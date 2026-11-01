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Today’s Happenings: November 1, 2026

by | Nov 1, 2026 | Today in HP

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 1, 2026

World Vegan Day!

Fall back! Move your clocks back 1 hour!

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave. $1 drop-in charge.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 1, 2026

1881 – Edward Van Sloan, Frankenstein Actor

1920 – James Kilpatrick, 60 Minutes Journalist

1932 – Al Arbour, New York Islanders Coach

1935 – Gary Player, South African Pro Golfer

1939 – Barbara Bosson, Hill Street Blues Actress

1942 – Marcia Wallace, Bob Newhart Show Actress

1947 – Bob Weston, Fleetwood Mac Guitarist

1949 – David Foster, Canadian Record Producer

1950 – Dan Peek, America Rocker

1960 – Tim Cook, Apple CEO

1963 – Rick Allen, Def Leppard Drummer

1972 – Jenny McCarthy, Two and a Half Men Actress

This Day in Local History – November 1, 2026

Nov. 1, 1913: A.C. LaRiviere tenders his resignation as land agent at the Grouard Dominion Land Office citing ill health and business commitments.

Nov. 1, 1915: Grouard town council meets but adjourns as they do not have a quorum.

Nov. 1, 1930: James Anderson is the first postmaster as the Heart River post office opens.

Nov. 1, 1954: CKYL Radio in Peace River begins broadcasting 17 hours a day from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Nov. 1, 1962: Mrs. Howard Carson opens Carson’s Flowers in the Walker Building in High Prairie.

Nov. 1, 1962: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce meets and receives a letter from Peace River MP Gerald Baldwin, who apologizes for not being able to get to town to visit the scene of the new Federal Building under construction.

Nov. 1, 1972: Ken Hendry opens Ken’s Tune-Up and Rebuilding Service in the Utility Equipment Building.

Nov. 1, 1973: William Hughes takes over managing the High Prairie Canada Manpower Centre.

Nov. 1, 1974: The High Prairie Vet Clinic opens with vet Bob Saunders in charge.

Nov. 1, 1978: South Peace News reports that MLA Larry Shaben announces that a new terminal at the airport will be constructed.

Nov. 1, 1984: Marcel Ouellet closes the doors on The Park Theatre.

Nov. 1, 1984: Rollie Johnson takes over as owner of Vic’s Super A.

Nov. 1, 1986: Gayle Brulotte purchases Four Seasons Flowers and re-opens under the name of Prairie Flowers.

Nov. 1, 1986: Pearl Calahasen, of Grouard, is appointed to the Alberta Human Rights Commission.

Nov. 1, 1989: Falher businessman Jim Gagnon takes over the House of Furniture from Ron Pillay.

Nov. 1, 1989: Public Works Canada awards a $1.328 million contract to Cox Brothers Contracting of High Prairie for the first stages of building the Kinuso marina.

Nov. 1, 1992: The first children attend the new High Prairie Day Care Building.

Nov. 1, 1995: South Peace News reports citizen Chris Clegg challenges the legality of High Prairie’s election. He is eventually granted a trial by a Court of Queen’s Bench Justice after it’s discovered the Town did not legally advertise nomination day; however, court ruled the election still valid.

Nov. 1, 1995: South Peace News reports Ernie and Val Masson open E.J.’s Lounge.

Nov. 1, 1996: Ray and Dianne Willier celebrate the opening of the Dreamcatcher Inn.

Nov. 1, 1996: Brian Campbell changes the name of Don’s Auto Body to Brian’s Auto Body.

Nov. 1, 1998: I&P Mechanic opens under the ownership of Brian and Pauline Sharkawi.

Nov. 1, 2000: John and Wade Nicolet celebrate the grand opening of their branch office of Nicolet Agencies in High Prairie.

Nov. 1, 2000: Fred Belcourt, of Gift Lake, is given a Special Lifetime Achievement Award at the community’s first annual Recognition Night.

Nov. 1, 2000: Richard Simard purchases Ruecker and Ruecker Insurance from Allan Ruecker and renames the business Simard Insurance.

Nov. 1, 2001: I&P Mechanic owners Brian and Pauline Sharkawi move into a new $250,000 building in High Prairie’s east end.

Nov. 1, 2001: Ernie Anderson’s family is honoured at Gift Lake’s annual Recognition Night. Anderson received a Lifetime Achievement Award posthumously.

Nov. 1, 2006: Debbie Nelson purchases High Prairie Royal Lepage PVR Realty from George Keay.

Nov. 1, 2006: High Prairie’s Theresa Doody wins $10,000 in the TD Canada Trust contest.

Nov. 1, 2006: Two High Prairie Probation office employees are given Correctional Services Exemplary Service Medals in Edmonton. Dan Brault and Lillian Shirt are the recipients.

Nov. 1, 2006: STARS air ambulance service to High Prairie begins.

Nov. 1, 2007: A strong gust of wind destroys the work completed on Darrell Shewchuk’s new building on the old Spaulding lot next to South Peace News. Shewchuk vows to rebuild, construction starts soon after.

Nov. 1, 2007: Jen Laderoute is honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at Gift Lake Metis Settlement Recognition Night.

Nov. 1, 2011: Brett and Dianna Qually open Company Quarter Master Services in Enilda. The store sells military surplus equipment.

Nov. 1, 2012: High Prairie Councillor Michael Smith resigns citing his intention to run for mayor in the Dec. 18 byelection.

Nov. 1, 2017: South Peace News reports on the cancellation of the High Prairie and District Resource Council’s Radio Auction.

