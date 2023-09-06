Today in High Prairie: September 7, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – September 7, 2023

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Everyone welcome!

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Badminton at McLennan Providence School 12 years and older, please.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 7, 2023

1533 – Elizabeth I, Queen of England

1703 – Jean Monnet, French Composer

1860 – Grandma Moses, American Painter

1913 – Anthony Quayle, Lawrence of Arabia Actor

1920 – Al Caiola, Bonanza Theme Composer

1927 – Don Messick, Bam-Bam’s Voice [Flintstones]

1928 – Donald Henderson, Smallpox Eradicator

1932 – John Paul Getty, Oil Magnate, Billionaire

1936 – Buddy Holly, Buddy Holly & The Crickets

1946 – Alfa Anderson, Chicago Vocalist

1949 – Gloria Gaynor, I Will Survive Vocalist

1950 – Julie Kavner, Marge’s Voice [The Simpsons]

1951 – Chrissie Hynde, Pretenders Rocker

1954 – Benmont Tench, Heartbreakers Keyboardist

1954 – Corbin Bernsen, LA Law Actor

1957 – Margot Chapman, Afternoon Delight Singer

1967 – Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live Actress

1981 – Paul McCoy, 12 Stones Singer

This Day in Local History – September 7, 2023

Sept. 7, 1912: J.A. Hackletts arrives in Grouard to start and open a new cigar store.

Sept. 7, 1915: Grouard town council sends Judge Beck to Edmonton to meet with Premier Sifton to try to get the government to shoulder a portion of the town’s liabilities, which total about $15,000. Taxes owing to the town are over $40,000.

Sept. 7, 1915: Town of Grouard secretary-treasurer J.E. Cook, who was on the job less than one week, resigns, and Mr. McArthur is chosen as a replacement.

Sept. 7, 1955: Registration at Joussard’s St. Bruno Mission School drops to 104 from about 120 the previous year after a new school opens on the Driftpile Indian Reserve.

Sept. 7, 1977: South Peace News reports that Clayton and Babs Bates take over ownership of O Mart Foods and The Pop Shoppe.

Sept. 7, 1978: Frank Trudeau quits as High Prairie town administrator and Bryce Walt is hired. Trudeau stays on until Sept. 29.

Sept. 7, 1983: South Peace News reports the Sucker Creek Band successfully harvests three five-acre test plots of wild rice.

Sept. 7, 1985: Helen Woloshyn loses her trailer home to fire in the O’Brien subdivision. Electrical problems are cited as the cause.

Sept. 7, 1986: Driftpile hosts the Northern Alberta Native Slo-pitch Championships and the Driftpile Swingers win defeating Gift Lake 21-10 in the final.

Sept. 7, 1989: Jean Heinrichs opens Yarn Plus.

Sept. 7, 1994: Huckle Giroux’s two-run home run gives the Driftpile Swingers a 7-6 win over Gift Lake sending the Men’s Fastball League final to a seventh and deciding game.

Sept. 7, 1996: Police cordon off both sides of the street after a bomb scare forces evacuation of the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre.

Sept. 7, 2005: South Peace News reports that Donna and Ole Getz open Wolverine Repair and Mfg.

Sept. 7, 2007: Thirty-six people attend International FASD Day and the Walk for Awareness in High Prairie.

Sept. 7, 2008: A federal election writ is dropped for Oct. 14.

Sept. 7, 2010: The High Prairie Regals decide to operate for the 2010-11 NPHL season after a $15,000 loan is secured to help start the season. Jim McLean is re-appointed coach and George Keay general manager. Ed Kowalchuk returns as team president.

Sept. 7, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes demands a cleanup of the old Faust Osmose site. Environmental protection officer Mark Pickering attends the M.D. meeting and said contamination was limited to the first metre of topsoil.

Sept. 7, 2011: High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council executive director Lindsay Davies tells the M.D. of Big Lakes that they hope to break ground on a new daycare in the spring of 2012.

Sept. 7, 2012: The High Prairie Lions Club passes a motion to disband after more than 40 years in High Prairie. Lack of members is the reason.

Sept. 7, 2013: Don and Carol Charrois sell Charrois Motor Products to Lionel Robins and his partners, who decide to rename the business Revolution Chevrolet Buick GMC.

Sept. 7, 2016: South Peace News unveils its new-look Coffee Break pages.

Sept. 7, 2018: Big Lakes County cuts the ribbon to officially open a new water pump station at Kinuso. Along with the new reservoir, the project cost $5.2 million.

Sept. 7, 2019: Marigold Enterprises holds a highly successful A Taste of High Prairie along 51 Ave. The carnival-like atmosphere includes games and vendors and a karaoke contest.

This Day in World History – September 7, 2023

1813 – “Uncle Sam” first used to refer to the US.

1880 – Geo Ligowsky patents device to throw clay pigeons for trapshooters.

