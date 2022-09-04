Today in High Prairie: September 5, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – September 5, 2022

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

7:30 p.m. – Triangle Pioneer Threshermans Association meeting at Triangle Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 5, 2022

1638 – Louis XVI, King of France

1735 – Johann C. Bach, German Composer

1847 – Jesse James, American Outlaw

1916 – Frank Shuster, Canadian Comedian

1923 – Arthur C. Nielsen, Nielsen’s Ratings Founder

1929 – Bob Newhart, Bob Newhart Show Actor,

1934 – Carol Lawrence, West Side Story Actress

1940 – Raquel Welch, 1,000,000 B.C. Actress

1946 – Freddie Mercury, Queen Songwriter

1951 – Michael Keaton, Batman Actor

1952 – Graham Salmon, Fastest 100-M Blind Runner

1963 – Kristian Alfonso, Falcon Crest Actress

1979 – Stacey Dales, Canadian Sportscaster

1990 – Jeremy Snider, Bold & Beautiful Actor

This Day in Local History – September 5, 2022

Sept. 5, 1912: The Grouard News reports council agrees to purchase 1,500 to 2,000 feet of wood from Traverse Brothers to build sidewalks.

Sept. 5, 1912: Grouard village council meets and hears from George E. Macleod, who wants an enlarged phone system and electric lights for the community.

Sept. 5, 1914: Bishop Grouard tells the Grouard News the Mission Lumber Mill will close due to financial woes.

Sept. 5, 1914: The Town of Grouard issues $50,000 in debentures to complete improvement projects.

Sept. 5, 1955: Father Henri Giroux, O.M.I., after spending 20 years at St. Bruno Mission in Joussard, is transferred to Hotel Dieu in Whitelaw, Alta. because of poor health.

Sept. 5, 1970: MLA Roy Ells announces he will not seek re-election for the Social Credit party in the next provincial election. He was first elected to the Alberta Legislature in 1959.

Sept. 5, 1970: Lloyd Rohloff is elected president of the Lesser Slave Lake Social Credit Constituency Association at a meeting at the Spaulding Hotel.

Sept. 5, 1975: Horace Buker, vice-president and manager of the Hines Creek Oilers, announces the club will definitely ice a senior hockey team for the following season. The club decides to eventually join the NPHL.

Sept. 5, 1983: High Prairie firefighters move around the corner into their new home at the fire hall.

Sept. 5, 1984: South Peace News reports a proposed marina in Joussard would generate $1 million in economic spinoffs. A copy of the plans are published.

Sept. 5, 1985: Reg and Cindy Fjeld lose their home to fire west of town. Electrical problems are cited as the cause.

Sept. 5, 1986: Sucker Creek officially celebrates the opening of their Medical Services Building.

Sept. 5, 1989: The hometown Driftpile Swingers score four runs in the first inning and hold on for a 4-2 win over the High Prairie Playboys to tie the men’s fastball league semi-final 1-1.

Sept. 5, 1990: South Peace News reports Brenna Chalifoux, 18, of Grouard wins $20,000 in a Cash on the Double lottery ticket. David Cox, 39, of High Prairie, also wins $10,000 in a Special Edition lottery ticket.

Sept. 5, 1992: Peter Keay and Jesse Smith hit homeruns as the High Prairie Playboys defeat the High Prairie 86’ers 9-1 to win the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League title.

Sept. 5, 1995: Elan and Dave Lynes open the Sweat Shop, High Prairie’s first fully-equipped fitness centre.

Sept. 5, 1996: The Prairie Echo Community League hosts the first smoke-free bingo at the Bingo Barn. It’s a sellout.

Sept. 5, 2000: The Peavine Rangers win the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League title in four games over the Peavine Junior Canadians.

Sept. 5, 2001: Monahan Ford accepts the President’s Award from Ford for delivering the highest levels of service.

Sept. 5, 2001: South Peace News reports that conservation officers are alarmed at the mortality rates in fishing tournaments on Lesser Slave Lake. They warn tournaments could be banned in July and August in future years.

