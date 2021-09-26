Today in High Prairie: September 27, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – September 27, 2021

7 p.m. – Town of Peace River meets at town office.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – September 27, 2021

Pauline Sharkawi

Jayden Rothwell

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – September 27, 2021

Cleo Shelp

Ethan Wedmid

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 27, 2021

1719 – Samuel Adams, US Revolutionary

1840 – Thomas Nast, Santa Claus Cartoonist

1862 – Louis Botha, First South African PM

1920 – William Conrad, Matt Dillon Radio Voice

1923 – Mary McCarty, Trapper John MD Actress

1934 – Greg Morris, Mission Impossible Actor

1943 – Randy Bachman, BTO Musician

1943 – Steve Boone, Lovin’ Spoonful Vocalist

1947 – Meat Loaf, Bat Out of Hell Singer

1949 – Robb Weller, Entertainment Tonight Host

1953 – Greg Ham, Men at Work Saxophonist

1971 – Patrick Muldoon, Melrose Place Actor

1984 – Avril Lavigne, Canadian Singer/Songwriter

This Day in Local History – September 27, 2021

Sept. 27, 1913: The Grouard News reports the CNR will be built on the north shore of Lesser Slave Lake to Grouard and onto Peace River Crossing.

Sept. 27, 1971: High Prairie Royal Bank manager Glen Norton is notified of someone trying to break out of the bank. However, the cleaning woman locked herself in and was merely trying to get out.

Sept. 27, 1974: Bishop Equipment celebrates it grand re-opening.

Sept. 27, 1978: South Peace News reports of sightings of Sasquatch footprints at Peavine. RCMP were called in to investigate.

Sept. 27, 1980: The High Prairie Recreation Board hosts the Northern Alberta Chess Championships and an open tournament. Don McDonald places second in the open tournament.

Sept. 27, 1989: South Peace News reports Darrel and Cindy Shewchuk open Pro Hardware.

Sept. 27, 1985: High Prairie’s Laurie Savill is given a lifetime membership in the Peace Curling Association for his long involvement in the sport in the Peace Region.

Sept. 27, 2006: Former High Prairie businessman Clayton Bates passes away from cancer at the age of 80 years in Cochrane.

Sept. 27, 2008: The PRJH School golf teams excel at the Junior High School Golf Zones in Woking. The boy’s team won gold medals while the girls win silver. Kyle Olansky fires a 97 to win individual bronze.

Sept. 27, 2009: High Prairie Bethel Baptist Church holds the Fall Harvest Festival. Among activities is a jail where people could pay a $1 and “send” a person to jail. Proceeds are forwarded to Santa’s Little Helper.

Sept. 27, 2010: Prairie River Junior High School’s boy’s golf team places second in the 3/4A Group at zones in Fairview. Austin Guttinger places second overall with a score of 77.

Sept. 27, 2014: High Prairie bids farewell to Arnie and Gail Wyllie at a party at Smitty’s Restaurant.

Sept. 27, 2014: A retirement party is held for High Prairie Hospital nurse Glenys Cuts. She served for 56 years.

Sept. 27, 2015: High Prairie’s Christian churches get together to sponsor the second of two appreciation nights for “local heroes”. The second honours EMTs, firefighters, and workers in the health care field.

Sept. 27, 2016: High Prairie town council decides to raise water and sewer rates after hearing they could have as much as a $400,000 shortfall on water and sewer operations in 2016.

Sept. 27, 2017: South Peace News reports on the High Prairie RCMP’s efforts to crack down on the local drug trade. Drugs are seized at three separate raids and several people charged.

Sept. 27, 2017: The High Prairie Regals are unanimously accepted back into the NPHL at the league’s annual general meeting in Fairview.

Sept. 27, 2018: The High Prairie Municipal Library wins the Peace Library System’s Excellence in Public Library Programs and Services Award.

Sept. 27, 2018: ATB Financial holds an open house to celebrate its 80th anniversary with refreshments. The High Prairie branch opened in 1938.

This Day in World History – September 27, 2021

1066 – William the Conqueror’s troops set sail for England.

1290 – Earthquake in Bohai Sea near China, reportedly kills 100,000 people.

1590 – Pope Urban VII dies 13 days after being chosen: shortest papacy.

1821 – Mexican forces occupy Mexico City: independence gained.

1822 – Rosetta stone deciphered.

1864 – Jesse James’ gang surprise attack train: 150 killed.

1881 – Chicago Cubs beat Troy 10-8 before record small “crowd” of 12.

