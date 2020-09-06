Today in High Prairie – September 7, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – September 7, 2020

Labour Day!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – September 7, 2020

Sara Hill

Luella Wood

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – September 7, 2020

Eddy LaPlante

Grace Adams

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 7

1533 – Elizabeth I, Queen of England

1703 – Jean Monnet, French Composer

1860 – Grandma Moses, American Painter

1913 – Anthony Quayle, Lawrence of Arabia Actor

1920 – Al Caiola, Bonanza Theme Composer

1927 – Don Messick, Bam-Bam’s Voice [Flintstones]

1928 – Donald Henderson, Smallpox Eradicator

1932 – John Paul Getty, Oil Magnate, Billionaire

1936 – Buddy Holly, Buddy Holly & The Crickets

1946 – Alfa Anderson, Chicago Vocalist

1949 – Gloria Gaynor, I Will Survive Vocalist

1950 – Julie Kavner, Marge’s Voice [The Simpsons]

1951 – Chrissie Hynde, Pretenders Rocker

1954 – Benmont Tench, Heartbreakers Keyboardist

1954 – Corbin Bernsen, LA Law Actor

1957 – Margot Chapman, Afternoon Delight Singer

1967 – Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live Actress

1981 – Paul McCoy, 12 Stones Singer

This Day in Local History – September 7

Sept. 7, 1912: J.A. Hackletts arrives in Grouard to start and open a new cigar store.

Sept. 7, 1915: Grouard town council sends Judge Beck to Edmonton to meet with Premier Sifton to try to get the government to shoulder a portion of the town’s liabilities, which total about $15,000. Taxes owing to the town are over $40,000.

Sept. 7, 1915: Town of Grouard secretary-treasurer J.E. Cook, who was on the job less than one week, resigns, and Mr. McArthur is chosen as a replacement.

Sept. 7, 1955: Registration at Joussard’s St. Bruno Mission School drops to 104 from about 120 the previous year after a new school opens on the Driftpile Indian Reserve.

Sept. 7, 1978: Frank Trudeau quits as High Prairie town administrator and Bryce Walt is hired. Trudeau stays on until Sept. 29.

Sept. 7, 1983: South Peace News reports the Sucker Creek Band successfully harvests three five-acre test plots of wild rice.

Sept. 7, 1985: Helen Woloshyn loses her trailer home to fire in the O’Brien subdivision. Electrical problems are cited as the cause.

Sept. 7, 1986: Driftpile hosts the Northern Alberta Native Slo-pitch Championships and the Driftpile Swingers win defeating Gift Lake 21-10 in the final.

Sept. 7, 1987: The Sucker Creek Cruisers win the men’s title at the Sucker Creek Slo-pitch Tournament. The High Prairie Angels win the women’s title.

Sept. 7, 1989: Jean Heinrichs opens Yarn Plus.

Sept. 7, 1994: Huckle Giroux’s two-run home run gives the Driftpile Swingers a 7-6 win over Gift Lake sending the Men’s Fastball League final to a seventh and deciding game.

Sept. 7, 1996: Police cordon off both sides of the street after a bomb scare forces evacuation of the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre.

Sept. 7, 2005: South Peace News reports that Donna and Ole Getz open Wolverine Repair and Mfg.

Sept. 7, 2008: A federal election writ is dropped for Oct. 14.

Sept. 7, 2010: The High Prairie Regals decide to operate for the 2010-11 NPHL

Sept. 7, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes demands a cleanup of the old Faust Osmose site. Environmental protection officer Mark Pickering attends the M.D. meeting and said contamination was limited to the first metre of topsoil.

Sept. 7, 2012: The High Prairie Lions Club passes a motion to disband after more than 40 years in High Prairie. Lack of members is the reason.

Sept. 7, 2013: Don and Carol Charrois sell Charrois Motor Products to Lionel Robins and his partners, who decide to rename the business Revolution Chevrolet Buick GMC.

Sept. 7, 2018: Big Lakes County cuts the ribbon to officially open a new water pump station at Kinuso. Along with the new reservoir, the project cost $5.2 million.

This Day in World History – September 7

1630 – The city of Boston, Massachusetts is founded.

1813 – “Uncle Sam” 1st used to refer to the US.

1880 – Geo Ligowsky patents device to throw clay pigeons for trapshooters.

1888 – Edith Eleanor McLean is 1st baby to be placed in an incubator.

1902 – Australia observes a “Day of Humiliation” and prays for rain.

1909 – Eugene Lefebvre is 1st pilot to die in an airplane craft.

1915 – Johnny Gruelle patents his Raggedy Ann doll.

1921 – In Atlantic City, NJ, 1st Miss America Pageant is held.

