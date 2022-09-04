Today in High Prairie: September 4, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – September 4, 2022

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Avenue.

6:30 p.m. – EDSRC meets at Enilda Mud Bowl.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 4, 2022

1383 – Amadeus Vill, Last Antipope

1848 – Lewis Latimer, Carbon Lightbulbs Inventor

1901 – William Lyons, Industrialist [Jaguar Cars]

1918 – Paul Harvey, Rest of the Story Author

1919 – Howard Morris, Andy Griffith Show Actor

1934 – Richard Castellano, Godfather Actor

1942 – Merald Knight, Gladys Knight & The Pips Singer

1944 – Gene Parsons, Byrds Drummer

1949 – Tom Watson, Pro Golfer

1972 – Daniel Nestor, Tennis Pro

1981 – Beyonce, Pop Singer

This Day in Local History – September 4, 2022

Sept. 4, 1913: Grouard town council approves unanimously Fred C. Marshall is the chief of police.

Sept. 4, 1958: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce meets and presses for daily milk delivery in town. The move is in opposition to High Prairie Dairy’s recently amended schedule of milk delivery cutting service to three days a week from six.

Sept. 4, 1958: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce meets and decides to lobby Alberta Government Telephones to change the name of its directory to Peace River District Directory from Grande Prairie and Peace River Area Directory.

Sept. 4, 1970: A truck driven by Ernie Jones runs into a school bus causing extensive damage. Road conditions and mud contribute to the accident.

Sept. 4, 1970: Hockey High Prairie is formed, to bring all hockey matters into town under one system. Bernie Barker is named commissioner.

Sept. 4, 1974: Audrey Willier, 20, wins $25 for designing the new logo for the High Prairie Regional Health Care Complex.

Sept. 4, 1982: A family offers a $2,500 reward for anyone finding Lucy Lytwyn, 77, who ran away from J.B. Wood Nursing Home. She is found dead in a field five miles north of town Sept. 16.

Sept. 4, 1984: PC Jack Shields joins the Tories in forming the federal government under Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.

Sept. 4, 1985: Don Thompson, operator of the Winners Circle Bingo Hall in Grande Prairie, expresses interest in building a hall in High Prairie.

Sept. 4, 1990: Larry Desmeules is elected president of the Metis Nation of Alberta.

Sept. 4, 1990: Darcy Younghans gets three hits including a home run as the High Prairie Playboys defeat the Peavine Rangers 8-1 and win the men’s fastball league title in three straight games.

Sept. 4, 1992: Athabasca MP Jack Shields says he will run in the next federal election, in contrast to his Feb. 23, 1992 retirement announcement.

Sept. 4, 1993: High Prairie mourns the loss of early pioneer E.W. Pratt. He was 91.

Sept. 4, 1996: Lesser Slave Lake FCSS changes its name to Big Lakes FCS and announces all programs are available only to M.D. and Kinuso residents.

Sept. 4, 1999: Shane and Michelle Kachnic celebrate the grand opening of Fas Gas.

Sept. 4, 1999: A man selling Taber corn is robbed on the town’s east end.

Sept. 4, 2000: For the second time in two weeks, vandals break into the High Prairie Museum. Artifacts were stolen after thieves gained access through a small window.

Sept. 4, 2005: Travis Cunningham and Tyler Shantz are invited for tryouts at the Edmonton Oilers camp in Edmonton.

Sept. 4, 2006: Vivian Torrens’ duck wins the annual Duck Race in High Prairie at the West Prairie River. She wins a 42” Panasonic plasma TV.

Sept. 4, 2009: Driftpile First Nation celebrates the graduation of 18 heavy equipment operators at St. Rose of Luna Church.

Sept. 4, 2009: Lucy Edna Gibb passes away at the age of 78 years.

Sept. 4-6, 2009: The High Prairie team of Clayton Kruger and Chris Kruger win the Golden Walleye Classic and $50,000 with a catch of 22.62 pounds.

Sept. 4-5, 2010: The Faust team of Reg Cook and his grandson, Aaron Cook, win the Golden Walleye Classic at Shaw’s Point Resort. Their catch of 24.08 pounds garners them a cheque for $46,500.

Sept. 4, 2011: Merv Edel and Ron Rule win the Golden Walleye Classic with a catch of 26.00 pounds. They receive $43,000 for their efforts at the end of the two-day tournament.

Sept. 4, 2012: Darrell Shewchuk breaks ground on construction of the new Park Theatre across from the old water treatment plant.

Sept. 4, 2013: Saleah Organ wins the grand prize draw in the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce’s Positive Policing program.

Sept. 4-6, 2015: Well over 1,000 attend the Sucker Creek Powwow.

Sept. 4, 2018: Alberta Culture and Tourism gives a $40,000 grant to Big Lakes County under the Destination Development Support program, to hire a consultant to conduct a visitor-friendly assessment to boost tourism.

This Day in World History – September 4, 2022

476 – Traditional end of the Western Roman Empire.

1609 – Henry Hudson is first European to discover Manhattan [disputed].

1618 – “Rodi” avalanche destroys Plurs, Switzerland, 1,500 killed.

1682 – English astronomer Edmond Halley observes comet named after him.

1807 – Robert Fulton begins operating his steamboat.

