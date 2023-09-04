Today in High Prairie: September 4, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – September 4, 2023

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

7:30 p.m. – Pioneer Threshermans Association meeting at Triangle Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 4, 2023

1383 – Amadeus Vill, Last Antipope

1848 – Lewis Latimer, Carbon Lightbulbs Inventor

1901 – William Lyons, Industrialist [Jaguar Cars]

1918 – Paul Harvey, Rest of the Story Author

1919 – Howard Morris, Andy Griffith Show Actor

1934 – Richard Castellano, Godfather Actor

1942 – Merald Knight, Gladys Knight & The Pips Singer

1944 – Gene Parsons, Byrds Drummer

1949 – Tom Watson, Pro Golfer

1972 – Daniel Nestor, Tennis Pro

1981 – Beyonce, Pop Singer

This Day in Local History – September 4, 2023

Sept. 4, 1913: Grouard town council approves unanimously Fred C. Marshall is the chief of police.

Sept. 4, 1958: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce meets and presses for daily milk delivery in town. The move is in opposition to High Prairie Dairy’s recently amended schedule of milk delivery cutting service to three days a week from six.

Sept. 4, 1958: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce meets and decides to lobby Alberta Government Telephones to change the name of its directory to Peace River District Directory from Grande Prairie and Peace River Area Directory.

Sept. 4, 1970: A truck driven by Ernie Jones runs into a school bus causing extensive damage. Road conditions and mud contribute to the accident.

Sept. 4, 1970: Hockey High Prairie is formed, to bring all hockey matters into town under one system. Bernie Barker is named commissioner.

Sept. 4, 1974: Audrey Willier, 20, wins $25 for designing the new logo for the High Prairie Regional Health Care Complex.

Sept. 4, 1982: A family offers a $2,500 reward for anyone finding Lucy Lytwyn, 77, who ran away from J.B. Wood Nursing Home. She is found dead in a field five miles north of town Sept. 16.

Sept. 4, 1984: PC Jack Shields joins the Tories in forming the federal government under Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.

Sept. 4, 1985: Don Thompson, operator of the Winners Circle Bingo Hall in Grande Prairie, expresses interest in building a hall in High Prairie.

Sept. 4, 1990: Larry Desmeules is elected president of the Metis Nation of Alberta.

Sept. 4, 1990: Darcy Younghans gets three hits including a home run as the High Prairie Playboys defeat the Peavine Rangers 8-1 and win the men’s fastball league title in three straight games.

Sept. 4, 1992: Athabasca MP Jack Shields says he will run in the next federal election, in contrast to his Feb. 23, 1992 retirement announcement.

Sept. 4, 1993: High Prairie mourns the loss of early pioneer E.W. Pratt. He was 91.

Sept. 4, 1996: Lesser Slave Lake FCSS changes its name to Big Lakes FCS and announces all programs are available only to M.D. and Kinuso residents.

Sept. 4, 1999: Shane and Michelle Kachnic celebrate the grand opening of Fas Gas.

Sept. 4, 1999: A man selling Taber corn is robbed on the town’s east end.

Sept. 4, 2000: For the second time in two weeks, vandals break into the High Prairie Museum. Artifacts were stolen after thieves gained access through a small window.

Sept. 4, 2005: Travis Cunningham and Tyler Shantz are invited for tryouts at the Edmonton Oilers camp in Edmonton.

Sept. 4, 2006: Vivian Torrens’ duck wins the annual Duck Race in High Prairie at the West Prairie River. She wins a 42” Panasonic plasma TV.

Sept. 4, 2009: Driftpile First Nation celebrates the graduation of 18 heavy equipment operators at St. Rose of Luna Church.

Sept. 4, 2009: Lucy Edna Gibb passes away at the age of 78 years.

Sept. 4-6, 2009: The High Prairie team of Clayton Kruger and Chris Kruger win the Golden Walleye Classic and $50,000 with a catch of 22.62 pounds.

Sept. 4-5, 2010: The Faust team of Reg Cook and his grandson, Aaron Cook, win the Golden Walleye Classic at Shaw’s Point Resort. Their catch of 24.08 pounds garners them a cheque for $46,500.

Sept. 4, 2011: Merv Edel and Ron Rule win the Golden Walleye Classic with a catch of 26.00 pounds. They receive $43,000 for their efforts at the end of the two-day tournament.

Sept. 4, 2012: Darrell Shewchuk breaks ground on construction of the new Park Theatre across from the old water treatment plant.

Sept. 4, 2013: Saleah Organ wins the grand prize draw in the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce’s Positive Policing program.

Sept. 4-6, 2015: Well over 1,000 attend the Sucker Creek Powwow.

Sept. 4, 2018: Alberta Culture and Tourism gives a $40,000 grant to Big Lakes County under the Destination Development Support program, to hire a consultant to conduct a visitor-friendly assessment to boost tourism.

This Day in World History – September 4, 2023

476 – Traditional end of the Western Roman Empire.

1609 – Henry Hudson is first European to discover Manhattan [disputed].

1618 – “Rodi” avalanche destroys Plurs, Switzerland, 1,500 killed.

1682 – English astronomer Edmond Halley observes comet named after him.

1807 – Robert Fulton begins operating his steamboat.

1833 – First newsboy hired; Barney Flaherty, 10, by New York Sun.

