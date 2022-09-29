Today in High Prairie: September 30, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – September 30, 2022

National Truth & Reconciliation Day.

8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. – PD Day Camps at PR Baytex Energy Centre [Ages 6-11 Years].

9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Truth & Reconciliation events at HP CRC office.

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

1:30 p.m. – Every Child Matters Awareness Walk starts at HP CRC, ends at HP Museum.

2 – 4 p.m. – HP Museum opens its Truth and Reconciliation Gallery.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Avenue.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at High Prairie Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 30, 2022

1627 – Robinson Crusoe, Fictional Character

1861 – William Wrigley, Wrigley Company [Gum]

1882 – Hans Geiger, Geiger Counter Inventor

1921 – Deborah Kerr, The King and I Actress

1924 – Truman Capote, In Cold Blood Author

1943 – Marilyn McCoo, 5th Dimension Singer

1954 – Barry Williams, Brady Bunch Actor “Greg”

1971 – Jenna Elfman, Dharma & Greg Actress

1980 – Martina Hingis, Swiss Tennis Pro

This Day in Local History – September 30, 2022

Sept. 30, 1905: Charles King is hung in Fort Saskatchewan for the murder of Edward Hayward near Grouard.

Sept. 30, 1970: South Peace News reports that restoration of the Flying Saucer is completed at the High Prairie tourist booth.

Sept. 30, 1970: Town of High Prairie Councillor Annah Holt resigns.

Sept. 30, 1970: South Peace News announces that Darryl Mathers is hired as the new High Prairie Royal Bank manager.

Sept. 30, 1970: South Peace News announces that the Enilda Women’s Institute is building a new hall at Enilda.

Sept. 30, 1974: High Prairie businessman Larry Shaben announces his intention to seek the PC nomination. It would be the start of a prolific career in politics.

Sept. 30, 1975: Fire breaks out at Modern Cleaners in High Prairie causing $800 damage.

Sept. 30, 1977: The House of Furniture opens in High Prairie under the ownership of Ali Nanji and Ron Pillay.

Sept. 30, 1981: South Peace News features a story on the High Prairie Boxing Club and its preparations for its third season under coach Mel Laboucan.

Sept. 30, 1987: South Peace News reports Dennis Zahacy and Christine Ferleyko purchase The Pizza Factory.

Sept. 30, 1987: South Peace News reports church services are cancelled at the Big Meadow Church due to poor attendance.

Sept. 30, 1996: The Canada Employment Centres closes in High Prairie.

Sept. 30, 1996: Vien Truong celebrates the grand opening of The Medicine Shoppe.

Sept. 30, 2000: Over $25,000 is raised at the second annual Sports Night. Olympic and Peace Country boxer Willie DeWit is the guest speaker.

Sept. 30, 2007: Rev. Joan Schellenberger celebrates her Induction at St. Mark’s Anglican Church in the presence of Bishop John Clarke.

Sept. 30, 2007: High Prairie RCMP respond to a false fire alarm at a High Prairie motel but hit the jackpot as they lay drug related charges against a High Prairie man.

Sept. 30, 2008: The Baker’s Crossing Bridge at East Prairie is officially opened and renamed the Victor Prinz Bridge. The bridge opens 2,056 days after it burned Feb. 13, 2003.

Sept. 30, 2009: The “War on Drugs” locally is alive and well after the M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to pay the majority of the bill and extends an agreement for enhanced policing three more years.

Sept. 30, 2012: High Prairie’s Gary Couch is named Reserve Champion in mounted shooting after the Western State Shooting Association Finals conclude at Nampa, Idaho.

Sept. 30, 2014: A New Fish Creek family is relieved after their missing boy, 6, is found safe and sound. He went missing at 10 a.m. and was found at 9 p.m.

Sept. 30, 2014: The High Prairie Municipal Library holds a retirement party for library manager Janet Lemay, who worked at the library for 28 years.

Sept. 30, 2014: Mary Eckle passes away in High Prairie at the age of 80 years. She worked at the dental office, Royal Bank, the family business, Ravine Esso and St. Andrew’s School.

Sept. 30, 2015: More than $10,000 is raised at a fundraiser for Samantha Stokes, Miss Rodeo Canada contestant from High Prairie, at the Edmo Peyre Hall.

Sept. 30, 2015: The NPHL holds its fall meeting in Fairview and accepts the High Prairie Regals and Dawson Creek Canucks back into the league for the coming season.

Sept. 30, 2018: Judy Gladue passes away at the age of 62 years. She worked at AVC in Grouard for 30 years.

This Day in World History – September 30, 2022

1544 – King Henry VIII draws his armies out of France.

1659 – Robinson Crusoe is shipwrecked [according to Daniel Defoe].

1659 – P. Stuyvesant [Netherlands] bans tennis during religious services.

1841 – Samuel Slocum patents the stapler.

