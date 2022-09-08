Today in High Prairie, September 9, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – September 9, 2022

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Avenue.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 9, 2022

1754 – William Bligh, Mutinied on HMS Bounty

1890 – Col. Harland Sanders, KFC Founder

1919 – Jimmy “The Greek” Snyder, Gambler/Sportscaster

1923 – Cliff Robertson, Spider-Man Actor

1932 – Sylvia Miles, Midnight Cowboy Actress

1942 – Luther Simmons, Main Ingredient Singer

1947 – Freddy Weller, Paul Revere & The Raiders

1949 – Joe Theismann, Toronto Argonauts

1951 – Tom Wopat, Dukes of Hazzard Actor

1960 – Hugh Grant, 9 Months Actor

1966 – Adam Sandler, Happy Gilmore Actor

1980 – Michelle Williams, Dawson’s Creek Actress

This Day in Local History – September 9, 2022

Sept. 9, 1970: South Peace News publishes a story on Grouard Constituent MLA Roy Ells, who announces he will not seek re-election in the next provincial election due to personal business plans.

Sept. 9, 1970: South Peace News announces three seats will be vacant during town council elections this fall. Councillors Jack Sanders and Dr. Phil Rutter’s terms expire, while Annah Holt announces she will not seek re-election.

Sept. 9, 1972: Arne Fevang catches a 15 1/2-pount jackfish at Whitefish Lake.

Sept. 9, 1972: High Prairie’s Rodney Cox reports to the New York Rangers training camp. He played with the Medicine Hat Tigers and was chosen Best Defenceman in their playoff series.

Sept. 9, 1973: The High Prairie Playboys win a men’s fastball tournament in Falher by defeating the McLennan Red Wings 8-5.

Sept. 9, 1975: The Gift Lake Expos defeat the Peavine Rangers 8-4 to take a 2-1 lead in the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League final.

Sept. 9, 1981: South Peace News reports Bev Matthews opens a hair shop in the SAAN Mall.

Sept. 9, 1981: South Peace News reports Mel Adrian is the town’s newest plumber recently moving from Calgary.

Sept. 9, 1984: The High Prairie Golf Club holds its club championships with Dave Temple, Joan McLean, Michael Bliss and Michelle Grey taking top honours.

Sept. 9, 1985: Community groups hold a meeting and plan to build a bingo hall. The meeting is in response to the owner of Grande Prairie’s Winners Circle Bingo Hall expressing the same desire.

Sept. 9, 1985: Roger Monahan opens Monahan Ford Sales.

Sept. 9, 1985: Taekwondo instructor Albert Clow meets with 64 interested students at High Prairie Elementary School in regard to starting a junior taekwondo program.

Sept. 9, 1987: South Peace News reports that Indian bands in the area request the Indian Health Care Commission to investigate complaints of services and treatment at the hospital and health clinic.

Sept. 9, 1990: High Prairie Mayor Rollie Johnson decides to not seek re-election.

Sept. 9, 1990: Brian Panasiuk wins the men’s title at the High Prairie Open Tennis Tournament.

Sept. 9, 1997: Craig Bissell challenges the legality of the High Prairie library board before it begins its first meeting. Reps go home instead of arguing the issue.

Sept. 9, 1998: South Peace News reports at least 30,000 waterfowl die during an avian botulism outbreak at Kimiwan Lake.

Sept. 9, 1998: The M.D. of Big Lakes council says it is a waste of money to change its name to the County of Big Lakes.

Sept. 9, 1998: The Town of High Prairie limits residents to four pets per household, provided only two of them are dogs.

Sept. 9, 1998: High Prairie town council hears the post office may restrict access due to vandalism.

Sept. 9, 1999: The Alberta government announces it will replace the Heart River Dam in 2000.

Sept. 9, 2011: The DVD Store re-opens in its new location at 4838 51 Ave. across from RONA.

Sept. 9, 2012: The two-day High Prairie Trade Show called Expo 2012 concludes. Over 1,000 people attend and over 100 booths sold. Organizers hail it a success.

Sept. 9, 2012: John Markovich passes away at the age of 64 years. He worked in many jobs including work with the Canadian Sunday School Mission.

Sept. 9, 2016: The visiting High Prairie Renegades are blanked 64-0 by the Charles Spencer Mavericks under the direction of new head coach William Stalenhoef.

Sept. 9, 2019: A soaring deficit to operate the Peace River Airport worries Peace River town council.

This Day in World History – September 9, 2022

1513 – Battle of Flodden Fields; English defeat James IV of Scotland.

1543 – Mary Stuart, nine months old, is crowned “Queen of Scots”.

1867 – Luxembourg gains independence.

1892 – Jupiter’s fifth moon discovered.