1842 – Work on Cologne cathedral recommences after 284-year hiatus.

1884 – Britain ends policy of penal transportation to New South Wales.

1886 – Apache Chief Geronimo surrenders ending last major US-Indian war.

1888 – George Eastman patents first roll-film camera & registers “Kodak”.

1893 – Beatrix Potter first writes the story of Peter Rabbit boy, 5.

1933 – First airplane to exceed 300 mph.

1948 – Queen Wilhelmina abdicates Dutch throne.

1949 – Marie Robie sinks 393 yd hole-in-one.

1950 – First helicopter rescue of American pilot behind enemy lines.

1950 – Nova Scotia fisherman catches a 997-pound tuna.

1950 – “Beetle Bailey” comic strip debuts in 12 newspapers.

1951 – NBC extends to become a 61 station coast-to-coast network.

1957 – Ford Motor Co. introduces Edsel.

1961 – Carol Burnett-Richard Hayes Show premieres on CBS radio.

1970 – Marxist Salvador Allende wins Chile’s presidential election.

1972 – Thieves steal 18 paintings from the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.

1972 – “The Price is Right” – US’s longest running game show – debuts.

1983 – Scott Pellaton sets barefoot waterski speed record; 119.36 mph.

1992 – “Scared Silent” is first non-news program to be seen on three networks.

1995 – Cult TV series “Xena: Warrior Princess” debuts.

1998 – Google is formally incorporated.

1998 – First “Who wants to be a Millionaire?” debuts in Britain [not USA].

2010 – Canterbury earthquake: a 7.1 magnitude earthquake in New Zealand.

2012 – Pauline Marois becomes the first female premier of Quebec.

2014 – Viking fortress from the 900s discovered in Denmark.

2016 – Mother Teresa canonized by Pope Francis.

2018 – Amazon becomes America’s second trillion dollar company.

2018 – Jebi hits Japan: strongest typhoon in 25 years.

2018 – Dorothy’s slippers from “The Wizard of Oz” recovered after 13 years.

2018 – 400-year-old sunken Portuguese spice trade ship discovered.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 4, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Kind-heartedness is wonderful, but being taken advantage of can be a danger. You really need to trust your instincts to keep this from happening. If what you hear does not match what you feel, trust your feeling. In the event that you get used, move past it. It would be a shame if resentment permanently dampened your giving nature.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You have an intense nature. You probably feel things deeply and spend time lost in thought. Too much intensity can take a toll on your well-being. It might be time you got out and enjoyed yourself. Get up from your chair and take a walk. Meet someone for lunch or do a little shopping. Find something active to do to break the monotony of your routine.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Feed your mind today. While you enjoy being active and social, you do get bored quickly. You will need to give yourself a constant supply of intriguing, fresh material in order to feel your best. Explore an interesting subject or learn a new hobby. Stimulate your mind and your body will become more energetic. Go online if you can not get away.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – If you are trying to prove you have something valuable to offer, think this through. You are naturally friendly and can get along with almost anyone. This may already be your strength, and you probably have something great to bring to a crowd. Consider just being you and not always trying to feel a part of things. Start by looking at your good qualities to prove your worth to yourself.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Consider putting your problem-solving skills to the test today. You have a real flair for investigating situations and figuring out what happened. If something comes your way that seems mysterious, deal with the problem directly and wrestle out the truth. If you are baffled, use the process of elimination. Stick with it and you will learn what is what in no time.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Try not to be fooled by others. If you do not know a person well and you are not sure about him or her, trust your instincts. You tend to care about others, so it can be easy for you to feel sorry for someone and bend over backward to help. Make sure the person you help really deserves it and you know the whole story. This can save you problems down the road.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – It can be very easy to get carried away today. You might get caught up in some excitement. You need to use your head on a day like this. Double-check everything and moderate your activities. Keep your limitations in mind. There is nothing saying you can not do whatever it is that catches your eye. Just use caution and keep yourself safe.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The energy you feel today may have you so jittery that others do not know what to do. The day’s aspects can really bring a boost and you would be wise to plan to do things so you have an avenue to spend it all. Get busy with physical chores. Pull things out, organize, move furniture around – whatever it takes. It is better to be productive than drive everyone crazy.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Venturing into something completely new and different may be what you need. You have a solid practical side, but the need for excitement and adventure is likely just as strong. If you have been putting your nose to the grindstone a lot lately, take time off for some fun. Visit a friend or drive to a place you have not been to before and explore.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Learning about things that interest you most is something you may want to do today. At work and home, there is a schedule to tend to. On your own time, you are free to learn about anything your heart desires. Intellectual growth is something you enjoy. Whether you delve into cooking, astrophysics, or genealogy, you will find something new.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – If you meet new people today, be careful. Some can appear interesting because they are bold or dangerous. Perhaps they do things you would never dream of doing. While this may be intriguing, it can lead to trouble and hurt you if you are not careful. Stick to your usual standards and ethics. If danger excites you too much, it may be time to make some changes in your life.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You might have to make a choice between telling the truth and a lie. Sometimes this can be a difficult choice, especially if you are afraid you will hurt someone’s feelings. However, a lie can take far more energy than the truth. Consider what you would want the other person to do in your place. Stick to your ethics, even of it is tough.