Today in High Prairie: September 28, 2023

What’s Happening Today – September 28, 2023

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Everyone welcome!

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Badminton at McLennan Providence School 12 years and older, please.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 28, 2023

551BC – Confucius, Chinese Philosopher

1836 – Thomas Crapper, Owned World’s First Toilet

1852 – Henri Moissan, Isolated Fluorine

1860 – Paul U. Villard, Gamma Rays Discoverer

1895 – Dave Franklin, Hop-a-Long Cassidy Composer

1901 – Lily Bouwmeester, Pygmalion Actress

1901 – Ed Sullivan, TV Variety Show Host

1909 – Al Capp, Li’l Abner Cartoonist

1916 – Peter Finch, Network Actor

1928 – Koko Taylor, Queen of the Blues Singer

1934 – Brigitte Bardot, French Animal Activist

1943 – Nick St Nicholas, Steppenwolf Rock Bassist

1946 – Peter Egan, Chariots of Fire Actor

1950 – Paul Burgess, 10cc Drummer

1955 – Stéphane Dion, Canadian Politician

1968 – Jock Climie, TSN CFL Broadcaster

1968 – Naomi Watts, King Kong Actress

1987 – Hilary Duff, Lizzie McGuire Actress

This Day in Local History – September 28, 2023

Sept. 28, 1971: The High Prairie Women’s Hospital Auxiliary awards its annual $100 bursary to Norma Smith. The bursary is awarded to anyone entering the nursing field.

Sept. 28, 1979: Thelma Naelgas takes over from Paul and Dorothy Hartman as owner of Flowers ‘n’ Things in High Prairie.

Sept. 28, 1981: The High Prairie Bank of Commerce places the W.G. Wagner Lumber Ltd. mill at Enilda into receivership. It is eventually sold to Merv Steele.

Sept. 28, 1981: High Prairie Minor Hockey president Charles Cobban announces that the provincial government has given them a $40,000 grant for the new dressing rooms at the Sports Palace arena.

Sept. 28, 1983: South Peace News reports that High Prairie is awarded the 1984 Peace Winter Games.

Sept. 28, 1983: St. Andrew’s School teachers vote 97 per cent to reject a contract offer by the board. The dispute is settled Oct. 5 when teachers receive five per cent and three per cent pay hikes the next two years.

Sept. 28, 1988: South Peace News reports a chopstick factory is proposed for Enilda.

Sept. 28, 1988: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Larry Shaben promises High Prairie’s new Provincial Building will soon go to tender.

Sept. 28, 1991: High Prairie’s Beaver Lumber store is destroyed in a fire after standing for about 50 years.

Sept. 28, 1991: Manuel Steward Laboucan, 29, of Whitefish, dies while in custody at the High Prairie RCMP detachment. A public inquiry is later held.

Sept. 28, 1994: South Peace News reports that Jacquie Seper and Fran Miller are the new coaches of the High Prairie Figure Skating Club.

Sept. 28, 1994: The High Prairie Mixed Volleyball League begins play with exhibition games.

Sept. 28, 1994: The I.D. advisory council threatens to pull out of the recreation agreement. The reason cited is that the board – especially Town of High Prairie members – are not following policy.

Sept. 28, 2001: More than $10,000 is raised at a Jail and Bail fundraiser sponsored by the High Prairie Ambulance Service.

Sept. 28, 2005: South Peace News reports that Alycia Monahan and Nicole Pratt are chosen for the Grande Prairie MJM Storm.

Sept. 28, 2005: The M.D. of Big Lakes refuses to loan the Riverbend Water Co-op $100,000 to finance their water lines citing precedent. The decision angers Riverbend’s executive.

Sept. 28, 2005: High Prairie Councillor Leonard Olson says council should reconsider its mileage rates because of rising fuel costs.

Sept. 28, 2005: The High Prairie Library Board asks town council for proper wheelchair access at the rear of the Moostoos Building in High Prairie.

Sept. 28, 2006: Gift Lake Community Services holds the first of its three Century of Fashion Show at the Gift Lake Community Hall. Models show clothes from the early 1900s to the present during the show.

Sept. 28, 2009: High Prairie provincial court sentences Tyrone Burt Isadore, 23, to three months in jail after he pleads guilty to break and enter with intent. Isadore entered J.B. Wood Extended Care Unit June 13 and locked himself inside making for an easy arrest for police.

