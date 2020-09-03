Today in High Prairie – September 4, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – September 4, 2020

No listings today.

Today’s Local Birthday – High Prairie – September 4, 2020

Eric Stokes

Kenneth Cox

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – September 4, 2020

Chelsea Garrick

Emma Doerksen

Fred O. Okimaw Sr.

Jerry Millett

Sherri Scotton

Alona Burger

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 4

1383 – Amadeus Vill, Last Antipope

1848 – Lewis Latimer, Carbon Lightbulbs Inventor

1901 – William Lyons, Industrialist [Jaguar Cars]

1918 – Paul Harvey, Rest of the Story Author

1919 – Howard Morris, Andy Griffith Show Actor

1934 – Richard Castellano, Godfather Actor

1942 – Merald Knight, Gladys Knight The Pips Singer

1944 – Gene Parsons, Byrds Drummer

1949 – Tom Watson, Pro Golfer

1972 – Daniel Nestor, Tennis Pro

1981 – Beyonce, Pop Singer

This Day in Local History – September 4

Sept. 4, 1913: Grouard town council approves unanimously Fred C. Marshall is the chief of police.

Sept. 4, 1958: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce meets and presses for daily milk delivery in town. The move is in opposition to High Prairie Dairy’s recently amended schedule of milk delivery cutting service to three days a week from six.

Sept. 4, 1958: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce meets and decides to lobby Alberta Government Telephones to change the name of its directory to Peace River District Directory from Grande Prairie and Peace River Area Directory.

Sept. 4, 1970: A truck driven by Ernie Jones runs into a school bus causing extensive damage. Road conditions and mud contribute to the accident.

Sept. 4, 1970: Hockey High Prairie is formed, to bring all hockey matters into town under one system. Bernie Barker is named commissioner.

Sept. 4, 1974: Audrey Willier, 20, wins $25 for designing the new logo for the High Prairie Regional Health Care Complex.

Sept. 4, 1984: PC Jack Shields joins the Tories in forming the federal government under Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.

Sept. 4, 1985: Don Thompson, operator of the Winners Circle Bingo Hall in Grande Prairie, expresses interest in building a hall in High Prairie.

Sept. 4, 1990: Darcy Younghans gets three hits including a home run as the High Prairie Playboys defeat the Peavine Rangers 8-1 and win the men’s fastball league title in three straight games.

Sept. 4, 1993: High Prairie mourns the loss of early pioneer E.W. Pratt. He was 91.

Sept. 4, 1996: Lesser Slave Lake FCSS changes its name to Big Lakes FCS and announces all programs are available only to M.D. and Kinuso residents.

Sept. 4, 1999: Shane and Michelle Kachnic celebrate the grand opening of Fas Gas.

Sept. 4, 2000: For the second time in two weeks, vandals break into the High Prairie Museum. Artifacts were stolen after thieves gained access through a small window.

Sept. 4, 2006: Vivian Torrens’ duck wins the annual Duck Race in High Prairie at the West Prairie River. She wins a 42” Panasonic plasma TV.

Sept. 4-6, 2009: The High Prairie team of Clayton Kruger and Chris Kruger win the Golden Walleye Classic and $50,000 with a catch of 22.62 pounds.

Sept. 4-5, 2010: The Faust team of Reg Cook and his grandson, Aaron Cook, win the Golden Walleye Classic at Shaw’s Point Resort. Their catch of 24.08 pounds garners them a cheque for $46,500.

Sept. 4, 2012: Darrell Shewchuk breaks ground on construction of the new Park Theatre across from the old water treatment plant.

This Day in World History – September 4

476 – Traditional end of the Western Roman Empire.

1609 – Henry Hudson 1st European to discover Manhattan [disputed].

1618 – “Rodi” avalanche destroys Plurs, Switzerland, 1,500 killed.

1682 – English astronomer Edmond Halley observes comet named after him.

1807 – Robert Fulton begins operating his steamboat.

1833 – 1st newsboy hired; Barney Flaherty, 10, by New York Sun.

1842 – Work on Cologne cathedral recommences after 284-year hiatus.

1884 – Britain ends policy of penal transportation to New South Wales.

1886 – Apache Chief Geronimo surrenders ending last major US-Indian war.

1888 – George Eastman patents 1st roll-film camera & registers “Kodak”.

1893 – Beatrix Potter 1st writes the story of Peter Rabbit boy, 5.

1933 – 1st airplane to exceed 300 mph.

1949 – Marie Robie sinks 393 yd hole-in-one.

