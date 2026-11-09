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Today’s Happenings: November 10, 2026

by | Nov 9, 2026 | Today in HP

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 10, 2026

9:30 a.m. – Northern Sunrise County meets in council chambers.

10 – 11 a.m. – Seniors’ Coffee Catch-Up at Nampa Sunrise Café.

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County meets in High Prairie in council chambers.

10 a.m. – Noon – Drop-In Coffee at HP Golden Age Club. $1 drop-in charge.

10 – 11:30 a.m. Fast Feet (ages 0-6 years) at Peace River Baytex Energy Centre. Free!

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Seniors Bistro at HP Church of the Nazarene. Free lunch for seniors!

1 p.m. – Kinuso Seniors meeting at Kinuso Seniors Centre. New members 50+ welcome.

1 – 2 p.m. – Join Walk & Talk at Falher Smoky River Community Hall. Bring clean shoes! $2 fee.

1 – 4 p.m. – Senior Drop-In at HP Native Friendship Centre 4919-51 Ave.

6 p.m. – Town of High Prairie meets in council chambers.

6 p.m. – Drop-In Pickleball at Joussard JCA Hall. $2 fee.

6:30 p.m. – Village of Donnelly meets in in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda. Contact Stella Sware at (780) 523-2009.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 10, 2026

1433 – Charles the Bold, Duke of Burgundy

1483 – Martin Luther, Founder of Protestanism

1695 – John Bevis, Discovered Crab Nebula

1845 – John Thompson, 4th PM of Canada

1906 – Josef Kramer, “The Best of Belsen”

1919 – Mikhail Kalashnikov, AK-47 Inventor

1924 – Russell Johnson, Gilligan’s Island “Professor”

1925 – Richard Burton, Cleopatra Actor

1932 – Roy Scheider, Jaws Actor

1959 – Frank Maudsley, A Flock Of Seagulls Bassist

1959 – MacKenzie Phillips, 1 Day at a Time Actress

1966 – Vanessa Angel, Weird Science Actress

1969 – Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy Actress

1978 – Eve [Jeffers-Cooper], American Rapper

This Day in Local History – November 10, 2026

Nov. 10, 1913: D&S Drug Company Ltd. opens in Grouard with Samuel Whiston as manager.

Nov. 10, 1913: The new Grouard public school opens with no fanfare.

Nov. 10, 1930: N.P. L’Heureux replaces Harold Laird as Indian Agent in Joussard. Laird had served for over 20 years.

Nov. 10, 1962: The transfer of Joussard Indian high school students to the High Prairie separate school occurs.

Nov. 10, 1971: High Prairie town council meets and discusses purchasing the gas system from Northland Utilities.

Nov. 10, 1972: The Alberta government gives $222,462 to the Alberta Housing Corporation for a senior citizens project in Faust.

Nov. 10, 1973: Bob Paquette celebrates the grand opening of Prairie Automotive and Industrial Supplies in High Prairie.

Nov. 10, 1979: Donna Smith, of East Prairie, receives an Alberta Achievement Award for her work in alcohol and drug abuse.

Nov. 10, 1990: John Rose scores two second period goals as the High Prairie Regals win their home opener defeating the Manning Comets 5-3.

Nov. 10, 1991: A High Prairie rink skipped by David Marx and including 14-year-old son Chris wins second place and $1,500 at the Fort St. John Cash Bonspiel.

Nov. 10, 1993: Slave Lake residents Dwayne Taylor and Joey Boisvert announce plans to build the 300-seat Crazy Horse Saloon in High Prairie in January.

Nov. 10, 1993: South Peace News reports Pat Halvorson takes over Prairie Flowers in High Prairie.

Nov. 10, 1993: South Peace News publishes a 72-page NPHL preview along with other NPHL communities.

Nov. 10, 1997: Moscow on Ice performs at the Sports Palace.

Nov. 10, 2001: Sunset House family Darrel and Lorraine Reid accept the Farm Family-of-the-Year award in Edmonton. They are this year’s chosen recipient in the M.D. of Big Lakes.

Nov. 10, 2005: An Atikameg youth, 17, dies in an accident after his vehicle rolls on Highway 750. Police do not release his name.

Nov. 10, 2006: The High Prairie and District Agricultural Society donates $5,000 to the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre’s construction.

Nov. 10, 2007: Faust resident Cindy Boucher wins the title of Peace Country Idol champion after the event concludes in Grande Prairie.

Nov. 10, 2014: The High Prairie Community Beautification Association decides to dedicate the 2014 Light-Up in memory of Grace Burgar, who passed away on Oct. 19.

Nov. 10, 2015: Big Lakes County and Kapawe’no First Nation sign a Good Relations Agreement.

Nov. 10, 2018: Dwayne Pollack’s family receives the Alberta Farm Family of the Year Award in Edmonton.

Nov. 10, 2019: The High Prairie Red Wings play their first home game. A crowd of about 200 watch the Red Wings lose 4-2 to the Enoch Northern Alberta Tomahawks.

Nov. 10, 2019: Wayne Lawrence Midnight passes away at the age of 80 years. He was an electrician and worked many years for Buchanan Lumber.

This Day in World History – November 10, 2026

1674 – Dutch formally cede New Netherlands [New York] to the English.

