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Today’s Happenings: November 11, 2026

by | Nov 10, 2026 | Today in HP

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 11, 2026

Remembrance Day! Wear a poppy! Take time to remember those who served! Attend a Remembrance Day Service in your town.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 11, 2026

1771 – Ephraim McDowell, Pioneered Abdominal Surgery

1821 – Fyodor Dostoyevsky, Crime and Punishment Author

1864 – George Crile, First Direct Blood Transfusion

1885 – George Patton, American WWII General

1901 – Sam Spiegel, On the Waterfront Producer

1909 – Robert Ryan, Dirty Dozen Actor

1910 – Raemer Schreiber, Prepared Nagasaki Bomb

1914 – Howard Fast, Spartacus Screenwriter

1925 – Jonathan Winters, Mork & Mindy Comedian

1925 – John Guillermin, Towering Inferno Director

1950 – Jim Peterlik, Survivor Rocker

1962 – Demi Moore, Striptease Actress

1974 – Leonardo DiCaprio, Wolf of Wall Street Actor

This Day in Local History – November 11, 2026

Nov. 11, 1914: The Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia Railway reaches Sucker Creek.

Nov. 11, 1915: The Grouard News reports an audit of the Town of Grouard’s books reveals $12,672.64 in taxes is owed.

Nov. 11, 1915: The Grouard News reports Nat Hynman kills his 45 silver foxes and 40 cross and several red foxes, and sells them.

Nov. 11, 1915: Grouard News editor Roy S. Burns publishes the following: “Take a look at the label on your paper this week. If it reads “14” you are one year in arrears and if it reads “13”, as a good many of you do, you are two years in arrears and in case it should slip your mind just sit down and write us, enclosing the amount to date and you will gain our everlasting gratitude. We are in need of the coin.” Two weeks later, the newspaper ceases publication.

Nov. 11, 1960: President R.J. Lyness chairs the 15th Nov. 11 celebrations at the Kinuso Legion Branch No. 188.

Nov. 11, 1970: South Peace News reports that Allan and Linda Wood open Al’s Pizza Parlor in High Prairie.

Nov. 11, 1970: South Peace News reports on the recent completion of a $135,000 water and sewer project in Grouard.

Nov. 11, 1978: South Peace News reports that $703,421 will be spent on a grade control system to stabilize the West Prairie River bed.

Nov. 11, 1981: Daniel Chalifoux, 18, is stabbed in Grouard and dies in Edmonton.

Nov. 11, 1987: Patrick and Elaine O’Rourke’s 10-year-old daughter, Grace, is killed by a bear near Ridge Valley. Pat is placed in intensive care in Edmonton as doctors work to save his leg.

Nov. 11, 2000: High Prairie Scorpions taekwondo athletes bring home 35 medals from a tournament in Whitecourt.

Nov. 11, 2005: The “Go, Granny, Go” bus owned by the Enilda and District Society for Recreation and Culture catches fire and burns.

Nov. 11, 2006: Tana Wendela Willier passes away in her sleep at the McLennan Hospital from brain cancer at the age of 27 years.

Nov. 11, 2011: Lakeland Eagles player James Tallman marries Georgette Anderson at the H.W. Fish Arena in McLennan, home rink of the Eagles.

Nov. 11, 2015: High Prairie RCMP charge Arlen Chase Chalifoux, 18, with second-degree murder in the death of a male Nov. 10 at Atikameg.

This Day in World History – November 11, 2026

1493 – Explorer Christopher Columbus discovers Saba.

1671 – Dutch States-General forbids importation of French wine.

1750 – Flat Hat Club formed. [It was the first college fraternity.]

1790 – Chrysanthemums are introduced to England from China.

1807 – “Gotham” first associated with New York City.

1836 – Chile declares war on Bolivia & Peru.

1851 – Alvan Clark patents telescope.

1890 – D. McCree patents portable fire escape.

1909 – Construction of US navy base begins at Pearl Harbour.

1918 – Poland declares independence.

1918 – Armistice signed by the Allies and Germans: end of WWI.

1920 – The burials of unknown soldiers take place in London and Paris.

1925 – Louis Armstrong begins his first recording session.

1925 – Robert A. Millikan announces discovery of cosmic rays.

1930 – Patent issued for the Einstein refrigerator.

1933 – “Great Black Blizzard” is first great dust storm in Great Plains.

1935 – Explorer 2 balloon sets altitude record of 72,000 feet.

