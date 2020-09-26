Today in High Prairie – September 27, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – September 27, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – September 27, 2020

Pauline Sharkawi

Jayden Rothwell

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – September 27, 2020

Cleo Shelp

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 27

1719 – Samuel Adams, US Revolutionary

1840 – Thomas Nast, Santa Claus Cartoonist

1962 – Louis Botha, 1st South African PM

1920 – William Conrad, Matt Dillon Radio Voice

1923 – Mary McCarty, Trapper John MD Actress

1934 – Greg Morris, Mission Impossible Actor

1943 – Randy Bachman, BTO Musician

1943 – Steve Boone, Lovin’ Spoonful Vocalist

1947 – Meat Loaf, Bat Out of Hell Singer

1949 – Robb Weller, Entertainment Tonight Host

1953 – Greg Ham, Men at Work Saxophonist

1971 – Patrick Muldoon, Melrose Place Actor

1984 – Avril Lavigne, Canadian Singer/Songwriter

This Day in Local History – September 27

Sept. 27, 1913: The Grouard News reports that the CNR will be built on the north shore of Lesser Slave Lake to Grouard and onto Peace River Crossing.

Sept. 27, 1971: High Prairie Royal Bank manager Glen Norton is notified of someone trying to break out of the bank. However, the cleaning woman locked herself in and was merely trying to get out.

Sept. 27, 1974: Bishop Equipment celebrates it grand re-opening.

Sept. 27, 1978: South Peace News reports of sightings of Sasquatch footprints at Peavine. RCMP were called in to investigate.

Sept. 27, 1980: The High Prairie Recreation Board hosts the Northern Alberta Chess Championships and an open tournament. Don McDonald places second in the open tournament.

Sept. 27, 1989: South Peace News reports Darrel and Cindy Shewchuk open Pro Hardware.

Sept. 27, 1985: High Prairie’s Laurie Savill is given a lifetime membership in the Peace Curling Association for his long involvement in the sport in the Peace Region.

Sept. 27, 2006: Former High Prairie businessman Clayton Bates passes away from cancer at the age of 80 years in Cochrane.

Sept. 27, 2010: PRJH School’s boy’s golf team places second in the 3/4A Group at zones in Fairview. Austin Guttinger places second overall with a score of 77.

Sept. 27, 2014: High Prairie bids farewell to Arnie and Gail Wyllie at a party at Smitty’s Restaurant.

Sept. 27, 2014: A retirement party is held for High Prairie Hospital nurse Glenys Cuts. She served for 56 years.

Sept. 27, 2017: South Peace News reports on the High Prairie RCMP’s efforts to crack down on the local drug trade. Drugs are seized at three separate raids and several people charged.

Sept. 27, 2017: The High Prairie Regals are unanimously accepted back into the NPHL at the league’s annual general meeting in Fairview.

Sept. 27, 2018: The High Prairie Municipal Library wins the Peace Library System’s Excellence in Public Library Programs and Services Award.

Sept. 27, 2018: ATB Financial holds an open house to celebrate its 80th anniversary with refreshments. The High Prairie branch opened in 1938.

This Day in World History – September 27

1066 – William the Conqueror’s troops set sail for England.

1290 – Earthquake in Bohai Sea near China, reportedly kills 100,000 people.

1590 – Pope Urban VII dies 13 days after being chosen: shortest papacy.

1821 – Mexican forces occupy Mexico City: independence gained.

1822 – Rosetta stone deciphered.

1864 – Jesse James’ gang surprise attack train: 150 killed.

1881 – Chicago Cubs beat Troy 10-8 before record small “crowd” of 12.

1892 – Book matches are patented by Diamond Match Company.

1905 – Paper published introducing Einstein’s equation E=mc2.

1908 – Henry Ford’s 1st Ford Model T automobile leaves Detroit plant.

1912 – “Memphis Blues” published; considered to be 1st blues song.

1919 – Democratic National Committee votes to allow female members.

1937 – 1st Santa Claus Training School opens in Albion, NY.

1937 – Balinese Tiger declared extinct.

1938 – British ocean liner “Queen Elizabeth” launches.

1939 – Warsaw surrenders to Germans after 19 days of resistance.

