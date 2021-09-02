Today in High Prairie: September 3, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – September 3, 2021

1:30 p.m. – HP Golden Age Centre Drop-In Day.

7:30 p.m. – AA meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – September 3, 2021

Wylie Caudron

Carmen Lizee

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – September 3, 2021

Diane Bittman

Dominic Lodge

Doug Hunt

Francois Cayer

Graisyn Ames

Ken McLaughlin

Kyle Tomnuk

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 3, 2021

1910 – Paul Kane, Canadian Painter

1856 – Louis Sullivan, Father of Skyscrapers1

1875 – Ferdinand Porsche, German Auto Maker

1897 – Cecil Parker, Tale of 2 Cities Actor

1915 – Memphis Slim, Blues Musician

1923 – Mort Walker, Beetle Bailey Cartoonist

1929 – Whitey Bulger, American Gangster

1932 – Richard Tyler, The Aldrich Family Actor

1945 – George Blondo, Steppenwolf Musician

1947 – Eric Bell, Thin Lizzy Guitarist

1955 – Steve Jones, Sex Pistols Guitarist

1965 – Charlie Sheen, Two and a Half Men Actor

1973 – Damon Stoudamire, Toronto Raptor

1986 – Shaun White, American snowboarder

This Day in Local History: September 3, 2021

Sept. 3, 1912: The CNR opens its railway line from Edmonton to Athabasca as the first locomotive arrives.

Sept. 3, 1912: The crankshaft on the engine at the Diamond P. mill breaks putting the mill out of commission.

Sept. 3, 1957: The High Prairie Progress reminds citizens to turn over their $20 provincial dividend to the arena fund to help complete the facility.

Sept. 3, 1957: The High Prairie Progress reports that High Prairie Dairy recently won an award for being the best kept dairy in Alberta.

Sept. 3, 1957: The High Prairie Progress reports that G. Forrester, the proprietor of a motel on the east side of town, trades it for a farm in Kinuso belonging to Mr. Sandman.

Sept. 3, 1969: South Peace News reports pavement has reached Slave Lake from Edmonton.

Sept. 3, 1969: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce declares “open warfare” on the “no deposit – no return” bottles that are littering the town’s streets. The chamber is writing a letter to the government to rid the province of the policy.

Sept. 3, 1980: South Peace News reports Howard Walker signs a three-year deal with the Washington Capitals for $300,000 plus a $60,000 signing bonus.

Sept. 3, 1986: A break-in at Seens Photography causes over $3,000 in damages.

Sept. 3, 1986: Allan Wishart writes his last “Good Sports” column for South Peace News.

Sept. 3, 1987: South Peace News reports High Prairie town council and the I.D. will slash recreation board funding by $20,000.

Sept. 3, 1989: Over 40 waterskiers attend a contest at Shaw’s Point Resort. Marc Savard of Grimshaw wins the men’s title.

Sept. 3, 1996: Ron Howard Laboucan, 28, dies after his vehicle is struck by a second vehicle which crosses into his lane 24 km east of High Prairie.

Sept. 3, 2001: Miro Micovsky is hired as Big Lake Country Tourism’s new executive director replacing Steve Lane.

Sept. 3, 2001: The Gift Lake Bears win the Metis Accord Cup slo-pitch tournament in High Prairie defeating the Peavine Rangers in the final. Kelly Cunningham is named tournament MVP and wins the Terry Gauchier Memorial Trophy.

Sept. 3, 2005: Jonny Giroux of the Grouard 86’ers and Trish Courtorielle of the Faust Silver Bullets are named the MVPs of the men’s and women’s fastball leagues at an awards banquet in Enilda.

Sept. 3, 2005: Peggy Chemerinski, Dr. Robin Laughlin, Rudy Lubeseder and Alicemary Olansky’s names are added to the High Prairie Monument.

Sept. 3, 2008: South Peace News reports the late Ron Savill is named a recipient of a medal for bravery. His widow, Ellen Savill, will travel to Ottawa in 2009 to receive the award from Gov-Gen. Michaelle Jean.

Sept. 3, 2008: The Peavine Charity Golf Classic raises $7,540 which is donated to the CT Scan fundraising efforts.

Sept. 3, 2011: A Few of Your Favorite Things celebrates its grand opening under the ownership of Erica Stewart and Flowers ‘n’ Things its grand re-opening under the ownership of Jennifer Woodcock in new premises across from Macleods.

Sept. 3, 2013: Long-time High Prairie resident Florence Marx passes away at the age of 98 years.

Sept. 3, 2017: The two-day High Prairie Open Singles Horseshoe Tournament concludes at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre. In all, 64 competitors take part, including 35 from the local area. Local club president Ray Prevost wins the Men’s 40B Event.

Sept. 3, 2018: The Edson team of Christopher See and Clarence See win $33,600 after placing first at the Golden Walleye Classic at Shaw’s Point on Lesser Slave Lake.

This Day in World History – September 3, 2021

301 – San Marino founded; still one of the smallest nations in the world.

1189 – Richard the Lionheart is crowned in Westminster.

1752 – Britain and the British Empire adopt the Gregorian Calendar.

1777 – Flag of the United States flown in battle for first time.

1812 – World’s first cannery opens in London.

1826 – First warship circumnavigates globe.

