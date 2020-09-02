Today in High Prairie – September 3, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – September 3, 2020

Today’s Local Birthday – High Prairie – September 3, 2020

Wylie Caudron

Carmen Lizee

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – September 3, 2020

Diane Bittman

Dominic Lodge

Doug Hunt

Francois Cayer

Graisyn Ames

Ken McLaughlin

Kyle Tomnuk

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 3

1910 – Paul Kane, Canadian Painter

1856 – Louis Sullivan, Father of Skyscrapers

1875 – Ferdinand Porsche, German Auto Maker

1897 – Cecil Parker, Tale of 2 Cities Actor

1915 – Memphis Slim, Blues Musician

1923 – Mort Walker, Beetle Bailey Cartoonist

1929 – Whitey Bulger, American Gangster

1932 – Richard Tyler, The Aldrich Family Actor

1945 – George Blondo, Steppenwolf Musician

1947 – Eric Bell, Thin Lizzy Guitarist

1955 – Steve Jones, Sex Pistols Guitarist

1965 – Charlie Sheen, Two and a Half Men Actor

1973 – Damon Stoudamire, Toronto Raptor

This Day in Local History – September 3

Sept. 3, 1912: The CNR opens its railway line from Edmonton to Athabasca as the first locomotive arrives.

Sept. 3, 1912: The crankshaft on the engine at the Diamond P. mill breaks putting the mill out of commission.

Sept. 3, 1957: The High Prairie Progress reminds citizens to turn over their $20 provincial dividend to the arena fund to help complete the facility.

Sept. 3, 1957: The High Prairie Progress reports that High Prairie Dairy recently won an award for being the best kept dairy in Alberta.

Sept. 3, 1969: South Peace News reports pavement has reached Slave Lake from Edmonton.

Sept. 3, 1971: The High Prairie Native Centre Braves defeat the High Prairie Regals in three straight games to win the High Prairie Fastball League.

Sept. 3, 1980: South Peace News reports Howard Walker signs a three-year deal with the Washington Capitals for $300,000 plus a $60,000 signing bonus.

Sept. 3, 1986: A break-in at Seen’s Photography causes over $3,000 in damages.

Sept. 3, 1986: Allan Wishart writes his last “Good Sports” column for South Peace News.

Sept. 3, 1987: South Peace News reports High Prairie town council and the I.D. will slash recreation board funding by $20,000.

Sept. 3, 2001: Miro Micovsky is hired as Big Lake Country Tourism’s new executive director replacing Steve Lane.

Sept. 3, 2001: The Gift Lake Bears win the Metis Accord Cup slo-pitch tournament in High Prairie defeating the Peavine Rangers in the final. Kelly Cunningham is named tournament MVP and wins the Terry Gauchier Memorial Trophy.

Sept. 3, 2005: Jonny Giroux of the Grouard 86’ers and Trish Courtorielle of the Faust Silver Bullets are named the MVPs of the men’s and ladies fastball leagues at an awards banquet in Enilda.

Sept. 3, 2005: Peggy Chemerinski, Dr. Robin Laughlin, Rudy Lubeseder and Alicemary Olansky’s names are added to the High Prairie Monument.

Sept. 3, 2008: The Peavine Charity Golf Classic raises $7,540 which is donated to the CT Scan fundraising efforts.

Sept. 3, 2017: The two-day High Prairie Open Singles Horseshoe Tournament concludes at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre. In all, 64 competitors take part, including 35 from the local area. Local club president Ray Prevost wins the Men’s 40B Event.

This Day in World History – September 3

301 – San Marino founded; still one of the smallest nations in the world.

1189 – Richard the Lionheart is crowned in Westminster.

1752 – Britain and the British Empire adopt the Gregorian Calendar.

1777 – Flag of the United States flown in battle for 1st time.

1812 – World’s 1st cannery opens in London.

1826 – 1st warship circumnavigates globe.

1916 – Allies turned back Germans in Battle of Verdun.

1917 – 1st night bombing of London by German aircraft.

1933 – Yevgeniy Abalakov climbs highest point in Russia: Communism Peak.

1935 – 1st automobile to exceed 300 mph.

1935 – Andrew Varipapa bowls record of 2,652 points in 10 games.

1938 – 1940 Olympic site is changed from Tokyo to Helsinki.

1939 – World War II: Britain declares war on Germany.

1940 – Adolf Hitler orders an invasion of Great Britain for Sept. 21.

1940 – US gives Britain 50 destroyers in exchange for Newfoundland base.

