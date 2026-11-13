Today’s Happenings: November 13, 2026

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 13, 2026

Sadie Hawkins Day!

World Kindness Day!

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. – HP CRC Drop-In Play.

10 a.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. New members 50+ welcome.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy trump & whist games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave. $1 drop-in charge.

1:30 – 3 p.m. – HP Museum Seniors Tea and Tour. Free. Pre-registration is required. (780) 523-2601.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene 4900-59 Ave.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 13, 2026

1715 – Dorothea Erxleben, First Female German Doctor

1850 – Robert Louis Stevenson, Treasure Island Author

1859 – Georg Knorr, Train Brake System Inventor

1926 – Don Gordon, Papillon Actor

1932 – Richard Mulligan, Soap Actor

1933 – Adrienne Corri, Doctor Zhivago Actress

1934 – Garry Marshall, Happy Days Director

1949 – Roger Steen, The Tubes Guitarist

1950 – Gilbert Perreault, Buffalo Sabre

1954 – Chris Noth, Law & Order Actor

1955 – Whoopi Goldberg, Color Purple Actress

1967 – Jimmy Kimmel, American TV Host

This Day in Local History – November 13, 2026

Nov. 13, 1972: The High Prairie Fire Department receives an award from the National Fire Protection Association.

Nov. 13, 1972: Donald Fevang tells South Peace News he was “disillusioned” with events occurring in the education field, as his reason for resigning as an HPSD trustee. Ann Chemerenski and Larry Shaben submit their names for the vacant seat in the upcoming Nov. 22 byelection. Fevang also cites workload on the farm as a reason.

Nov. 13, 1974: Contractor Dennis Basarab breaks ground on a new store that would later be Red Rooster.

Nov. 13, 1975: The Alberta Liquor Control Board suspends the liquor licence of the Kodiak Lounge in Kinuso from Nov. 17-29.

Nov. 13, 1980: Sara Cardinal dies after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in High Prairie.

Nov. 13, 1985: South Peace News reports the newly-formed High Prairie Bingo Association is building a hall at the Stampede Grounds for dances, bingo and other social events. It is scheduled to open Jan. 5, 1986.

Nov. 13, 1985: South Peace News reports that two major figure skating competitions slated for High Prairie are moved to Peace River because of lack of hotel accommodations.

Nov. 13, 1988: The visiting High Prairie Regals give the Donnelly Cubs a rude awakening into the NPHL as they win 13-1. The Regals outscore the Cubs 12-0 and outshoot them 51-16 in the final two periods.

Nov. 13, 1990: Vincent Rice, 69, and wife Sally, 61, both of Kinuso, die when their car is hit by a tractor trailer 22 km east of Slave Lake.

Nov. 13, 1991: South Peace News reports parent councils at E.W. Pratt High School and Prairie River Junior High School are proposing to build a track and field facility.

Nov. 13, 1997: A crowd brawl halts the game in Spirit River between the Rangers and Lakeland Eagles.

Nov. 13, 1999: Randy and Crystal Winterburn celebrate the grand opening of R.J.’s Meats in High Prairie.

Nov. 13, 1999: Roger William Capot, 37, of Grouard, and Douglas Raymond Hansen, 34, of Sherwood Park, die after their Honda Accord slides through the intersection at Hilliard’s Bay and Highway 750.

Nov. 13, 2000: A federal election forum is held at the High Prairie Inn. Sparks fly when Liberal candidate Harold Cardinal calls Canadian Alliance candidate David Chatters “a right-wing nut.”

Nov. 13, 2001: Keeweetinok Lakes RHA chair Sharon Cox officially hands over her duties to new chair Marian Wolitski, of Wabasca.

Nov. 13, 2006: High Prairie’s Carmel Lizee is elected by acclamation to serve on the Holy Family Catholic Regional School Division board of trustees.

Nov. 13, 2006: M.D. of Big Lakes CAO John Eriksson wins the R.W. Hay Award given each year to a rural administrator for excellence in his job performance.

Nov. 13, 2006: Former Town of High Prairie Public Works Supt. Steve Blonsky passes away from cancer at the age of 66 years.

Nov. 13, 2008: Gift Lake Metis Settlement holds its annual Recognition Night and awards Larry L’Hirondelle Sr. with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Dale Laderoute is awarded Community Member-of-the-Year.

Nov. 13, 2009: Erika Witt of Faust passes away at the age of 82 years.

Nov. 13, 2010: Eight High Prairie Tiger Taekwondo members win medals at the Tiger Challenge Taekwondo Tournament in Edmonton. In all, the Tigers win one gold, three silver and six bronze medals.

Nov. 13, 2011: East Prairie actress Roseanne Supernault wins her third major award after receiving the Best Supporting Actress Award from the American Indian Film Festival in San Francisco for her role in Every Emotion Costs.

Nov. 13, 2014: Elizabeth Van Der Ploeg passes away at the age of 70 years. She worked as a bookkeeper for the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre.

Nov. 13, 2015: High Prairie’s Samantha Stokes wins the title of Miss Rodeo Canada in Edmonton at the Canadian Finals Rodeo, proving that dreams can come true.

Nov. 13, 2018: The Buchanan Family Foundation donates $240,000 to the High Prairie Healthcare Auxiliary.

Nov. 13, 2019: South Peace News reports that Blake Anderson, of Slave Lake, is sentenced to 15 years for the murder of Jeff Gladue on Jan. 14, 2017.

