Today in High Prairie: September 5, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – September 5, 2023

10 – 11 a.m. – Seniors’ Coffee Morning at Nampa Foods.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 5, 2023

1638 – Louis XVI, King of France

1735 – Johann C. Bach, German Composer

1847 – Jesse James, American Outlaw

1916 – Frank Shuster, Canadian Comedian

1923 – Arthur C. Nielsen, Nielsen’s Ratings Founder

1929 – Bob Newhart, Bob Newhart Show Actor,

1934 – Carol Lawrence, West Side Story Actress

1940 – Raquel Welch, 1,000,000 B.C. Actress

1946 – Freddie Mercury, Queen Songwriter

1951 – Michael Keaton, Batman Actor

1952 – Graham Salmon, Fastest 100-M Blind Runner

1963 – Kristian Alfonso, Falcon Crest Actress

1979 – Stacey Dales, Canadian Sportscaster

1990 – Jeremy Snider, Bold & Beautiful Actor

This Day in Local History – September 5, 2023

Sept. 5, 1912: The Grouard News reports council agrees to purchase 1,500 to 2,000 feet of wood from Traverse Brothers to build sidewalks.

Sept. 5, 1912: Grouard village council meets and hears from George E. Macleod, who wants an enlarged phone system and electric lights for the community.

Sept. 5, 1914: Bishop Grouard tells the Grouard News the Mission Lumber Mill will close due to financial woes.

Sept. 5, 1914: The Town of Grouard issues $50,000 in debentures to complete improvement projects.

Sept. 5, 1955: Father Henri Giroux, O.M.I., after spending 20 years at St. Bruno Mission in Joussard, is transferred to Hotel Dieu in Whitelaw, Alta. because of poor health.

Sept. 5, 1970: MLA Roy Ells announces he will not seek re-election for the Social Credit party in the next provincial election. He was first elected to the Alberta Legislature in 1959.

Sept. 5, 1970: Lloyd Rohloff is elected president of the Lesser Slave Lake Social Credit Constituency Association at a meeting at the Spaulding Hotel.

Sept. 5, 1975: Horace Buker, vice-president and manager of the Hines Creek Oilers, announces the club will definitely ice a senior hockey team for the following season. The club decides to eventually join the NPHL.

Sept. 5, 1983: High Prairie firefighters move around the corner into their new home at the fire hall.

Sept. 5, 1984: South Peace News reports a proposed marina in Joussard would generate $1 million in economic spinoffs. A copy of the plans are published.

Sept. 5, 1985: Reg and Cindy Fjeld lose their home to fire west of town. Electrical problems are cited as the cause.

Sept. 5, 1986: Sucker Creek officially celebrates the opening of their Medical Services Building.

Sept. 5, 1989: The hometown Driftpile Swingers score four runs in the first inning and hold on for a 4-2 win over the High Prairie Playboys to tie the men’s fastball league semi-final 1-1.

Sept. 5, 1990: South Peace News reports Brenna Chalifoux, 18, of Grouard wins $20,000 in a Cash on the Double lottery ticket. David Cox, 39, of High Prairie, also wins $10,000 in a Special Edition lottery ticket.

Sept. 5, 1992: Peter Keay and Jesse Smith hit homeruns as the High Prairie Playboys defeat the High Prairie 86’ers 9-1 to win the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League title.

Sept. 5, 1995: Elan and Dave Lynes open the Sweat Shop, High Prairie’s first fully-equipped fitness centre.

Sept. 5, 1996: The Prairie Echo Community League hosts the first smoke-free bingo at the Bingo Barn. It’s a sellout.

Sept. 5, 2000: The Peavine Rangers win the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League title in four games over the Peavine Junior Canadians.

Sept. 5, 2001: Monahan Ford accepts the President’s Award from Ford for delivering the highest levels of service.

Sept. 5, 2001: South Peace News reports that conservation officers are alarmed at the mortality rates in fishing tournaments on Lesser Slave Lake. They warn tournaments could be banned in July and August in future years.