Sept. 5, 2001: M.D. of Big Lakes Reeve Helen Henderson announces she will not seek re-election in the Oct. 15 municipal election. Town of High Prairie councillors Marion Marston and Mike Daubert also announce they will not seek re-election.

Sept. 5, 2007: The High Prairie 86’ers win their third straight High Prairie Men’s Fastball League title after sweeping the Whitefish Lake Hawks three straight. The final game score is 8-0.

Sept. 5, 2007: Jennifer Woodcock wins the High Prairie Lifesaver Race and $1,000. The race is not held; instead, a draw decides the winner.

Sept. 5, 2008: The Pizza Factory wins an informal pizza tasting contest hosted by members of the Teen Reading Club at the High Prairie Municipal Library.

Sept. 5, 2011: Mabel Delia Peacock passes away at the age of 89 years in High Prairie. She worked at Uncle Nicky’s, Robinson’s and SAAN.

Sept. 5, 2012: South Peace News reports that E.W. Pratt High School graduate Tyler Zabolotniuk receives a $500 FarmLink Marketing Solutions Scholarship.

Sept. 5, 2012: Four winning students in the Alberta Forest Week poster contest receive their helicopter ride. The winners were Joslin Gladue, Morgan Laboucan, Keygon Okemow and Brendan Smith.

Sept. 5, 2012: The Caught Being Good program rewards five local children with prizes. Caught doing good deeds and/or obeying the law are Clayton Cooper, Riley Cox, Emily Donahue, Lexi Stout and Kali White. Their names are drawn at random from all children doing good deeds for grand prizes.

Sept. 5-7, 2014: A successful Sucker Creek Powwow concludes. Grand entries throughout the weekend are a big success as is the traditional entry by horse and wagon.

Sept. 5-6, 2015: Kinuso’s Bob Hill and Murray C. Butler of Whitecourt share the top prize of $60,000 after winning the Golden Walleye Classic.

Sept. 5, 2016: The Slave Lake – Calgary team of Scott Dahlgren and Craig Hutton win $44,400 at the Golden Walleye Classic held at Shaw’s Point Resort.

Sept. 5, 2018: Johann Hohensinn [Hanselbauer] passes away at the age of 81 years.

Sept. 5, 2019: The Town of Peace River puts out a request for proposal to operate the Peace River Airport.

This Day in World History – September 5, 2022

1666 – Great Fire of London ends: 13,200 houses destroyed and 8 dead.

1698 – Russian Tsar Peter the Great imposes a tax on beards.

1774 – Philadelphia becomes the first capital of United States.

1793 – French Revolution: the “Reign of Terror” begins.

1836 – Sam Houston elected President of the Republic of Texas.

1839 – The first Opium War begins in China.

1885 – First gasoline pump is delivered to a gasoline dealer in Indiana.

1889 – German Christine Hardt patents the first modern brassiere.

1914 – Proclamation prohibits Canadian mint from issuing gold coins.

1922 – Yankees final game at Polo Grounds [played there 7 years].

1929 – French premier Aristide Briand requests a United States of Europe.

1939 – US neutrality declared at start of WW II in Europe.

1955 – Fred Kaps becomes world champion magician.

1958 – “Doctor Zhivago” novel by Boris Pasternak published in USA.

1958 – First colour video recording on magnetic tape presented.

1958 – “The Huckleberry Hound Show” featuring Yogi Bear premieres.

1961 – US President JFK signs law against hijacking [death penalty].

1972 – 11 Israeli athletes taken hostage at Munich Olympics.

1972 – Chemical spill with fog sickens hundreds in Belgium.

1975 – First assassination attempt on US President Gerald Ford.

1977 – Cleveland Indians stage first “I hate the Yankee Hanky Night”.

1979 – Canada puts its first gold bullion coin on sale.

1980 – World’s longest road tunnel, St. Gotthard in Swiss Alps, opens.

1982 – Eddie Hill sets propeller-driven boat water speed record of 229 mph.

