Today in High Prairie: September 27, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – September 27, 2022

9:30 a.m. – Northern Sunrise County meets at admin building.

10-11:30 a.m. – Parent & Tots at Girouxville Hall, Crafts, games and more.

1 p.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

1 p.m. – Adult Make n’ Take Workshop at Nampa FCSS Office.

6:30 p.m. – Town of HP council meeting in chambers.

7 p.m. – Whist card games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

7 p.m. – Trap Shooting at HP Gun Range. Equipment and instruction available.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 27, 2022

1719 – Samuel Adams, US Revolutionary

1840 – Thomas Nast, Santa Claus Cartoonist

1862 – Louis Botha, First South African PM

1920 – William Conrad, Matt Dillon Radio Voice

1923 – Mary McCarty, Trapper John MD Actress

1934 – Greg Morris, Mission Impossible Actor

1943 – Randy Bachman, BTO Musician

1943 – Steve Boone, Lovin’ Spoonful Vocalist

1947 – Meat Loaf, Bat Out of Hell Singer [Marvin Lee Aday]

1949 – Robb Weller, Entertainment Tonight Host

1953 – Greg Ham, Men at Work Saxophonist

1971 – Patrick Muldoon, Melrose Place Actor

1984 – Avril Lavigne, Canadian Singer/Songwriter

This Day in Local History – September 27, 2022

Sept. 27, 1913: The Grouard News reports the CNR will be built on the north shore of Lesser Slave Lake to Grouard and onto Peace River Crossing.

Sept. 27, 1971: High Prairie Royal Bank manager Glen Norton is notified of someone trying to break out of the bank. However, the cleaning woman locked herself in and was merely trying to get out.

Sept. 27, 1974: Bishop Equipment in High Prairie celebrates its grand re-opening.

Sept. 27, 1978: South Peace News reports of sightings of Sasquatch footprints at Peavine. RCMP were called in to investigate.

Sept. 27, 1980: The High Prairie Recreation Board hosts the Northern Alberta Chess Championships and an open tournament. High Prairie’s Don McDonald places second in the open tournament.

Sept. 27, 1989: South Peace News reports Darrel and Cindy Shewchuk open Pro Hardware in High Prairie.

Sept. 27, 1985: High Prairie’s Laurie Savill is given a lifetime membership in the Peace Curling Association for his long involvement in the sport in the Peace Region.

Sept. 27, 2006: Former High Prairie businessman Clayton Bates passes away from cancer at the age of 80 years in Cochrane.

Sept. 27, 2008: Prairie River Junior High School School golf teams excel at the Junior High School Golf Zones in Woking. The boy’s team wins gold medals while the girls win silver. Kyle Olansky fires a 97 to win individual bronze.

Sept. 27, 2009: High Prairie Bethel Baptist Church holds the Fall Harvest Festival. Among activities is a jail where people could pay a $1 and “send” a person to jail. Proceeds are forwarded to Santa’s Little Helper.

Sept. 27, 2010: Prairie River Junior High School’s boy’s golf team places second in the 3/4A Group at zones in Fairview. Austin Guttinger places second overall with a score of 77.

Sept. 27, 2013: ATB donates $1,000 to the High Prairie and District Sports Complex Society for the building of a new skateboard park as part of its 75th anniversary.

Sept. 27, 2014: High Prairie bids farewell to Arnie and Gail Wyllie at a party at Smitty’s Restaurant.

Sept. 27, 2014: A retirement party is held for High Prairie Hospital nurse Glenys Cuts. She served for 56 years.

Sept. 27, 2014: Victory Life Church’s J-Walkers youth group hosts a barbecue at Freson Bros. to help raise money for a mission trip to Mexico. Donations total $486.

Sept. 27, 2015: High Prairie’s Christian churches get together to sponsor the second of two appreciation nights for “local heroes”. The second honours EMTs, firefighters, and workers in the health care field.

Sept. 27, 2016: High Prairie town council decides to raise water and sewer rates after hearing they could have as much as a $400,000 shortfall on water and sewer operations in 2016.

Sept. 27, 2017: South Peace News reports on the High Prairie RCMP’s efforts to crack down on the local drug trade. Drugs are seized at three separate raids and several people charged.

Sept. 27, 2017: The High Prairie Regals are unanimously accepted back into the NPHL at the league’s annual general meeting in Fairview.

Sept. 27, 2018: The High Prairie Municipal Library wins the Peace Library System’s Excellence in Public Library Programs and Services Award.

Sept. 27, 2018: ATB Financial holds an open house to celebrate its 80th anniversary with refreshments. The High Prairie branch opened in 1938.

Sept. 27, 2019: Peace River students march in a climate change demonstration. Dylan Underwood, 12, leads the demonstration. Peace River town council later applauds Underwood’s efforts with a certificate.

Sept. 27-28, 2019: The Peace River Glenmary Junior A girl’s team wins silver medals in Fairview at the St. Thomas More Kodiak Volleyball Tournament.

This Day in World History – September 27, 2022

1066 – William the Conqueror’s troops set sail for England.

1290 – Earthquake in Bohai Sea near China, reportedly kills 100,000 people.

1590 – Pope Urban VII dies 13 days after being chosen: shortest papacy.

