Today in High Prairie – September 28, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – September 28, 2020

No listings!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – September 28, 2020

Alycia Monahan

Melissa Fritzpatrick

Sage Williscroft

Callista Gomes

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – September 28, 2020

Heather Twin

Jana Klyne

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 28

551 BC – Confucius, Chinese Philosopher

1836 – Thomas Crapper, Owned World’s 1st Toilet

1852 – Henri Moissan, Isolated Fluorine

1860 – Paul U. Villard, Gamma Rays Discoverer

1895 – Dave Franklin, Hop-a-Long Cassidy Composer

1901 – Lily Bouwmeester, Pygmalion Actress

1901 – Ed Sullivan, TV Variety Show Host

1909 – Al Capp, Li’l Abner Cartoonist

1916 – Peter Finch, Network Actor

1928 – Koko Taylor, Queen of the Blues Singer

1934 – Brigitte Bardot, French Animal Activist

1943 – Nick St Nicholas, Steppenwolf Rock Bassist

1946 – Peter Egan, Chariots of Fire Actor

1950 – Paul Burgess, 10cc Drummer

1955 – Stéphane Dion, Canadian Politician

1968 – Jock Climie, TSN CFL Broadcaster

1968 – Naomi Watts, King Kong Actress

1987 – Hilary Duff, Lizzie McGuire Actress

This Day in Local History – September 28

Sept. 28, 1979: Thelma Naelgas takes over from Paul and Dorothy Hartman as owner of Flowers ‘n’ Things.

Sept. 28, 1979: Manning’s Jack McAvoy is chosen the new NPHL commissioner succeeding Peace River’s Clint Fystro.

Sept. 28, 1981: The High Prairie Bank of Commerce places the W.G. Wagner Lumber Ltd. mill at Enilda into receivership. It is eventually sold to Merv Steele.

Sept. 28, 1983: South Peace News reports High Prairie is awarded the 1984 Peace Winter Games.

Sept. 28, 1988: South Peace News reports a chopstick factory is proposed for Enilda.

Sept. 28, 1991: High Prairie’s Beaver Lumber store is destroyed in a fire after standing for about 50 years.

Sept. 28, 1994: The I.D. advisory council threatens to pull out of the recreation agreement. The reason cited is that the board – especially Town of High Prairie members – are not following policy.

Sept. 28, 2005: The M.D. of Big Lakes refuses to loan the Riverbend Water Co-op $100,000 to finance their water lines citing precedent. The decision angers Riverbend’s executive.

Sept. 28, 2005: The High Prairie Library Board asks town council for proper wheelchair access at the rear of the Moostoos Building.

Sept. 28, 2009: High Prairie provincial court sentences Tyrone Burt Isadore, 23, to three months in jail after he pleads guilty to break and enter with intent. Isadore entered J.B. Wood Extended Care Unit June 13 and locked himself inside making for an easy arrest for police.

Sept. 28, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes tables a proposal to form the hamlet of Spruce Point, thus ending any further action on the matter.

Sept. 28, 2013: Louise Owens celebrates her 10th anniversary as manager of the High Prairie A&W.

Sept. 28-Oct. 3, 2014: High Prairie’s Kelly Masson competes in the World Disable Golf Championships in Japan. He places 23rd overall while Canada places seventh in team competition.

Sept. 28, 2015: The winners of a contest to have their messages of “Don’t Drink and Drive” on billboards is announced. Rae-ann L’Hirondelle wins in East Prairie, Sheena Smith in Gift Lake, Madison Cunningham in Peavine, and Joella Thunder in Whitefish. The contest is held by the Aboriginal Impaired Driving Coalition.

Sept. 28, 2016: Long-time High Prairie lawyer Ivan Ladouceur is called to the bench and made a provincial court judge. He will be stationed in St. Paul.

Sept. 28, 2016: South Peace News reports that Alberta has recycled its 100 millionth tire.

This Day in World History – September 28

1066 – William the Conqueror invades England landing at Pevensey Bay.

1542 – Juan Rodríguez Cabrillo discovers California, claims it for Spain.

1785 – Napoleon Bonaparte, 16, graduates from military academy in Paris.

1850 – US Navy abolishes flogging as punishment.

1858 – Donati’s comet becomes 1st to be photographed.

1867 – Toronto becomes capital of Ontario.

1887 – Yellow River floods in China, killing between 900,000 and 2 million.

1904 – Woman arrested for smoking a cigarette in a car in New York.

1920 – 8 White Sox indicted, threw 1919 World Series [Black Sox scandal].

1928 – 1st recording session occurs in Nashville.

1931 – 200,000 demonstrators demand declaration of war on Japan in Peking.

1938 – Dutch Premier Colijn sends radio message: “No war coming!”

1945 – Canadian football’s Calgary team changes name to Stampeders.

