Today in High Prairie: September 29, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – September 29, 2022

3:30-5 p.m. – Smoky River FCSS Drop-in Sports at Falher Fieldhouse.

7 p.m. – Bridge games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Avenue.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7 – 8:30 p.m. – Youth Nerf Wars at St. Isidore Cultural Centre [ages 9-15 years].

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 29, 2022

106 BC – Pompey the Great, Roman Political Leader

1547 – Miguel de Cervantes, Don Quixote Author

1758 – Horatio Nelson, British Admiral at Trafalgar

1786 – Guadalupe Victoria, First President of Mexico

1899 – Lásló Jósef Bíró, Ballpoint Pen Inventor

1901 – Enrico Fermi, Father of the Atomic Bomb

1907 – Gene Autry, The Gene Autry Show

1931 – Eddie Barth, “Mr. Gravel” [voiceover work in film]

1932 – Robert Benton, Kramer vs Kramer Director

1935 – Jerry Lee Lewis, Whole Lotta Shakin’ Singer

1939 – Larry Linville, M*A*S*H Actor “Frank Burns”

1939 – Tommy Boyce, Monkees Songwriter

1942 – Madeline Kahn, Young Frankenstein Actress

1943 – Lech Walesa, Polish Solidarity Leader

1944 – Mike Post, Rockford Files Composer

1948 – Bryant Gumbel, Today Show Host

1988 – Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

This Day in Local History – September 29, 2022

Sept. 29, 1915: Construction begins on High Prairie’s Gillispie elevator, which later opens and sells the current year’s crop. It is the first elevator in the north.

Sept. 29, 1971: South Peace News reports Mr. and Mrs. Ed Dow, of Kinuso, win a Canada-wide draw for a trip for two to the Bahamas and $250 in a contest sponsored by Marshall Wells.

Sept. 29, 1971: South Peace News reports that High Prairie’s Darlene Dupuis, 17, placed third of 16 candidates for the Miss Canada contest to represent Northern Alberta. Miss Edmonton wins the title.

Sept. 29, 1971: South Peace News reports that Leonarda’s Beauty Salon is under the new ownership of Helen Sandor, with Joan McLean, Carol Lysiak and Lillian Guerin as hairstylists. Leonarda’s was formerly named The Beauty Spot.

Sept. 29, 1971: Ballet classes begin at HPE School under the direction of teacher Joan Eberman, of Peace River.

Sept. 29, 1975: Barry’s Corner Shell reopens following the June fire in High Prairie.

Sept. 29, 1976: South Peace News reports the recent census was 2,257 people in High Prairie, down from the 1971 total of 2,696.

Sept. 29, 1976: Some mail is burned during a break-in at the Kinuso post office.

Sept. 29, 1978: High Prairie holds a referendum on flouridation. Residents turn it down 152-111.

Sept. 29, 1982: South Peace News reports the Alberta government is purchasing the Ike’s Modern Motors lot for $207,904 to build a new liquor store.

Sept. 29, 1991: Dallas Turcotte, in junior steer riding, and Stacy Cox, in novice saddle bronc, place first in the Timberland Rodeo Association finals held in Fairview.

Sept. 29, 1992: Gordon Wright pleads guilty to second-degree murder in Peace River Court of Queen’s Bench. The charge arose Oct. 19, 1991 after Wight fatally stabbed Joanne Margaret Giroux, 20, at the Pioneer Trailer Court. He is not eligible for parole for 10 years.

Sept. 29, 1995: Brothers Melvin Curtis Vanrostel, 33, and Clark Donald Vanrostel, 36, die of smoke inhalation when their trailer burns in the Westridge Trailer Park in High Prairie.

Sept. 29, 1995: Driftpile First Nations celebrates the official opening of the new $6 million Driftpile Community School.

Sept. 29, 2000: High Prairie Day Care closes its doors due to financial troubles.

Sept. 29, 2000: Hardy Fuhrman pleads guilty in High Prairie provincial court to kiddie porn charges and has his sentencing adjourned to Nov. 6.

Sept. 29, 2000: Greg and Susan Smith celebrate the grand opening of CAJ’s Auto Shop in High Prairie.

Sept. 29, 2001: The commercial fishery on Lesser Slave Lake is closed due to the alarming number of whitefish harvested by commercial fishermen.

Sept. 29, 2005: Carmelle Lizee, librarian at St. Andrew’s School, is awarded the Peace Library System Excellence in Librarianship Award.

Sept. 29, 2006: East Prairie Metis Settlement co-chair Raymond Supernault says the M.D. of Big Lakes should “mind its own business” after comments from Reeve Myler Savill that charging $200 to pass through Settlement land is inappropriate.

Sept. 29, 2007: High Prairie is awarded four blooms in the Communities in Bloom contest. Pincher Creek places first in High Prairie’s category.

Sept. 29, 2007: Swan Hills holds a celebration marking 50 years since the discovery of oil near the community.

Sept. 29, 2008: Vivian Bruneau dies from cancer at the age of 49 years. She was the former owner of Mohawk gas station in High Prairie.

Sept. 29, 2014: Pauline Kruger passes away at the age of 85 years.

Sept. 29, 2014: Audrey Mary Newman passes away at the age of 84 years.

Sept. 29, 2015: High Prairie Visitor Information Centre employee Kendal Carlson places in the top three at the AMMY Awards for exemplary service at tourism centres in Alberta.

Sept. 29, 2016: A sod turning ceremony in Atikameg is held to mark the start of construction of a new water treatment plant.

This Day in World History – September 29, 2022

1650 – Henry Robinson opens first marriage bureau in England.

