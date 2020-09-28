Today in High Prairie – September 29, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – September 29, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – September 29, 2020

Ross Cowell

Steven Matthews

David Bissell

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – September 29, 2020

Colin Miller

Mitch Stukings

Troy Dashkewytch

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 29

1547 – Miguel de Cervantes, Don Quixote Author

1758 – Horatio Nelson, British Admiral at Trafalgar

1786 – Guadalupe Victoria, 1st President of Mexico

1899 – Lásló Jósef Bíró, Ballpoint Pen Inventor

1901 – Enrico Fermi, Father of the Atomic Bomb

1907 – Gene Autry, The Gene Autry Show

1931 – Eddie Barth, “Mr. Gravel”

1932 – Robert Benton, Kramer vs Kramer Director

1935 – Jerry Lee Lewis, Whole Lotta Shakin’ Singer

1939 – Larry Linville, MASH Actor “Frank Burns”

1939 – Tommy Boyce, Monkees Songwriter

1942 – Madeline Kahn, Young Frankenstein Actress

1943 – Lech Walesa, Polish Solidarity Leader

1944 – Mike Post, Rockford Files Composer

1948 – Bryant Gumbel, Today Show Host

1988 – Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

This Day in Local History – September 29

Sept. 29, 1915: Construction begins on High Prairie’s Gillispie elevator, which later opens and sells the current year’s crop. It is the first elevator in the north.

Sept. 29, 1971: South Peace News reports Mr. and Mrs. Ed Dow, of Kinuso, win a Canada-wide draw for a trip for two to the Bahamas and $250 in a contest sponsored by Marshall Wells.

Sept. 29, 1971: South Peace News reports that High Prairie’s Darlene Dupuis, 17, placed third of 16 candidates for the Miss Canada contest to represent Northern Alberta. Miss Edmonton wins the title.

Sept. 29, 1971: South Peace News reports that Leonarda’s Beauty Salon is under the new ownership of Helen Sandor, with Joan McLean, Carol Lysiak and Lillian Guerin as hairstylists. Leonarda’s was formerly named The Beauty Spot.

Sept. 29, 1971: Ballet classes begin at HPE School under the direction of teacher Joan Eberman, of Peace River.

Sept. 29, 1976: South Peace News reports that the recent census was 2,257 people in High Prairie, down from the 1971 total of 2,696.

Sept. 29, 1976: Some mail is burned during a break-in at the Kinuso post office.

Sept. 29, 1978: High Prairie holds a referendum on flouridation. Residents turn it down 152-111.

Sept. 29, 1982: South Peace News reports the Alberta government is purchasing the Ike’s Modern Motors lot for $207,904 to build a new liquor store.

Sept. 29, 1992: Gordon Wright pleads guilty to second-degree murder in Peace River Court of Queen’s Bench. The charge arose Oct. 19, 1991 after Wight fatally stabbed Joanne Margaret Giroux, 20, at the Pioneer Trailer Court. He is not eligible for parole for 10 years.

Sept. 29, 1995: Driftpile First Nations celebrates the official opening of the new $6 million Driftpile Community School.

Sept. 29, 2000: Greg and Susan Smith celebrate the grand opening of CAJ’s Auto Shop.

Sept. 29, 2005: Carmelle Lizee, librarian at St. Andrew’s School, is awarded the Peace Library System Excellence in Librarianship Award.

Sept. 29, 2006: East Prairie Metis Settlement co-chair Raymond Supernault says the M.D. of Big Lakes should “mind its own business” after comments from Reeve Myler Savill that charging $200 to pass through Settlement land is inappropriate.

Sept. 29, 2007: Swan Hills holds a celebration marking 50 years since the discovery of oil near the community.

Sept. 29, 2016: A sod turning ceremony in Atikameg is held to mark the start of construction of a new water treatment plant.

This Day in World History – September 29

1650 – Henry Robinson opens 1st marriage bureau in England.

1793 – Tennis is 1st mentioned in an English sporting magazine.

1915 – 1st transcontinental radio telephone message is sent.

1916 – John D. Rockefeller becomes the world’s first billionaire.

1918 – Allied forces scored a decisive breakthrough of Hindenburg Line.

1920 – Joseph Horne Company in Pittsburgh sells radios for $10.

1930 – 1st Canadian football game played under lights in Hamilton.

1944 – Soviet troops invade Yugoslavia.

1947 – Dizzy Gillespie presents his 1st Carnegie Hall concert in NY.

1949 – “Inside USA With Chevrolet” debuts on CBS-TV.

1950 – Telephone answering machine created by Bell Laboratories.

1951 – S.B. Nicholson discovers 12th satellite of Jupiter.

1952 – “Lights Out” last airs on NBC-TV.

1953 – Milton Berle Show premieres.

1955 – “Sergeant Preston” debuts on CBS-TV.

1957 – Explosion in Russia spreads radiation over 20,000 square miles.

1960 – “Tell Laura I Love Her” by Ricky Valance peaks at #1 in UK.