1793 – France ends forced worship of God.

1801 – Kentucky outlaws dueling.

1885 – Gottlieb Daimler unveils the world’s first motorcycle.

1891 – Granville T. Woods patents electric railway.

1908 – First Gideon Bible put in a hotel room.

1917 – New Bolshevik government under Lenin suspends freedom of press.

1926 – Vincent Massey becomes first Canadian minister to USA.

1933 – Black Blizzard snowstorm-duststorm rages from SD to Atlantic.

1940 – Walt Disney begins serving as an informer for the LA FBI.

1951 – First long distance telephone call without operator assistance.

1945 – US Marines raise the U.S. flag atop Mount Suribachi, Iwo Jima.

1954 – Lt-Col. John Stapp travels at 632 mph in a rocket sled.

1963 – Gordie Howe takes over NHL career goal lead at 545.

1969 – “Sesame Street” premieres on PBS-TV.

1975 – Ore ship Edmund Fitzgerald sinks in storm on Lake Superior.

1975 – PLO leader Yasser Arafat addresses United Nations in New York.

1975 – UN approves resolution equating Zionism with racism.

1976 – Utah Supreme Court approves execution of murderer Gary Gilmore.

1977 – Major Indoor Soccer League officially organized.

1979 – Train derailment in Mississauga, Ontario; 200,000 evacuated.

1980 – Poland acknowledges Solidarity union.

1982 – IMF lends Mexico $3.8 billion due to threatened bankruptcy.

1989 – Germans begin demolishing the Berlin Wall.

1989 – Word Perfect 5.1 is shipped.

1991 – Marty Glickman broadcasts his 1,000th football game.

2003 – Kim Clijsters is first female tennis player to earn $4 million a year.

2084 – Next transit of Earth as seen from Mars.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 10, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your spirit sparkles! You may feel filled with tremendous energy as you go about your day! Your sense of adventure is high, and there is very little that gets you down! One area that might be difficult to deal with right now is love and romance! You may feel like this is the one domain in which things are not going the way you would like them to! Patience is the secret!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may feel yourself slipping into a deeper understanding with a close friend or loved one! Romantic situations are heating up, and you are slowly letting your inhibitions fade away so they are completely absent! You realize the exuberance and excitement that come when you come out of hiding and let your playful spirit charm the world! Put serious subjects aside and make time to have fun and be more social!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Most of the time it is good to have strong opinions and be independent and willful! But there are other times when this attitude turns people away you are hoping to draw closer! There is a stubborn yet sensitive attitude in your world of romance that may be difficult for you to deal with! Perhaps you are taking a more rational approach to things while your loved one is taking a more emotional one!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Sensual, passionate lovemaking is definitely on the agenda of activities for tonight! Fun, excitement, romance, and love are all key themes likely to take precedence if you have anything to say about it – and you do! Do not let someone else dictate your path for you! You know what you want, so do not say you do not care when you do! Love is coming your way! Learn how to grab it!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may feel like the brakes have been slammed in the romance department! Realize this does not mean you have to stop having fun! Laughter and good times are in store for you today as long as you do not get hung up on the slow pace of your love life! You can have a good time while taking things one step at a time! Savour each moment! Do not try to rush to the next!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The stars indicate that love and romance are in your favour! You will find this area of your life is going well! Shower your partner with affection! Your honey’s ego needs to be stroked! However, do not spoil him or her to the point that your mate becomes self-centered and ends up disregarding all of your wants and needs!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your sensitive, sensual side is being drawn out! You may feel like your romantic side is on display! You are like a dancer onstage, and you accept this role with pleasure! There is a great combination of energies at work letting you become more realistic about love and approach it with dramatic flair and courage! Be more expressive when it comes to your needs and desires!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Come out of your shell and be proud of your sensitive side! Although you may feel vulnerable when it comes to love and romance, this does not mean you have to hide it! You may think that everyone else has it together in this department, but do not be fooled! They are just as insecure as you are! Go ahead and let this side of your personality shine! Admitting your vulnerability is wonderfully attractive!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You should not have any problem getting your way in most areas of life! The time is ripe for you to take the lead! Unfortunately, there may be one important part of your life that is not going exactly to plan, and this is love and romance! It is likely you will run into a tremendously stubborn attitude you can not seem to break through! It could be your own!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Have fun with loved ones! Put your worries aside! Do not think of the possible negative consequences of having a good time! Focus on the fun and excitement of the moment! You have the ability to create fantastically strong bonds between you and your romantic partner! Love is in your favour, so act with confidence! There is no reason to feel bad or insecure in any way! Hold your head high!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You are the secret jewel! You are apt to be extremely loving and devoted to those who recognize this in you! There is no reason to shrink back and hide! Put on your royal air and flaunt your stuff! Your peaceful, charming nature shines through, and you radiate the god-like qualities you have within! Whoever shares your company tonight is extremely lucky! Make sure this person is worthy of you!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may feel locked in a bind of deep emotion and stubborn attitudes with close friends or lovers! Perhaps it is hard for you to say what you really feel! You may be under the impression you are being tested and judged by everyone else! Try not to let your ego get in the way of a good time! Say what you feel without getting worried about how others will react!

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