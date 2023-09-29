Today in High Prairie: September 30, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – September 30, 2023

Orange Shirt Day (National Day for Truth & Reconciliation)!

7 – 8:30 p.m. – Harvest Family Dance at St. Isidore Cultural Centre.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 30, 2023

1627 – Robinson Crusoe, Fictional Character

1861 – William Wrigley, Wrigley Company [Gum]

1882 – Hans Geiger, Geiger Counter Inventor

1921 – Deborah Kerr, The King and I Actress

1924 – Truman Capote, In Cold Blood Author

1943 – Marilyn McCoo, 5th Dimension Singer

1954 – Barry Williams, Brady Bunch Actor “Greg”

1971 – Jenna Elfman, Dharma & Greg Actress

1980 – Martina Hingis, Swiss Tennis Pro

This Day in Local History – September 30, 2023

Sept. 30, 1905: Charles King is hung in Fort Saskatchewan for the murder of Edward Hayward near Grouard.

Sept. 30, 1970: South Peace News reports that restoration of the Flying Saucer is completed at the High Prairie tourist booth.

Sept. 30, 1970: Town of High Prairie Councillor Annah Holt resigns.

Sept. 30, 1970: South Peace News announces that Darryl Mathers is hired as the new High Prairie Royal Bank manager.

Sept. 30, 1970: South Peace News announces that the Enilda Women’s Institute is building a new hall at Enilda.

Sept. 30, 1974: High Prairie businessman Larry Shaben announces his intention to seek the PC nomination. It would be the start of a prolific career in politics.

Sept. 30, 1975: Fire breaks out at Modern Cleaners in High Prairie causing $800 damage.

Sept. 30, 1977: The House of Furniture opens in High Prairie under the ownership of Ali Nanji and Ron Pillay.

Sept. 30, 1981: South Peace News features a story on the High Prairie Boxing Club and its preparations for its third season under coach Mel Laboucan.

Sept. 30, 1987: South Peace News reports Dennis Zahacy and Christine Ferleyko purchase The Pizza Factory.

Sept. 30, 1987: South Peace News reports church services are cancelled at the Big Meadow Church due to poor attendance.

Sept. 30, 1996: The Canada Employment Centres closes in High Prairie.

Sept. 30, 1996: Vien Truong celebrates the grand opening of The Medicine Shoppe.

Sept. 30, 2000: Over $25,000 is raised at the second annual Sports Night. Olympic and Peace Country boxer Willie DeWit is the guest speaker.

Sept. 30, 2007: Rev. Joan Schellenberger celebrates her Induction at St. Mark’s Anglican Church in the presence of Bishop John Clarke.

Sept. 30, 2007: High Prairie RCMP respond to a false fire alarm at a High Prairie motel but hit the jackpot as they lay drug related charges against a High Prairie man.

Sept. 30, 2008: The Baker’s Crossing Bridge at East Prairie is officially opened and renamed the Victor Prinz Bridge. The bridge opens 2,056 days after it burned Feb. 13, 2003.

Sept. 30, 2009: The “War on Drugs” locally is alive and well after the M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to pay the majority of the bill and extends an agreement for enhanced policing three more years.

Sept. 30, 2012: High Prairie’s Gary Couch is named Reserve Champion in mounted shooting after the Western State Shooting Association Finals conclude at Nampa, Idaho.

Sept. 30, 2014: A New Fish Creek family is relieved after their missing boy, 6, is found safe and sound. He went missing at 10 a.m. and was found at 9 p.m.

Sept. 30, 2014: The High Prairie Municipal Library holds a retirement party for library manager Janet Lemay, who worked at the library for 28 years.

Sept. 30, 2014: Mary Eckle passes away in High Prairie at the age of 80 years. She worked at the dental office, Royal Bank, the family business, Ravine Esso and St. Andrew’s School.

Sept. 30, 2015: More than $10,000 is raised at a fundraiser for Samantha Stokes, Miss Rodeo Canada contestant from High Prairie, at the Edmo Peyre Hall.

Sept. 30, 2015: The NPHL holds its fall meeting in Fairview and accepts the High Prairie Regals and Dawson Creek Canucks back into the league for the coming season.

Sept. 30, 2018: Judy Gladue passes away at the age of 62 years. She worked at AVC in Grouard for 30 years.

This Day in World History – September 30, 2023

1544 – King Henry VIII draws his armies out of France.

1659 – Robinson Crusoe is shipwrecked [according to Daniel Defoe].

1659 – P. Stuyvesant [Netherlands] bans tennis during religious services.

1841 – Samuel Slocum patents the stapler.

1862 – Otto von Bismarck delivers his “Blood & Iron” speech.

