Today in High Prairie: September 6, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – September 6, 2023

1 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Centre.

7 p.m. – AA meeting at Grouard in Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Centre.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 6, 2023

1711 – Henry Muhlenberg, US Lutheran Church Founder

1757 – Marquis de Lafayette, French Revolutionary

1860 – Jane Addams, American Feminist

1869 – Felix Salten, Bambi Author

1888 – Joseph P. Kennedy, JF. Kennedy’s Father

1901 – W.A.C. Bennett, Former B.C. Premier

1921 – Norman Woodland, Barcode Inventor

1943 – Roger Waters, Pink Floyd Bassist

1947 – Jane Curtin, Kate & Allie Actress

1958 – Jeff Foxworthy, Jeff Foxworthy Show Comedian

1961 – Paul Waaktaar, A-Ha Guitarist

1973 – Greg Rusedski, Tennis Pro

1974 – Justin Whalin, Charles in Charge Actor

This Day in Local History – September 6, 2023

Sept. 6, 1913: The seal of the Town of Grouard arrives. On top is the “Town of Grouard Labor Omia Vincit” or “Labor Accomplishes All”. In the centre of the seal is the form of a buffalo.

Sept. 6, 1913: The Grouard News reports L.G. Fredette will open a vet office in Grouard at the end of September.

Sept. 6, 1962: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce agrees to join the Alberta Tourist Association.

Sept. 6, 1969: Town of High Prairie Councillor Reg Burgar resigns. Speculation is that he may run for mayor in the fall election.

Sept. 6, 1970: Lawrence Anderson uses a three-iron to ace the seventh hole at the High Prairie Golf Course. It’s the first hole-in-one recorded at the course.

Sept. 6, 1972: A federal election call by Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau prompts optimism the Liberals will announce the rapeseed crushing plant will go to High Prairie.

Sept. 6, 1974: Wet weather with snow flurries interferes with the area’s harvest.

Sept. 6, 1978: South Peace News reports that Larry Davis recently opened L&J Ironworks.

Sept. 6, 1986: Edith Guild opens E.G. Frames beside JJ Video.

Sept. 6, 1986: The NPHL meets to discuss plans for the coming season. Talk of interlocking with the newly-formed Central Peace Hockey League is discussed.

Sept. 6, 1988: Ed and Mary Kowalchuk take over the Petro-Canada bulk dealership in town.

Sept. 6, 1989: The High Prairie Playboys defeat the Driftpile Swingers 6-1 and advance to the Men’s Fastball League final. Meanwhile, Gift Lake defaults their series to the Peavine Rangers.

Sept. 6, 1990: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce attempts to rally support for Polyboard building a mill in town. Over 800 sign a petition in support.

Sept. 6, 1995: Residents in the area of the old Bob’s Sporting Goods Building circulate a petition against Ernie and Val Masson’s plans to open a bar.

Sept. 6, 1998: Randy Cardinal, 37, of Enilda, dies while at work on a fire crew south of the East Prairie Metis Settlement.

Sept. 6, 1999: Low water levels on Lesser Slave Lake prompt dredging of the Joussard channel.

Sept. 6, 2000: South Peace News reports High Prairie town council wants to meet with Alberta Infrastructure to discuss results of the environmental assessments on the highway maintenance yard.

Sept. 6, 2000: South Peace News reports beetles are infesting town ash trees. A program is initiated which involves pruning trees and burning the waste.

Sept. 6, 2000: Alberta Infrastructure spokesman Bill Hunt attends a High Prairie town council meeting and says his department is responsible for cleaning the polluted highway maintenance yard.

Sept. 6, 2000: Third baseman Peter Keay, first baseman Robbie Blaikie and pitcher Jesse Smith of the High Prairie Playboys are named to the Valleyview and District Men’s Fastball League All-Star Team.

Sept. 6, 2001: Former High Prairie resident Gary Ruecker is appointed to the Keeweetinok Lakes RHA board as well as Jenny Laderoute, of Gift Lake, and Simon Yellowknee, of Wabasca.

Sept. 6, 2005: Bev New is returned as president of the Metis Nation of Alberta in an election. Peter Campiou is returned as vice president.

Sept. 6, 2006: The Lesser Slave Lake Regional Police Force is disbanded.

Sept. 6, 2006: A tractor and bales in a field belonging to Howard Roberts burns.

Sept. 6, 2008: Long-time Lesser Slave Lake MLA and High Prairie businessman Larry Shaben dies at the age of 73 years from cancer.

Sept. 6-7, 2008: High Prairie’s Dawson Cardinal, 5, wins the High Average Championship in Peewee Barrels at the Northern Alberta Redneck Finals in Dawson Creek, B.C.

Sept. 6, 2011: Lakeland Eagles president Hector Lamouche tells the NPHL that the team will request a one-year leave of absence for the coming season.

Sept. 6, 2011: Work begins to replace the Mission Creek Bridge at Joussard.

Sept. 6, 2011: Atikameg School reintroduces its high school program. Principal Tim Wilkinson is pleased after 46 students register.

Sept. 6, 2012: South Peace News reports on Northern Lakes College president Rick Neidig’s intention to retire in 2013.

