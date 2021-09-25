Today in High Prairie: September 26, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – September 26, 2021

Attend the church of your choice.

HP & District Golf Club AGM.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – September 26, 2021

Michelle Zahacy

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – September 26, 2021

Cameron Courtoreille

Cayley Klyne

Colton Lodge

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 26, 2021

1181 – Francis of Assisi, Founder of Franciscan Order

1774 – John Chapman, aka Johnny Appleseed

1888 – T.S. Eliot, American Poet

1898 – George Gershwin, Rhapsody in Blue Composer

1907 – Ralph Michael, Doctor in the House Actor

1925 – Marty Robbins, I Walk Alone Singer

1927 – Joyce Jameson, Outlaw Josey Wales Actress

1933 – Donna Douglas, Beverly Hillbillies Actress

1936 – Winnie Mandela, Anti-Apartheid Activist

1942 – Kent McCord, Adam 12 Actor

1947 – Lynn Anderson, Rose Garden Singer

1948 – Olivia Newton-John, Grease Actress/Singer

1956 – Linda Hamilton, Beauty & The Beast Actress

1967 – Martha Nix, The Waltons Actress

1981 – Serena Williams, Pro Tennis Player

This Day in Local History – September 26, 2021

Sept. 26. 1914: The Grouard News reports the ED&BC railway will not pass through Grouard before the end of February but adds the branch line will be constructed before the main line passes. The guarantee of bonds is the issue.

Sept. 26, 1973: South Peace News reports Bill Berry hopes to publish the first issue of the independent Courier-Gazette newspaper Oct. 5 from his Kinuso office.

Sept. 26, 1986: Susan Lamothe celebrates the grand opening of her new law practice in the Henderson Professional Building.

Sept. 26, 1987: The E.W. Pratt Chargers men’s volleyball team defeats Peace River 16-18, 15-11, 15-10 in the final of the Early Bird Volleyball Tournament. Falher won the women’s title.

Sept. 26, 1990: John Neil says his company, Neil’s Agri-Services, will take over the Kathleen fertilizer plant by mid-October.

Sept. 26, 2001: High Prairie town council decides to add the names of Bill Eckel, George Keay, Sister Marion Poirier and Donna Smith to the town monument. Ironically, Poirier dies the same day in Edmonton.

Sept. 26, 2001: High Prairie is saddened to hear of the death of Sister Marion Poirier, 76, in Edmonton. She was fondly remembered as High Prairie’s hockey “Grandmother to All”.

Sept. 26, 2009: Grouard celebrates its 100th birthday with a bash including games, an open house, dinner and dance.

Sept. 26, 2009: Joussard bids farewell to Father Virgil Baratto, who leaves the community after 20 years of service.

Sept. 26, 2011: High Prairie youth court Judge G.W. Paul calls a High Prairie boy a “coward” and a “bully” for his part in a vicious beating before sending him to jail for 106 days. The boy was part of a group that attacked the victim.

Sept. 26, 2012: South Peace News reports that Dwayne Krieger qualifies for the World Series of Team Roping in Las Vegas Dec. 10-15.

Sept. 26, 2012: South Peace News reports that Gary Couch is named Cowboy-of-the-Year for 2012 in mounted shooting by the Alberta Mounted Shooting Association.

Sept. 26-28, 2014: The High Prairie Museum receives 126 entries in its Alberta Culture Days contest.

Sept. 26, 2017: High Prairie town council proclaims Oct. 6 as West Fraser Day.

Sept. 26, 2017: High Prairie town council decides to scrap its presentation of the cheque list at council meetings. Council cited FOIP is a bigger issue than the public’s right to know.

Sept. 26, 2018: South Peace News publishes a sign noting the lower speed limit to 60 km/hr from 80 km/hr between 38 Street by the High Prairie RV Park.

Sept. 26, 2018: South Peace News publishes a story on efforts to save the historic leather mural made by former resident Elsbeth Schween in the old hospital.

This Day in World History – September 26, 2021

1580 – Frances Drake completes circumnavigation of the world.