1880 – First ever photograph of the Orion Nebula.

1888 – “Jack the Ripper” murders 2 more women in London.

1898 – City of New York established.

1904 – White Sox lefty Doc White, pitches his 5th shutout in 18 days.

1929 – First manned rocket plane flight occurs.

1935 – The Hoover Dam is dedicated.

1939 – Germany & Russia agree to partition Poland.

1946 – 22 Nazi leaders found guilty of war crimes at Nuremberg.

1950 – Radio’s “Grand Ole Opry” is broadcast on TV for the first time.

1953 – Auguste/Jacques Piccard dives with bathosphere to record 3,150 m.

1954 – First nuclear submarine, USS Nautilus, commissioned by US Navy.

1960 – “The Flintstones” premieres on ABC-TV.

1966 – Botswana [formerly Bechuanaland] gains independence from Britain.

1968 – First Boeing 747 rolls out.

1975 – The Hughes [now Boeing] AH-64 Apache makes its first flight.

1988 – IBM announces shipment of 3 millionth PS/2 personal computer.

1989 – NASA closes down tracking stations in Hawaii & Ascension.

1989 – Senegambia separates back into Gambia & Senegal.

1989 – Toronto Blue Jays wins AL East title.

1991 – “The Jerry Springer Show” debuts.

1993 – 6.4 earthquake at Latur, India, 28,000 killed.

2004 – First images of a live giant squid in its natural habitat taken.

2017 – Indonesian man survives a fight with giant python 7.8 m long.

2018 – Zao Wou-Ki’s work “Juin-Octobre 1985” sells for $65 million.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 30, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Some books you find fascinating are changing your life in subtle ways. They may involve new lifestyles or ancient mysteries coming to light or new scientific discoveries. This is not likely to be just a passing interest. What you are learning could well become part of your being. You will want to read everything pertaining to the subject.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Usually you trust your instincts about money, but today you should believe even more strongly in your financial sense. Unconventional ideas for increasing your income might come up. While your instincts might say go for it, your logic could tell you no. Help yourself by consulting professionals who know what is happening. If they agree with your instincts, go for it!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A friend or group could be transforming not only your personality but also your life. The changes could be taking place at a very deep level, so you might not be aware of them. You could be surprised, but do not be upset. Everyone changes. For you, this transmutation will prove positive. You may not have planned it, but it is happening.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Have you been thinking about changing jobs or taking up a new profession? If you have, now is the time to lay the groundwork. If you have not considered it, a new opportunity may take you by surprise. You may go from a behind-the-scenes career like banking to a very public profession like acting. Do not hesitate because of insecurity. If you like what is happening, go for it!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A radical transformation of your daily routine is definitely in the wind. You may decide to get an advanced degree or move to a foreign country or become more involved with a group. Even for someone as adventurous as you, this particular change might seem outrageous. Do not worry about it. Follow your heart. Such opportunities often arise only once in a lifetime!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your values might be under attack. Perhaps someone connected with your job is doing things that seem unethical and you do not want to be associated with him or her. Whatever the situation, dealing with it may be too difficult. You might even consider leaving your field. Think carefully first! Whatever you decide, you will want to be sure it is right for you.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Expect to channel a lot of energy into partnerships today. Whether the partnership is new or long term, business or personal, it requires extra effort to maintain now. Perhaps you and your partner need to communicate more. Share your concerns or brainstorm some plans for the future that are a bit different from what you usually do. Make the effort.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Delving into the more obscure areas of your work could be your focus today. This could involve some in-depth research, exploring possibilities for new enterprises, or something as mundane as cleaning out files. Intense conversations concerning these matters could take place. Do not be surprised at anything you turn up. Strange objects or information are definitely in the wind.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Are you currently involved in a creative enterprise with a partner? If so, expect a burst of energy to be directed to completing that project. You might make more progress today than you have in several weeks, though you may be surprised at the direction the enterprise takes. In the evening, schedule a date with a love partner. You will have a lot to report!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Some work on your house’s infrastructure might be needed today. The plumbing or electricity might be giving you problems, but you will be glad when the repairs are done. Your house will probably run more efficiently. For this reason, it is best not to try to make the repairs yourself. Even if you are somewhat skilled in this area, call a professional.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Creative writing or speaking projects might take up a lot of your time today. You could channel not only your mind but also your very being into your work. You will probably be so caught up in what you are doing you have difficulty returning to the real world when you are done. Never mind. You will probably be pleased with the results.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Family values you have embraced could be challenged today. You might consider some friends to be your true family, or think that an unconventional household works better for you than a traditional one. So what if you prefer a commune to a nuclear family? Do not let the concerns of relatives cause you to hold back.