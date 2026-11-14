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Today’s Happenings: November 14, 2026

by | Nov 14, 2026 | Today in HP

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 14, 2026

National Pickle Day!

World Diabetes Day!

12:30 – 4:30 p.m. – The Beading Circle meets at Peace River Municipal Library. Not a course! Just bead with friends!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 14, 2026

1660 – William III, William of Orange

1765 – Robert Fulton, Steamboat Inventor

1776 – Henri Dutrochet, Named Process of Osmosis

1863 – Leo Baekeland, Invented Bakelite Plastics

1889 – Jawaharlal Nehru, First PM of India

1891 – Frederick Banting, Co-Discoverer of Insulin

1895 – Louise Huff, What Women Want Actress

1900 – Aaron Copland, Billy the Kid Composer

1904 – Dick Powell, Phillip Marlowe Radio Voice

1907 – Astrid Lindgren, Pipi Longstocking Author

1907 – William Steig, Shrek Cartoonist/Author

1916 – Sherwood Schwartz, Gilligan’s Island Creator

1921 – Brian Keith, Family Affair Actor

1927 – McLean Stevenson, M*A*S*H Actor

1931 – Terence Marsh, Spaceballs Producer

1948 – Prince Charles, Prince of Wales

1948 – James Young, Styx Guitarist

1951 – Alec John Such, Bob Jovi Bassist

1973 – Moka Only, Canadian Singer

This Day in Local History – November 14, 2026

Nov. 14, 1914: The Grouard News reports lots in McLennan are on the market with a large number of them already reserved.

Nov. 14, 1914: The Town of Grouard registers 116 resident voters.

Nov. 14, 1915: The Royal Bank, which closed its Grouard branch on Oct. 28, threatens the Town of Grouard with a $10,000 lawsuit for loans made to the Town during the time of the fight to secure the railway. The bank loaned the Town $5,366 in the fall of 1913 and $5,000 in 1914 for street improvements.

Nov. 14, 1971: Hunters Frank Darr and Harold Oliver find Doug Botfield, a former resident of High Prairie, unconscious in his camper. He was overcome by gas fumes from a propane heater and transferred to an Edmonton hospital and listed in serious condition.

Nov. 14, 1981: The McLennan Red Wings defeat the Peace River Stampeders 6-4 in McLennan marking the club’s first win over Peace River in 14 years.

Nov. 14, 1984: Frank O’Brien dies at the age of 63 years after a sudden illness.

Nov. 14, 1984: The High Prairie Youth Assessment Centre officially re-opens.

Nov. 14, 1984: An eight-ender is scored at the High Prairie curling rink as a rink skipped by Laurie Savill records the feat against Denis Roy.

Nov. 14, 1985: I.D. No. 17 Central dogcatcher Herman Arthur Schultz, is acquitted on a charge of cruelty to animals after a 3 1/2 hour trial in High Prairie provincial court.

Nov. 14, 1986: The High Prairie and District Association for the Handicapped celebrates the opening of Marigold Enterprises in the Town and Country Mall.

Nov. 14, 1988: Slave Air begins providing service into High Prairie.

Nov. 14, 1990: The revived Smoky River Hockey League receives a big blow when the Jean Cote Canadiens fold.

Nov. 14, 1992: The High Prairie E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers qualify for provincials after sweeping all their matches at the qualifying tournament in Valleyview.

Nov. 14, 2001: South Peace News reports that local merchant Barry Sharkawi is seeking public support to build a casino in High Prairie.

Nov. 14, 2001: HPSD treasurer Laurie Marston announces he is leaving HPSD for Lethbridge to work for the Palliser Regional School Division ending over 20 years of service.

Nov. 14, 2001: High Prairie businessman Jeff Burgar wins a court case in the USA over Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey.

Nov. 14, 2005: The Metis Settlements General Council agrees to spend $60,000 for the rebuilding of the Baker’s Crossing Bridge. The money is the final piece of the puzzle for the project to proceed.

Nov. 14, 2007: The M.D. of Big Lakes officially rezones land northeast of High Prairie paving the way for the sale of the land and construction of HPSD’s new bus garage.

Nov. 14, 2011: For the second time in three nights, the High Prairie Regals suffer the worst home loss in their history as the visiting Grande Prairie Athletics crush the Regals 22-5. Two nights earlier, the visiting Falher Pirates won 19-4.

Nov. 14, 2016: Bradley Grant Brazeau, of Slave Lake, is sent to prison for four years after appearing for sentencing on a charge of robbery at the Mac’s convenience store Oct. 20, 2014.

Nov. 14, 2017: High Prairie town council decides to debate a strategy for the new Northern Lakes College Campus at a meeting in Calgary, not in front of High Prairie taxpayers.

Nov. 14, 2018: Joussard School News reports a duck was found outside in the cold. It is taken to the school and later given to a family for safe keeping.

Nov. 14, 2018: United Conservative Party candidate for Lesser Slave Lake, Garrett Thomlinson, drops out of the race to support Pat Rehn, who eventually wins.

Nov. 14, 2018: Kapawe’no First Nation and the Government of Canada sign a Memorandum of Understanding on Advancing Self-Determination. The agreement sets in motion steps toward self-government.

Nov. 14, 2108: Big Lakes County decides to assume interim ownership of the outdoor skating rink at Grouard, after hearing of the collapse of the Grouard Community Association.