Sept. 28, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes tables a proposal to form the hamlet of Spruce Point, thus ending any further action on the matter.

Sept. 28, 2011: Joussard Councillor Guy L’Heureux tells the M.D. of Big Lakes council that lead readings are high in Mission Creek. He adds Alberta Environment is looking at the levels and planning further tests. The news comes as a surprise to local REAC members.

Sept. 28, 2012: A hunter is accidentally shot near Driftpile. Police do not release his name.

Sept. 28, 2013: Louise Owens celebrates her 10th anniversary as manager of the High Prairie A&W.

Sept. 28, 2013: M.D. of Big Lakes Reeve Alvin Billings receives his Diamond Jubilee Medal in a ceremonial photo. Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen does the honours. Billings received the medal earlier.

Sept. 28, 2013: The High Prairie Curling Club receives a $20,000 CFEP grant from Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen to repair the roof on their building and renovations.

Sept. 28, 2014: The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre hosts a Native Cultural Festival, highlighted by the Grouard Metis Dancers, good food and traditional contests like moose calling.

Sept. 28-Oct. 3, 2014: High Prairie’s Kelly Masson competes in the World Disable Golf Championships in Japan. He places 23rd overall while Canada places seventh in team competition.

Sept. 28, 2015: The winners of a contest to have their messages of “Don’t Drink and Drive” on billboards is announced. Rae-ann L’Hirondelle wins in East Prairie, Sheena Smith in Gift Lake, Madison Cunningham in Peavine, and Joella Thunder in Whitefish. The contest is held by the Aboriginal Impaired Driving Coalition.

Sept. 28, 2016: Long-time High Prairie lawyer Ivan Ladouceur is called to the bench and made a provincial court judge. He will be stationed in St. Paul.

Sept. 28, 2016: South Peace News reports that Alberta has recycled its 100 millionth tire.

Sept. 28, 2016: Big Lakes County refuses support for an out-of-town hockey team saying it will only support local players playing for local teams.

Sept. 28, 2017: Sagging attendance at the High Prairie Business Support Network meetings may prompt a new time, attendees discuss at their monthly meeting. Just four people attend the meeting.

This Day in World History – September 28, 2023

1066 – William the Conqueror invades England landing at Pevensey Bay.

1542 – Juan Rodríguez Cabrillo discovers California, claims it for Spain.

1785 – Napoleon Bonaparte, 16, graduates from military academy in Paris.

1850 – US Navy abolishes flogging as punishment.

1858 – Donati’s comet becomes first to be photographed.

1867 – Toronto becomes capital of Ontario.

1887 – Yellow River floods in China, killing between 900,000 and 2 million.

1904 – Woman arrested for smoking a cigarette in a car in New York.

1920 – Eight White Sox indicted, threw 1919 World Series [Black Sox scandal].

1923 – Abyssinia [Ethiopia] leaves League of Nations.

1928 – First recording session occurs in Nashville.

1928 – Prussia forbids speech from Adolf Hitler.

1928 – US acknowledge Chinese government of Chiang Kai-shek.

1928 – UK passes the Dangerous Drugs Act outlawing cannabis.

1931 – 200,000 demonstrators demand declaration of war on Japan in Peking.

1938 – Dutch Premier Colijn sends radio message: “No war coming!”

1939 – Final broadcast of The Fleischmann Hour was heard on radio.

1942 – New York Americans NHL team folds.

1945 – Canadian football’s Calgary Bronks changes name to Stampeders.

1949 – “My Friend Irma” is first of 12 films with Dean Martin & Jerry Lewis.

1950 – Indonesia becomes 60th member of UN.

1955 – First World Series colour TV broadcast [Yankees beat Dodgers].

1956 – “Johnny Carson Show” TV Variety last airs on CBS-TV.

1956 – RCA Records reports Elvis Presley sold over 10 million records.

1957 – “Honeycomb” by Jimmie F. Rodgers hits #1.

1959 – Explorer VI reveals an intense radiation belt around Earth.

1961 – “Doctor Kildare” debuts on NBC-TV.

1963 – Giuseppe Cantarella roller-skates record 25.78 mph.

1968 – Beatles’ “Hey Jude” single goes #1 and stays #1 for 9 weeks.

1968 – Janis Joplin announces she’s leaving “Big Brother & Holding Co.”