1961 – Bob Dylan’s 1st recording session-backup harmonica for C. Hester.

1962 – “Green Onions” by Booker T & MG’s peaks at #3.

1962 – “Roy Rogers & Dale Evans Show” debuts on ABC-TV.

1962 – Launch of Alouette 1, 1st Canadian satellite.

1966 – Bechuanaland gains independence from England, becomes Botswana.

1966 – The Chevrolet Camaro, originally named Panther, is introduced.

1967 – Gladys Knight & Pips releases “I Heard it Through the Grapevine”.

1975 – WGPR-TV Detroit, 1st Black-owned station in US, broadcasts.

1976 – “Alice” debuts on CBS-TV.

1976 – Boy George expelled from school.

1977 – Eva Shain is 1st woman to ref a heavyweight title bout.

1978 – “For Richer, For Poorer” TV Daytime Soap; last airs on NBC-TV.

1979 – “Born To Be Alive” by Patrick Hernandez peaks at #16.

1979 – Pope John Paul II becomes 1st pope to visit Ireland.

1982 – 1st broadcast of comedy “Cheers” on NBC-TV.

1984 – Elizabeth Taylor undergoes rehab at the Betty Ford Clinic.

1985 – “MacGyver” starring Richard Dean Anderson, debuts on ABC-TV.

1989 – Zsa Zsa Gabor convicted of slapping a police officer.

1996 – Nintendo 64 video game system debuts in USA [3 months after Japan].

Today’s Horoscopes – September 29, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – This is a good day for financial matters. With your credit cards maxed out, you may be thinking your bank account isn’t as healthy as it could be. But today you’re likely to receive some news that indicates otherwise. You may get a windfall or discover that your portfolio is generating healthy returns. It’s a good day for paperwork.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You could be feeling quite lazy today, and you definitely deserve to feel this way! You deserve some time off after all of the activities of the past week. Give yourself the gift of a true day off. Do only what you want, whether it’s watching movies or spending the afternoon soaking in the tub. Total indulgence. Just relax and unwind.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You think of yourself as a practical person, but today your thoughts may turn to the mystical and spiritual. Your intuition is strong now, letting you tune in to the feelings of your loved ones. This allows you to be empathetic and understanding, which your partner especially appreciates. Your intuition may inspire you to approach a problem in a new way. Let your mind wander and see what develops.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You will probably encounter a bit of opposition along with today’s planetary energies. Even those who are usually right behind you will seem uncooperative. Try not to let this faze you too much. Resolve to follow your own instincts and work alone if need be. Once you’ve had a chance to advance your ideas further along on your own, you can present them again.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your thoughts today are likely to turn to setting goals for the future, particularly concerning your career. While you’ve made a lot of progress in recent months, you’d like to see even more forward movement. This would be a great day to start thinking of concrete ways to make that happen. Why not have a family brainstorming session? It’s likely to yield some great advice.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today’s planetary energies are stimulating your ambition. Issues connected with your professional life may be very much on your mind. You could plot ways to further your career. Perhaps you seek a promotion in your current business, or you could be thinking about looking for another job entirely. This is the ideal time to put specific plans into place for the future.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You’ve been so busy these past few weeks you may have inadvertently neglected the special person in your life. It’s been fun to be out and about together, but that has left little time for closeness and snuggling. Try to rectify that today. In fact, a midafternoon nap might be called for. Why not invite your honey to join you?

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – It’s possible a big change is in store for you in the near future. It may be that you’ve come to realize your current home and neighbourhood are no longer a good fit. If you’ve been toying with the idea of moving, today you may get some news that motivates you to make your fantasy a reality. This is a good day to peruse the real estate listings. You might be pleasantly surprised by what you find.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Perhaps you spent quite a bit of money lately and you’re holding your breath waiting for the bills to roll in. Some quick reckoning of receipts today likely yields some wonderful news. Wonder of wonders, it appears you’ve stayed within your budget! Try not to overreact to the news you have more money than you thought. Give your wallet and chequebook some time off.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – This is a good day to reflect on the past weeks and get some perspective. You’ve probably been working too hard and neglecting other priorities in your life. Give yourself this day to relax and talk with friends and relatives. Spend the day chatting, laughing, and unwinding. Don’t obsess about tasks that wait for you at the office. They aren’t going anywhere.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Don’t plunge headfirst into work mode. The cleaning and tidying up can surely wait for another day. Today’s energies indicate that talking with friends and family should be your main priority. Consider spending the afternoon doing activities with your kids. Hire a babysitter for the evening. It would do you good to go out with your partner – just the two of you – if possible.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – It’s likely your thoughts are completely turned to work. Much as you should devote your time off to family, you can’t help the way you’re wired. When at home, you may sneak away to check your e-mail. Perhaps you secretly phone your business partner. Your family rolls their eyes, but generally understands and forgives your crazy behaviour. Be sure to turn on the extra charm, just in case!