1833 – First newsboy hired; Barney Flaherty, 10, by New York Sun.

1842 – Work on Cologne cathedral recommences after 284-year hiatus.

1884 – Britain ends policy of penal transportation to New South Wales.

1886 – Apache Chief Geronimo surrenders ending last major US-Indian war.

1888 – George Eastman patents first roll-film camera & registers “Kodak”.

1893 – Beatrix Potter first writes the story of Peter Rabbit boy, 5.

1933 – First airplane to exceed 300 mph.

1948 – Queen Wilhelmina abdicates Dutch throne.

1949 – Marie Robie sinks 393 yd hole-in-one.

1950 – First helicopter rescue of American pilot behind enemy lines.

1950 – Nova Scotia fisherman catches a 997-pound tuna.

1950 – “Beetle Bailey” comic strip debuts in 12 newspapers.

1951 – NBC extends to become a 61 station coast-to-coast network.

1957 – Ford Motor Co. introduces Edsel.

1961 – Carol Burnett-Richard Hayes Show premieres on CBS radio.

1970 – Marxist Salvador Allende wins Chile’s presidential election.

1972 – Thieves steal 18 paintings from the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.

1972 – “The Price is Right” – US’s longest running game show – debuts.

1983 – Scott Pellaton sets barefoot waterski speed record; 119.36 mph.

1992 – “Scared Silent” is first non-news program to be seen on three networks.

1995 – Cult TV series “Xena: Warrior Princess” debuts.

1998 – Google is formally incorporated.

1998 – First “Who wants to be a Millionaire?” debuts in Britain [not USA].

2010 – Canterbury earthquake: a 7.1 magnitude earthquake in New Zealand.

2012 – Pauline Marois becomes the first female premier of Quebec.

2014 – Viking fortress from the 900s discovered in Denmark.

2016 – Mother Teresa canonized by Pope Francis.

2018 – Amazon becomes America’s second trillion dollar company.

2018 – Jebi hits Japan: strongest typhoon in 25 years.

2018 – Dorothy’s slippers from “The Wizard of Oz” recovered after 13 years.

2018 – 400-year-old sunken Portuguese spice trade ship discovered.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 4, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – The tricky things to balance today are your emotions and sense of duty! Try not to let the stress of having to complete a task leak into your state of mind. The problem is your emotions may be running away more quickly than you can handle. Meanwhile, there is a bit of a slowdown when it comes to your sense of duty and responsibility!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – There is a practical grounding today that may cramp your style! More than likely you will be aware of the time restrictions that point up your own limits. Maybe you are not being realistic about certain areas of your life. These things will become clear today as things progress. Push through this blockage. You will be a much stronger person once you have moved past this point!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your mood should be good today, although you should be careful not to rub it in others’ faces. If people do not feel like being cheerful, do not force it on them. An important sense of duty is prominent and should be obeyed at all costs. Give your adventurous nature some sort of practical grounding that you can use to be more effective regarding whatever it is you do!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – It is not a good idea to talk behind other people’s backs today! If you have an issue with someone in particular, bring it up to that person directly. This is not a good time to gossip. Maintaining trust is extremely important right now. This attitude will open many doors for you. Believe that the more you love others, the more love will be returned to you!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Put some of your fantastic ideas to good use today! It is one thing to be a genius with plenty of masterpieces floating around in your head. It is quite another to actually put things into motion. You may be full of talk, but today it is important to be full of action. Restriction and limitation are creeping in, so do what you can to get things in place before it’s too late!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – This is a good day to follow through on projects! Leaving many unfinished matters in your life only creates clutter that keeps other things from entering the picture. Either dismiss the project entirely or finish it and move on to something else. Do not leave things hanging, including people. Tell others what is going on and you will be more successful in the long run!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – There could be some restrictions on your emotions today! You will find a practical, grounded force is working against your intuitive understanding of whatever issue concerns you. Do your best to anchor yourself in the truth before you scatter seeds of erratic emotions all over the place. It is important for you to maintain stability at all times!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Feel free to take care of any restructuring in your life that needs to be done now! Change may be a bit scary at first, but realize it is a necessary variable in order to make progress. You may not have to change your focus or destination too much, but it is possible you will need to adjust your course to get there!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your mood may be a bit detached and scattered today. This attitude could get you into trouble if you are not careful. Make sure you keep at least one foot on the ground. It is important to stay strongly connected with reality or you could find yourself up a creek without a paddle. Feel free to get more deeply involved in a project that you might otherwise leave to others!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Seek the counsel of someone older and wiser today! Whether you want to or not, you may encounter someone with authority who is likely to tell you what he or she thinks. Heed the advice that comes from others. There is a whole other perspective out there you need to consider in order to bring things back to equilibrium!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Flamboyant shows of emotions may not be as welcome as usual today! Realize you may need to put a damper on things in order to earn the respect of the people around you. Tone it down and understand the importance of grounding and stability. Strong forces could bring you down to this level whether you want them to or not, so why bother trying to resist?Pisces [Feb. 19 –

March 20] – There may be some tension today as you try to stabilize your emotions! There could be a force at work out there that is rather impersonal and detached. More than likely, this force does not relate as much to how you feel as it does to how well you have done the job. Stick to your tasks in a practical, grounded manner!