Today in High Prairie: September 9, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – September 9, 2023

1 – 4 p.m. Old-Time County Fair at HP Legion Hall (Food, face-painting, games bench show).

Smoky River Cultural Days at Centre Chevaliers and Falher Municipal Campground. (Day 2 of 3).

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 9, 2023

1754 – William Bligh, Mutinied on HMS Bounty

1890 – Col. Harland Sanders, KFC Founder

1919 – Jimmy “The Greek” Snyder, Gambler/Sportscaster

1923 – Cliff Robertson, Spider-Man Actor

1932 – Sylvia Miles, Midnight Cowboy Actress

1942 – Luther Simmons, Main Ingredient Singer

1947 – Freddy Weller, Paul Revere & The Raiders

1949 – Joe Theismann, Toronto Argonauts

1951 – Tom Wopat, Dukes of Hazzard Actor

1960 – Hugh Grant, 9 Months Actor

1966 – Adam Sandler, Happy Gilmore Actor

1980 – Michelle Williams, Dawson’s Creek Actress

This Day in Local History – September 9, 2023

Sept. 9, 1970: South Peace News publishes a story on Grouard Constituent MLA Roy Ells, who announces he will not seek re-election in the next provincial election due to personal business plans.

Sept. 9, 1970: South Peace News announces three seats will be vacant during town council elections this fall. Councillors Jack Sanders and Dr. Phil Rutter’s terms expire, while Annah Holt announces she will not seek re-election.

Sept. 9, 1972: Arne Fevang catches a 15 1/2-pount jackfish at Whitefish Lake.

Sept. 9, 1972: High Prairie’s Rodney Cox reports to the New York Rangers training camp. He played with the Medicine Hat Tigers and was chosen Best Defenceman in their playoff series.

Sept. 9, 1973: The High Prairie Playboys win a men’s fastball tournament in Falher by defeating the McLennan Red Wings 8-5.

Sept. 9, 1975: The Gift Lake Expos defeat the Peavine Rangers 8-4 to take a 2-1 lead in the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League final.

Sept. 9, 1981: South Peace News reports Bev Matthews opens a hair shop in the SAAN Mall.

Sept. 9, 1981: South Peace News reports Mel Adrian is the town’s newest plumber recently moving from Calgary.

Sept. 9, 1984: The High Prairie Golf Club holds its club championships with Dave Temple, Joan McLean, Michael Bliss and Michelle Grey taking top honours.

Sept. 9, 1985: Community groups hold a meeting and plan to build a bingo hall. The meeting is in response to the owner of Grande Prairie’s Winners Circle Bingo Hall expressing the same desire.

Sept. 9, 1985: Roger Monahan opens Monahan Ford Sales.

Sept. 9, 1985: Taekwondo instructor Albert Clow meets with 64 interested students at High Prairie Elementary School in regard to starting a junior taekwondo program.

Sept. 9, 1987: South Peace News reports that Indian bands in the area request the Indian Health Care Commission to investigate complaints of services and treatment at the hospital and health clinic.

Sept. 9, 1990: High Prairie Mayor Rollie Johnson decides to not seek re-election.

Sept. 9, 1990: Brian Panasiuk wins the men’s title at the High Prairie Open Tennis Tournament.

Sept. 9, 1997: Craig Bissell challenges the legality of the High Prairie library board before it begins its first meeting. Reps go home instead of arguing the issue.

Sept. 9, 1998: South Peace News reports at least 30,000 waterfowl die during an avian botulism outbreak at Kimiwan Lake.

Sept. 9, 1998: The M.D. of Big Lakes council says it is a waste of money to change its name to the County of Big Lakes.

Sept. 9, 1998: The Town of High Prairie limits residents to four pets per household, provided only two of them are dogs.

Sept. 9, 1998: High Prairie town council hears the post office may restrict access due to vandalism.

Sept. 9, 1999: The Alberta government announces it will replace the Heart River Dam in 2000.

Sept. 9, 2011: The DVD Store re-opens in its new location at 4838 51 Ave. across from RONA.

Sept. 9, 2012: The two-day High Prairie Trade Show called Expo 2012 concludes. Over 1,000 people attend and over 100 booths sold. Organizers hail it a success.

Sept. 9, 2012: John Markovich passes away at the age of 64 years. He worked in many jobs including work with the Canadian Sunday School Mission.

Sept. 9, 2016: The visiting High Prairie Renegades are blanked 64-0 by the Charles Spencer Mavericks under the direction of new head coach William Stalenhoef.

Sept. 9, 2019: A soaring deficit to operate the Peace River Airport worries Peace River town council.

This Day in World History – September 9, 2023

1513 – Battle of Flodden Fields; English defeat James IV of Scotland.

