Today in High Prairie: September 30, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – September 30, 2021

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – September 30, 2021

Nathalie Roy

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – September 30, 2021

Logan Nygaard

Tonya Adams

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 30, 2021

1627 – Robinson Crusoe, Fictional Character

1861 – William Wrigley, Wrigley Company [Gum]

1882 – Hans Geiger, Geiger Counter Inventor

1921 – Deborah Kerr, The King and I Actress

1924 – Truman Capote, In Cold Blood Author

1943 – Marilyn McCoo, 5th Dimension Singer

1954 – Barry Williams, Brady Bunch Actor “Greg”

1971 – Jenna Elfman, Dharma & Greg Actress

1980 – Martina Hingis, Swiss Tennis Pro

This Day in Local History – September 30, 2021

Sept. 30, 1905: Charles King is hung for the murder of Edward Hayward near Grouard.

Sept. 30, 1962: The High Prairie Optimists bounce back from a 20-0 first quarter deficit to defeat visiting McLennan 35-20 in the opening game on their eight-game series in midget flag football action.

Sept. 30, 1970: South Peace News reports that restoration of the Flying Saucer is completed at the tourist booth.

Sept. 30, 1970: High Prairie Councillor Annah Holt resigns.

Sept. 30, 1970: South Peace News reports the Enilda Women’s Institute is building a new hall at Enilda.

Sept. 30, 1974: High Prairie businessman Larry Shaben announces his intention to seek the PC nomination. It would be the start of a prolific career in politics.

Sept. 30, 1975: Fire breaks out at Modern Cleaners in High Prairie causing $800 damage.

Sept. 30, 1977: The House of Furniture opens under the ownership of Ali Nanji and Ron Pillay.

Sept. 30, 1981: South Peace News features a story on the High Prairie Boxing Club and its preparations for its third season under coach Mel Laboucan.

Sept. 30, 1987: South Peace News reports Dennis Zahacy and Christine Ferleyko purchase The Pizza Factory.

Sept. 30, 1987: South Peace News reports church services are cancelled at the Big Meadow Church due to poor attendance.

Sept. 30, 1996: The Canada Employment Centres closes in High Prairie.

Sept. 30, 1996: Vien Truong celebrates the grand opening of The Medicine Shoppe.

Sept. 30, 2000: Over $25,000 is raised at the second annual Sports Night. Olympic and Peace Country boxer Willie DeWit is the guest speaker.

Sept. 30, 2007: The High Prairie Fire Department Fun Run attracts over 150 runners. Duncan Banks wins the 11.2-km competitive portion of the run.

Sept. 30, 2007: Rev. Joan Schellenberger celebrates her Induction at St. Mark’s Anglican Church in the presence of Bishop John Clarke.

Sept. 30, 2007: High Prairie RCMP respond to a false fire alarm at a High Prairie motel but hit the jackpot as they lay drug related charges against a High Prairie man.

Sept. 30, 2008: The Baker’s Crossing Bridge at East Prairie is officially opened and renamed the Victor Prinz Bridge. The bridge opens 2,056 days after it burned Feb. 13, 2003.

Sept. 30, 2008: Frank and Claudette Okimaw win a new playhouse and Art Laurin a Mini-Chopper in the Playhouse Lottery sponsored by the Community Health Foundation.

Sept. 30, 2009: The ‘War on Drugs’ locally is alive and well after the M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to pay the majority of the bill and extends an agreement for enhanced policing three more years.

Sept. 30, 2011: The High Prairie and District Museum opens the Jack Burley Cave to posthumously honour long-time museum supporter Jack Burley.

Sept. 30, 2012: High Prairie’s Gary Couch is named Reserve Champion in mounted shooting after the Western State Shooting Association Finals conclude at Nampa, Idaho.

Sept. 30, 2013: High Prairie Beautification approves a motion to donate 10 boxes of Christmas lights to J.B. Wood to decorate the tree in the front yard.

Sept. 30, 2014: A New Fish Creek family is relieved after their missing boy, 6, is found safe and sound. He went missing at 10 a.m. and was found at 9 p.m.

Sept. 30, 2014: The High Prairie Municipal Library holds a retirement party for library manager Janet Lemay, who worked at the library for 28 years.

Sept. 30, 2014: Mary Eckle passes away in High Prairie at the age of 80 years. She worked at the dental office, Royal Bank, the family business, Ravine Esso and St. Andrew’s School.

Sept. 30, 2015: The NPHL holds its fall meeting in Fairview and accepts the High Prairie Regals and Dawson Creek Canucks back into the league for the coming season.

Sept. 30, 2017: The hometown High Prairie Bantam Outlaws score on their first offensive possession but are then thumped 48-8 by the Grande Prairie Norsemen in their final home game of the season. The team drops to 0-5.

Sept. 30, 2018: Judy Gladue passes away at the age of 62 years. She worked at AVC in Grouard for 30 years.

This Day in World History – September 30, 2021

1399 – King Richard II of England abdicates.

1544 – King Henry VIII draws his armies out of France.

1659 – Robinson Crusoe is shipwrecked [according to Daniel Defoe].