1944 – Canadian troops liberate Abbeville, France.

1945 – World War II: Japanese forces in Philippines surrender to Allies.

1966 – Houston Oilers hold Denver Broncos to no 1st downs in 45-7 win.

1966 – Bobby Orr signs his 1st NHL contract with the Boston Bruins.

1967 – Final episode of “What’s My Line?” on CBS-TV.

1967 – Sweden begins driving on right-hand side of road.

1970 – Bill Haley & Comets reject $30,000 for 15-date Australian tour.

1971 – John Lennon leaves UK for New York, never to return.

1971 – Qatar regains complete independence from Britain.

1976 – Viking 2 soft lands on Mars, returns photos.

1977 – Sadaharu Oh hits his 756th career home run to pass Hank Aaron.

1977 – Last broadcast of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” on CBS-TV.

1995 – eBay [Electronic Bay] founded by Pierre Omidyar.

2007 – Panama Canal’s “Third Set of Locks” expansion project begins.

2013 – Microsoft purchases Nokia for $7.2 billion.

2015 – Kentucky clerk jailed for refusing marriage licences to gay couples.

2017 – 1.4-ton WWII bomb defused in Frankfurt, Germany.

2017 – North Korea conducts its sixth and largest ever nuclear test.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 3, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Valuable and interesting information could come your way through modern technology. You might discover new information online that awakens an exciting new interest in you, perhaps related to the sciences, occult, or metaphysics. You could even discover a talent for astrology. Online group activities may also be appealing now, particularly those regarding humanitarian pursuits.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Finances could take on a new dimension as you look to technology to help you increase your bank balance. You could decide to invest online or try some new means of recordkeeping. Whatever you try will bode well for your financial future. Expect a lucky break or two as well.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Bizarre, unexpected developments might turn your life upside down today. Money could be involved. New people could arrive who open doors that eventually lead to a new life. You could even fall in love at first sight. It isn’t easy to make predictions for a strange day like this. Rest assured that when you go to bed you won’t be the same person you were when you woke up.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you might be fascinated with movies, music, and video. You could discover a new interest in filmmaking, sound engineering, or videography that you want to pursue. You might decide to read about these fields and apply what you learn to the movies you see and the music you hear. If you’re serious about learning these skills, this is the time to go for it. You’ll enjoy it!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You could have a strong urge to seek adventure. You might want to take a spontaneous trip to an exotic place, meet new people in exciting fields, or try new pastimes, perhaps as outrageous as skydiving. Go for it if you are able, but this urge could indicate boredom in some part of your life. What can you change about your lifestyle to avoid future stagnation?

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – An unexpected career break could come your way. It should be exciting and encouraging – and a little scary! Don’t let apprehension get to you. You won’t want to let this opportunity pass you by. Your good fortune could arouse envy in some of your co-workers, but don’t let this bother you either. Simply do what you need to do to get the ball rolling and then go ahead with it.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A trip by air may be in your future. You may be planning to tour distant states or foreign lands when that’s possible. You could be going with friends or a group you’re associated with. Unusual new interests could capture your attention, enticing you to further study. You might enroll in an online workshop. You’re looking toward expanding your horizons. Take care not to spread yourself too thin.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Unusual experiences may give rise to a new interest in the sciences or occult practices like magic or alchemy. This is an excellent time to start perusing such subjects, or embark on a formal study of astrology. A lucky money break could come your way today. It might be a gift or a repaid loan. Your inclination might be to go out and spend it all. Take care!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Upsets in the home or neighbourhood could lead to a sudden decision to move, causing a great deal of activity. You might not yet be sure where you’re going. Organization and discipline are vital at times like this. It might be helpful to make lists and cross off each task as you finish it. Don’t panic. This could turn out to be the best thing that ever happened to you.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You could get upsetting news regarding your job. There could be a shakeup in the hierarchy or someone in a position of authority could abruptly leave. You and your co-workers could have some momentary fears about job security, but they’re probably unwarranted. Your security will survive these events, and you’ll probably be better off than you were before.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Expect to fall in love at first sight today. Someone new will come on the scene and you’ll feel an instant attraction. Whether it turns into anything lasting or not isn’t certain, but whatever happens, you’ll remember this person for a long time! You may also have a sudden interest in new forms of artistic expression and want to start learning videography or computer graphics.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – The wonders of technology may come to your home today. You might purchase some new equipment like a computer or phone, or decide to go for a state-of-the-art home entertainment centre. Whichever it is, expect a lot of activity in and around your home as family members learn how to use your new toys. It will be exciting for everyone!