1543 – Mary Stuart, nine months old, is crowned “Queen of Scots”.

1867 – Luxembourg gains independence.

1892 – Jupiter’s fifth moon discovered.

1898 – Ottawa Football Club re-organizes into the Rough Riders.

1908 – Orville Wright makes first 1-hr airplane flight.

1912 – J. Verdrines becomes first to fly over 100 mph.

1926 – NBC created by Radio Corporation of America.

1942 – First bombing on continental US soil at Mount Emily, Oregon,

1944 – Red Army supports coup in Bulgaria; new Communist government forms.

1950 – First use of TV laugh track by “The Hank McCune Show” in the US.

1956 – Elvis Presley appears on the Ed Sullivan Show for first time.

1957 – “Diana” by Paul Anka reaches #1.

1960 – India’s run of six straight Olympic field hockey gold medals ends.

1965 – Tibet is made an autonomous region of China.

1967 – Uganda declares independence from Great Britain.

1971 – NHL great Gordie Howe retires.

1975 – Viking 2 Mars probe launches.

1977 – Radio Shack sells the first TRS-80 computer.

1978 – Ayatollah Khomeini calls for an uprising in the Iranian army.

1983 – Radio Shack announces their color computer 2 [Coco2].

1985 – President Reagan orders sanctions against South Africa.

1991 – Only 1,695 fans watch Boston Red Sox play Cleveland.

2010 – A court in Philippines orders Imelda Marcos to repay $280,000.

2015 – Queen Elizabeth II becomes Great Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

2015 – Apple unveils the iPad Pro.

2017 – Egypt announces discovery of a 3,500-year-old tomb.

2018 – First Miss America competition without a swimsuit section.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 9, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – If you are not already so inclined, why not try expressing yourself through song? Even if you are convinced you have a tin ear, you might be surprised at what happens if you just let yourself go. Do you feel silly singing out loud? Then be silly! Ham it up and have some fun! Even if you are tone deaf, you will have a great time, and that sort of feeling is infectious.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may discover today that you have a talent for something you have never even thought about before. If you always stick to what you know, how will you ever experience anything new? Trying this unexplored area does not mean you have to excel in it. As long as you are completely absorbed and having fun, you will enjoy a positive experience. Do not shy away from this. Go with it!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – It is a new day, a good day to let your caring side show. Take the time to smile and chat with as many people as you can. They will be drawn to your friendly personality and you will all enjoy your time together. If someone is having a rough day, let him or her know you care. Spend a few minutes listening to the problem and show you really understand.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today brings the opportunity to see things as they are and not as you would like them to be. It is easy to fool yourself sometimes, but you can only get away with that for so long before the truth comes out. There comes a time when you need to face things. Any time is an excellent time to start fresh. Take your time and trust in yourself.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today your creativity might be stimulated by some free time. You can try and save it for later, but you may not feel the same way then. Try to apply your creativity to a faster or more efficient way to do a particular job or make a dull job more exciting. If you can not give in to that urge now, write down your ideas and plan to return to them soon.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You probably have a knack for listening to other people and noticing when they need help or a shoulder to cry on. Today may be excellent for you to help another person out. Consider going the extra mile by lending a hand to those around you who are in need. Show your extraordinary caring ability and be a true friend. Make someone smile.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – It is possible that someone will question your motives or wonder whether or not you are genuine. Do not take it the wrong way. You do not take everything at face value either. Show your sincerity by following through and sticking by your word. If you can not avoid going back on your word, explain the situation to the person involved. This will show you are sincere.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today is a good day to work toward the goals you have set. The aspect of the day influences your ability to focus on the necessary steps to achieve what you want. No goal is too big! Each step you take toward it will give you focus and improve your life. As time goes by, you will discover that what previously seemed out of reach is now within your grasp.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may watch the clock today. It can be hard to focus on tasks when you are thinking about relaxing, but do your best. You will not get through your tasks any faster if you are unfocused. You might even sabotage what you are doing if you are distracted. You do not want to make more work for yourself than what you started with.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – If someone you know is going through a rough time, they could come to you for support or advice. People see you as genuinely concerned and a good friend, especially when times are tough. You have probably earned their respect through your caring and helpfulness. By being such a good friend, you are surrounded by people who will be there for you when you need them.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – With some leisure time on your hands, you will find an opportunity to start fresh in some area that has challenged you. Find the courage to examine your attitudes toward adverse situations. Armed with your new knowledge, you might have a new insight that allows you to approach an old problem in a different way. You will discover you have more power than you thought.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today you might want to try something completely new. If you have never done this before, why not try expressing yourself through dance? Even if you are convinced you have two left feet, you might be surprised. Whatever your style, there is a type of dance you can do, whether it is as simple as the twist or as flamboyant as flamenco. You will feel great, and it is good exercise.