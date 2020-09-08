Today in High Prairie – September 9, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – September 9, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – September 9, 2020

Audrey Carlson

Barbara Lines

Darren Cox

Janice Kachnic

Koltin Rose

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – September 9, 2020

Caylin Okimaw

David Start

Devon Hunt

Jo Labby

Kaden Laboucan

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 9

1754 – William Bligh, Mutinied on HMS Bounty

1890 – Col. Harland Sanders, KFC Founder

1919 – Jimmy “The Greek” Snyder, Gambler/Sportscaster

1923 – Cliff Robertson, Spider-Man Actor

1932 – Slvia Miles, Midnight Cowboy Actress

1942 – Luther Simmons, Main Ingredient Singer

1947 – Freddy Weller, Paul Revere & The Raiders

1949 – Joe Theismann, Toronto Argonaut

1951 – Tom Wopat, Dukes of Hazzard Actor

1960 – Hugh Grant, 9 Months Actor

1966 – Adam Sandler, Happy Gilmore Actor

1980 – Michelle Williams, Dawson’s Creek Actress

This Day in Local History – September 9

Sept. 9, 1970: South Peace News publishes a story on Grouard Constituent MLA Roy Ells, who announces he win not seek re-election in the next provincial election due to personal business plans.

Sept. 9, 1970: South Peace News announces three seats will be vacant during town council elections this fall. Councillors Jack Sanders and Dr. Phil Rutter’s terms expire, while Annah Holt announces she will not seek re-election.

Sept. 9, 1972: Arne Fevang catches a 15 1/2-pount jackfish at Whitefish Lake.

Sept. 9, 1972: High Prairie’s Rodney Cox reports to the New York Rangers training camp. He played with the Medicine Hat Tigers and was chosen Best Defenceman in their playoff series.

Sept. 9, 1975: The Gift Lake Expos defeat the Peavine Rangers 8-4 to take a 2-1 lead in the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League final.

Sept. 9, 1981: South Peace News reports Bev Matthews opens a hair shop in the SAAN Mall.

Sept. 9, 1981: South Peace News reports Mel Adrian is the town’s newest plumber recently moving from Calgary.

Sept. 9, 1985: Community groups hold a meeting and plan to build a bingo hall. The meeting is in response to the owner of Grande Prairie’s Winners Circle Bingo Hall expressing the same desire.

Sept. 9, 1985: Roger Monahan opens Monahan Ford Sales.

Sept. 9, 1985: Taekwondo instructor Albert Clow meets with 64 interested students at High Prairie Elementary School in regard to starting a junior taekwondo program.

Sept. 9, 1990: High Prairie Mayor Rollie Johnson decides to not seek re-election.

Sept. 9, 1990: Brian Panasiuk wins the men’s title at the High Prairie Open Tennis Tournament.

Sept. 9, 1997: Craig Bissell challenges the legality of the High Prairie library board before it begins its first meeting. Reps go home instead of arguing the issue.

Sept. 9, 1998: South Peace News reports at least 30,000 waterfowl die during an avian botulism outbreak at Kimiwan Lake.

Sept. 9, 1998: The M.D. of Big Lakes council says it’s a waste of money to change its name to the County of Big Lakes.

Sept. 9, 1998: The Town of High Prairie limits residents to four pets per household, provided only two of them are dogs.

Sept. 9, 1999: The Alberta government announces it will replace the Heart River Dam in 2000.

Sept. 9, 2011: The DVD Store re-opens in its new location at 4838 51 Ave. across from RONA.

This Day in World History – September 9

1513 – Battle of Flodden Fields; English defeat James IV of Scotland.

1543 – Mary Stuart, nine months old, is crowned “Queen of Scots”.

1867 – Luxembourg gains independence.

1892 – Jupiter’s 5th moon is discovered.

1898 – Ottawa Football Club re-organizes into the Rough Riders.

1908 – Orville Wright makes 1st 1-hour airplane flight.

1912 – J. Verdrines becomes 1st to fly over 100 mph.

1926 – NBC created by Radio Corporation of America.

1942 – 1st bombing on continental US soil at Mount Emily, Oregon,

1944 – Red Army supports coup in Bulgaria; new Communist government forms.

1950 – 1st use of TV laugh track by “The Hank McCune Show” in the US.