1972 – David Bowie sells out his first show in NY Carnegie Hall.

1972 – Japan & Communist China agree to re-establish diplomatic relations.

1972 – Paul Henderson scores! Canada defeats the USSR in Summit Series.

1974 – “I’m A Ramblin’ Man” by Waylon Jennings peaks at #75.

1974 – “Rock Me Gently” by Andy Kim peaks at #1.

1978 – Ozzy Osbourne’s last album with Black Sabbath released.

1980 – Jaromir Wagner is first to fly Atlantic standing on wing.

1981 – “Physical” single released by Olivia Newton-John.

1982 – First reports appear of death from cyanide-laced Tylenol capsules.

1986 – Record 23,000 runners start in a marathon at Mexico City.

1987 – “Star Trek: The Next Generation” starring Patrick Stewart debuts.

1992 – Pakistani Airbus A-300 crashes into mountain at Kathmandu, 167 die.

1994 – “Cats” 5,000th Broadway performance.

1995 – Mary Tyler Moore returns to series TV in “NY News” on CBS-TV.

1997 – Newscaster David Brinkley, 74, retires after 54 years.

2008 – SpaceX launches the first private spacecraft [Falcon 1] into orbit.

2015 – NASA scientists announce the discovery of flowing water on Mars.

2018 – Up to 50 million Facebook accounts hacked due to code weakness.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 28, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today you might be more attracted to unusual art forms. Perhaps exhibits of local artists have caught your attention, or you may be developing a taste for alternative music. Movies with a lot of special effects could also appeal to you. If you are so inclined, this is a good day to start learning about any of these fields.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – An old friend you may not have seen for a long time could come to visit today. This should be a surprise, but you will probably be glad to see this person. You could purchase a new piece of equipment of some kind – a computer or home entertainment centre. Your home should be busy, but you will have fun.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – An unexpected invitation from a friend could have you taking a short trip, perhaps to visit this person. Conversations with friends should prove interesting and enlightening. A part of you may be forever changed for the better. New interests, perhaps humanitarian, could come your way. It is a busy, satisfying day.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – New career opportunities appear on the scene to reawaken your ambition. You might come across some unusual possibilities for advancement you have never considered before. This can be a bit intimidating but also exciting. You are unlikely to pass up any chances until you consider them. Success and good fortune are indicated.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today you may plan a long journey to a place you have never been, probably in the company of a lover or close friend. The excitement of making the arrangements brings you closer, and a great time is promised. Romance looks good, as increased communication between you and your special someone is strongly indicated. The two of you may have an exciting evening out.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – An unexpected visit from a friend you have not seen for a while could bring up long-forgotten memories. You could confront hidden psychological and emotional issues. Though it may be tempting, do not try to repress them again. It is important you face and release these points. Today you should greatly enjoy seeing your friend again.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you may fall in love at first sight. Perhaps with someone you have never met before or an old friend you suddenly see in a new light. You could also learn something wonderful you never knew before about a current partner. However it manifests, today bodes well for romance. Look your best all day. If possible, go out with your partner tonight!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Exciting new developments make you upbeat about your career. Perhaps the Earth-shattering solution you have been searching for suddenly happens, or an enthusiastic potential partner appears on the scene. Either way, you are excited, and you can look forward to interesting projects and possible advancement. You could also make a new friend, someone who will be around for a long time.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Interest in art from distant lands might capture your interest today, possibly through the influence of friends. Your desire to travel may be awakened, and you might toy with the idea of visiting faraway places, perhaps in the company of a lover. If you are serious, start doing research. This is a great day to plan a vacation.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Purchases for your home might be one of your projects today. Your aesthetic sense is very high right now and your good taste at a peak. You are likely to be more attracted to the unusual and unconventional than usual. Unexpected but welcome visitors could come to your door, and some fascinating conversations could result. You might even host an impromptu event.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Some unexpected but welcome communications could come your way, probably from a lover or close friend. Planning for a pleasant, exciting journey is indicated. Today you relate well to others, friendships grow closer, romantic relationships become more intimate. Someone close to you could move to your neighbourhood. Plan a small gathering for tonight.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Experiments combining creativity and technology could lead to opportunities to increase your income. You are receptive to new ideas and willing to make an effort to put them to work for you. You are likely to uncover new talents you did not know you had. This is a great day to sign up for a class, attend a lecture, or seek tutoring.