1890 – US stops minting $1 & $3 gold coin and 3-cent piece.

1904 – Earl Grey is named British governor-general of Canada [Grey Cup].

1934 – British liner Queen Mary is launched.

1950 – Because of forest fire in BC, blue moon appears in England.

1951 – Prof. Youngblood demonstrates artificial heart in Paris.

1962 – TV comedy series Beverly Hillbillies premieres on CBS.

1964 – Gilligan’s Island, starring Bob Denver as Gilligan, debuts on CBS.

1968 – First broadcast of Hawaii Five-O on CBS.

1973 – Concorde makes its first non-stop crossing of the Atlantic.

1978 – Judge rules women sportswriters cannot be banned from locker rooms.

1982 – Knight Rider, starring David Hasselhoff, debuts on NBC.

1984 – Britain & China initial agreement return Hong Kong to China in 1997.

1986 – RUN-DMC is first rap group to hit top 10 [Raisin’ Hell].

1988 – Canada’s Ben Johnson stripped of his 100-m gold failing drug test.

2017 – Saudi Arabia announces it is overturning its ban on women driving.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 26, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may feel the urge to get up and go today, but at the same time you may feel like you are not prepared. Perhaps you do not feel you are on solid enough ground to take the next step. Do not let the pressure of the outside world move you to a place you are not ready to go. Take things at your own pace, and be tolerant of those who choose to go at theirs.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Tension is building today that may wreak havoc with your harmonious nature. The key for you now is to see the opportunity instead of conflict in each situation. This is a good time to gain a greater perspective on certain things. A bit of internal transformation may take place when you see things from the other side of the fence.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may feel extra passionate today, so do not be surprised if you take things to extremes even more than usual. There is an aggression within you that is working to help keep you in control of every situation. Remember you must be prepared to receive whatever you dish out. There is a warring instinct in everyone that is likely to emerge on a day like this.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Find your strength from within. There is a great deal of it in there, and it is ready to erupt like a volcano. Let your passion drive your engine today and you will be amazed at the incredible places you can go. Do not be afraid to take things to extremes. Your fantastic good luck will pull you out of any sticky predicament.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your strong yet steady pace may get a lift today. It might seem like there is a fire under your feet, and you probably need to keep moving in order to keep yourself from getting burned. Use your independent streak to get things done the way you want them. This could be a powerhouse day for you!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – There is excitement today that indicates things are happening, things are changing. Stay alert and in tune with what is going on around you. There is a wonderful energy charge urging you to push the boundaries of everything going on around you. Do your part to help the world evolve to a happier, more peaceful place.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You are the sensitive one in a sea of anger today, so keep your guard up. Do not be tempted or seduced by any rage around you. Be wary of people who seem motivated by fear. You will be much better off when you align yourself with those who act from a point of neutrality and self-confidence. Model your behaviour after the people you see as superheroes in your world.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You should mesh quite well with the prevailing energy today. There is a powerful, transformative force helping to give greater strength to your ego and vitality. Note the fiery energy about the day that encourages your dynamic and forceful personality to shine through. Feel free to express your independence in every situation.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Things may be happening too fast around you today, but that does not mean you necessarily have to join the frenzied pace. You are probably much better off sticking with your methodical approach. Take the time to collect the facts you need before you jump into a major decision or plan of attack. People may be a bit jumpy, so do your best to be the stable one in the group.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Make sure you are not projecting a picture of yourself that does not represent the real you. It is important you remain true to your soul or you will end up in situations that make you uncomfortable and frustrated. There is a strong transformative force working against you today, but you will have the leadership and confidence to stand up for yourself in whatever way you need.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Remind yourself of all the positive things you have going on in your life now. It is possible you will be met with tension and challenges today that are threatening your sense of self. Arguments may break out around you, and you may have questions regarding what it is you stand for. Do not lose touch with your nurturing qualities and sixth sense.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – The fire within you is burning extra hot, so make the most of this incredible internal furnace. Treat yourself to some new attire and proudly show it off tonight. Take the lead on projects that might be floundering. You have power behind your words and actions today, so use it for the highest good!