Nov. 1, 2018: St. Mark’s Anglican Church holds an All Saints Memorial Day service at the cemetery. About 15 attend.

Nov. 1, 2019: The old NAR stations is moved to McLennan from its old home in Falher.

This Day in World History – November 1, 2026

  835 – All Saints Day made compulsory throughout Frankish Kingdom.

  996 – First recorded use of modern name for Austria.

1348 – The Black Death reaches London on or about this date.

1512 – Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel paintings in Vatican first exhibited.

1755 – Lisbon earthquake kills more than 50,000 in Portugal.

1800 – John Adams becomes the first US President to live in White House.

1834 – First published reference to poker [as Mississippi riverboat game].

1894 – Vaccine for diphtheria announced by Dr Roux of Paris.

1896 – First bare-breasted women [Zulu] to appear in National Geographic.

1922 – Republic of Turkey proclaimed; bringing end to Ottoman Empire.

1924 – Boston Bruins officially join the NHL; first US based team.

1928 – Graf Zeppelin sets airship distance record of 6,384 km.

1931 – Dupont introduces synthetic rubber.

1939 – First animal conceived by artificial insemination [rabbit].

1951 – First atomic explosion witnessed by troops in New Mexico.

1956 – Delhi becomes a union territory of India.

1957 – Mackinac Straits Bridge opens; world’s longest suspension bridge.

1959 – Montreal’s Jacques Plante wears first protective hockey face mask.

1962 – USSR launches Mars 1; radio contact lost before arrival at Mars.

1969 – The Beatles’ “Abbey Road” album goes No. 1 in US.

1982 – Honda is first Asian automobile company to produce cars in USA.

1989 – Scandinavian Airlines System bans smoking on many flights.

1990 – George Bush likens Saddam Hussein to Adolf Hitler.

2007 – Tennis pro Martina Hingis admits testing positive for cocaine.

2012 – Google’s Gmail becomes the world’s most popular email service.

2012 – Yellow fever kills 32 people and sickens 50 more in Sudan.

2018 – Palau becomes first country to ban sunscreen [bleach coral reefs].

Today’s Horoscopes – November 1, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Check your house to make certain everything is in working order! There are indications small hazards could exist that need correcting! Tension might run high among family members, and quarrels could result! Do not waste time trying to mediate! They will have to work it out for themselves! This is a great day for study and solitude since your mind is especially sharp!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Short visits in your neighbourhood could catapult you into some negative situations! It is best to stay close to home if you can! An angry letter or call could put you in a shaky mood! This is not a day to socialize! Days like this are best spent keeping to yourself and throwing your energy into taking care of whatever you are working on!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you might be a bit worried about your financial affairs! A past mistake could have led to some rather upsetting consequences! Now you need to harness every bit of skill you have in order to set things straight! Your knowledge of modern technology could help! A friend might try to pick a quarrel with you, but it is best to stay cool, neutral, and out of the discussion!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your physical energy is very high today! You are likely to want to get out and exercise, perhaps jog through the park or attend a fitness class or aerobics session! Be careful! You might not be as fit as you think and trying too hard could cause minor injuries! Someone you know professionally might not be in a great mood! You could get swept up in their anger! Try to stay out of it!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Uncertainty about spiritual matters and doubt about your insights might have you down in the dumps today! Do not try to force any solutions – it will not work! This is not a good day to be out and about, because travel of any kind could pose problems! This is also a bad day to plan or start a vacation! Stay close to home and take care of practicalities! That way you will be calm by evening!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – If a friend or acquaintance gives you advice about money or investments today, do not take it! To follow this unknowledgeable person’s lead might prove to be disastrous! Participation in group activities also is not advisable! They could get out of hand, and you could find end up in the middle of an angry crowd! This is a great day to stay home! Work on your own project!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] –Gossip and bad feelings among co-workers or in a group could occur today, and there might be some political shenanigans that it would be in your best interests to avoid! This is not a good day to go to lunch with co-workers! Get away by yourself! Do not believe anything you hear! Chances are it is not true! Keep to yourself and do not offer any opinions! To do so might be unfortunate!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Too much running around might have you feeling exhausted and under the weather today! You may have been exercising a little too much! Therefore, this is a good day to avoid exercise and get some rest! Do not push yourself too hard! This is not a good day to plan or start a vacation! Wait a few days, as trips planned at this time could be fraught with glitches!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You could feel extremely passionate today! You might want to connect with a love partner but be prevented by circumstances! You might be attracted to racier novels or movies! Repressed anger could bubble up from your subconscious and seek an outlet! This is a great day to channel that anger into some artistic activity! Do not be surprised if you use a lot of red!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Electrical or plumbing problems with your house might come up! Call a professional! Do not try to fix it yourself, because you could make it worse! Friends might want to visit but tell them to wait until another day! Discussions could quickly deteriorate into arguments today! This is a great day to work quietly alone on whatever interests you the most!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Stay close to home today! Spending too much time in the car could lead to stress or, in extreme cases, minor accidents! On the job, this could turn out to be one of those days! Avoid office politics and stay out of arguments! Try to sequester yourself and do your work alone! Days like this are best used to take care of your affairs quickly and efficiently!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Money matters might take a turn for the worse today! Do not fly off the handle because of this! Use every bit of financial savvy you have to put things straight! Try to remain calm and collected when dealing with stubborn people! Do not be drawn into arguments! You will be able to pull everything together again, but only by your ingenuity! Do not depend on others!

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