1821 – Mexican forces occupy Mexico City: independence gained.

1822 – Rosetta stone deciphered.

1824 – Charles X, King of France, makes his state entry into Paris.

1864 – Jesse James’ gang surprise attack train: 150 killed.

1881 – Chicago Cubs beat Troy 10-8 before record small “crowd” of 12.

1892 – Book matches are patented by Diamond Match Company.

1905 – Paper published introducing Einstein’s equation E=mc2.

1908 – Henry Ford’s first Ford Model T automobile leaves Detroit plant.

1910 – First test flight of a twin-engined airplane in France.

1912 – “Memphis Blues” published; considered to be the first blues song.

1919 – Democratic National Committee votes to allow female members.

1928 – The Nationalist Republic of China is recognized by the USA.

1937 – First Santa Claus Training School opens in Albion, NY.

1937 – Balinese Tiger declared extinct.

1938 – British ocean liner “Queen Elizabeth” launches.

1939 – Warsaw surrenders to Germans after 19 days of resistance.

1940 – 55 German aircrafts shot down above England.

1942 – NY Giants beat Wash Redskins 14-7 without making a first down.

1953 – Typhoon destroys one third of Nagoya, Japan.

1954 – Steve Allen’s “Tonight Show” premieres.

1961 – Sierre Leone becomes 100th member of UN.

1968 – France denies UK entry into common market.

1973 – Soyuz 12 carries 2 cosmonauts into Earth orbit for 2 days.

1973 – “The Way We Were” single released by Barbra Streisand.

1983 – South Africa worker’s union leader Ndlovu freed after 19 years.

1989 – Sony purchases Columbia Pictures for $3.4 billion cash.

1992 – LA Dodgers for first time in history clinch last place.

2009 – Germans return Angela Merkel for her second term as chancellor.

2012 – The 2004 Japanese discovery of the 133th element is confirmed.

2015 – A “Supermoon” coincides with a lunar eclipse creating “Blood Moon”.

2018 – Report: half of all orca could die through pollution.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 27, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Someone who has been ill and perhaps undergone surgery might phone you today! You could invite this person to join you for a little virtual social gathering. Several people could be involved. All of them will have some interesting and useful information to offer. Enjoy your day!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – With the planetary atmosphere today, your sensual nature is in full bloom! If there is a romantic partner nearby, that person should be on guard! There may be a lot of other people around, so a chance to be alone probably will not present itself until this evening. If you do not connect with a potential partner, at least you will have a good time. Hang in there and be patient!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You might have to play nurse today! A love partner could claim to feel unwell, and you might expend a lot of energy trying to make your friend feel better. Do not overdo it. There may be psychological factors at work. Your friend could be jealous of the attention you have been giving family and friends. Be attentive, but within limits!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You are generally focused on the material world, but something about the energy generated by today’s planetary alignments causes you to look within. You might think about the joys and pains of past family gatherings and wonder how they affect your life now. This is a positive, healing process, so do not fight it. It will not interfere with what is going on around you!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A virtual group event could put you in contact with a number of people interested in doing a healing meditation for the planet. This sort of activity can work wonders to strengthen the bond among those performing it. You might not talk much during the discussions, but you are apt to be in total agreement with the idea. Enjoy your day!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Happiness reigns in the home as everyone feels the energy changing! It seems the end of one cycle brings closure, and now you are free to start a new journey of rebirth. You, above all, are apt to feel a powerful rush of intuition, which could reveal positive events coming up for you and those close to you. A few doubts may cloud your impressions, but let them go!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Are you going to go away soon? If not, you may be planning a trip for another month, perhaps going for educational purposes, such as to attend a workshop. You might have agreed to some overseas business travel. You should feel especially energetic, enthusiastic, and optimistic now. You have done well thanks to your diligent work, and you should continue on that path!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Instinct and determination drive you toward unconventional plans for making money! A finance counsellor or other professional could be involved. You may see this as an opportunity to restore your ailing bank account. You may have future purchases in mind, perhaps even a new home. Consider your plans carefully before going ahead. You will want to be sure it is what you need!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you may feel a passionate attraction for someone intelligent who perhaps makes a living in law, education, or publishing! Conversations with this person could touch on some deep issues, such as spiritual matters, the human psyche, or the nature of the universe. You should be deeply affected, not only by the person but also by the subjects. Take a walk later to clear your head!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – This could be a quiet day for you and your partner! You could spend some time reflecting on past achievements and future goals. It is important to get a clear picture about the past so you can draw conclusions and make workable plans. If you have a family, you will probably be interested in activities that everyone will enjoy. Make some time to get together when it is possible. Leave tension behind!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – All the positive energy generated by the celestial atmosphere seems to come together today as you experience a rush of sensual passion for a romantic partner! An unexpected encounter could not only fulfill this desire but also bring you closer. If you are not already committed, expect to discuss it tonight. Be careful to exercise restraint. Your lover could panic if you push too hard!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A call form someone you have not heard from in a while could generate mixed feelings! On the one hand, you are probably glad to resume contact with this person. On the other, because you were not expecting to hear from them, it could create extra emotions for you – as if you did not already have enough on your plate! Talk to another friend about how you feel so you can enjoy your evening!