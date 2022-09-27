Today in High Prairie: September 28, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – September 28, 2022

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County meets at admin building.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library [3-5 years].

12:30 – 5:30 p.m. – Marigold Farmers’ Market in HP at Marigold Building.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall, Precall at 6:30 p.m., games start 7 p.m.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Whist/crib alternate each week.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 28, 2022

551BC – Confucius, Chinese Philosopher

1836 – Thomas Crapper, Owned World’s First Toilet

1852 – Henri Moissan, Isolated Fluorine

1860 – Paul U. Villard, Gamma Rays Discoverer

1895 – Dave Franklin, Hop-a-Long Cassidy Composer

1901 – Lily Bouwmeester, Pygmalion Actress

1901 – Ed Sullivan, TV Variety Show Host

1909 – Al Capp, Li’l Abner Cartoonist

1916 – Peter Finch, Network Actor

1928 – Koko Taylor, Queen of the Blues Singer

1934 – Brigitte Bardot, French Animal Activist

1943 – Nick St Nicholas, Steppenwolf Rock Bassist

1946 – Peter Egan, Chariots of Fire Actor

1950 – Paul Burgess, 10cc Drummer

1955 – Stéphane Dion, Canadian Politician

1968 – Jock Climie, TSN CFL Broadcaster

1968 – Naomi Watts, King Kong Actress

1987 – Hilary Duff, Lizzie McGuire Actress

This Day in Local History – September 28, 2022

Sept. 28, 1971: The High Prairie Women’s Hospital Auxiliary awards its annual $100 bursary to Norma Smith. The bursary is awarded to anyone entering the nursing field.

Sept. 28, 1979: Thelma Naelgas takes over from Paul and Dorothy Hartman as owner of Flowers ‘n’ Things in High Prairie.

Sept. 28, 1981: The High Prairie Bank of Commerce places the W.G. Wagner Lumber Ltd. mill at Enilda into receivership. It is eventually sold to Merv Steele.

Sept. 28, 1981: High Prairie Minor Hockey president Charles Cobban announces that the provincial government has given them a $40,000 grant for the new dressing rooms at the Sports Palace arena.

Sept. 28, 1983: South Peace News reports that High Prairie is awarded the 1984 Peace Winter Games.

Sept. 28, 1983: St. Andrew’s School teachers vote 97 per cent to reject a contract offer by the board. The dispute is settled Oct. 5 when teachers receive five per cent and three per cent pay hikes the next two years.

Sept. 28, 1988: South Peace News reports a chopstick factory is proposed for Enilda.

Sept. 28, 1988: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Larry Shaben promises High Prairie’s new Provincial Building will soon go to tender.

Sept. 28, 1991: High Prairie’s Beaver Lumber store is destroyed in a fire after standing for about 50 years.

Sept. 28, 1991: Manuel Steward Laboucan, 29, of Whitefish, dies while in custody at the High Prairie RCMP detachment. A public inquiry is later held.

Sept. 28, 1994: South Peace News reports that Jacquie Seper and Fran Miller are the new coaches of the High Prairie Figure Skating Club.

Sept. 28, 1994: The High Prairie Mixed Volleyball League begins play with exhibition games.

Sept. 28, 1994: The I.D. advisory council threatens to pull out of the recreation agreement. The reason cited is that the board – especially Town of High Prairie members – are not following policy.

Sept. 28, 2001: More than $10,000 is raised at a Jail and Bail fundraiser sponsored by the High Prairie Ambulance Service.

Sept. 28, 2005: South Peace News reports that Alycia Monahan and Nicole Pratt are chosen for the Grande Prairie MJM Storm.

Sept. 28, 2005: The M.D. of Big Lakes refuses to loan the Riverbend Water Co-op $100,000 to finance their water lines citing precedent. The decision angers Riverbend’s executive.

Sept. 28, 2005: High Prairie Councillor Leonard Olson says council should reconsider its mileage rates because of rising fuel costs.

Sept. 28, 2005: The High Prairie Library Board asks town council for proper wheelchair access at the rear of the Moostoos Building in High Prairie.

Sept. 28, 2006: Gift Lake Community Services holds the first of its three Century of Fashion Show at the Gift Lake Community Hall. Models show clothes from the early 1900s to the present during the show.

Sept. 28, 2009: High Prairie provincial court sentences Tyrone Burt Isadore, 23, to three months in jail after he pleads guilty to break and enter with intent. Isadore entered J.B. Wood Extended Care Unit June 13 and locked himself inside making for an easy arrest for police.