1862 – Otto von Bismarck delivers his “Blood & Iron” speech.

1880 – First ever photograph of the Orion Nebula.

1888 – “Jack the Ripper” murders 2 more women in London.

1898 – City of New York established.

1904 – White Sox lefty Doc White, pitches his 5th shutout in 18 days.

1929 – First manned rocket plane flight occurs.

1935 – The Hoover Dam is dedicated.

1939 – Germany & Russia agree to partition Poland.

1946 – 22 Nazi leaders found guilty of war crimes at Nuremberg.

1950 – Radio’s “Grand Ole Opry” is broadcast on TV for the first time.

1953 – Auguste/Jacques Piccard dives with bathosphere to record 3,150 m.

1954 – First nuclear submarine, USS Nautilus, commissioned by US Navy.

1960 – “The Flintstones” premieres on ABC-TV.

1966 – Botswana [formerly Bechuanaland] gains independence from Britain.

1968 – First Boeing 747 rolls out.

1975 – The Hughes [now Boeing] AH-64 Apache makes its first flight.

1988 – IBM announces shipment of 3 millionth PS/2 personal computer.

1989 – NASA closes down tracking stations in Hawaii & Ascension.

1989 – Senegambia separates back into Gambia & Senegal.

1989 – Toronto Blue Jays wins AL East title.

1991 – “The Jerry Springer Show” debuts.

1993 – 6.4 earthquake at Latur, India, 28,000 killed.

2004 – First images of a live giant squid in its natural habitat taken.

2017 – Indonesian man survives a fight with giant python 7.8 m long.

2018 – Zao Wou-Ki’s work “Juin-Octobre 1985” sells for $65 million.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 30, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Expect some positive developments today that impact the whole family! Perhaps you or your mate will receive word of a significant raise or great job opportunity. Perhaps you meet the one who is right for you, and you know it the instant you lock eyes. Whichever it is, do not let the opportunity pass. If you do not seize it, someone else surely will!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You should be feeling especially confident today! You have been working especially hard lately, and the recognition you have received goes a long way toward reinforcing your feelings of self-worth. Your life goals suddenly seem more attainable and you will pursue them with renewed vigour. Your confidence is grounded in reality. You will surely succeed!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – This is a day made for fun and frivolity, not one in which you are likely to get many of your chores done. Try as you might to focus on the task at hand, there are distractions everywhere you turn. Your email pals could be sending you jokes and notes, and your friends could be bugging you to join them for whatever type of outing is possible now. You may as well give in!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You are a person of many talents, and today you are likely to discover yet another one! The delivery of a new piece of equipment makes you feel like you have been given a toy for your sole enjoyment. But once you get the computer or piece of machinery up and running, you need to share it with your co-workers! They will be very impressed with your technical abilities!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Do not be surprised if a lot of people contact you today, each one anxious to confer with you. It seems you are the authority on all topics. All the attention is flattering, but it makes it difficult to get any work done. Do what you can to help your co-workers, then tell them the help desk is closed for the day. You want to leave work early so you can be with your loved ones!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Do not let yourself be manipulated by needy friends! With today’s planetary energies, it is a good time to think about setting clear boundaries. You know which friends are there for you and lift you up and which ones tend to drain all your time and energy with the constant need for your immediate attention. Try saying no. You can not fix other people’s lives for them anyway. Think about it!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This is a good day for sharing friendship with pals and co-workers! People will be in a light, socializing mood and not much in a working frame of mind. There is really no use fighting this energy. Enjoy yourself today and allow yourself to detach from work issues. You can all get back to the grindstone later. The work will still be there!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your technical skills take a real leap forward today! It seems all that training you have done is finally paying off. Your new skills will greatly increase your efficiency and enhance your marketability. If you have been thinking about applying for a new position, get your resume ready to send out when you see an appealing ad. Any move you make will be for the better!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Do not be surprised to see your co-workers acting a bit silly today! There is no getting around the high spirits that permeate the work environment. It is almost impossible to get anything done with today’s planetary atmosphere. Rather than cracking the whip and trying to increase productivity, why not join in? Lighten up a little!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Life has been a real whirlwind lately! You may feel a bit overwhelmed by everything that has been going on. It is fun to catch up with everyone, but a bit daunting to renew ties with old friends and try to remember things that are going on with new ones. Take a deep breath! You are doing just fine!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – With all the conversations you have had lately, it is likely you have talked with some people in the healing professions. These doctors, nurses, and technicians could be useful to you later. Be sure to file their contact information away for future reference. On another front, expect to receive some good news concerning your finances!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may discover an untapped talent today! Perhaps there is a new machine in the office and you are the only one who can figure out how to use it. Maybe drafting a simple business proposal makes you realize how much you enjoy the writing process. This is a good day for any kind of creative endeavour, as well as for paperwork of all sorts. Get everything done so you can enjoy the evening!