive burner. The system will handle all waste from the mill.

Sept. 25, 2000: High Prairie town council hears they owe just under $18,000 to the MITAA Centre in back rent due to a bookkeeping error.

Sept. 25, 2000: Premier Ralph Klein visits High Prairie to hear the concerns of 150 invited guests.

Sept. 25, 2000: A boy pleads guilty in High Prairie youth court to drunk driving after being stopped with three times the legal limit of alcohol in his blood.

Sept. 25, 2001: Roy Anderson, 41, and his wife, Verna Lee Anderson, 41, of Gift Lake, die in a three-vehicle crash 15 km east of High Prairie. Five others are injured.

Sept. 25, 2005: High Prairie Citizens on Patrol organizer Brian Holmberg is named president of the Alberta COP program.

Sept. 25, 2007: Kristy Fudali starts Lunch Express from her High Prairie home. The business delivers lunch to businesses in town.

Sept. 25, 2008: Four people suffer minor injuries in a collision at the ATB Financial corner. The accident occurs after a truck entered the intersection after a brake malfunction.

Sept. 25, 2013: An angry High Prairie Mayor Linda Cox asks council why a final report on council’s operations from Municipal Affair was issued behind closed doors March 27, and why she was never informed the matter was being discussed. There was no mention the meeting occurred in the minutes or the matter included on the agenda.

Sept. 25, 2017: Sgt. Warren Wright begins his job as High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt.

Sept. 25, 2017: Big Lakes County denies a request to forgive a $1,500 fine to the Triangle Pioneer Threshermans Association for not getting a proper development permit for their stage.

Sept. 25, 2018: HPSD introduces a new system for student progress reports.

Sept. 25, 2019: South Peace News reports on the potential for the Alberta government to require towns under 5,000 population to pay for policing. High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk calls the potential move “devastating”. It comes to fruition by year’s end.

Sept. 25, 2019: A man dies in a single-vehicle accident on the Driftpile Road. His name is not released.

This Day in World History – September 25, 2023

303 – On a voyage preaching the gospel, Saint Fermin is beheaded.

1340 – England & France sign disarmament treaty.

1492 – Crewman on Pinta sights “land”.

1513 – Vasco Nunez de Balboa is first European to see the Pacific Ocean.

1780 – Benedict Arnold joins the British.

1829 – Failed assassination attempt on Simon Bolívar.

1844 – Canada defeats USA by 23 runs in the first cricket international.

1878 – Dr. Charles Drysdale warns against the use of tobacco.

1897 – First British bus service opens.

1911 – Groundbreaking begins in Boston for Fenway Park baseball park.

1915 – Battle of Loos begins: 85,000 die from chlorine gas.

1924 – Malcolm Campbell sets world auto speed record at 146.16 mph.

1926 – Henry Ford announces an 8 hour, 5-day work week.

1926 – NHL grants franchises to Chicago Black Hawks & Detroit Red Wings.

1926 – Mackenzie King is re-elected as Prime Minister of Canada.

1939 – Andorra and Germany sign a treaty ending WWI.

1954 – Francois “Doc” Duvalier wins Haitian presidential election.

1956 – First transatlantic telephone cable goes into operation.

1966 – Smallest Yankee stadium crowd, 413 see White Sox win 4-1.

1972 – Norway votes to join European common market.

1973 – Three-man Skylab 3 crew make safe splashdown in Pacific after 59 days.

1974 – Report: freon gases from aerosol sprays are destroying ozone layer.

1975 – Jackie Wilson suffers heart attack, lapses into 9-yr terminal coma.

1975 – Pink Floyd’s album “Wish You Were Here” reaches No. 1 in the US.

1976 – Montreal Expos last game at Jarry Park.

1990 – Saddam Hussein warns that US will repeat Vietnam experience.

1990 – UN Security Council vote 14-1 to impose air embargo against Iraq.

1992 – Opening of Main-Donau canal linking North Sea and Black Sea.

1992 – US Mars Observer launched from Space shuttle.

1992 – Gregory Kingsley, 12, wins right to divorce his parents.

1997 – Britain’s Andy Green sets jet-powered car record of 714 mph.

2015 – Singapore closes schools due to hazardous levels of air pollution.

2017 – 92% of Iraqi Kurds vote in favour of independence.

2018 – US fashion company Michael Kors buys Versace for $2.1 billion.

2018 – Instagram’s co-founders, Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, resign.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 25, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You have been lucky for the last two months, there is no doubt about it! Lately it seems like your luck is changing. It is hard to pinpoint, but something is not quite right in your daily life. At the moment, the planets are imparting some lessons that could be difficult to bear. Get through this transition with as little pain as possible. The lessons you learn will prove worthwhile.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – This is going to be a good time to get a global view of things. Take full advantage of the current planetary aspects by reading some books on spirituality or travel. If you desire to go on a long voyage, do not be surprised if your job sends you on an adventure, even if it is not part of your job routine. Do not hesitate! Go breathe in some fresh air in a new place!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – It is true that having to earn a living is not always the most agreeable thing in life. However, we all know that it is necessary. Have you thought about adding more balance to your life? All work and no play makes anyone a dull person. This would be a good day to examine your daily life and add some new elements. Yes, it is time for you to choose a hobby.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – If you have had some problems in your sentimental life during the last few months, they are probably behind you now. It is a sure bet you have learned something. You have been served the same dish for years and now it seems you have finally had enough! Know that from now on you will be better about not falling into the same old traps.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – If you are not the most self-assured person in the world, take a look around and see all you have done. True, you still have many unattained dreams, but look at how many you have already realized. A lack of confidence in your abilities is holding you back. There is a moment for everyone when a leap of faith is required. It is time for you to jump.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may meet some new people in the next few days. Someone in your professional life may help you launch some unusual experiments that have never been done before. Or someone may want to create a new service or get into a completely new market. You will be the one they seek to explore these exciting new avenues!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – It seems as though you are trying to live down some criticism. For weeks you have taken special care to look over your work to catch any mistakes. Perhaps the number of errors you found surprised you. Criticism from others stung even more as a result, because you could see it had some merit. Today you will get some relief. In fact, you may receive some compliments.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Smile, because the forecast is bright today. You will be in a curious mood, just right for new encounters. Perhaps this will add a little spice and enjoyment to your love life. There is a wide spectrum of experiences awaiting you, ready to offer fulfillment. A spirit of adventure prevails. You should take advantage of it!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – The Rolling Stones said it best, “I can’t get no satisfaction,” and that is how you have been feeling lately. Indeed, looking back on your recent activities, you may feel a bit like a character in Wonderland – running as fast as you can just to stay in the same place. The day ahead will provide some relief and open up new, more fulfilling opportunities.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You are often preoccupied by other people’s lives. Your devotion to others will be appreciated today. For example, in the family circle, you may have to bandage everyone’s little physical or psychological wounds. Do not neglect your energy needs. As you are aware, you need all the strength you can muster.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may have some trouble getting out of bed today due to a desire to let the world carry on without your help for a while. You can yield to that lazy urge today, for the aspects are likely to assist you in fulfilling your goals. Take advantage of some time off to rest or perhaps tidy your nest. You might want to make that bed, too.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – The day ahead should be excellent. You tend to work with an energy unparalleled by the other signs, and today you reap some rewards for your diligence. These days it is rare to find someone as conscientious as you, and you deserve recognition. Nevertheless, you still have many hills left to climb, as you well know!