Sept. 5, 2001: M.D. of Big Lakes Reeve Helen Henderson announces she will not seek re-election in the Oct. 15 municipal election. Town of High Prairie councillors Marion Marston and Mike Daubert also announce they will not seek re-election.

Sept. 5, 2007: The High Prairie 86’ers win their third straight High Prairie Men’s Fastball League title after sweeping the Whitefish Lake Hawks three straight. The final game score is 8-0.

Sept. 5, 2007: Jennifer Woodcock wins the High Prairie Lifesaver Race and $1,000. The race is not held; instead, a draw decides the winner.

Sept. 5, 2008: The Pizza Factory wins an informal pizza tasting contest hosted by members of the Teen Reading Club at the High Prairie Municipal Library.

Sept. 5, 2011: Mabel Delia Peacock passes away at the age of 89 years in High Prairie. She worked at Uncle Nicky’s, Robinson’s and SAAN.

Sept. 5, 2012: South Peace News reports that E.W. Pratt High School graduate Tyler Zabolotniuk receives a $500 FarmLink Marketing Solutions Scholarship.

Sept. 5, 2012: Four winning students in the Alberta Forest Week poster contest receive their helicopter ride. The winners were Joslin Gladue, Morgan Laboucan, Keygon Okemow and Brendan Smith.

Sept. 5, 2012: The Caught Being Good program rewards five local children with prizes. Caught doing good deeds and/or obeying the law are Clayton Cooper, Riley Cox, Emily Donahue, Lexi Stout and Kali White. Their names are drawn at random from all children doing good deeds for grand prizes.

Sept. 5-7, 2014: A successful Sucker Creek Powwow concludes. Grand entries throughout the weekend are a big success as is the traditional entry by horse and wagon.

Sept. 5-6, 2015: Kinuso’s Bob Hill and Murray C. Butler of Whitecourt share the top prize of $60,000 after winning the Golden Walleye Classic.

Sept. 5, 2016: The Slave Lake – Calgary team of Scott Dahlgren and Craig Hutton win $44,400 at the Golden Walleye Classic held at Shaw’s Point Resort.

Sept. 5, 2018: Johann Hohensinn [Hanselbauer] passes away at the age of 81 years.

Sept. 5, 2019: The Town of Peace River puts out a request for proposal to operate the Peace River Airport.

This Day in World History – September 5, 2023

1666 – Great Fire of London ends: 13,200 houses destroyed and 8 dead.

1698 – Russian Tsar Peter the Great imposes a tax on beards.

1774 – Philadelphia becomes the first capital of United States.

1793 – French Revolution: the “Reign of Terror” begins.

1836 – Sam Houston elected President of the Republic of Texas.

1839 – The first Opium War begins in China.

1885 – First gasoline pump is delivered to a gasoline dealer in Indiana.

1889 – German Christine Hardt patents the first modern brassiere.

1914 – Proclamation prohibits Canadian mint from issuing gold coins.

1922 – Yankees final game at Polo Grounds [played there 7 years].

1929 – French premier Aristide Briand requests a United States of Europe.

1939 – US neutrality declared at start of WW II in Europe.

1955 – Fred Kaps becomes world champion magician.

1958 – “Doctor Zhivago” novel by Boris Pasternak published in USA.

1958 – First colour video recording on magnetic tape presented.

1958 – “The Huckleberry Hound Show” featuring Yogi Bear premieres.

1961 – US President JFK signs law against hijacking [death penalty].

1972 – 11 Israeli athletes taken hostage at Munich Olympics.

1972 – Chemical spill with fog sickens hundreds in Belgium.

1975 – First assassination attempt on US President Gerald Ford.

1977 – Cleveland Indians stage first “I hate the Yankee Hanky Night”.

1979 – Canada puts its first gold bullion coin on sale.

1980 – World’s longest road tunnel, St. Gotthard in Swiss Alps, opens.