Nov. 14, 2019: The huge Perye Farm sale occurs in High Prairie. Almost $10 million in farmland is sold.

This Day in World History – November 14, 2026

1380 – King Charles VI of France crowned at age 12.

1666 – Samuel Pepys reports on first blood transfusion – between dogs!

1732 – First pro librarian in North America hired, Louis Timothee, in Philly.

1832 – First streetcar [horse-drawn] debuts in New York.

1834 – William Thomson enters Glasgow University at 10 years, 4 months.

1851 – “Moby Dick” by Herman Melville is first published.

1883 – “Treasure Island” by Robert Louis Stevenson is first published.

1896 – Power plant at Niagara Falls begins operation.

1908 – Albert Einstein presents his quantum theory of light.

1910 – First airplane flight from deck of a ship, Norfolk, Virginia.

1922 – BBC begins daily radio broadcasts.

1927 – World’s largest gas tank in Pittsburgh explodes; 28 die.

1959 – Kilauea’s most spectacular eruption in Hawaii occurs.

1964 – Detroit Red Wings Gordie Howe scores NHL record 627th goal.

1965 – US government sends 90,000 soldiers to Vietnam.

1968 – Yale University announces it is going co-educational.

1972 – Dow Jones closes above 1,000 for first time [1003.16].

1973 – Canada begins production of Olympic coins.

1981 – Second Space Shuttle Mission – Columbia 2 – returns to Earth.

1982 – Polish Solidarity chairman Lech Walesa freed.

1993 – Puerto Rico votes against becoming the 51st US state.

1994 – First trains for public run in Channel Tunnel under English Channel.

1997 – Canadian and Colorodo Rockie Larry Walker wins NL MVP.

1997 – Disney’s “Lion King” sets Broadway record of $2,700,000 daily sales.

2012 – CFBDSIR 2149-0403 is discovered, closest rogue planet to Earth.

2016 – 7.8 earthquake in New Zealand, raises sea bed by 4 meters.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 14, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – It is good to dream, especially on days like today! Expanding your mind and thinking of possibilities are positive ways to increase your knowledge! Give yourself time to think! Why not lie on your back and watch the clouds or stars? Let yourself dream about things that may not seem practical or possible! Many real things have come out of someone’s dreams! Your creativity will flourish if you take the time!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – With today’s energy, you might want to let your imagination run free for a while! This can add a real boost, as it will connect you with your inner self! Let your imagination be your ticket to your creative and artistic abilities! Problem-solving skills can also be accented or realized when the mind has time to roam! This part of you is as important as your heart, so use it to the fullest!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you may meet a new friend! People tend to feel comfortable around you even if they are different than you are! That is because you usually accept the fact everyone is different and that is OK! This is a rare and special quality! Not everyone is as open-minded as you! Plan to do something with your new friend or hang out with another special person, if possible! There will be no lack of people interested in spending time with you!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You have an incredible imagination! Today is a great day to put it to use! Take time to engage in creative activities and try meditation, story planning, role playing, or visualization! You have a powerful tool to unlock inner fears and inhibitions, increasing your confidence and creativity and solving life’s challenges! If this is a new idea for you, consider learning more about meditation to connect with your inner self!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Chances are good you will feel strong and confident today! It is a good time to try something you have never done before! You might be the right person to get things started, especially if it is about something you want to see changed! If you have never run for office before or taken a leadership role in another area, consider doing this! You have the power and popularity to make a real difference!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The energy of the day should have you feeling pretty good! Your spirits should be high, and laughing may well be a good part of your day! When you laugh, it gets other people going! This is a powerful effect to have! You may find you can transfer the enthusiasm and good feelings you have to those around you! Share your positive energy by smiling, laughing, and just being yourself!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Expect a boost in popularity today! One way to put this to good use is to bring about change! Perhaps you and your co-workers feel the workplace needs a new program, such as benefits! You would be a good one to present this to the decision makers! Even if it has been done before, use your popularity to start a petition or find creative ways to make a group more effective!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today’s energy may highlight your popularity! The transits boost your enthusiasm and energy for doing things! People will feel drawn to you! You might even find others look up to you! This kind of popularity can make you feel special and lucky! On the flip side, it can make you think you are better than you are! Do not get carried away! Use this influence for good!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today should present a very positive influence for you! The energy at play will allow for such things as making excellent decisions! Things will go more quickly than usual! Cooperation from colleagues, physical energy, and a sharp mind will support you! What more could you ask? You may find almost everything goes your way and laughter fills the hours! Give yourself a pat on the back because you should be able to handle everything!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Be tactful when speaking today! With this day’s energy, it is important you take the time to think about how your words affect the person you are talking to! It can be easier than usual to say the wrong thing, especially if you are in the position of telling someone something you think might not go over too well! Avoid comments that suggest criticism of the person rather than the deed!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today, do not be too surprised if you have difficulty getting into a work frame of mind! It is likely you would rather daydream than be in the real world! You are susceptible to daydreaming and taking imaginative trips! Consider making a list of everything you need to do to help you focus! This will help you meet your short-term objectives, and you can take it easy this evening!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may find today that people are really attracted to you as a friend! This is because you are usually a good listener! You are open to other people’s ideas and thoughts and can care easily! Consider noticing those around you to see if there isn’t someone who could use an ear to listen to a problem! It may not take a lot to get someone talking!

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