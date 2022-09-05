Today in High Prairie: September 6, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – September 6, 2022

10-11:30 a.m. – Parent & Tots at Girouxville Hall, Crafts, games and more.

1 p.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

7 p.m. – Whist card games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

7 p.m. – Trap Shooting at HP Gun Range. Equipment and instruction available.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 6, 2022

1711 – Henry Muhlenberg, US Lutheran Church Founder

1757 – Marquis de Lafayette, French Revolutionary

1860 – Jane Addams, American Feminist

1869 – Felix Salten, Bambi Author

1888 – Joseph P. Kennedy, JF. Kennedy’s Father

1901 – W.A.C. Bennett, Former B.C. Premier

1921 – Norman Woodland, Barcode Inventor

1943 – Roger Waters, Pink Floyd Bassist

1947 – Jane Curtin, Kate & Allie Actress

1958 – Jeff Foxworthy, Jeff Foxworthy Show Comedian

1961 – Paul Waaktaar, A-Ha Guitarist

1973 – Greg Rusedski, Tennis Pro

1974 – Justin Whalin, Charles in Charge Actor

This Day in Local History – September 6, 2022

Sept. 6, 1913: The seal of the Town of Grouard arrives. On top is the “Town of Grouard Labor Omia Vincit” or “Labor Accomplishes All”. In the centre of the seal is the form of a buffalo.

Sept. 6, 1913: The Grouard News reports L.G. Fredette will open a vet office in Grouard at the end of September.

Sept. 6, 1962: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce agrees to join the Alberta Tourist Association.

Sept. 6, 1969: Town of High Prairie Councillor Reg Burgar resigns. Speculation is that he may run for mayor in the fall election.

Sept. 6, 1970: Lawrence Anderson uses a three-iron to ace the seventh hole at the High Prairie Golf Course. It’s the first hole-in-one recorded at the course.

Sept. 6, 1972: A federal election call by Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau prompts optimism the Liberals will announce the rapeseed crushing plant will go to High Prairie.

Sept. 6, 1974: Wet weather with snow flurries interferes with the area’s harvest.

Sept. 6, 1978: South Peace News reports that Larry Davis recently opened L&J Ironworks.

Sept. 6, 1986: Edith Guild opens E.G. Frames beside JJ Video.

Sept. 6, 1986: The NPHL meets to discuss plans for the coming season. Talk of interlocking with the newly-formed Central Peace Hockey League is discussed.

Sept. 6, 1988: Ed and Mary Kowalchuk take over the Petro-Canada bulk dealership in town.

Sept. 6, 1989: The High Prairie Playboys defeat the Driftpile Swingers 6-1 and advance to the Men’s Fastball League final. Meanwhile, Gift Lake defaults their series to the Peavine Rangers.

Sept. 6, 1990: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce attempts to rally support for Polyboard building a mill in town. Over 800 sign a petition in support.

Sept. 6, 1995: Residents in the area of the old Bob’s Sporting Goods Building circulate a petition against Ernie and Val Masson’s plans to open a bar.

Sept. 6, 1998: Randy Cardinal, 37, of Enilda, dies while at work on a fire crew south of the East Prairie Metis Settlement.

Sept. 6, 1999: Low water levels on Lesser Slave Lake prompt dredging of the Joussard channel.

Sept. 6, 2000: South Peace News reports High Prairie town council wants to meet with Alberta Infrastructure to discuss results of the environmental assessments on the highway maintenance yard.

Sept. 6, 2000: South Peace News reports beetles are infesting town ash trees. A program is initiated which involves pruning trees and burning the waste.

Sept. 6, 2000: Alberta Infrastructure spokesman Bill Hunt attends a High Prairie town council meeting and says his department is responsible for cleaning the polluted highway maintenance yard.

Sept. 6, 2000: Third baseman Peter Keay, first baseman Robbie Blaikie and pitcher Jesse Smith of the High Prairie Playboys are named to the Valleyview and District Men’s Fastball League All-Star Team.

Sept. 6, 2001: Former High Prairie resident Gary Ruecker is appointed to the Keeweetinok Lakes RHA board as well as Jenny Laderoute, of Gift Lake, and Simon Yellowknee, of Wabasca.

Sept. 6, 2005: Bev New is returned as president of the Metis Nation of Alberta in an election. Peter Campiou is returned as vice president.

Sept. 6, 2006: The Lesser Slave Lake Regional Police Force is disbanded.

Sept. 6, 2006: A tractor and bales in a field belonging to Howard Roberts burns.

Sept. 6, 2008: Long-time Lesser Slave Lake MLA and High Prairie businessman Larry Shaben dies at the age of 73 years from cancer.

Sept. 6-7, 2008: High Prairie’s Dawson Cardinal, 5, wins the High Average Championship in Peewee Barrels at the Northern Alberta Redneck Finals in Dawson Creek, B.C.

Sept. 6, 2011: Lakeland Eagles president Hector Lamouche tells the NPHL that the team will request a one-year leave of absence for the coming season.

Sept. 6, 2011: Work begins to replace the Mission Creek Bridge at Joussard.

Sept. 6, 2011: Atikameg School reintroduces its high school program. Principal Tim Wilkinson is pleased after 46 students register.

Sept. 6, 2012: South Peace News reports on Northern Lakes College president Rick Neidig’s intention to retire in 2013.

