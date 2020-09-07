Today in High Prairie – September 8, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – September 8, 2020

Town of High Prairie meets at 7 p.m. in chambers.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – September 8, 2020

No listings today.

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – September 8, 2020

Annabel Courtoreille

Jarrett Malanowich

Reeva Campiou

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 8

1157 – Richard the Lionheart, English King

1767 – Karl von Lichtenstein, Composer

1841 – Charles Guiteau, James Garfield Assassin

1857 – Ida Hyde, Micro-Electrode Inventor

1897 – Jimmie Rodgers, Country Singer

1925 – Peter Sellers, Pink Panther Actor

1932 – Patsy Cline, Country Singer

1945 – Rogie Vachon, Montreal Canadiens Goalie

1948 – The Great Kabuki, NWA Wrestler

1960 – David Steele, Five Young Cannibals Singer

1971 – Martin Freeman, The Hobbit Actor

1972 – Cari Shayne, General Hospital Actress

1981 – Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Home Improvement Actor

1987 – Alexandre Bilodeau, Canadian Freestyle Skier

This Day in Local History – September 8

Sept 8, 1913: O.D. Hill, of High Prairie, threshes oats on his farm and nets 110 bushels per acre.

Sept. 8, 1969: The Kinuso Auction Market opens with B.M. McLean as auctioneer.

Sept. 8, 1969: Lee McAllister, an escapee serving 10 years from a jail in Leavenworth, Kansas, is arrested and appears in High Prairie provincial court. He is convicted of forgery from a High Prairie business and sent to jail for six months by Judge Bernard Barker. Extradition proceedings begin soon afterwards.

Sept. 8, 1971: South Peace News reports on a sod turning celebration to establish more residential housing in town by Prairie Dale Homes.

Sept. 8, 1971: South Peace News reports Bob Paquette opens a new automotive parts business called Prairie Automotive.

Sept. 8, 1975: The Gift Lake Expos defeat the Peavine Rangers 6-4 to tie the Men’s Fastball League final 1-1.

Sept. 8, 1984: Arson is suspected in a fire that destroys the Driftpile Band office.

Sept. 8, 1985: High Prairie’s Dave Temple shoots a 157 and wins the CKYL Tournament of Champions at the Mighty Peace Golf and Country Club in Peace River.

Sept. 8, 1993: South Peace News reports High Prairie Dr. Chris Lewis and Dr. Phil Rutter are elected to Senior Membership in the Canadian Medical Association.

Sept. 8, 1994: The NPHL officially accepts a bid from Gift Lake as the NPHL’s ninth team, which becomes the Lakeland Eagles. Another bid from Slave Lake is refused.

Sept. 8, 1996: A grizzly bear kills six pigs at Conrad Torstensen’s farm in Sunset House.

Sept. 8, 1997: A public meeting is held in Kinuso to discuss dissolution and joining the M.D. of Big Lakes.

Sept. 8, 1997: Judy Shybunia resigns as High Prairie Chamber of Commerce president.

Sept. 8, 1999: The M.D. of Big Lakes approves a plan to go to Lesser Slave Lake to supply water to Grouard.

Sept. 8, 2000: A student is robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash at Prairie River Junior High School. Police investigate but leave the matter for the school to deal with.

Sept. 8, 2001: The Town of High Prairie is awarded three blooms by Communities in Bloom judges. Athabasca wins the provincial title after receiving four blooms.

Sept. 8, 2001: Pitcher Trish Courtoreille of the Faust Silver Bullets is named the High Prairie Ladies Fastball League MVP for the 2001 season. Whitefish Lake shortstop Kelly Cunningham wins the men’s MVP honour.

Sept. 8, 2008: Northern Albertans, including those in High Prairie, are required to dial the area code “780” in addition to local phone number for the first time.

Sept. 8, 2008: The NPHL Meets to plan for the coming season and grants the Grimshaw Huskies a year’s leave of absence.

Sept. 8, 2008: Alberta Minister of Aboriginal Relations Gene Zwozdesky and Metis Settlements General Council president Gerald Cunningham help cut the ribbon to open East Prairie Hillview School.

Sept. 8, 2009: Town of High Prairie CAO Lonnie Miller announces his resignation effective Oct. 9.

Sept. 8, 2010: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to offer free land if the federal government builds a prison in its region.

Sept. 8, 2016: Stroke survivors Brian Holmberg and Janet Poole share their experiences during a stroke information evening at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.

Sept. 8, 2016: Former MLA Pearl Calahasen is hired by Northland School Division as its First Nations, Metis and Inuit Pedagogical Supervisor.

Sept. 8, 2017: The High Prairie Renegades pay tribute to fallen teammate John Linteris before their game with the Whitecourt Cats by retiring his No. 49. The Renegades lose 42-14.

This Day in World History – September 8

1449 – Battle of Tumu Fortress – Mongolians capture the Chinese emperor.

1504 – Michelangelo’s statue of David is unveiled in Florence.