1942 – NY Giants beat Wash Redskins 14-7 without making a 1st down.

1953 – Typhoon destroys one third of Nagoya, Japan.

1954 – Steve Allen’s “Tonight Show” premieres.

1961 – Sierre Leone becomes 100th member of UN.

1968 – France denies UK entry into common market.

1973 – Soyuz 12 carries 2 cosmonauts into Earth orbit for 2 days.

1973 – “The Way We Were” single released by Barbra Streisand.

1983 – South Africa worker’s union leader Ndlovu freed after 19 years.

1989 – Sony purchases Columbia Pictures for $3.4 billion cash.

1992 – LA Dodgers for 1st time in history clinch last place.

2009 – Germans return Angela Merkel for her second term as chancellor.

2012 – The 2004 Japanese discovery of the 133th element is confirmed.

2015 – A “Supermoon” coincides with a lunar eclipse creating “Blood Moon”.

2018 – Report: half of all orca could die through pollution.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 27, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You might have to play nurse today. A love partner could claim to feel unwell, and you might expend a lot of energy trying to make your friend feel better. Don’t overdo it. There may be psychological factors at work. Your friend could be jealous of the attention you’ve been giving family and friends. Be attentive, but within limits!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You’re generally focused on the material world, but something about the energy generated by today’s planetary alignments causes you to look within. You might think about the joys and pains of past family gatherings and wonder how they affect your life now. This is a positive, healing process, so don’t fight it. It won’t interfere with what’s going on around you.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A virtual group event could put you in contact with a number of people interested in doing a healing meditation for the planet. This sort of activity can work wonders to strengthen the bond among those performing it. You might not talk much during the discussions, but you’re apt to be in total agreement with the idea. Enjoy your day!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Happiness reigns in the home as everyone feels the energy changing. It seems the end of one cycle brings closure, and now you’re free to start a new journey of rebirth. You, above all, are apt to feel a powerful rush of intuition, which could reveal positive events coming up for you and those close to you. A few doubts may cloud your impressions, but let them go.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Are you going to go away soon? If not, you may be planning a trip for another month, perhaps going for educational purposes, such as to attend a workshop. You might have agreed to some overseas business travel. You should feel especially energetic, enthusiastic, and optimistic now. You’ve done well thanks to your diligent work, and you should continue on that path.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Instinct and determination drive you toward unconventional plans for making money. A finance counselor or other professional could be involved. You may see this as an opportunity to restore your ailing bank account. You may have future purchases in mind, perhaps even a new home. Consider your plans carefully before going ahead. You’ll want to be sure it’s what you need.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today you may feel a passionate attraction for someone intelligent who perhaps makes a living in law, education, or publishing. Conversations with this person could touch on some deep issues, such as spiritual matters, the human psyche, or the nature of the universe. You should be deeply affected, not only by the person but also by the subjects. Take a walk later to clear your head.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – This could be a quiet day for you and your partner. You could spend some time reflecting on past achievements and future goals. It’s important to get a clear picture about the past so you can draw conclusions and make workable plans. If you have a family, you’ll probably be interested in activities that everyone will enjoy. Make some time to get together when it’s possible. Leave tension behind.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – All the positive energy generated by the celestial atmosphere seems to come together today as you experience a rush of sensual passion for a romantic partner. An unexpected encounter could not only fulfill this desire but also bring you closer. If you aren’t already committed, expect to discuss it tonight. Be careful to exercise restraint. Your lover could panic if you push too hard.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A call from someone you haven’t heard from in a while could generate mixed feelings. On the one hand, you’re probably glad to resume contact with this person. On the other, because you weren’t expecting to hear from them, it could create extra emotions for you – as if you didn’t already have enough on your plate! Talk to another friend about how you feel so you can enjoy your evening.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Someone who’s been ill and perhaps undergone surgery might phone you today. You could invite this person to join you for a little virtual social gathering. Several people could be involved. All of them will have some interesting and useful information to offer. Enjoy your day!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – With the planetary atmosphere today, your sensual nature is in full bloom. If there’s a romantic partner nearby, that person should be on guard! There may be a lot of other people around, so a chance to be alone probably won’t present itself until this evening. If you don’t connect with a potential partner, at least you’ll have a good time. Hang in there and be patient!