Today’s Happenings: November 12, 2026

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 12, 2026

World Pneumonia Day!

10 a.m. – Noon – HP CRC Play & Learn program for children 0-6 years.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at Peace River Municipal Library 0-6 years. Themed activity, sensory play.

1 – 2 p.m. – Join Walk & Talk at Falher Smoky River Community Hall. Bring clean shoes! $2 fee.

2 – 3 p.m. – 55+ Chair Yoga at St. Isidore Café du Coin.

1:30 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave. $1 drop-in charge.

2 – 3 p.m. – Bumble Buddies at Falher Library for children 0-5 years and caregivers.

3:45 – 5 p.m. – Kids’ Board Game After-School Club at Peace River Municipal Library. Free!

4 – 8 p.m. – Youth Hub (12-17 Years) at HP Native Friendship Centre. Hang out! Play games!

6 p.m. – Narcotics Anonymous meetings in High Prairie at 4919- 51 Ave.

6 – 8 p.m. – Drop-In Foor Hockey at Kinuso Indoor Arena. No charge!

7 p.m. – Drop-In Pickleball at Joussard JCA Hall. $2 fee. Beanbag toss if enough interest.

7 p.m. – Play Bridge at HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave. $1 drop-in charge.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 12, 2026

1815 – Elizabeth Stanton, Women’s Rights Activist

1840 – Auguste Rodin, The Thinker Sculptor

1841 – John William Strutt, Discovered Argon

1966 – Sun Yat-sen, Father of Modern China

1889 – DeWitt Wallace, Readers Digest Founder

1891 – Seth Nicholson, Founded 4 of Jupiter’s Moons

1922 – Kim Hunter, Planet of the Apes Actress

1926 – Jack Ryan, Hot Wheels Inventor

1929 – Grace Kelly, Princess of Monaco

1934 – Charles Manson, Murderer, Cult Leader

1943 – Jimmy Hayes, Under the Boardwalk Singer

1944 – Al Michaels, Miracle on Ice Broadcaster

1944 – Booker T. Jones, Green Onions Organist

1945 – Neil Young, Canadian Singer

1949 – Penelope Pussycat, Looney Tunes Character

1955 – Leslie McKeown, Bay City Rollers Rocker

1961 – Nadia Comaneci, Romanian Gymnast

1970 – Tonya Harding, US Figure Skater

1980 – Ryan Gosling, Canadian Actor

1982 – Anne Hathaway, The Princess Diaries Actress

This Day in Local History – November 12, 2026

Nov. 12, 1953: The NPHL is officially formed with Peace River, Fairview, Falher and McLennan committing to the league. The entry fee is set at $50 with a $200 performance bond. An 18-game schedule is agreed to which includes interlocking with SPHL teams.

Nov. 12, 1962: Harry James Willier, 41, of Sucker Creek, dies after being hit by a falling tree at a camp near Joussard.

Nov. 12, 1969: South Peace News reports Bissell Bros. Lumber in Enilda expands their sawmill site giving more employment in the area.

Nov. 12, 1969: South Peace News publishes a photo of John Davidson, goaltender for the Regals this coming season. He would go on to star in the NHL and become an excellent broadcaster and team president of the New York Rangers and St. Louis Blues.

Nov. 12, 1980: High Prairie town council repeals its snowmobile bylaw prohibiting operation of the sleds in town limits.

Nov. 12, 1980: South Peace News reports that a major recreational development called the “Kananaskis of the North” is planned for the Little Smoky River area. A $10,000 study is earmarked for a 416-acre site on the south side of the river on Highway 34.

Nov. 12, 1983: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers win the Divisional championship defeating Kinuso in three straight games.

Nov. 12, 1986: South Peace News reports Polar Industrial opens under the ownership of Tom Fischer and Robin Bradley.

Nov. 12, 1987: Bob Langenhahn opens a bigger and better Bob’s Sporting Goods store.

Nov. 12, 2005: Mark and Gwen Cuthbert celebrate their 60th anniversary with family and friends at the High Prairie Legion Hall.

Nov. 12, 2009: Pedestrian Joan Wilson is hit by a driver at the intersection by Shell Snack and Car Wash. Charges are laid.

Nov. 12, 2009: A logging truck causes damage at Fas Gas after ripping apart part of the roof. The gas pumps are closed pending repair.

Nov. 12, 2009: High Prairie town council offers land to Northern Lakes College for a new campus.

Nov. 12, 2011: The High Prairie Regals suffer the worst home loss in their history as the Falher Pirates blast the Regals 19-4.

Nov. 12, 2013: A false alarm prompts the evacuation of St. Andrew’s School. A reset issue on a heating system sensor is the cause.

Nov. 12, 2014: High Prairie town council approves a tender for $1.172 million for a water and sewer project to serve West Fraser Mills and the more of the town’s west end.

Nov. 12, 2014: Shawn Auger wins a byelection to serve on the Grouard Northland School Division board of trustees representing Grouard.

Nov. 12, 2015: Salt Prairie trapper Clarence Cardinal snares a rare red-coloured coyote.

This Day in World History – November 12, 2026

1555 – The English Parliament re-establishes Catholicism.

1793 – Jean Sylvain Bailly, the first Mayor of Paris, is guillotined.

1847 – British physician is the first to use chloroform as an anaesthetic.

