Today in High Prairie: September 26, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – September 26, 2022

5 p.m. – Town of Peace River meets at town office.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 26, 2022

1181 – Francis of Assisi, Founder of Franciscan Order

1774 – John Chapman, aka Johnny Appleseed

1888 – T.S. Eliot, American Poet

1898 – George Gershwin, Rhapsody in Blue Composer

1907 – Ralph Michael, Doctor in the House Actor

1909 – Bill France Sr., NASCAR Co-Founder

1925 – Marty Robbins, I Walk Alone Singer

1927 – Joyce Jameson, Outlaw Josey Wales Actress

1933 – Donna Douglas, Beverly Hillbillies Actress

1936 – Winnie Mandela, Anti-Apartheid Activist

1942 – Kent McCord, Adam 12 Actor

1947 – Lynn Anderson, Rose Garden Singer

1948 – Olivia Newton-John, Grease Actress/Singer

1956 – Linda Hamilton, Beauty & The Beast Actress

1967 – Martha Nix, The Waltons Actress

1981 – Serena Williams, Pro Tennis Player

This Day in Local History – September 1, 2022

Sept. 26. 1914: The Grouard News reports the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia Railway will not pass through Grouard before the end of February but adds the branch line will be constructed before the main line passes. The guarantee of bonds is the issue.

Sept. 26, 1973: South Peace News reports Bill Berry hopes to publish the first issue of the independent Courier-Gazette newspaper Oct. 5 from his Kinuso office.

Sept. 26, 1986: Susan Lamothe celebrates the grand opening of her new law practice in the Henderson Professional Building in High Prairie.

Sept. 26, 1987: The High Prairie E.W. Pratt Chargers men’s volleyball team defeats Peace River 16-18, 15-11, 15-10 in the final of the Early Bird Volleyball Tournament. Falher wins the women’s title.

Sept. 26, 1990: John Neil says his company, Neil’s Agri-Services, will take over the Kathleen fertilizer plant by mid-October.

Sept. 26, 2001: High Prairie town council decides to add the names of Bill Eckel, George Keay, Sister Marion Poirier and Donna Smith to the town monument. Ironically, Poirier dies the same day in Edmonton.

Sept. 26, 2001: High Prairie is saddened to hear of the death of Sister Marion Poirier, 76, in Edmonton. She was fondly remembered as High Prairie’s hockey “Grandmother to All”.

Sept. 26, 2009: Grouard celebrates its 100th birthday with a bash including games, an open house, dinner and dance.

Sept. 26, 2009: Joussard bids farewell to Father Virgil Baratto, who leaves the community after 20 years of service.

Sept. 26, 2011: High Prairie youth court Judge G.W. Paul calls a High Prairie boy a “coward” and a “bully” for his part in a vicious beating before sending him to jail for 106 days. The boy was part of a group that attacked the victim.

Sept. 26, 2012: South Peace News reports that Dwayne Krieger qualifies for the World Series of Team Roping in Las Vegas Dec. 10-15.

Sept. 26, 2012: South Peace News reports that Gary Couch is named Cowboy-of-the-Year for 2012 in mounted shooting by the Alberta Mounted Shooting Association.

Sept. 26, 2012: No one is injured after a Honda Civic flips in the ditch at the intersection of Secondary Highway 474 and Highway 2 near High Prairie.

Sept. 26, 2017: High Prairie town council proclaims Oct. 6 as West Fraser Day.

Sept. 26, 2017: High Prairie town council decides to scrap its presentation of the cheque list at council meetings. Council cited FOIP is a bigger issue than the public’s right to know.

Sept. 26, 2018: South Peace News publishes a sign noting the lower speed limit to 60 km/hr from 80 km/hr between 38 Street by the High Prairie RV Park.

Sept. 26, 2018: South Peace News publishes a story on efforts to save the historic leather mural made by former resident Elsbeth Schween in the old High Prairie Hospital.

Sept. 26, 2019: Tom Henihan wins a seat on McLennan town council after winning a byelection.

This Day in World History – September 26, 2022

1580 – Frances Drake completes circumnavigation of the world.

1890 – US stops minting $1 & $3 gold coin and 3-cent piece.