Nov. 13, 2019: South Peace News features the murals at the Days Inn, painted by artist Younger Caudron.

This Day in World History – November 13, 2026

1775 – American Revolutionary forces capture Montreal.

1789 – Ben Franklin writes, “Nothing . . . certain but death & taxes.”

1841 – James Braid begins study he eventually calls hypnosis.

1843 – Mt. Rainier in Washington State erupts.

1851 – Telegraph connection between London-Paris linked.

1907 – French cyclist Paul Cornu flies first helicopter [twin rotor].

1921 – US, France, Japan and British Empire sign a Pacific Treaty.

1940 – “Fantasia” animated film by Walt Disney is released.

1942 – Minimum draft age lowered from 21 to 18 in the USA.

1946 – First artificial snow produced from a natural cloud.

1950 – US wins first world championship bridge contest.

1952 – False fingernails are first sold.

1964 – Pope Paul VI gives tiara to poor.

1971 – Mariner 9, first to orbit another planet [Mars].

1977 – Final Al Capp comic strip of “Li’l Abner” [1934-77].

1980 – US spacecraft Voyager 1 sends back first close-up pictures of Saturn.

1982 – Ray Mancini KOs boxer Duk Koo Kim, who dies 5 days later.

1985 – Nevado del Ruiz volcano erupts in Colombia, killing 25,000.

1987 – First condom commercial on British TV.

1993 – 7.1 seaquake east of Kamchatka.

1994 – Sweden agrees to join European Union.

1995 – “GoldenEye”, 17th James Bond film, starring Pierce Brosnan released.

1997 – The “Lion King” opens.

1997 – UN pulls out arms inspection teams from Iraq.

1999 – “Toy Story 2” starring Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, premieres.

2012 – Three Syrian tanks enter the demilitarized zone of Golan Heights.

2017 – Italy fails to qualify for World Cup [first time since 1958].

2017 – World’s earliest wine-making uncovered from 6,000 BC.

2017 – First Barbie doll to wear a hijab, modeled.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 13, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Errands or other short journeys in your neighbourhood could result in a chance meeting with someone who could be of great benefit to you in the future! Opportunities to advance your educational, artistic, or spiritual interests could open up as a result of this meeting! When you go out, make sure you look your best even if you are only going to the grocery store!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you might hear of opportunities to make extra money through creative work of some kind! This could be a genuine lucky break achieved by being in the right place at the right time! You will probably take advantage of it, because right now you are full of inspiration! You might have a hard time keeping track of all your ideas! Write them down!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you should be looking and feeling great! You might attract some admiring looks from passersby on the street! Sex and romance might be on your mind! You are likely to want to spend the day with your special someone! You could also channel those feelings into creative activities of some kind! Information may come your way that sets your mental juices flowing! Make the most of it!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your mind is full of wonderful thoughts today! You might consider spending the day meditating, doing some volunteer work, or turning your inspiration into an artistic project of some kind! Your intuition is especially high, so you might tune in more acutely than usual to the thoughts and feelings of others! Take a few minutes during the day to be alone with your thoughts! You will probably benefit from it!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A desire to be creative could have you experimenting with various kinds of artistic disciplines, perhaps in connection with computers! At some point today you could be in the right place at the right time, receiving just the right help from someone who can point you in whatever direction you want to go! Ambitious plans could fill your head and keep your mind buzzing! Make a list! It might help!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Artistic inspiration could come from deep within at some point today, perhaps even from a dream or vision! You are likely to have a lot of energy to pour into creativity right now and if you work hard and do not lose sight of the business side of the arts, you could move forward! Do not be surprised if you suddenly meet the right person to give you the right advice!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you might toy with the idea of publishing, exhibiting, or otherwise making public whatever creative innovations you have been working on! Spiritual information could come your way from afar, perhaps through friends or a group with which you are affiliated! Inspiration of all kinds could pop in and out of your head, so it might be best to write down your thoughts!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Inspiration in various contexts could fill your mind today! Opportunities to advance your artistic or spiritual interests could come your way, perhaps through advice given by a new acquaintance! You could also be in the right place at the right time to get a lucky break! You are likely to feel especially romantic and sexy! You might want to celebrate your good fortune by getting together with your partner!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Social events with artistically or spiritually inclined people could have you feeling especially inspired and looking forward to the future in whatever discipline interests you! You are also likely to be feeling especially romantic and sexy! You will want to schedule time alone with that special someone in your life! If you are not currently involved, you could meet someone special today!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today you might feel inspired to help others less fortunate! The opportunity to do some volunteer work could come your way, perhaps for a church, charity, or other humanitarian organization! Or you could throw yourself into an artistic discipline! Either way, you are likely to enjoy yourself immensely and meet some interesting people in the process! Fundraising could be involved in some way!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Creativity and romance are the words for today! Artistic or other creative projects are likely to catch the attention of others, perhaps bringing valuable contacts your way! As a result, you are likely to be inspired to move ahead to new ones! You are also likely to feel especially romantic and sexy! If you are currently involved, expect to grow closer to your partner! If you are not, you might meet someone special!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A group of people oriented toward artistic, spiritual, or humanitarian pursuits could meet virtually today to work on advancing their projects! Among them could be someone very special who might play a positive role in your life! As a result of this gathering you could find inspiration to move ahead with personal projects! In the evening, watch a romantic movie or talk to someone you are attracted to!