Sept. 28, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes tables a proposal to form the hamlet of Spruce Point, thus ending any further action on the matter.

Sept. 28, 2011: Joussard Councillor Guy L’Heureux tells the M.D. of Big Lakes council that lead readings are high in Mission Creek. He adds Alberta Environment is looking at the levels and planning further tests. The news comes as a surprise to local REAC members.

Sept. 28, 2012: A hunter is accidentally shot near Driftpile. Police do not release his name.

Sept. 28, 2013: Louise Owens celebrates her 10th anniversary as manager of the High Prairie A&W.

Sept. 28, 2013: M.D. of Big Lakes Reeve Alvin Billings receives his Diamond Jubilee Medal in a ceremonial photo. Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen does the honours. Billings received the medal earlier.

Sept. 28, 2013: The High Prairie Curling Club receives a $20,000 CFEP grant from Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen to repair the roof on their building and renovations.

Sept. 28, 2014: The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre hosts a Native Cultural Festival, highlighted by the Grouard Metis Dancers, good food and traditional contests like moose calling.

Sept. 28-Oct. 3, 2014: High Prairie’s Kelly Masson competes in the World Disable Golf Championships in Japan. He places 23rd overall while Canada places seventh in team competition.

Sept. 28, 2015: The winners of a contest to have their messages of “Don’t Drink and Drive” on billboards is announced. Rae-ann L’Hirondelle wins in East Prairie, Sheena Smith in Gift Lake, Madison Cunningham in Peavine, and Joella Thunder in Whitefish. The contest is held by the Aboriginal Impaired Driving Coalition.

Sept. 28, 2016: Long-time High Prairie lawyer Ivan Ladouceur is called to the bench and made a provincial court judge. He will be stationed in St. Paul.

Sept. 28, 2016: South Peace News reports that Alberta has recycled its 100 millionth tire.

Sept. 28, 2016: Big Lakes County refuses support for an out-of-town hockey team saying it will only support local players playing for local teams.

Sept. 28, 2017: Sagging attendance at the High Prairie Business Support Network meetings may prompt a new time, attendees discuss at their monthly meeting. Just four people attend the meeting.

This Day in World History – September 28, 2022

1066 – William the Conqueror invades England landing at Pevensey Bay.

1542 – Juan Rodríguez Cabrillo discovers California, claims it for Spain.

1785 – Napoleon Bonaparte, 16, graduates from military academy in Paris.

1850 – US Navy abolishes flogging as punishment.

1858 – Donati’s comet becomes first to be photographed.

1867 – Toronto becomes capital of Ontario.

1887 – Yellow River floods in China, killing between 900,000 and 2 million.

1904 – Woman arrested for smoking a cigarette in a car in New York.

1920 – Eight White Sox indicted, threw 1919 World Series [Black Sox scandal].

1923 – Abyssinia [Ethiopia] leaves League of Nations.

1928 – First recording session occurs in Nashville.

1928 – Prussia forbids speech from Adolf Hitler.

1928 – US acknowledge Chinese government of Chiang Kai-shek.

1928 – UK passes the Dangerous Drugs Act outlawing cannabis.

1931 – 200,000 demonstrators demand declaration of war on Japan in Peking.

1938 – Dutch Premier Colijn sends radio message: “No war coming!”

1939 – Final broadcast of The Fleischmann Hour was heard on radio.

1942 – New York Americans NHL team folds.

1945 – Canadian football’s Calgary Bronks changes name to Stampeders.

1949 – “My Friend Irma” is first of 12 films with Dean Martin & Jerry Lewis.

1950 – Indonesia becomes 60th member of UN.

1955 – First World Series colour TV broadcast [Yankees beat Dodgers].

1956 – “Johnny Carson Show” TV Variety last airs on CBS-TV.

1956 – RCA Records reports Elvis Presley sold over 10 million records.

1957 – “Honeycomb” by Jimmie F. Rodgers hits #1.

1959 – Explorer VI reveals an intense radiation belt around Earth.

1961 – “Doctor Kildare” debuts on NBC-TV.

1963 – Giuseppe Cantarella roller-skates record 25.78 mph.

1968 – Beatles’ “Hey Jude” single goes #1 and stays #1 for 9 weeks.

1968 – Janis Joplin announces she’s leaving “Big Brother & Holding Co.”

1972 – David Bowie sells out his first show in NY Carnegie Hall.

1972 – Japan & Communist China agree to re-establish diplomatic relations.