1937 – Messerschmidt ME-109V13 flies world record 610.4 kph.

1939 – Kate Smith first sings Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America”.

1942 – During WW II Germany completes the occupation of France.

1959 – First episode of “Rocky & His Friends” airs.

1961 – Stalingrad renamed Volgograd.

1963 – Gordie Howe ties Rocket Richard’s lifetime 544 goal record.

1965 – Rhodesia proclaims independence from Britain.

1966 – NASA launches spaceship Gemini 12.

1971 – Man-made earthslide at Kawasaki Japan, kills 15.

1972 – Dow Jones Index moves above 1,000 for first time.

1975 – Angola gains independence from Portugal.

1983 – First US cruise missiles arrive in Great Britain.

1987 – van Gogh’s “Irises” sells for record $53.6 million at auction.

1988 – Oldest known insect fossils [390 million years] reported in Science.

1992 – Church of England approves the ordination of female priests.

1994 – Bill Gates buys Leonardo da Vinci’s “Codex” for $30,800,000.

1999 – Last upside down date until January 1, 6000.

2004 – Yasser Arafat’s death through unidentified causes confirmed.

2015 – Montreal dumps 2.1 billion gallons of raw sewage into St. Lawrence River.

2015 – Flawless 12 carat Blue Moon Diamond sells for $48.4 million.

2018 – Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba sells $1 billion in 85 seconds.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 11, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may have had a hard time lately reaching your objectives! Unfortunately for you, today will be no different! You may begin to feel a bit dissatisfied with the way your life is going at the moment! You will ask yourself certain questions about your goals! Does your personal life live up to those goals? Can you express your wonderful creativity as much as you would like?

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your sense of responsibility is probably the catalyst for most of your motivation! But what happens when events are beyond your control and you are powerless to do anything about them? You may have to admit that sometimes you can not control everything, especially your family and friends! Today you should think about letting things happen occasionally! Your life will be a lot less complicated!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you could put a stop to your activities for a little while! You may take a good, hard look at things and realize the climate of trust you need in order to be productive and creative is missing at the moment! It is a good time to get some order back into your relationships and remind others of their responsibilities to you!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – What are you after in life, Cancer? Deep down, does the kind of work you do satisfy your most intimate desires? The little problems you encounter in your professional life over the next week could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back! Take a look around to see if the work you do and the people in your life take your profoundly spiritual nature into account!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – It is possible you are trying to do too much! If you look at the days you spend working, you may realize too much of your energy goes to some very meager results! Today, consider taking some time off to take advantage of life! Why not go out for a nice dinner with friends, or even better, go on a little vacation? Try and let things happen! You deserve time just for you!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – It is possible you could be in conflict with people of the opposite sex today! You may feel as if they put obstacles in front of you and slow you down! But instead of getting into conflicts that could eventually escalate into full-blown confrontations, try and ask yourself what they think you are doing wrong! Does your personality consider both your masculine and feminine sides?

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You have a very dynamic day ahead of you! You may feel the need to put all your energy into a group project! You will want to roll up your sleeves and get to work! You are usually a meditative, pensive person, but today you are looking for concrete results and actions! Who knows? This hard work might even help you relax a little!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Have you ever thought of yourself as a CEO or any other kind of leader? Today is a great day to begin a project involving other people – with you in charge! The strong, assertive side of your personality will come out in your decision making and charisma! Go for it! After all, this is the first day of the rest of your life!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – There is a lot of tension in the air today! Perhaps you feel like no one is listening to you, and that people are draining your energy! You may act defensively and even occasionally become very angry! It is possible no one has seen in you in such a state before! Do not be afraid to express your anger! Repressed anger is like poison for your body and soul!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – As a Capricorn, you have an innate gift for healing and calming other people in crisis situations! If this is not what you do for a living, you should think about doing something with this natural talent! The positions of the planets today may be telling you to think about this in more concrete terms! If you are interested in herbal therapy, for example, this could be the perfect time to learn more!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You seem to be a specialist at relationships, and you are very sensitive to the ups and downs in your own! But today you may wonder if people love you less than they did before! This is rather an odd question, but another one may be hiding underneath! Do you really have to make such a big effort in order to be loved? Only you can answer that question!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You are usually full of energy, but today you may not feel so vivacious! There is nothing to worry about! In fact, you may have the time to do some thinking about your personal life and what you expect to get out of your relationships! You might also want to think about how you intend to go about getting it! Perhaps some of your motivations have changed lately!

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