1989 – “The Joan Rivers Show” premieres.

1990 – Iraqi President Saddam Hussein urges Arabs to rise against the West.

1991 – Nelson Mandela chosen as president of African National Congress.

1995 – Cal Ripken Jr. ties Gehrig’s record of playing 2,130 straight games.

2014 – WHO estimates 1,900 people have died from the Ebola virus in Africa.

2017 – Hurricane Irma is most powerful hurricane ever in Atlantic Basin.

2017 – Fourth type of chocolate “Ruby” made from Ruby cocoa bean announced.

2017 – Togo’s government shuts down the Internet for a week.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 5, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Projects you have worked on in the past may finally bear fruit today! Financial benefits and career advancement are strongly indicated, and you be basking in the glow of success. Do not bask too long, however. This is only the beginning! You are on a roll. Throw yourself into new projects you enjoy and you are likely to continue in this fortuitous manner for a while!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today your desire for sex and romance is going to receive a powerful surge! Perhaps memories of past partners will come back to haunt you, or maybe a current love interest will look especially sexy now. You are likely to be projecting glamour and sensuality, so do not be surprised if strangers notice you. Plan a romantic encounter for tonight, and dress for the occasion!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You are spiritually inclined, and today you could feel especially so! You might be attracted to online meditation groups or the study of the texts of various religions. You are also likely to feel especially psychic, and you might experience some premonitions that actually come true. This is a good time to train your psychic abilities or try reading runes or tarot cards!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – If you happen to be thinking about a particular friend today, do not be surprised if you hear from him or her! You are especially attuned to telepathic messages, and you may send out a few. While you usually enjoy solitude, you might be more interested in communicating with others today. Do not fight the urge. Go for it. You could talk to some interesting new people who become your friends for life!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Sudden and unexpected changes could have you feeling a bit confused, disoriented, and doubtful about the future! Relax! The changes may be not only beneficial for your career but also for your finances. Do not think those in authority have not noticed your skills and ingenuity. In fact, you may receive some sincere compliments and gratitude!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You should wake up feeling hopeful and optimistic about the future! Your self-confidence is stronger than usual, and your enthusiasm is contagious. Success in joint efforts should have you glowing with satisfaction. You could even receive public acknowledgment of your efforts. Today bodes well for relationships of all kinds, particularly romantic ones. Celebrate your good fortune with a lover tonight!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today, you might turn to practices like meditation or psychic development! Some vivid dreams over the past few days may have brought up personal issues you need to clear up in order to progress. You may pick up on the thoughts and feelings of others more strongly than usual. If you have been thinking about learning to read tarot cards or runes, this is the day to start!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A new romance may be in store today, perhaps with someone you have known for a long time, but you suddenly view in a new light. You could see a side of this person that you have never seen before, totally changing your perception of him or her. Any new relationship formed today shows a lot of promise of developing into a lifelong connection. The bonds involved will run deep!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You could be in a fanciful mood all day, so you may not be too focused on this world. This is great for artistic or metaphysical studies, as well as being sensitive to others. Beware of a tendency to daydream when you should pay attention! You might want to break out of the mundane world and follow your dreams, but this is not the day to do it. It is a good day to plan!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You are intuitive by nature, and today you could almost be clairvoyant. Obey your instincts today. Do not let your rational mind get in the way. This is not the day to be logical! You can sense the needs of others, so you could earn some gratitude by giving them what they need without being asked. Romantic relationships should be warm, loving, and intimate!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Creative inspiration could come from either your own past or from history! You might want to try painting, music, or poetry, but today it is more likely you will turn that inspiration toward your home. If you are planning to refurnish or redecorate, this is the day to start. Your taste and aesthetic sense are operating at a high level!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A long-awaited letter or call could come from a love partner or beloved friend, bringing much happiness into your life! Do not be surprised if the person needs a shoulder to cry on. You could experience some powerful psychic insights today, and this might be a bit frightening. Do not let that get in the way of seeing these revelations objectively. They could be important!