1956 – Elvis Presley appears on the Ed Sullivan Show for 1st time.

1957 – “Diana” by Paul Anka reaches #1.

1960 – India’s run of 6 straight Olympic field hockey gold medals ends.

1965 – Tibet is made an autonomous region of China.

1967 – Uganda declares independence from Great Britain.

1971 – NHL great Gordie Howe retires.

1975 – Viking 2 Mars probe launches.

1977 – Radio Shack sells the 1st TRS-80 computer.

1983 – Radio Shack announces their color computer 2 [Coco2].

1991 – Only 1,695 fans watch Boston Red Sox play Cleveland.

2010 – A court in Philippines orders Imelda Marcos to repay $280,000.

2015 – Queen Elizabeth II becomes Great Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

2015 – Apple unveils the iPad Pro.

2017 – Egypt announces discovery of a 3,500-year-old tomb.

2018 – 1st Miss America competition without a swimsuit section.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 9, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Don’t be surprised if lots of people contact you today. Perhaps you’re in the mood to gossip or neighbours have news of changes nearby. You should be brimming with energy, so you can handle it, but you might find it a bit unnerving if communication gets too hectic. It’s best just to go with the flow and enjoy situations like this. You can think about what it all means later.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You could be feeling a bit antsy today and may want to spend time exercising or trying a new sport or game you’ve never played before. This is great. Ask some friends to join you, if possible. Don’t push yourself past your limits. This can only bring exhaustion or injury, and it won’t help your fitness level. Exercise within your limitations and do it more often.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – An exciting communication could inform you of an advancement opportunity you should explore. While you’d be quick to act under normal circumstances, today you might be more cautious. You’ve sought recognition for a while, so don’t be too reticent. Don’t let your insecurity get the better of you. Learn all you can about the situation and then make an informed decision.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A friend could ask for a loan and you might hesitate to give him or her the money. Follow your instincts. The person probably isn’t too savvy about money. You might want to participate in some group activities, but don’t let people take unfair advantage of you. You’re willing to serve those who need you but discriminate between those who do and don’t really need your help.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you’re likely to experience a powerful burst of energy that may temporarily turn you into a workaholic. Chores may have piled up around the house that desperately need to be done. You may want to go through them like wildfire. You don’t have to do them all at once. Take care of the most pressing tasks and then relax. The rest can wait. Ask family members to help.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Frustration may be the word for today. You could be experiencing a bit of wanderlust. Distant states and foreign lands may beckon to you, but circumstances could make it hard for you to get away. There might also be friction with your partner. Don’t get sucked into a quarrel. Use your placid nature to get grounded, then use your practicality to solve the issues at hand.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You’ve probably had a busy week, and may feel out of sorts today. Perhaps you had too much good food last night, stayed up too late, or both. It goes against your grain to stay in and rest, but this is the perfect day to curl up with a good book. You’re going to want some exercise, but don’t overdo it. As you well know, you can get too much of a good thing!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – There might be a lot of work to do at home today. Since certain family members are conveniently absent, you may feel that the burden falls on you. Don’t be a martyr, however. Just do what you can and leave the rest. Uncertainties about money could also be on your mind but put these aside for now. You’ll be better able to deal with them tomorrow.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Too much indulging may leave you with a headache or stomachache to the point where you may want to spend most of today sleeping. The stress of this condition could cause you to snap at family members but remember they weren’t the ones who chose to overindulge. Chill out, get some rest, and regain your strength. You’ll be back in the real world soon enough.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You like to be honest with those you care about, but today you’re likely to be a bit too honest. Don’t be too quick to take offense and watch the tendency to be too blunt. If you temper your honesty with some diplomacy, you should get your message across with a minimum of hurt feelings. You create win/win situations that way. It’s best for all involved.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – It might feel like your home has turned into Grand Central Station. Lots of family members present, deliveries made and phones ringing, and you may just want to watch TV or read a book. This could lead to some understandable irritation. However, be your usual polite self. If possible, get a family member to screen your callers. You might be frustrated, but you don’t want to offend anybody.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You might have to do a lot of running around when you probably want to stay home. Obligations to friends and family are likely to come up, and even though you’re a bit tired you’ll want to help out. The best plan for today is to get everything done as quickly as possible and then spend the rest of the day relaxing alone. You can have it both ways!