1972 – Paul Henderson scores! Canada defeats the USSR in Summit Series.

1974 – “I’m A Ramblin’ Man” by Waylon Jennings peaks at #75.

1974 – “Rock Me Gently” by Andy Kim peaks at #1.

1978 – Ozzy Osbourne’s last album with Black Sabbath released.

1980 – Jaromir Wagner is first to fly Atlantic standing on wing.

1981 – “Physical” single released by Olivia Newton-John.

1982 – First reports appear of death from cyanide-laced Tylenol capsules.

1986 – Record 23,000 runners start in a marathon at Mexico City.

1987 – “Star Trek: The Next Generation” starring Patrick Stewart debuts.

1992 – Pakistani Airbus A-300 crashes into mountain at Kathmandu, 167 die.

1994 – “Cats” 5,000th Broadway performance.

1995 – Mary Tyler Moore returns to series TV in “NY News” on CBS-TV.

1997 – Newscaster David Brinkley, 74, retires after 54 years.

2008 – SpaceX launches the first private spacecraft [Falcon 1] into orbit.

2015 – NASA scientists announce the discovery of flowing water on Mars.

2018 – Up to 50 million Facebook accounts hacked due to code weakness.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 28, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – What is happening in your community today that attracts crowds? A parade? A festival of some kind? Some friends may want you to go with them, but you hesitate for many different reasons. Go if you want to but take necessary precautions. You could meet some interesting people. If you do not go, find another way to have fun. You deserve it!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may be too free with your money right now! You are usually careful with it, but the spirit of generosity and abundance is definitely upon you. You are more inclined to be generous with those you care about. After all is said and done, you could panic, but do not. You are good at making money. A little belt tightening later is entirely possible, and it will not hurt you. Follow your heart – within limitations!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You usually love to talk, but right now you have probably reached your limit. You have attended a number of virtual gatherings and talked to a lot of people over the past week or so, and now you want to sit quietly at home. If friends or family members insist on your chatting with them, do not be afraid to say no. Everyone knows how busy you have been. Take some time to yourself and relax.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Have you been indulging in too many goodies? You might feel under the weather because of all this abundance. You probably should take it easy. Think about reorganizing your priorities. Is a second piece of chocolate cake more important than your energy and health? Indulging can be important to your psyche, but do not forget about moderation – and do not forget that there are many other ways to indulge.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – It has been said you can never have too many friends, but today you might wonder if perhaps you do. Your phone could be ringing off the hook. One person after another will be soliciting you for advice and your famous shoulder to cry on. Be patient. One day you may need that person to be there for you. Try to listen and keep your sense of humor about you!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A small gathering of some kind could attract you and your family tonight! Perhaps you will arrange to meet some friends there, if possible. You may feel good just being out with those you love, but you are likely to be tired by the end of the event. Make sure you fortify yourself with nourishing food during the day. Take care of yourself so you can have some fun!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Too many phone calls may be on the agenda today! You might also have a few last-minute errands to run in your neighbourhood. It will not be easy, probably because of unexpected delays, closures and traffic. Nonetheless, your sense of excitement and enthusiasm will help you tolerate conditions that would normally be very frustrating. Furthermore, you are having fun! Go to it!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may have lost your usual control of the purse strings and spent too much money lately! Do not worry about it. It has all been for a good cause. It is nothing you can not handle, and certainly not enough to bankrupt you. The situation is only temporary anyway. The financial picture looks great for you in the months to come. Make the most of it!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Generally, you are a very sociable person, and today you will not want to slow down. Invitations to parties, from intimate coffee klatches to big neighbourhood bashes, continue to come in, but you weigh the pros and cons of attending carefully now. Saying no goes against your nature because you do not want to miss anything. But right now, you must pick the most important to you and leave the rest!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You and other members of your household might suddenly decide to do one more thorough house cleaning! Usually this would be a good idea, but today it does not really need it, and you might work too hard and do too much. Do you really need to clean your closets now? Dust and vacuum, then spruce it up with some decorations, and that should be enough for now. Relax!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Too many people may be making demands on your time right now. Some may have genuine concerns and need your assistance, but others have definite agendas they really should deal with on their own. Use your intuition to tell the difference because you will not be able to help them all. A female friend might have the most urgent need. If you can only help one, help her!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A lot of creative work may need to be finished by today! If you are professionally involved with writing, a deadline may loom. It could be difficult to get it done because family members and friends could constantly call and text, which keeps you from concentrating. The best course of action might be to go somewhere quiet, like a library, and do your work there. Think about it!