1949 – “My Friend Irma” is 1st of 12 films with Dean Martin & Jerry Lewis.

1950 – Indonesia becomes 60th member of UN.

1955 – 1st World Series colour TV broadcast [Yankees beat Dodgers].

1956 – RCA Records reports Elvis Presley sold over 10 million records.

1959 – Explorer VI reveals an intense radiation belt around Earth.

1961 – “Doctor Kildare” debuts on NBC-TV.

1963 – Giuseppe Cantarella roller-skates record 25.78 mph.

1968 – Beatles’ “Hey Jude” single goes #1 and stays #1 for 9 weeks.

1972 – Japan & Communist China agree to re-establish diplomatic relations.

1972 – Paul Henderson scores! Canada defeats the USSR in Summit Series.

1974 – “Rock Me Gently” by Andy Kim peaks at #1.

1980 – Jaromir Wagner is 1st to fly Atlantic standing on wing.

1987 – “Star Trek: The Next Generation” starring Patrick Stewart debuts.

1992 – Pakistani Airbus A-300 crashes into mountain at Kathmandu, 167 die.

1994 – “Cats” 5,000th Broadway performance.

2008 – SpaceX launches the 1st private spacecraft [Falcon 1] into orbit.

2015 – NASA scientists announce the discovery of flowing water on Mars.

2018 – Up to 50 million Facebook accounts hacked due to code weakness.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 28, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Yu usually love to talk, but right now you’ve probably reached your limit. You’ve attended a number of virtual gatherings and talked to a lot of people over the past week or so, and now you want to sit quietly at home. If friends or family members insist on your chatting with them, don’t be afraid to say no. Everyone knows how busy you’ve been. Take some time to yourself and relax.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Have you been indulging in too many goodies? You might feel under the weather because of all this abundance. You probably should take it easy. Think about reorganizing your priorities. Is a second piece of chocolate cake more important than your energy and health? Indulging can be important to your psyche, but don’t forget about moderation – and don’t forget that there are many other ways to indulge.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – It has been said you can never have too many friends, but today you might wonder if perhaps you do. Your phone could be ringing off the hook. One person after another will be soliciting you for advice and your famous shoulder to cry on. Be patient. One day you may need that person to be there for you. Try to listen and keep your sense of humour about you.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A small gathering of some kind could attract you and your family tonight. Perhaps you will arrange to meet some friends there, if possible. You may feel good just being out with those you love, but you’re likely to be tired by the end of the event. Make sure you fortify yourself with nourishing food during the day. Take care of yourself so you can have some fun.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Too many phone calls may be on the agenda today. You might also have a few last-minute errands to run in your neighbourhood. It won’t be easy, probably because of unexpected delays, closures and traffic. Nonetheless, your sense of excitement and enthusiasm will help you tolerate conditions that would normally be very frustrating. Furthermore, you’re having fun! Go to it.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may have lost your usual control of the purse strings and spent too much money lately. Don’t worry about it. It’s all been for a good cause. It’s nothing you can’t handle, and certainly not enough to bankrupt you. The situation is only temporary anyway. The financial picture looks great for you in the months to come. Make the most of it!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Generally, you’re a very sociable person, and today you won’t want to slow down. Invitations to parties, from intimate coffee klatches to big neighbourhood bashes, continue to come in, but you weigh the pros and cons of attending carefully now. Saying no goes against your nature because you don’t want to miss anything. But right now, you must pick the most important to you and leave the rest.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You and other members of your household might suddenly decide to do one more thorough house cleaning. Usually this would be a good idea, but today it doesn’t really need it, and you might work too hard and do too much. Do you really need to clean your closets now? Dust and vacuum, then spruce it up with some decorations, and that should be enough for now. Relax!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Too many people may be making demands on your time right now. Some may have genuine concerns and need your assistance, but others have definite agendas they really should deal with on their own. Use your intuition to tell the difference because you won’t be able to help them all. A female friend might have the most urgent need. If you can only help one, help her.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A lot of creative work may need to be finished by today. If you’re professionally involved with writing, a deadline may loom. It could be difficult to get it done because family members and friends could constantly call and text, which keeps you from concentrating. The best course of action might be to go somewhere quiet, like a library, and do your work there. Think about it!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – What’s happening in your community today that attracts crowds? A parade? A festival of some kind? Some friends may want you to go with them, but you hesitate for many different reasons. Go if you want to but take necessary precautions. You could meet some interesting people. If you don’t go, find another way to have fun. You deserve it.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may be too free with your money right now. You’re usually careful with it, but the spirit of generosity and abundance is definitely upon you. You’re more inclined to be generous with those you care about. After all is said and done, you could panic, but don’t. You’re good at making money. A little belt tightening later is entirely possible, and it won’t hurt you. Follow your heart – within limitations.