Sept. 6, 2012: Adrien Dominguez sweeps all Grade 9 academic awards at Prairie River Junior High School’s awards night. Students with top marks during the 2011-12 school year are honoured.

This Day in World History – September 6, 2022

3114 BC – Date Maya/Mesoamerican Long Count Calendar starts.

1522 – Ferdinand Magellan’s returns to Spain: first to sail around Earth.

1620 – The Mayflower departs Plymouth, England with 102 Pilgrims.

1651 – King Charles II of England spends a day hiding in an oak tree.

1716 – First lighthouse built in North America at Boston.

1819 – Thomas Blanchard patents lathe.

1886 – Queen Victoria establishes Distinguished Service Order.

1899 – Carnation processes its first can of evaporated milk.

1910 – Saskatchewan [then Regina] Roughriders football club formed.

1913 – First aircraft to loop the loop occurs in France.

1945 – A’s catcher Greek George punches umpire Joe Rue, gets suspended.

1952 – The CBC begins broadcasting.

1954 – US plane shot down above Siberia.

1957 – Elvis records “White Christmas” and “Silent Night”.

1963 – Lee Allen says Indians-Senators game is 100,000th in MLB history.

1963 – Jerry Lee Lewis quits Sun Records.

1968 – Swaziland gains independence from Britain.

1969 – “The Brady Bunch” premieres on ABC-TV.

1975 – Czech tennis star Martina Navratilova asks for US political asylum.

1976 – Russian pilot Belenko defects to Japan in a Mig 25 jet.

1983 – Soviet Union admits it shot down South Korean airliner KAL 007.

1989 – Amateur Athletic Federation strips Ben Johnson of all track records.

1991 – City name of Saint Petersburg is restored [Leningrad in 1924].

1995 – Cal Ripken Jr. plays in record 2,131 straight games.

1997 – Funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, held at Westminster Abbey.

2012 – Barack Obama accepts the Democratic nomination for US President.

2018 – World Surf League announces equal prize money for men and women.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 6, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You should be feeling especially romantic and sensual now, and you might draw admiring glances from those around you – even strangers! Your passion is high, so this is an excellent day to plan a romantic evening. You could also feel especially creative and want to spend your day in some sort of artistic activity. Go to it!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Strange, passionate stirrings could find you wanting to escape from civilization with a lover! This is a great day for it. At least plan a quiet evening at home with your special someone. You might also want to satisfy other sensual cravings, such as a desire for delicious food, drink, or comfortable chairs or beds. Flow with it. We all need a little self-indulgence now and then!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Interesting communications from friends could centre on possible world developments or maybe some juicy gossip about people you know! Enjoy yourself, but do not take everything you hear at face value. Much of it is less actual fact than the product of someone’s fertile imagination. Short journeys in your area could bring news of upcoming changes in your community. Expect the unexpected!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today you might earn corporate kudos, for all signs indicate your imagination is flying high and can be put to work to increase your job effectiveness! You might even earn a promotion or increase in salary. However, it is important to curb the impulse to hide the downside of whatever you are doing from those in power. Be honest! It will benefit you more in the long run!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your mind is likely to be going a thousand miles an hour! Ideas for imaginative and innovative projects may come faster than you can possibly turn them into reality. Write them down. You may not have time to work on them now, but you will later. You could decide to attend a virtual lecture, sign up for an online class, or make plans to join friends and attend another kind of small group activity, if possible!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may have strange dreams and vivid premonitions today! Your intuition and telepathic faculties are operating at a high level. You could think of someone who later phones. There is also a tendency to be too paranoid. Do not panic if some of the messages you receive seem disturbing. Check out the facts first. You are likely to find that all is better than you thought!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you could be feeling warm and friendly toward everyone! You might be involved in virtual social events or receive invitations to future parties. You will probably have a great time and make some new friends. Take care to take lots of vitamin C. There could be colds or other bugs flying around and you could be more susceptible to such infections at this time!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Relations with people on the job should be warm, and this could do wonders for your career! Take nothing at face value. All may not be as it seems. Someone has issues with you that render him or her untrustworthy. Take care to avoid getting too close to anyone who seems a little under the weather. Your immune system is a bit weak, and you could catch a bug!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Some new information could come your way that causes you to focus on a new interest! It will set your mind traveling to faraway places and times. You may also communicate with some new people who are highly educated, from foreign lands, or both. They might have fascinating stories to tell! Whatever happens, today promises to excite your curiosity and stimulate your intellect!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You could have some intense dreams tonight! You might find they bring inspiration for creative projects, perhaps for redecorating or otherwise beautifying your home. You could feel energetic now and want to charge ahead and work on your project until you drop. Take care to pace yourself. You might tire to the point of feeling ill!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A welcome communication from a business or romantic partner could arrive today! This could generate a lot of enthusiasm on both your parts and do wonders for your relationship or for whatever business you do together. Be honest with your partner. Do not conceal your concerns. It is better to get things out in the open. Do not worry. Everything will be OK!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today is a good day to ask for a raise or consider other ways to increase your income! Superiors will be in a receptive mood and likely feeling more benevolent than usual. This is a good time to study and consider investment possibilities, but it is not a good time to make investments. The facts may differ from what you read or hear. Wait about a week before deciding!