1859 – Jules Leotard performs first flying trapeze circus act.

1894 – Lawrence Hargrave links four huge box kites together and flies.

1900 – World’s Fair closes in Paris: 50 million visit.

1910 – First movie stunt: man jumps into river from burning balloon.

1912 – Robert Scott’s diary & body found in Antarctica.

1923 – Adolf Hitler is arrested for attempting to seize power.

1926 – Aerial bombing in US takes place between rival liquor gangs.

1931 – Maple Leaf Gardens opens in Toronto.

1933 – First Sunday football game in Philadelphia [previously illegal].

1933 – First known photo of so-called Loch Ness monster taken.

1933 – Nazis receive 92% of vote in Germany.

1938 – Hermann Goering announces he wants Madagascar as Jewish homeland.

1946 – Chicago bank opens first 10 drive-up teller windows.

1948 – Japanese PM Hideki Tojo sentenced to death by war crimes tribunal.

1956 – Largest observed iceberg, 208 by 60 miles, is first sighted.

1964 – Paula Murphy sets female land speed record 226.37 mph.

1965 – Ferdinand Marcos elected 10th President of Philippines.

1966 – Buzz Aldrin takes the first ‘space selfie’.

1969 – US army announces investigating of My Lai Massacre.

1970 – Cyclone Bhola makes landfall in East Pakistan: 500,000 killed.

1974 – South Africa suspended from UN over racial policies.

1974 – Salmon discovered in River Thames, England; first since 1833.

1980 – US space probe Voyager I approaches 77,000 miles of Saturn.

1981 – First balloon crossing of Pacific Ocean.

1982 – KGB Chief Andropov succeeds Brezhnev as leader of USSR.

1984 – Space shuttle astronauts snare a satellite: first space salvage.

1996 – Third deadliest aviation crash in history; 349 die over India.

2003 – Shanghai Transrapid sets speed record for railway at 311 mph.

2014 – European Space Agency lands Philae probe on a comet.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 12, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Obstacles you encountered in attaining your cherished goals could suddenly seem to melt away, clearing the way to make your dreams come true! This could involve physical health, plans for future travel and education, and self-expression! You could also feel especially passionate now, so a romantic evening with that special someone would be particularly enjoyable! You feel great, so look your best, too!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A lot of activity could occur at home today! Perhaps you will have visitors or do some work on the house! Your intuition is particularly strong right now, and you could pick up too much of the thoughts and feelings of others, even strangers! You will probably be most in tune with your family! Take care to guard your thoughts! Today you might find that whatever you think of could actually manifest!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Whatever goals you have been trying to reach may finally become reality today! Finalizing everything could involve a lot of running around in the car and meeting with other people, but you are likely to feel exhilarated all the same! Powerful people could prove to be of valuable help to you! As a result, matters should be going very well right now! Make the most of it!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Events over which you seem to have no control seem to be coming together to make things happen for you! You might find this a bit frightening, but do not let it get to you! Go with the flow! You have worked hard for what is happening today, and you deserve to enjoy the results! The exhilaration you feel could manifest as abundant physical energy! This could be too much of a good thing! Do not overdo!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your energy is probably high today, almost to the point where you feel you might be able to run a marathon! Seriously, you are probably thinking in terms of getting out of town for a while! Exercising or participating in solo sports could also be appealing! You might direct some of this energy into creative projects! Take care not to overdo it! You could still get too tired!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your inner power is probably at an all-time high! You should be feeling especially confident! You are likely to have a stronger influence on others than usual! You could exercise the power of mind over matter! You could think of something only to have it happen at some point during the day! Today you should guard your thoughts and be careful what you wish for! You just might get it!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Some fascinating conversations with friends, relatives, and others close to you could take place today, bringing new ideas your way! You have both the physical energy and the inner power to make things happen, so you should make the most of it! Carefully consider your needs and aspirations and formulate a plan of action to make them a reality! The results might surprise you!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your career and financial goals should be within your grasp! Both your physical energy and inner power are operating at their peak, making this an ideal day to make clear plans! Also, if you have been working to improve your health, you might see some definite results! If not, this is a great day to start a new health and exercise regimen! Go to it!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you are likely to feel like the powerful creature you are! Your physical energy is high, and you look and feel great! Your intellect is sharp, so if you indulge in any kind of learning process, you will benefit greatly! Your creative energy is also high, so it is a good day to work on artistic projects! In the evening, you will feel especially romantic, so plan an intimate encounter with a special someone!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your intuition should be very high right now as is your power of manifestation! Today you need to try to curb your thoughts and only think beautiful things, because you might find whatever you think about seems to manifest! Some powerful dreams and visions can open up new lines of intellectual exploration for you that can have a potent effect on your immediate future! Go to it!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your immediate goals and wishes might suddenly appear to come together today, seemingly of their own accord! This might be strange and perhaps a bit frightening, but your inner power is especially strong now, and your higher self is manifesting what you have worked long and hard to achieve! At times like this, it is important to remember those who helped you along the way! You will want to acknowledge them as well as yourself!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – If you have been working toward manifesting extra money in your life, you will probably see it happen today! Copious physical and emotional energy gives your inner power of mind over matter a special impetus, and you might see the results you have wanted in finance and other matters! Professional interests should also be going well, as well as any personal projects! Keep up the good work!