1936 – Boulder Dam [now Hoover Dam] begins operation.

1936 – Last surviving member of the thylacine species, Benjamin, dies.

1940 – German Luftwaffe bomb London for 1st of 57 consecutive nights.

1944 – Strongest hurricane of century in Netherlands [wind force 12].

1948 – 1st use of synthetic rubber in asphaltic concrete.

1952 – Outfielder Don Grate throws a baseball a record 434 feet.

1963 – American Bandstand moves to California, airs once a week.

1970 – Highest parachute jump from a bridge [1,053 feet] in Colorado.

1977 – USA and Panama sign the Panama Canal treaties.

1979 – ESPN makes its debut.

1986 – Desmond Tutu becomes Anglican archbishop of Cape Town.

1986 – Failed assassination attempt on Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet.

1991 – 1st South African international competition in 25 years.

1997 – The 1st test flight of the F-22 Raptor takes place.

2012 – US drone attack kills 8 people in Kismayo, south Somalia.

2012 – Canada closes its Iranian embassy and expels Iranian diplomats.

2014 – Asteroid makes a close approach to Earth [39,900 km].

2018 – Eminem breaks 36-year UK chart record for consecutive No. 1 albums.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 7, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] –Your mind may be going a thousand miles an hour today. You might be inundated with new ideas and information that could cause mental overload. Write it all down if you can. You’ll want to refer to it later. It might be advisable to then go out for a walk or other exercise. This intellectual overload could produce excess nervous energy you’ll need to work off.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Worries over the situation of a lover or close friend who seems depressed could plague you today, yet you may hesitate to contact this person and ask what’s wrong because you don’t want to intrude. Nonetheless, you should. All is not as bad as it seems, and your concern will be appreciated. Tonight, get some much-needed rest. You’ve been working far too hard.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A family member may be depressed and not up for talking about what’s wrong. His or her mood could spread to everyone else, so it might be a good idea to ask what’s wrong. Point out that moods are contagious! Don’t force the issue. That would be worse. A number of calls could interrupt your work, which you might find irritating. Don’t be afraid to let voicemail get the calls.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Misinformation might spread through your extended family or neighbourhood and cause unnecessary upsets among those involved. Don’t accept at face value any gossip or rumour you hear today until you check it out yourself. It could turn out to be a tempest in a teapot. This isn’t a good time to plan or take a trip of any kind. Delays or mishaps could result.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Misinformation regarding money could come from someone who has a stake in your believing whatever you’re told. This could be a banker, creditor, investment counselor, or even a close friend or relative. Whoever it is, dont accept what this person says at face value. Look into the facts of the situation yourself before making any decisions about what you need to do.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Someone close to you may not be totally honest. This person could be avoiding telling the truth or hiding something from you in order to protect you. Trust your instincts. If someone tells you something important that doesn’t ring true, check it out before accepting one person’s word. This isn’t a vicious deception – only a protective one. But shielding someone from the truth can sometimes backfire!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Weariness may have you feeling a bit listless today, and you’re likely to want to stay home in bed rather than go anywhere. This goes against your normal inclination, so you could be tempted to bite the bullet and get out in spite of your malaise. Don’t fall into this trap. Get some rest so that when you absolutely have to go out, you’ll be your old self again.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A lover or close friend may seem to have dropped out of the picture, and this could have you worried, confused, and wondering if this person isn’t interested in continuing a relationship with you. Don’t let your insecurity get the best of you. The person has his or her troubles and will eventually want a strong, sympathetic shoulder to cry on. You’re likely to be that person!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Career interests may be short-circuited by gossip, rumour, and office politics. Someone has an agenda and isn’t likely to care too much about the effect on others’ lives of any underhanded dealings. If you hear about such goings-on, do what you can to stop them before they get out of hand. That way you can protect your and your colleagues’ career interests.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Perhaps you’ve been planning a trip or a return to school for a long time. However, a rather disturbing letter or phone call could jeopardize your plans and leave you teetering on the edge of disappointment. If you look at the situation carefully, you may find it doesn’t set you back that much. You can take care of it without sacrificing what you want.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Seemingly bad news about your financial situation could throw your usually even-keeled nature off kilter. Look into the matter carefully before panicking. There may have been a computer error or other mistake, or perhaps someone confused you with someone else. Take steps to rectify the blunder. It’s a drag, but you’ll be relieved to know that all was better than it seemed.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – An unpleasant situation could arise. Your first reaction may be to protect those closest to you from the truth. You could be tempted to lie or at least avoid mentioning the situation. Don’t give in to the temptation. Your desire to shield loved ones is understandable, but it could cause problems. You can’t protect people from everything. Most people prefer to know the facts.