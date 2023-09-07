Today in High Prairie: September 8, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – September 8, 2023

Smoky River Cultural Days at Centre Chevaliers and Falher Municipal Campground. (Day 1 of 3).

11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. – HP Friendship Centre fundraising barbecue at Wholesale Foods.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy trump & whist games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 8, 2023

1157 – Richard the Lionheart, English King

1767 – Karl von Lichtenstein, Composer

1841 – Charles Guiteau, James Garfield Assassin

1857 – Ida Hyde, Micro-Electrode Inventor

1897 – Jimmie Rodgers, Country Singer

1925 – Peter Sellers, Pink Panther Actor

1932 – Patsy Cline, Country Singer

1945 – Rogie Vachon, Montreal Canadiens Goalie

1948 – The Great Kabuki, NWA Wrestler

1960 – David Steele, Five Yong Cannibals Singer

1971 – Martin Freeman, The Hobbit Actor

1972 – Cari Shayne, General Hospital Actress

1979 – Pink, Get the Party Started Singer

1981 – Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Home Improvement Actor

1987 – Alexandre Bilodeau, Canadian Freestyle Skier

This Day in Local History – September 8, 2023

Sept 8, 1913: O.D. Hill, of High Prairie, threshes oats on his farm and nets 110 bushels per acre.

Sept. 8, 1969: The Kinuso Auction Market opens with B.M. McLean as auctioneer.

Sept. 8, 1969: Lee McAllister, an escapee serving 10 years from a jail in Leavenworth, Kansas, is arrested and appears in High Prairie provincial court. He is convicted of forgery from a High Prairie business and sent to jail for six months by Judge Bernard Barker. Extradition proceedings begin soon afterwards.

Sept. 8, 1971: South Peace News reports on a sod turning celebration to establish more residential housing in town by Prairie Dale Homes.

Sept. 8, 1971: South Peace News reports Bob Paquette opens a new automotive parts business called Prairie Automotive.

Sept. 8, 1975: The Gift Lake Expos defeat the Peavine Rangers 6-4 to tie the Men’s Fastball League final 1-1.

Sept. 8, 1984: Arson is suspected in a fire that destroys the Driftpile Band office.

Sept. 8, 1985: High Prairie’s Dave Temple shoots a 157 and wins the CKYL Tournament of Champions at the Mighty Peace Golf and Country Club in Peace River.

Sept. 8, 1993: South Peace News reports that High Prairie Dr. Chris Lewis and Dr. Phil Rutter are elected to Senior Membership in the Canadian Medical Association.

Sept. 8, 1994: The NPHL officially acepts a bid from Gift Lake as the NPHL’s ninth team, which becomes the Lakeland Eagles. Another bid from Slave Lake is refused.

Sept. 8, 1996: A grizzly bear kills six pigs at Conrad Torstensen’s farm in Sunset House.

Sept. 8, 1997: A public meeting is held in Kinuso to discuss dissolution and joining the M.D. of Big Lakes.

Sept. 8, 1999: The M.D. of Big Lakes approves a plan to go to Lesser Slave Lake to supply water to Grouard.

Sept. 8, 2000: A student is robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash at Prairie River Junior High School. Police investigate but leave the matter for the school to deal with.

Sept. 8, 2001: The Town of High Prairie is awarded three blooms by Communities in Bloom judges. Athabasca wins the provincial title after receiving four blooms.

Sept. 8, 2001: Pitcher Trish Courtoreille of the Faust Silver Bullets is named the High Prairie Ladies Fastball League MVP for the 2001 season. Whitefish Lake shortstop Kelly Cunningham wins the men’s MVP honour.

Sept. 8, 2008: Northern Albertans, including those in High Prairie, are required to dial the area code “780” in addition to local phone number for the first time.

Sept. 8, 2008: The NPHL meets to plan for the coming season and grants the Grimshaw Huskies a year’s leave of absence.

Sept. 8, 2008: Alberta Minister of Aboriginal Relations Gene Zwozdesky and Metis Settlements General Council president Gerald Cunningham help cut the ribbon to open East Prairie Hillview School.

Sept. 8, 2009: Town of High Prairie CAO Lonnie Miller announces his resignation effective Oct. 9.

Sept. 8, 2010: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to offer free land if the federal government builds a prison in its region.

Sept. 8, 2010: Enilda Fire Department president Claude Smith announces they will no longer sponsor the Enilda Firemen’s Market effective the first market Dec. 4. Lack of volunteers is cited as the reason.

Sept. 8, 2014: Police investigate two deaths at Atikameg. Police discover that husband and wife Mary Ann Thunder, 83, and Elzear Thunder, 83, are both dead.

Sept. 8, 2015: Motorists are warned to slow down in O’Brien Drive. Complaints will prompt more patrols in the future. A decision to lower the speed limit is refused by council.

Sept. 8, 2016: Stroke survivors Brian Holmberg and Janet Poole share their experiences during a stroke information evening at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.

Sept. 8, 2016: Former MLA Pearl Calahasen is hired by Northland School Division as its First Nations, Metis and Inuit Pedagogical Supervisor.

Sept. 8, 2017: The High Prairie Renegades pay tribute to fallen teammate John Linteris before their game with the Whitecourt Cats by retiring his No. 49. The Renegades lose 42-14.

Sept. 8, 2019: Bishop of Athabasca Fraser Lawton retires.

This Day in World History – September 8, 2023

1449 – Battle of Tumu Fortress – Mongolians capture the Chinese emperor.