1904 – Earl Grey is named British governor-general of Canada [Grey Cup].

1934 – British liner Queen Mary is launched.

1950 – Because of forest fire in BC, blue moon appears in England.

1951 – Prof. Youngblood demonstrates artificial heart in Paris.

1962 – TV comedy series Beverly Hillbillies premieres on CBS.

1964 – Gilligan’s Island, starring Bob Denver as Gilligan, debuts on CBS.

1968 – First broadcast of “Hawaii Five-O” on CBSV.

1973 – Concorde makes its first non-stop crossing of the Atlantic.

1978 – Judge rules women sportswriters cannot be banned from locker rooms.

1982 – Knight Rider, starring David Hasselhoff, debuts on NBC.

1984 – Britain & China initial agreement return Hong Kong to China in 1997.

1986 – RUN-DMC is first rap group to hit top 10 [Raisin’ Hell].

1988 – Canada’s Ben Johnson stripped of his 100-m gold for failing drug test.

2017 – Saudi Arabia announces it is overturning its ban on women driving.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 26, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A conversation with a sibling or neighbour could lead to you making a new friend today, probably someone who works in a creative profession! If you are currently romantically involved, this person could become your best friend. If you are unattached, sparks could fly between you and him or her. You could talk for hours and part unwillingly. Exchange contact information. You will be glad you did!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Changes taking place at home could lead to more income! Perhaps a new housemate moves in, reducing your housing costs. Or you might even consider moving to a new place, perhaps one that is closer to where family members live or work. Whatever it is, it may not seem like much, but it should make a difference in your financial situation in the long run. Go for it!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A walk through your neighbourhood could put you in the middle of an unexpected, interesting event! It may be a small public gathering or an impromptu get-together, like a protest. Whatever it is, you could be transfixed by it. Make mental notes and then write down your impressions later!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Some books you have been reading lately might excite your desire to study astrology, numerology, alchemy, or some other occult science! This may not be something that you would normally consider, but do not let that hold you back. Your values have been shaken up lately anyway, so make the most of the impulse now. It could transform you in a subtle way. Go for it!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Boredom might stimulate your rebellious streak today! You could decide to forego your usual tasks and do something unusual or unexpected, such as skydiving or horseback riding. Do not feel guilty if you decide to do this. We all need to throw caution to the wind and go for some excitement occasionally. Follow your instincts and have fun!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A virtual class or lecture of some kind could bring you exciting new information today! This could keep your mind buzzing for hours, particularly since you may also communicate with some interesting people with whom you can discuss this subject for hours. Make the effort to take a walk and clear your head at some point during the day or else you might be too mentally charged up to sleep!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A future journey may be in the works right now! Many changes have been occurring in your life for a long time, and they continue today. They might involve group events or educational activities. This may be something you have anticipated for a long time. Your energy, enthusiasm, and excitement are high. You may be too restless to sit still. Try to get some exercise at some point!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A change in career could be in the works for you! It might be within the scope of your current job or an entirely new one. It is definitely a change for the better. Do not let insecurity or an attachment to your current circumstances hold you back. Whatever opportunities appear at this time may not come around again for a long while. Think about it carefully and then follow your heart!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – An unexpected opportunity to go on a long journey, perhaps business-related, could come to you soon! A partner might be involved. Your enthusiasm may be almost boundless but remember your physical energy is not. If you choose to travel right now, make sure you take necessary precautions. Otherwise, have fun!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Too much hard work and stress could be taking a physical toll on you today! But it is not likely to stop you from working intently and energetically on a project that fascinates you. This enterprise could be personal or job related, but whatever it is, the turn it takes is apt to surprise you. It might not be anything like what you had planned! Go to it!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – If you are single, today you could fall in love at first sight! A friend could send you someone’s contact information who shares your interests and with whom you will talk for hours. This could make you feel happy. You will certainly enjoy your day. If you want to stay in touch, do not be afraid to say so. Otherwise, you might lose track of your new friend!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Have you been considering working more at home, Pisces? If so, today you might decide to do just that! An opportunity could pave the way for new jobs you could do at home, in your own space, among your own belongings. This could add to your sense of security. The only downside could be if you do not make the effort, you might never leave the house. Be sure to get your workout in!