1892 – Book matches are patented by Diamond Match Company.

1905 – Paper published introducing Einstein’s equation E=mc2.

1908 – Henry Ford’s first Ford Model T automobile leaves Detroit plant.

1910 – First test flight of a twin-engined airplane in France.

1912 – “Memphis Blues” published; considered to be first blues song.

1919 – Democratic National Committee votes to allow female members.

1928 – The Nationalist Republic of China is recognized by the USA.

1937 – First Santa Claus Training School opens in Albion, NY.

1937 – Balinese Tiger declared extinct.

1938 – British ocean liner “Queen Elizabeth” launches.

1939 – Warsaw surrenders to Germans after 19 days of resistance.

1940 – 55 German aircrafts shot down above England.

1942 – NY Giants beat Wash Redskins 14-7 without making a first down.

1953 – Typhoon destroys one third of Nagoya, Japan.

1954 – Steve Allen’s Tonight Show premieres.

1961 – Sierre Leone becomes 100th member of UN.

1968 – France denies UK entry into common market.

1973 – Soyuz 12 carries two cosmonauts into Earth orbit for two days.

1989 – Sony purchases Columbia Pictures for $3.4 billion cash.

1992 – LA Dodgers for first time in history clinch last place.

2009 – Germans return Angela Merkel for her second term as chancellor.

2012 – The 2004 Japanese discovery of the 133th element is confirmed.

2015 – A “Supermoon” coincides with a lunar eclipse creating “Blood Moon”.

2018 – Report: half of all orca could die through pollution.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 27, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Love and romance should be going well for you now. Something has sparked the detective in you and you are anxious to probe, inquire, and seek the truth in every situation. Your grounded, stable, and practical approach will be your greatest asset. Make sure to let someone else be the martyr today. You are the one who needs to take control.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – The indecisiveness you feel regarding certain issues may be amplified today. You may go to extremes from one side of the spectrum to the other. Work with this energy by recognizing the value in both situations, putting your rational mind aside and letting your heart be the final judge. Something beautiful and comforting will probably end up catching your eye.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your thinking should be clear today, and your sharp focus adept at revealing the truth of any situation. Your mind may be intertwined quite delicately with your heart, but the good news is they are working harmoniously together. You are able to stand back and see the rational, logical side of your feelings as well as the emotional, tender side of your thoughts.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Do not leave anyone behind as you gallivant through your world today. You are so wrapped up in your adventures you are unaware of other people who could use more attention. In your endless search for something bigger and better, you may have lost contact with the wonderful things you already have in front of you.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Love and romance are key aspects of the day. You should find things relating to these aspects of your life are going well. Your mind is much more penetrating than usual, and your search for deeper knowledge can be quenched with less effort than might usually be required. Your creative spirit is anxious to find an outlet for adventure.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You might need to take a step back today and turn your attention inward instead of outward. When it comes to love and romance, do not rush things. Patience is needed now more than ever. People are much more emotional than usual. Do not be surprised if you or someone you know becomes territorial when a stranger steps on his or her private turf.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your mind is like a fine sieve that filters even the smallest details from the whole. Nothing escapes your attention today. You are right on top of the situation whether people realize it or not. Feel free to take your time and be patient. Facts may reveal themselves slowly, so do not make a major decision about something until you have all the relevant data.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may feel like you are sitting on a pincushion when it comes to issues regarding love and romance. Do not be surprised if there is conflict in this part of your life. If you are involved in a relationship, consider this bump in the road a challenge that will make you stronger and bond you more tightly your partner. If you are not with someone, it may be for the best.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – There could be some verbal sparring as you tackle the challenges this new day brings. Love is on your side. You will find as long as you stay true to your inner strength, you will come through with shining colours regardless of the events that transpire. Engage in activities and situations that promote your strengths instead of your weaknesses.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may try to explain something with your brain today when the true understanding of the situation comes only through your heart. Feel the answer from deep within instead of trying to decipher it. Sink into the mood of the environment instead of trying to break it down into little compartments that you can analyze and categorize. Consider the whole instead of the pieces.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your mind is especially keen today. You will find it communes well with your anxious heart. Someone may have recently stepped into your life and now it is time to engage with this person on a deeper level. It is wise to take things one step at a time. Do not let your imagination get carried away. It could be hard to find the line between imaginary and actual.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Bask in each new day. Do your best to spread your sunshine, but do not be surprised if someone challenges the way you think. There are stubborn forces out there working to steer you in the direction that they would like you to go. Make sure you re the one who remains in control. Keep up your positive outlook!