1504 – Michelangelo’s statue of David is unveiled in Florence.

1760 – French army surrenders Montreal to General Jeffrey Amherst.

1855 – Crimean War ends when British and French troops capture Sevastopol.

1888 – In England, first six Football League matches ever are played.

1914 – HMS Oceanic, sister ship of RMS Titanic, sinks off Scotland.

1921 – First Miss America crowned: Margaret Gorman, 16, of Washington, D.C.

1926 – League of Nations Assembly votes unanimously to admit Germany.

1930 – First appearance of comic strip “Blondie”.

1930 – Richard Drew creates Scotch tape.

1943 – Italy surrenders to Allies in WWII.

1945 – US invades Japanese-held Korea.

1948 – British De Havilland DH108-fighter flies faster than sound.

1952 – Ernest Hemingway’s novel “The Old Man & the Sea” published.

1954 – With a 3-2 count, Phillies Richie Ashburn fouls next 14, then walks.

1954 – SE Asia Treaty Organization forms to stop communist spread in SE Asia.

1956 – Harry Belafonte’s album “Calypso” goes #1 & stays #1 for 31 weeks.

1960 – US release of Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho”.

1962 – Chinese troops exceed Mac-Mahon-line [Tibet-India boundary].

1963 – Ines Cuervo de Priete, 34, gives birth to quintuplets, all boys.

1965 – Kansas City A’s Bert Campaneris plays all 9 positions in a game.

1966 – “Star Trek” premieres on NBC-TV.

1967 – Surveyor 5 launched; makes soft landing on Moon Sept. 10.

1967 – Uganda abolishes traditional tribal kingdoms, becomes a republic.

1974 – US President Gerald Ford pardons former President Richard Nixon.

1974 – Evil Knievel attempts to jump Snake River Canyon in Idaho but fails.

1978 – Iranian army fires on Khomeini followers in Tehran, 100s killed.

1986 – “The Oprah Winfrey Show” is first broadcast nationally.

1991 – Macedonia votes for independence from Yugoslavia.

1994 – Last US, British & French troops leave West Berlin.

2014 – Haider al-Abadi becomes the 75th Prime Minister of Iraq.

2015 – Comedian Stephen Colbert debuts as host of CBS’s “The Late Show”.

2016 – Giraffe DNA study reveals there are 4 species, not just 1.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 8, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today may be a time of heightened reasoning and judgment for you. What a great way to get things done! Pull out unfinished projects and get going. Tackle issues or problems that have surfaced recently by facing them directly. Make the most of this day’s energy by thinking about ways to do things more efficiently. Be confident you can handle anything.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Feed your mind today. The day’s energy supports growth and expansion, so why not see about learning about something you are interested in? Challenge yourself by reading or taking a class. There are plenty of online subjects to engage you. Find something that interests you that you can do in your own time.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You are more into socializing today than anything else. This could be great providing you do not have a heavy workload. See who is available and go for it. If you need to get something done, you will have to resist the temptation to chat too long. Use breaks for this and keep your focus on getting done what you have taken on. There is always the evening to get together with friends.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Do not be surprised if you getting back into the swing of things more slowly than usual today. Not every day starts off with a bang, so do not be too hard on yourself for this. Just take things slow and easy. If you have a deadline, consider asking for a short extension. Pushing yourself to get things accomplished can leave you feeling even less productive.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Do not be surprised if you are pensive. It is one of those days when daydreaming can happen more readily. Your imagination may also be at a peak. Rather than fighting this so you can be more productive, jot your ideas down. It may be to your advantage, as better and innovative ways of doing things can pop into your mind. Take time to ponder. It can bring great results.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Chatting with your loved ones may be more appealing to you today than any other day. It may be important to curb this desire if there are many things that need your attention. If you are at home, do not spend all your time on the phone or loafing. Consider tending first to things that need to get done. Socializing will be far more enjoyable without guilty feelings about what you should be doing.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You can expect to feel a little more energetic today. In fact, you may run circles around everyone. What a great way to start the day. Head out with the confidence that you can easily handle anything that comes your way. Take time to enjoy the company of others as much as possible. If there are meetings on the agenda, handle them right away.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You might feel like doing something different today. Everyone needs a break from the regular grind and this is a good time to try something new. Perhaps you feel like varying your routine. If this is your day off, you might spend the day doing whatever strikes your fancy. Try a new wardrobe style. Go to a movie. Do something to spice up your life today.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Start your day writing in a journal. This provides an avenue to communicate and connect with your inner being. Things you need to do, ambitions, and even challenges can appear while you are writing, providing a map you can follow. Even if starting is difficult, stick with it. The words will come if you give it a chance. It can make your day much easier.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You might find it hard to get going. Taking direction could rub you the wrong way, especially if you are set on doing something different. Communicate your ideas and how you want to approach things rather than let irritation get to you. Your approach will be better received if you leave emotions out of it. You may even get kudos for staying calm and collected.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You might feel cheerful and generous today. Helping others will probably suit you, and matters will move along smoothly. If there are outstanding projects from earlier, tackle them first. It is an opportune time to get caught up on challenges. Do not hesitate to lend a hand if you are approached or notice someone in need. This will benefit them as well as you.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Make an effort to connect with someone you miss today. Even if it feels painful at first, you will feel a lot better once you do. Pick up the phone, write a note, or send an email. Let the person know you miss and care about him or her. Expressing yourself is often far better than stuffing your feelings. The person may be missing you just as much.