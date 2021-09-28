Today in High Prairie: September 29, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – September 29, 2021

7:30 p.m. Cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

This Day in Local History – September 29, 2021

Sept. 29, 1915: Construction begins on High Prairie’s Gillispie elevator, which later opens and sells the current year’s crop. It is the first elevator in the north.

Sept. 29, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports the Lakeside Coffee Shop in Faust is under the new management of Walter Lindeblatt.

Sept. 29, 1971: South Peace News reports Mr. and Mrs. Ed Dow, of Kinuso, win a Canada-wide draw for a trip for two to the Bahamas and $250 in a contest sponsored by Marshall Wells.

Sept. 29, 1971: South Peace News reports that High Prairie’s Darlene Dupuis, 17, placed third of 16 candidates for the Miss Canada contest to represent Northern Alberta. Miss Edmonton wins the title.

Sept. 29, 1971: South Peace News reports that Leonarda’s Beauty Salon is under the new ownership of Helen Sandor, with Joan McLean, Carol Lysiak and Lillian Guerin as hairstylists. Leonarda’s was formerly named The Beauty Spot.

Sept. 29, 1971: Ballet classes begin at HPE School under the direction of teacher Joan Eberman, of Peace River.

Sept. 29, 1976: South Peace News reports that the recent census was 2,257 people in High Prairie, down from the 1971 total of 2,696.

Sept. 29, 1976: Some mail is burned during a break-in at the Kinuso post office.

Sept. 29, 1978: High Prairie holds a referendum on flouridation. Residents turn it down 152-111.

Sept. 29, 1982: South Peace News reports the Alberta government is purchasing the Ike’s Modern Motors lot for $207,904 to build a new liquor store.

Sept. 29, 1984: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers win the B Pool at the Brown and Gold Volleyball Tournament in Grande Prairie defeating Donnelly in the final 15-6, 15-10.

Sept. 29, 1991: Dallas Turcotte, in junior steer riding, and Stacy Cox, in novice saddle bronc, place first in the Timberland Rodeo Association finals held in Fairview.

Sept. 29, 1992: Gordon Wright pleads guilty to second-degree murder in Peace River Court of Queen’s Bench. The charge arose Oct. 19, 1991 after Wight fatally stabbed Joanne Margaret Giroux, 20, at the Pioneer Trailer Court. He is not eligible for parole for 10 years.

Sept. 29, 1995: Brothers Melvin Curtis Vanrostel, 33, and Clark Donald Vanrostel, 36, die of smoke inhalation when their trailer burns in the Westridge Trailer Park.

Sept. 29, 1995: Driftpile First Nations celebrates the official opening of the new $6 million Driftpile Community School.

Sept. 29, 2000: High Prairie Day Care closes its doors due to financial troubles.

Sept. 29, 2000: Hardy Fuhrman pleads guilty in High Prairie provincial court to kiddie porn charges and has his sentencing adjourned to Nov. 6.

Sept. 29, 2000: Greg and Susan Smith celebrate the grand opening of CAJ’s Auto Shop.

Sept. 29, 2001: The commercial fishery on Lesser Slave Lake is closed due to the alarming number of whitefish harvested by commercial fishermen.

Sept. 29, 2005: Carmelle Lizee, librarian at St. Andrew’s School, is awarded the Peace Library System Excellence in Librarianship Award.

Sept. 29, 2006: East Prairie Metis Settlement co-chair Raymond Supernault says the M.D. of Big Lakes should “mind its own business” after comments from Reeve Myler Savill that charging $200 to pass through Settlement land is inappropriate.

Sept. 29, 2007: High Prairie is awarded four blooms in the Communities in Bloom contest. Pincher Creek places first in High Prairie’s category.

Sept. 29, 2007: Swan Hills holds a celebration marking 50 years since the discovery of oil near the community.

Sept. 29, 2008: Vivian Bruneau dies from cancer at the age of 49 years. She was the former owner of Mohawk gas station.

Sept. 29, 2010: Spotlight features Gift Lake’s Cassie Flett, who is ready to begin her 11 countries in 11 months missionary trip.

Sept. 29, 2015: High Prairie Visitor Information Centre employee Kendal Carlson places in the top three at the AMMY Awards for exemplary service at tourism centres in Alberta.

Sept. 29, 2016: A sod turning ceremony in Atikameg is held to mark the start of construction of a new water treatment plant.

Sept. 29, 2016: Tolko Industries is granted a five-year forest management area extension, which could pave the way for the High Prairie plant to re-open. A secure wood supply was needed before any consideration could be given to re-open.

This Day in World History – September 29, 2021

1650 – Henry Robinson opens first marriage bureau in England.

1793 – Tennis is first mentioned in an English sporting magazine.

1829 – First units of the London Metro Police appear on the streets.

1915 – First transcontinental radio telephone message is sent.

1916 – American John D. Rockefeller becomes the world’s first billionaire.

1918 – Allied forces score a decisive breakthrough of Hindenburg Line.

1920 – Joseph Horne Company in Pittsburgh sells radios for $10.

1922 – Benito Mussolini asks Vatican for support of fascist party program.

1930 – First Canadian football game played under lights in Hamilton.

1930 – NYC College offers first course in radio advertising.

1947 – Dizzy Gillespie presents his first Carnegie Hall concert in New York.

1950 – Telephone answering machine created by Bell Laboratories.

1951 – S.B. Nicholson discovers 12th satellite of Jupiter.

1953 – Milton Berle Show premieres.

1954 – Willie Mays famous over-the-shoulder catch in World Series.

1955 – “Sergeant Preston” debuts on CBS-TV.

1957 – Explosion in Russia spreads radiation over 20,000 square miles.

1960 – “Tell Laura I Love Her” by Ricky Valance peaks at #1 in UK.

1961 – Bob Dylan’s first recording session-backup harmonica for C. Hester.

1962 – “Green Onions” by Booker T & MG’s peaks at #3.

1962 – “Roy Rogers & Dale Evans Show” debuts on ABC-TV.

1962 – Launch of Alouette 1, first Canadian satellite.

1963 – Rolling Stones first tour [opening act for Bo Diddley & Everly Bros].

1966 – Bechuanaland gains independence from England, becomes Botswana.

1966 – The Chevrolet Camaro, originally named Panther, is introduced.

1973 – Report: auto racers get into more highway accidents.

1975 – WGPR-TV Detroit, first Black-owned station in US, broadcasts.

1976 – “Alice” debuts on CBS-TV.

1977 – Eva Shain is first woman to ref a heavyweight title bout.

1979 – Pope John Paul II becomes first pope to visit Ireland.

1982 – First broadcast of comedy “Cheers” on NBC-TV.

1984 – Elizabeth Taylor undergoes rehab at the Betty Ford Clinic.

1985 – “MacGyver” starring Richard Dean Anderson, debuts on ABC-TV.

1987 – “Didn’t We Almost Have It All” by Whitney Houston hits #1.

1988 – UN peacekeeping forces win Nobel Peace prize.

1989 – Zsa Zsa Gabor convicted of slapping a police officer.

1992 – Magic Johnson announces return to play basketball [he doesn’t].

1995 – O.J. Simpson trial sent to the jury.

1995 – US space probe Ulyssus completes second passage behind sun.

1996 – Nintendo 64 video game system debuts in USA [3 months after Japan].

2004 – The asteroid 4179 Toutatis passes within 4 lunar distances of Earth.

2009 – An 8.0 magnitude earthquake near the Samoan Islands causes tsunami.