Sept. 6, 2012: Adrien Dominguez sweeps all Grade 9 academic awards at Prairie River Junior High School’s awards night. Students with top marks during the 2011-12 school year are honoured.

This Day in World History – September 6, 2023

3114 BC – Date Maya/Mesoamerican Long Count Calendar starts.

1522 – Ferdinand Magellan’s returns to Spain: first to sail around Earth.

1620 – The Mayflower departs Plymouth, England with 102 Pilgrims.

1651 – King Charles II of England spends a day hiding in an oak tree.

1716 – First lighthouse built in North America at Boston.

1819 – Thomas Blanchard patents lathe.

1886 – Queen Victoria establishes Distinguished Service Order.

1899 – Carnation processes its first can of evaporated milk.

1910 – Saskatchewan [then Regina] Roughriders football club formed.

1913 – First aircraft to loop the loop occurs in France.

1945 – A’s catcher Greek George punches umpire Joe Rue, gets suspended.

1952 – The CBC begins broadcasting.

1954 – US plane shot down above Siberia.

1957 – Elvis records “White Christmas” and “Silent Night”.

1963 – Lee Allen says Indians-Senators game is 100,000th in MLB history.

1963 – Jerry Lee Lewis quits Sun Records.

1968 – Swaziland gains independence from Britain.

1969 – “The Brady Bunch” premieres on ABC-TV.

1975 – Czech tennis star Martina Navratilova asks for US political asylum.

1976 – Russian pilot Belenko defects to Japan in a Mig 25 jet.

1983 – Soviet Union admits it shot down South Korean airliner KAL 007.

1989 – Amateur Athletic Federation strips Ben Johnson of all track records.

1991 – City name of Saint Petersburg is restored [Leningrad in 1924].

1995 – Cal Ripken Jr. plays in record 2,131 straight games.

1997 – Funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, held at Westminster Abbey.

2012 – Barack Obama accepts the Democratic nomination for US President.

2018 – World Surf League announces equal prize money for men and women.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 6, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Mind your physical health today. Do not push yourself if you are feeling tired and run down. Seriously consider taking a day off from everything to get the rest your body needs. This can prevent more serious ailments by bolstering your strength and immune system. If you can not take a day off, consider what you will do when you are forced to take a week because of illness.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Something out of the ordinary may appeal to you, especially if life seems dull these days. Nothing says you can not indulge yourself as long as what you are considering is not dangerous or something you will regret. To bring some excitement into your life, just think through the means of attaining it. Perhaps all you need is to try a new sport or go out this evening.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – It is a great day to set some goals or review existing ones. If you do not have a working list, it is time you started one. Brainstorm without censorship. Let your thoughts flow and write them down. Then prioritize the list, add the steps needed to reach each goal, and consider the time frame. Map out your life and go where you want.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Make yourself available to someone in need of a friend. Do not turn anyone away even if you are busy or under the weather. Chances are the person who comes to you needs the advice and support that only you can offer. Listening does not take that much energy, and that may be all that is required. Leave yourself open to others.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Take care of yourself if you feel tired. There is no shame in slowing down or taking a day off if it is needed. If you can spend a day in bed, go for it. This can be more restorative than you know. If some things must get done, delegate or work on a laptop in bed. Take heed when your body tells you it is had enough. Give yourself the rest you need.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Music can soothe the savage beast If you feel rather savage yourself, turn on some music. Dance and sing aloud. You will be amazed at how this reduces stress and increases energy. Many find it therapeutic when times are tough and emotions run high. Try it for yourself. Expand your listening range to include many musical styles. You will be glad you did!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – If you feel sluggish today, put on some upbeat music to get you going. Whether it is your favourite tune or the radio, it will help a great deal. Dance a little or sing while you tend to your work. Housework, filing – just about anything goes more quickly with a little rhythm. It also makes it more fun! Bring some enjoyment to your day.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Try then try again today. It can feel terrible to fail at something. Sometimes you just want to hide rather than face the possibility of humiliation. If success is important to you, you need to overcome your embarrassment and fear. Most people have to try more than once, especially when striving for important goals. Do not give up. Your goals are worthy of the effort.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Consider talking with a good friend today. Do not let your pride get in the way of getting the support and help you need. If you have made a mistake or fear you have done something wrong, do not walk around with guilt. Sit down with a confidante over a cup of coffee and share what is happening. Remember everyone ends up in positions like this at some time.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – It might be time to face a recent failure. No one is exempt from disappointment, of not succeeding at something. It is part of reaching a goal, no matter who you are or what you have done in the past. Even the most accomplished people have had to face this. You are not alone in your feelings. Give it another shot. Things will work out.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Do not delude yourself. While it can be a real temptation to see what you want to see, there is danger in doing so. A pipe dream can only last so long. It is never permanent! Rather than playing this kind of trick on yourself, take off the blinders and face what is before you. Even if it hurts, it will likely be far less painful now than later.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Do you need a change of pace? If things are beginning to feel boring and you are apathetic, chances are that you do. All you have to do is figure out what to shift. If you are home most of the time, change the furniture around. It can make the house seem new. Consider putting up new pictures or bringing in fresh flowers. Switch your schedule around. This will energize you.