1760 – French army surrenders Montreal to General Jeffrey Amherst.

1855 – Crimean War ends when British and French troops capture Sevastopol.

1888 – In England, first six Football League matches ever are played.

1914 – HMS Oceanic, sister ship of RMS Titanic, sinks off Scotland.

1921 – 1st Miss America crowned: Margaret Gorman, 16, of Washington, D.C.

1926 – League of Nations Assembly votes unanimously to admit Germany.

1930 – 1st appearance of comic strip “Blondie”.

1930 – Richard Drew creates Scotch tape.

1945 – US invades Japanese-held Korea.

1948 – British De Havilland DH108-fighter flies faster than sound.

1952 – Ernest Hemingway’s novel “The Old Man & the Sea” published.

1954 – With a 3-2 count, Phillies Richie Ashburn fouls next 14, then walks.

1954 – SE Asia Treaty Org. forms to stop communist spread in SE Asia.

1960 – US release of Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho”.

1962 – Chinese troops exceed Mac-Mahon-line [Tibet-India boundary].

1963 – Ines Cuervo de Priete, 34, gives birth to quintuplets, all boys.

1966 – “Star Trek” premieres on NBC-TV.

1967 – Surveyor 5 launched; makes soft landing on Moon Sept. 10.

1967 – Uganda abolishes traditional tribal kingdoms, becomes a republic.

1974 – US President Gerald Ford pardons former President Richard Nixon.

1974 – Evil Knievel attempts to jump Snake River Canyon in Idaho but fails.

1986 – “The Oprah Winfrey Show” is 1st broadcast nationally.

1991 – Macedonia votes for independence from Yugoslavia.

1994 – Last US, British & French troops leave West Berlin.

2015 – Comedian Stephen Colbert debuts as host of CBS’s “The Late Show”.

2016 – Giraffe DNA study reveals there are 4 species, not just 1.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 8, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Matters regarding love and romance are in your favour today. You’ll find that love comes to you when you least expect it. There’s a powerful creative force within you that will be most rewarding if you put it to use for some sort of artistic endeavour. A strong yet erratic urge may call you into action, so be ready to respond with your entire being.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Realize you might have to leave some things to chance today, because you probably aren’t going to be able to control all that you’d like to under the circumstances. Although it may be comfortable for you to try to fit things into their perfect spots, you’ll find this may not be the best way to conduct your business, especially on a day like this.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Things should be going quite well for you today, especially in the love and romance department. You’ll find there is a magical, adventuresome spirit when you connect with others. Take advantage of this courageous energy and put it to good use in whatever way you see fit. Bring an extra element of excitement into your world tonight with someone very special to you.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Express your independence today, and prove to others you won’t be pushed around anymore. Do things for yourself and have fun while you do it. Your heart will know which way is the right way to proceed. Don’t be fooled by those who try to tell you otherwise. Success comes when you can initiate others into your world instead of you being seduced by theirs.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Things relating to love and romance are in your favour today, although you may find that issues of this nature might be unpredictable. Lovers could be present one moment and MIA the next, but these are the risks you take when you deal with love. Find a balance that doesn’t get you so wrapped up in someone else that you’re hurt if his or her eyes turn elsewhere.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – It might feel like there’s a hole in your heart today, and you could have a hard time filling it. Remember you’re the one responsible for making sure this void is taken care of. If you insist that someone else fill the gap, you’re setting yourself up for disappointment. Do something nice for yourself and feel free to spend a little money to make yourself happy.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Issues regarding love and romance are at a climactic point right now, and you could be rather combative. Your energy in this area may come in waves, and you’re likely to be so charged up about the situation that you feel like a time bomb ready to explode. Don’t destroy something wonderful by wanting a great deal more than you really need.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Don’t expect a great deal of sensitivity from others when it comes to issues concerning love and beauty today. People are apt to be in their own little worlds. It may be hard for you to relate to them now. Trying to sway others to your point of view could be possible, but it may be quite difficult and, more importantly, not worth the effort.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – There could be people who try to convince you that you’re wrong about something. Don’t fall into the trap of thinking you’re inferior just because you don’t agree with someone on an issue. Focus on your creativity today. You can combine your incredible artistic talent with pure intellectual genius for a dynamite swing that will knock any ball clear out of the park.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – There’s an adventurous side to today that you should latch onto. Try not to get weighed down by the little things in your life that don’t really matter much. Look at the big picture and understand the importance of having great breadth of vision. There’s a whole world to explore out there, so get going. There may be a few surprises today, so be ready for anything.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Unexpected people and events are likely to crop up today just as you’re longing for adventure. Feel free to hop aboard a train to an unknown destination. It’s better to regret the things you’ve done than regret the things you haven’t done. Take this to heart as you plan your day. There’s no shortage of fun out there – you just need to find it.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – It’s extremely important that you not be too possessive today, especially when it comes to other people. You have important relationships with the people around you, and you’ll find that in order to maintain them, it’s best to let those people live their lives the way they want. Don’t think that people belong to you, because they don’t.