1888 – Edith Eleanor McLean is 1st baby to be placed in an incubator.

1902 – Australia observes a “Day of Humiliation” and prays for rain.

1909 – Eugene Lefebvre is first pilot to die in an airplane craft.

1915 – Johnny Gruelle patents his Raggedy Ann doll.

1921 – In Atlantic City, NJ, 1st Miss America Pageant is held.

1923 – Interpol forms in Vienna.

1936 – Boulder Dam [now Hoover Dam] begins operation.

1936 – Last surviving member of the thylacine species, Benjamin, dies.

1940 – German Luftwaffe bomb London for first of 57 consecutive nights.

1944 – Strongest hurricane of century in Netherlands [wind force 12].

1948 – First use of synthetic rubber in asphaltic concrete.

1952 – Outfielder Don Grate throws a baseball a record 434 feet.

1963 – American Bandstand moves to California, airs once a week.

1970 – Highest parachute jump from a bridge [1,053 feet] in Colorado.

1977 – USA and Panama sign the Panama Canal treaties.

1979 – ESPN makes its debut.

1986 – Desmond Tutu becomes Anglican archbishop of Cape Town.

1986 – Failed assassination attempt on Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet.

1991 – First South African international competition in 25 years.

1993 – Brazil votes over importing monarchy.

1997 – The 1st test flight of the F-22 Raptor takes place.

2012 – US drone attack kills 8 people in Kismayo, south Somalia.

2012 – Canada closes its Iranian embassy and expels Iranian diplomats.

2014 – Asteroid makes a close approach to Earth [39,900 km].

2018 – Eminem breaks 36-year UK chart record for consecutive No. 1 albums.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 7, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Difficulty reaching others could plague you today. Emails might not go through or you could be stuck in endless telephone tag. You may want to stop trying, but do not give up. Keep at it! Find something else to do while you are waiting. You will make contact eventually. What you have to discuss with these friends could prove gratifying on more than one level.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Upsets among family members in the home could drive you to escape it all and throw yourself into your work, particularly creative projects of some kind. This might be the right course of action. The situation is not permanent, and perhaps the others in your household simply need to work things out for themselves. In the meantime, your work will give you satisfaction and perhaps even advancement.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Do not expect much luck with computers today, particularly when it comes to writing or communicating with others. Malfunctions with technology could plague you throughout the day. If you want to get a message to a friend, the best way might be to visit in person! Creative efforts could be hindered the same way. Today is a great day to fall back on good old pen and paper.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Upsetting news about money may come your way today. This could involve your personal finances or economic factors in general that indirectly affect your finances. Do not panic. All may not be as it seems! Check the facts before acting. The situation could be real, but it is more likely the product of overblown journalism. Do not believe everything you read.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A strong desire for new romance, whether with a new or current partner, could prove overwhelming today. You might be tempted to do whatever it takes to attain it. Do not plunge ahead – this is not the day for it! It might cause problems. Go to a romantic movie or read a racy novel. Seek what you want in a few days. You should have better results by then!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Someone you are very fond of could be in a difficult mood today. Do not let your sensitivity get the better of you. Do not take offense at what this person may say in frustration. Intuit what they are feeling and be your usual compassionate self. This could strengthen your relationship and make you feel good, too.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – An unexpected meeting with a friend could leave you sensing some strong emotions that your friend is experiencing. These could be unsettling, so be prepared. Increased psychic awareness could cause you to pick up the thoughts and feelings of others more strongly than usual. This should increase your understanding of the person, but be careful not to reveal this understanding unless asked. It might prove too much for your friend right now.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A sudden desire for independence from the confines of a job, stagnant home life, or relationship that is not working could seem irresistible right now. You might have some outrageous ideas for changing jobs, moving, or finding a new partner. These ideas might be more workable than they seem, but this is not the day to make decisions. Wait a few days and then consider your ideas again.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A warm, loving letter, phone call, or email could come today from someone dear who lives far away. This should be delightful, but the frustrations that result from the separation could cause you to think about taking a trip to visit the person. This might be a good idea, but do not make any promises. Wait a few days and look into the possibility to see if it is workable.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Someone could approach you today offering an opportunity to increase your income, which may seem too good to be true. It might be all they say, but look into the facts before making promises to go ahead with it. All may not be as it seems! Today is not a good day to commit to investments of any kind. Wait a few days, consider the idea again, and see if it is workable.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Whatever your situation, today you could encounter someone exciting who stirs a powerful romantic attraction within you. This can be delightful, and there is no reason why you should not enjoy the company, but be a little cautious before taking any action. Get to know this person better before you decide on any sort of involvement, casual or serious. All may not be as it seems.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Annoying situations that arise today could have you feeling stressed. A sudden desire to escape might enter your mind. Take care not to work out your frustrations by overindulging in food or drink. This could only make the situation worse. Focus on the tasks at hand and get them done. Follow that with a long walk to clear your head and a movie to get your mind off it all.