1900 – Britain annexes the Boer Republic of South Africa.

1916 – Allies turned back Germans in Battle of Verdun.

1917 – First night bombing of London by German aircraft.

1933 – Yevgeniy Abalakov climbs highest point in Russia: Communism Peak.

1935 – First automobile to exceed 300 mph.

1935 – Andrew Varipapa bowls record of 2,652 points in 10 games.

1938 – 1940 Olympic site is changed from Tokyo to Helsinki.

1939 – World War II: Britain declares war on Germany.

1940 – Adolf Hitler orders an invasion of Great Britain for Sept. 21.

1940 – US gives Britain 50 destroyers in exchange for Newfoundland base.

1944 – Canadian troops liberate Abbeville, France.

1945 – World War II: Japanese forces in Philippines surrender to Allies.

1966 – Houston Oilers hold Denver Broncos to no 1st downs in 45-7 win.

1966 – Bobby Orr signs his first NHL contract with the Boston Bruins.

1967 – Final episode of “What’s My Line?” on CBS-TV.

1967 – Sweden begins driving on right-hand side of road.

1970 – Bill Haley & Comets reject $30,000 for 15-date Australian tour.

1971 – John Lennon leaves UK for New York, never to return.

1971 – Qatar regains complete independence from Britain.

1976 – Viking 2 soft lands on Mars, returns photos.

1977 – Sadaharu Oh hits his 756th career home run to pass Hank Aaron.

1977 – Last broadcast of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” on CBS-TV.

1990 – Helen Hudson sings national anthem in each MLB baseball park.

1995 – eBay [Electronic Bay] founded by Pierre Omidyar.

2007 – Panama Canal’s “Third Set of Locks” expansion project begins.

2013 – Microsoft purchases Nokia for $7.2 billion.

2015 – Kentucky clerk jailed for refusing marriage licences to gay couples.

2017 – 1.4-ton WWII bomb defused in Frankfurt, Germany.

2017 – North Korea conducts its sixth and largest ever nuclear test.

2018 – 2018 heatwave made summer hottest ever in England.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 3, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Watch out for the green-eyed monster today! It can rear up before you even say the word “jealousy” if you are not on your guard. Many situations that cause this feeling are born of insecurity. If you are not secure in your job, relationship, or family, and feel threatened by someone else, it is time to take a look at the reason. Look for answers rather than lash out.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may feel insecure about your appearance today. This can be a vicious cycle, and the end result is almost always negative. Rather than picking yourself to pieces, find ways to accept your looks. Whether it is your weight, age, or anything else, if you can not accept yourself as you are, you will always find something wrong no matter how many changes you make.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Jealousy might rear its head today. The key to coping with it is to understand why you feel insecure. If you are jealous of a partner, why is this? Is trust an issue? If this comes up at work, is it because you do not feel recognized for your contributions? Examine the cause of jealousy. It is almost always a symptom of a deeper problem.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Arts and crafts may hold your interest today. Even if you lean more toward sports, an artistic streak likely runs pretty strong in you. Creating can be richly satisfying, both in the process and in the finished product. Allow yourself the opportunity to explore this part of you. The day’s energy will lend much to your abilities.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Getting along with others may prove challenging today. The planetary aspects can have you isolating yourself. You might feel impatient and easily annoyed. If this is so, stay solo if you can. If you can’t, you will need to curb a tendency to be argumentative or confrontational. Exercise patience and bite your tongue if that’s what it takes. Avoid conflict.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Do not be surprised if you are a little weepy today. The day’s planetary influences could enhance your sensitivity to everything, including your feelings. Let yourself cry if you need to – it can be cleansing. Try not to wallow too much, as things will look better tomorrow. Take good care of yourself today.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Obsessive thinking may be something you need to look at today. Common areas for such behaviours are in the pursuit of money, power, success, and romance. There is a fine line between determination and obsession. If you fixate on the same thing day after day, it may be time to talk with someone about it. An expert can help you see what you do not want to see.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Do not act impulsively today. It can be easy to confuse this with spontaneity, but one has more thought in it than the other. Look before you leap! Think everything through from decisions to projects to contracts. Read the fine print more than once. When it comes to relationships, avoid trusting too quickly. Do not set yourself up for hurt by being gullible.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Is it time to take a more drastic approach to solving a problem? If you have made several attempts to resolve your trouble to no avail, it might be something to consider. As long as drastic does not equate with destructive, you may find it works to try something more aggressive. Be careful. Think things through first. Run any ideas past a trusted friend.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Tap into your creativity to unblock your emotions today. This can be a more powerful tool than you realize. Creativity is a big part of you – almost as big as communication. Your emotions are linked to these, and all are interacting beneath the surface. If one is blocked, the key to releasing it is to focus on the other two. Express yourself through creativity and talking to someone close.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may need to deal with disapproval today. This will likely come from someone you see as a superior or authority figure, perhaps a parent or teacher. While it is important to listen, if what they have to say involves your personal life and how you live it, it is no one’s concern but yours. No matter what you do, someone will disapprove of something!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Taking time alone is essential for everyone, but recognize when you are isolating yourself to the point where it is unhealthy. If you ask why you are taking this time and answer because you are avoiding something or someone, you need to reconsider. Things will only build and get worse under these conditions. You begin to work things out by facing whatever it is that is upsetting you.