1793 – Tennis is first mentioned in an English sporting magazine.

1915 – First transcontinental radio telephone message is sent.

1916 – John D. Rockefeller becomes the world’s first billionaire.

1920 – Joseph Horne Company in Pittsburgh sells radios for $10.

1930 – First Canadian football game played under lights in Hamilton.

1941 – One million jam downtown Brooklyn to cheer NL champ Dodgers in a parade.

1944 – Soviet troops invade Yugoslavia.

1949 – “Inside USA With Chevrolet” debuts on CBS-TV.

1950 – Telephone answering machine created by Bell Laboratories.

1953 – Milton Berle Show premieres.

1954 – Willie Mays famous over-the-shoulder catch in World Series.

1957 – Explosion in Russia spreads radiation over 20,000 square miles.

1958 – “Summertime Blues” by Eddie Cochran peaks at #8.

1960 – “Tell Laura I Love Her” by Ricky Valance peaks at #1 in UK.

1962 – “Roy Rogers & Dale Evans Show” debuts on ABC-TV.

1962 – Launch of Alouette 1, first Canadian satellite.

1963 – Rolling Stones’ first tour [opening act for Bo Diddley & Everly Bros].

1973 – Report: auto racers get into more highway accidents.

1975 – WGPR-TV Detroit, the first Black-owned station in US, broadcasts.

1976 – “Alice” debuts on CBS-TV.

1977 – Eva Shain is first woman to ref a heavyweight title bout.

1979 – Pope John Paul II becomes first pope to visit Ireland.

1982 – First broadcast of comedy “Cheers” on NBC-TV.

1988 – UN peacekeeping forces win Nobel Peace prize.

1989 – Zsa Zsa Gabor convicted of slapping a police officer.

1992 – Magic Johnson announces return to play basketball [he doesn’t].

1995 – O.J. Simpson trial sent to the jury.

1995 – US space probe Ulyssus completes 2nd passage behind sun.

1996 – Nintendo 64 video game system debuts in USA [3 months after Japan].

2003 – Hurricane Juan makes landfall in Nova Scotia.

2004 – The asteroid 4179 Toutatis passes within 4 lunar distances of Earth.

2009 – An 8.0 magnitude earthquake near the Samoan Islands causes tsunami.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 29, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Do not plunge headfirst into work mode! The cleaning and tidying up can surely wait for another day. Today’s energies indicate that talking with friends and family should be your main priority. Consider spending the afternoon doing activities with your kids. Hire a babysitter for the evening. It would do you good to go out with your partner – just the two of you – if possible!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – It is likely your thoughts are completely turned to work! Much as you should devote your time off to family, you can not help the way you are wired. When at home, you may sneak away to check your email. Perhaps you secretly phone your business partner. Your family rolls their eyes, but generally understands and forgives your crazy behaviour. Be sure to turn on the extra charm, just in case!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – This is a good day for financial matters! With your credit cards maxed out, you may be thinking that your bank account is not as healthy as it could be. But today you are likely to receive some news that indicates otherwise. You may get a windfall or discover your portfolio is generating healthy returns. It is a good day for paperwork!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You could be feeling quite lazy today, and you definitely deserve to feel this way! You deserve some time off after all of the activities of the past week. Give yourself the gift of a true day off. Do only what you want, whether it is watching movies or spending the afternoon soaking in the tub. Total indulgence. Just relax and unwind!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You think of yourself as a practical person, but today your thoughts may turn to the mystical and spiritual! Your intuition is strong now, letting you tune in to the feelings of your loved ones. This allows you to be empathetic and understanding, which your partner especially appreciates. Your intuition may inspire you to approach a problem in a new way. Let your mind wander and see what develops!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You will probably encounter a bit of opposition along with today’s planetary energies! Even those who are usually right behind you will seem uncooperative. Try not to let this faze you too much. Resolve to follow your own instincts and work alone if need be. Once you have had a chance to advance your ideas further along on your own, you can present them again!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your thoughts today are likely to turn to setting goals for the future, particularly concerning your career! While you have made a lot of progress in recent months, you would like to see even more forward movement. This would be a great day to start thinking of concrete ways to make that happen. Why not have a family brainstorming session? It is likely to yield some great advice!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today’s planetary energies are stimulating your ambition! Issues connected with your professional life may be very much on your mind. You could plot out ways to further your career. Perhaps you seek a promotion in your current business, or you could be thinking about looking for another job entirely. This is the ideal time to put specific plans into place for the future!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You have been so busy these past few weeks you may have inadvertently neglected the special person in your life! It has been fun to be out and about together, but that has left little time for closeness and snuggling. Try to rectify that today. In fact, a midafternoon nap might be called for. Why not invite your honey to join you?

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – It is possible a big change is in store for you in the near future! It may be you have come to realize your current home and neighborhood are no longer a good fit. If you have been toying with the idea of moving, today you may get some news that motivates you to make your fantasy a reality. This is a good day to peruse the real estate listings. You might be pleasantly surprised by what you find!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Perhaps you spent quite a bit of money lately and you are holding your breath waiting for the bills to roll in! Some quick reckoning of receipts today likely yields some wonderful news. Wonder of wonders, it appears you have stayed within your budget! Try not to overreact to the news you have more money than you thought. Give your wallet and chequebook some time off!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – This is a good day to reflect on the past weeks and get some perspective! You have probably been working too hard and neglecting other priorities in your life. Give yourself this day to relax and talk with friends and relatives. Spend the day chatting, laughing, and unwinding. Do not obsess about tasks that wait for you at the office. They are not going anywhere!