1982 – Eddie Hill sets propeller-driven boat water speed record of 229 mph.

1989 – “The Joan Rivers Show” premieres.

1990 – Iraqi President Saddam Hussein urges Arabs to rise against the West.

1991 – Nelson Mandela chosen as president of African National Congress.

1995 – Cal Ripken Jr. ties Gehrig’s record of playing 2,130 straight games.

2014 – WHO estimates 1,900 people have died from the Ebola virus in Africa.

2017 – Hurricane Irma is most powerful hurricane ever in Atlantic Basin.

2017 – Fourth type of chocolate “Ruby” made from Ruby cocoa bean announced.

2017 – Togo’s government shuts down the Internet for a week.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 5, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Be disciplined. Maintain your boundaries in order to keep from getting swept into other people’s soap operas. It may be fun to escape your problems by jumping into someone else’s life, but soon you will find the extra weight is not only taxing but also will not solve your problems. You may need to say no to others, but that is fine. It is vital you consider your needs.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Do not go overboard. You may get so carried away in the early part of the day that by evening you notice you have gone beyond your own boundaries. Regret may sink in, and you may feel guilty about things you said or did. Prevent this by thinking things through before speaking or acting. You have the power to impact people on a deep emotional level. Use this power wisely.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – People may be trying to subtly communicate to you, but you may not be aware of this because you are so caught up in your own difficulties. You may feel like you are driving with the emergency brake on. You are so preoccupied with running smoothly that you are unaware of other cars on the road. Stop, release the brake, and drive.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may feel like you are not getting the attention you need or deserve. Because of this, you may resent the people you feel you should be getting it from. This attitude is likely to make people less likely to come to your rescue. Who wants to be around someone so needy and unhappy? Focus on yourself and your own healing before you take your issues to others.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Try not to push away the very people who are there to help you. Dumping your problems on others may be the thing that does just that. Recognize your uncomfortable feelings, but do not burden others with them. Your happiness is your responsibility. You will feel much better about yourself if you take care of your own discomfort. Then you will attract the people you love.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your adaptive powers are useful in that they give you a high tolerance for uncomfortable situations. At times, however, this trait may not serve you very effectively. You may end up staying in a difficult relationship or unsatisfying job because you fear something new. Life is short. If you want to improve your situation, take responsibility for it. Be proactive.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You may feel lonely and isolated, like there is no one you can talk to. Your interactions may seem like giving a speech instead of having a discussion. Perhaps you feel like you are talking to yourself most of the time and no one is really listening. There is nothing wrong with you or the person you are talking to. It is just a phase. Do not get hung up on it.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Do not fall into the self-pity trap. You may have a tendency to mope around until someone notices and asks what is wrong. If no one does, you might get angry and pretty soon feel like you have no friends. Your mood could worsen, and you might snap when someone asks you a reasonable question. Be careful of sliding down this slippery slope.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You are at an emotionally climactic time. You may feel like someone is putting a damper on your feelings. Perhaps you are scared or shy. Perhaps you do not feel you can express yourself the way you want to. If so, consider why. Do other people make you feel this way or are you uncomfortable with your own feelings? The issue may have more to do with your inner turmoil than with others.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Be careful of letting a sour mood ruin your day. You may not feel particularly cheerful. This is liable to have a dramatic effect on everyone else. Be aware of the fact your mood may not be an accurate reflection of reality, even though for the most part your world is centered on your moods and the dramatic swings they go through within one day.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Relationships may be a bit difficult, so do not force pleasantry if it does not come naturally. Your motto today should be, “If you do not have anything nice to say, do not say anything at all.” Perhaps this leaves you tongue-tied, but that is fine. If you need to spend the day alone, so be it. Do not be social if you do not feel like it.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may put other people’s needs before yours. There is an important balance between being selfish and being selfless. Do not sacrifice yourself to be a servant to others. It is important that you not think only of yourself without considering how your actions will affect others. You may swing toward the former today. This will only lead to resentment and deplete your emotional and physical resources.