1950 – 1st helicopter rescue of American pilot behind enemy lines.

1950 – Nova Scotia fisherman catches a 997-pound tuna.

1950 – “Beetle Bailey” comic strip debuts in 12 newspapers.

1951 – NBC extends to become a 61 station coast-to-coast network.

1957 – Ford Motor Co. introduces Edsel.

1970 – Marxist Salvador Allende wins Chile’s presidential election.

1972 – Thieves steal 18 paintings from the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.

1972 – “The Price is Right” – US’s longest running game show – debuts.

1983 – Scott Pellaton sets barefoot waterski speed record; 119.36 mph.

1992 – “Scared Silent” is 1st non-news program to be seen on 3 networks.

1995 – Cult TV series “Xena: Warrior Princess” debuts.

1998 – Google is formally incorporated.

1998 – 1st “Who wants to be a Millionaire?” debuts in Britain [not USA].

2010 – Canterbury earthquake: a 7.1 magnitude earthquake in New Zealand.

2012 – Pauline Marois becomes the first female premier of Quebec.

2014 – Viking fortress from the 900s discovered in Denmark.

2016 – Mother Teresa canonized by Pope Francis.

2018 – Amazon becomes America’s second trillion dollar company.

2018 – Jebi hits Japan: strongest typhoon in 25 years.

2018 – Dorothy’s slippers from “The Wizard of Oz” recovered after 13 years.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 4, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Seek the counsel of someone older and wiser today. Whether you want to or not, you may encounter someone with authority who’s likely to tell you what he or she thinks. Heed the advice that comes from others. There is a whole other perspective out there that you need to consider in order to bring things back to equilibrium.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – It isn’t a good idea to talk behind other people’s backs today. If you have an issue with someone in particular, bring it up to that person directly. This isn’t a good time to gossip. Maintaining trust is extremely important right now. This attitude will open many doors for you. Believe that the more you love others, the more love will be returned to you.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Put some of your fantastic ideas to good use today. It’s one thing to be a genius with plenty of masterpieces floating around in your head. It’s quite another to actually put things into motion. You may be full of talk, but today it’s important to be full of action. Restriction and limitation are creeping in, so do what you can to get things in place before it’s too late.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This is a good day to follow through on projects. Leaving many unfinished matters in your life only creates clutter that keeps other things from entering the picture. Either dismiss the project entirely or finish it and move on to something else. Don’t leave things hanging, including people. Tell others what’s going on and you’ll be more successful in the long run.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – There could be some restrictions on your emotions today. You’ll find that a practical, grounded force is working against your intuitive understanding of whatever issue concerns you. Do your best to anchor yourself in the truth before you scatter seeds of erratic emotions all over the place. It’s important for you to maintain stability at all times.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Feel free to take care of any restructuring in your life that needs to be done now. Change may be a bit scary at first, but realize that it’s a necessary variable in order to make progress. You may not have to change your focus or destination too much, but it’s possible you’ll need to adjust your course to get there.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your mood may be a bit detached and scattered today. This attitude could get you into trouble if you aren’t careful. Make sure you keep at least one foot on the ground. It’s important to stay strongly connected with reality or you could find yourself up a creek without a paddle. Feel free to get more deeply involved in a project that you might otherwise leave to others.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Seek the counsel of someone older and wiser today. Whether you want to or not, you may encounter someone with authority who’s likely to tell you what he or she thinks. Heed the advice that comes from others. There is a whole other perspective out there that you need to consider in order to bring things back to equilibrium.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Flamboyant shows of emotions may not be as welcome as usual today. Realize you may need to put a damper on things in order to earn the respect of the people around you. Tone it down and understand the importance of grounding and stability. Strong forces could bring you down to this level whether you want them to or not, so why bother trying to resist?

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – There may be some tension today as you try to stabilize your emotions. There could be a force at work out there that’s rather impersonal and detached. More than likely, this force doesn’t relate as much to how you feel as it does to how well you’ve done the job. Stick to your tasks in a practical, grounded manner.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – The tricky things to balance today are your emotions and sense of duty. Try not to let the stress of having to complete a task leak into your state of mind. The problem is that your emotions may be running away more quickly than you can handle. Meanwhile, there’s a bit of a slowdown when it comes to your sense of duty and responsibility.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – There’s a practical grounding today that may cramp your style. More than likely you’ll be aware of the time restrictions that point up your own limits. Maybe you aren’t being realistic about certain areas of your life. These things will become clear today as things progress. Push through this blockage. You’ll be a much stronger person once you’ve moved past this point.