1898 – Ottawa Football Club re-organizes into the Rough Riders.

1908 – Orville Wright makes first 1-hr airplane flight.

1912 – J. Verdrines becomes first to fly over 100 mph.

1926 – NBC created by Radio Corporation of America.

1942 – First bombing on continental US soil at Mount Emily, Oregon,

1944 – Red Army supports coup in Bulgaria; new Communist government forms.

1950 – First use of TV laugh track by “The Hank McCune Show” in the US.

1956 – Elvis Presley appears on the Ed Sullivan Show for first time.

1957 – “Diana” by Paul Anka reaches #1.

1960 – India’s run of six straight Olympic field hockey gold medals ends.

1965 – Tibet is made an autonomous region of China.

1967 – Uganda declares independence from Great Britain.

1971 – NHL great Gordie Howe retires.

1975 – Viking 2 Mars probe launches.

1977 – Radio Shack sells the first TRS-80 computer.

1978 – Ayatollah Khomeini calls for an uprising in the Iranian army.

1983 – Radio Shack announces their color computer 2 [Coco2].

1985 – President Reagan orders sanctions against South Africa.

1991 – Only 1,695 fans watch Boston Red Sox play Cleveland.

2010 – A court in Philippines orders Imelda Marcos to repay $280,000.

2015 – Queen Elizabeth II becomes Great Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

2015 – Apple unveils the iPad Pro.

2017 – Egypt announces discovery of a 3,500-year-old tomb.

2018 – First Miss America competition without a swimsuit section.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 9, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – It might feel like your home has turned into Grand Central Station! Lots of family members present, deliveries made and phones ringing, and you may just want to watch TV or read a book. This could lead to some understandable irritation. However, be your usual polite self. If possible, get a family member to screen your callers. You might be frustrated, but you do not want to offend anybody!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You might have to do a lot of running around when you probably want to stay home! Obligations to friends and family are likely to come up, and even though you are a bit tired you will want to help out. The best plan for today is to get everything done as quickly as possible and then spend the rest of the day relaxing alone. You can have it both ways!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Do not be surprised if lots of people contact you today! Perhaps you are in the mood to gossip or neighbours have news of changes nearby. You should be brimming with energy, so you can handle it, but you might find it a bit unnerving if communication gets too hectic. It is best just to go with the flow and enjoy situations like this. You can think about what it all means later!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You could be feeling a bit antsy today and may want to spend time exercising or trying a new sport or game you have never played before! This is great! Ask some friends to join you, if possible. Do not push yourself past your limits. This can only bring exhaustion or injury, and it will not help your fitness level. Exercise within your limitations and do it more often!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – An exciting communication could inform you of an advancement opportunity you should explore! While you would be quick to act under normal circumstances, today you might be more cautious. You have sought recognition for a while, so do not be too reticent. Do not let your insecurity get the better of you. Learn all you can about the situation and then make an informed decision!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A friend could ask for a loan and you might hesitate to give him or her the money! Follow your instincts! The person probably is not too savvy about money. You might want to participate in some group activities, but do not let people take unfair advantage of you. You are willing to serve those who need you but discriminate between those who do and do not really need your help!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you are likely to experience a powerful burst of energy that may temporarily turn you into a workaholic! Chores may have piled up around the house that desperately need to be done. You may want to go through them like wildfire. You do not have to do them all at once. Take care of the most pressing tasks and then relax. The rest can wait. Ask family members to help!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Frustration may be the word for today! You could be experiencing a bit of wanderlust. Distant states and foreign lands may beckon to you, but circumstances could make it hard for you to get away. There might also be friction with your partner. Do not get sucked into a quarrel. Use your placid nature to get grounded, then use your practicality to solve the issues at hand!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You have probably had a busy week, and may feel out of sorts today! Perhaps you had too much good food last night, stayed up too late, or both. It goes against your grain to stay in and rest, but this is the perfect day to curl up with a good book. You are going to want some exercise, but do not overdo it. As you well know, you can get too much of a good thing!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – There might be a lot of work to do at home today. Since certain family members are conveniently absent, you may feel that the burden falls on you. Do not be a martyr, however. Just do what you can and leave the rest. Uncertainties about money could also be on your mind but put these aside for now. You will be better able to deal with them tomorrow!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Too much indulging may leave you with a headache or stomachache to the point where you may want to spend most of today sleeping! The stress of this condition could cause you to snap at family members but remember they were not the ones who chose to overindulge. Chill out, get some rest, and regain your strength. You will be back in the real world soon enough!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You like to be honest with those you care about, but today you are likely to be a bit too honest! Do not be too quick to take offense and watch the tendency to be too blunt. If you temper your honesty with some diplomacy, you should get your message across with a minimum of hurt feelings. You create win/win situations that way. It is best for all involved!