1659 – P. Stuyvesant [Netherlands] bans tennis during religious services.

1791 – Mozart’s opera “Magic Flute” premieres in Vienna.

1841 – Samuel Slocum patented the stapler.

1862 – Otto von Bismarck’s delivers his “Blood & Iron” speech.

1880 – First-ever photograph of the Orion Nebula.

1888 – “Jack the Ripper” murders 2 more women in London.

1898 – City of New York established.

1904 – White Sox lefty Doc White, pitches his 5th shutout in 18 days.

1929 – First manned rocket plane flight occurs.

1935 – The Hoover Dam is dedicated by FDR.

1939 – Germany & Russia agree to partition Poland.

1946 – 22 Nazi leaders found guilty of war crimes at Nuremberg.

1950 – Radio’s “Grand Ole Opry” is broadcast on TV for first time.

1953 – Auguste/Jacques Piccard dives with bathosphere to record 3,150 m.

1954 – First nuclear submarine, USS Nautilus, commissioned by US Navy.

1955 – American actor and cultural icon James Dean killed in car crash.

1960 – Howdy Doody’s last show Clarabelle finally talks “Goodbye Kids”.

1960 – “The Flintstones” premieres on ABC-TV.

1968 – First Boeing 747 rolls out.

1975 – The Hughes [now Boeing] AH-64 Apache makes its first flight.

1980 – Iran rejects a truce call from Iraqi President Saddam Hussein.

1984 – “Murder She Wrote” starring Angela Landsbury premieres on CBS-TV.

1988 – IBM announces shipment of 3 millionth PS/2 personal computer.

1989 – Toronto Blue Jays wins AL East title.

1991 – “The Jerry Springer Show” debuts.

1993 – 6.4 earthquake at Latur, India, 28,000 killed.

1997 – Hooters agrees to pay $2 million in discrimination suits.

1997 – Microsoft releases Internet Explorer 4.

2004 – First images of a live giant squid in its natural habitat taken.

2017 – Indonesian man survives a fight with giant python 7.8 m long.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 30, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Family values you have embraced could be challenged today. You might consider some friends to be your true family, or think an unconventional household works better for you than a traditional one. So what if you prefer a commune to a nuclear family? Do not let the concerns of relatives cause you to hold back.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Some books you find fascinating are changing your life in subtle ways. They may involve new lifestyles or ancient mysteries coming to light or new scientific discoveries. This is not likely to be just a passing interest. What you are learning could well become part of your being. You will want to read everything pertaining to the subject.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Usually you trust your instincts about money, but today you should believe even more strongly in your financial sense. Unconventional ideas for increasing your income might come up. While your instincts might say go for it, your logic could tell you no. Help yourself by consulting professionals who know what is happening. If they agree with your instincts, go for it!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A friend or group could be transforming not only your personality but also your life. The changes could be taking place at a very deep level, so you might not be aware of them. You could be surprised, but do not be upset. Everyone changes. For you, this transmutation will prove positive. You may not have planned it, but it is happening.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Have you been thinking about changing jobs or taking up a new profession? If you have, now is the time to lay the groundwork. If you have not considered it, a new opportunity may take you by surprise. You may go from a behind-the-scenes career like banking to a very public profession like acting. Do not hesitate because of insecurity. If you like what is happening, go for it.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A radical transformation of your daily routine is definitely in the wind. You may decide to get an advanced degree or move to a foreign country or become more involved with a group. Even for someone as adventurous as you, this particular change might seem outrageous. Do not worry about it. Follow your heart. Such opportunities often arise only once in a lifetime!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your values might be under attack. Perhaps someone connected with your job is doing things that seem unethical and you do not want to be associated with him or her. Whatever the situation, dealing with it may be too difficult. You might even consider leaving your field. Think carefully first! Whatever you decide, you will want to be sure that it is right for you.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Expect to channel a lot of energy into partnerships today. Whether the partnership is new or long term, business or personal, it requires extra effort to maintain now. Perhaps you and your partner need to communicate more. Share your concerns or brainstorm some plans for the future that are a bit different from what you usually do. Make the effort.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Delving into the more obscure areas of your work could be your focus today. This could involve some in-depth research, exploring possibilities for new enterprises, or something as mundane as cleaning out files. Intense conversations concerning these matters could take place. Do not be surprised at anything you turn up. Strange objects or information are definitely in the wind.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Are you currently involved in a creative enterprise with a partner? If so, expect a burst of energy to be directed to completing that project. You might make more progress today than you have in several weeks, though you may be surprised at the direction the enterprise takes. In the evening, schedule a date with a love partner. You will have a lot to report!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Some work on your house’s infrastructure might be needed today. The plumbing or electricity might be giving you problems, but you will be glad when the repairs are done. Your house will probably run more efficiently. For this reason, it is best not to try to make the repairs yourself. Even if you are somewhat skilled in this area, call a professional.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Creative writing or speaking projects might take up a lot of your time today. You could channel not only your mind but also your very being into your work. You will probably be so caught up in what you are doing you have difficulty returning to the real world when you are done. Never mind. You will probably be pleased with the results.