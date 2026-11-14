Today’s Happenings: November 15, 2026

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 15, 2026

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave. $1 drop-in charge.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 15, 2026

1316 – Jean I, French King Lived 5 Days

1738 – William Herschel, Discovered Uranus

1891 – Erwin Rommel, German Field Marshal WWII

1899 – Iskander Mirza, First President of Pakistan

1919 – Carol Bruce, WKRP in Cincinnati Actress

1919 – Joseph Wapner, People’s Court Judge

1928 – John Orchard, M*A*S*H Actor

1929 – Edward Answer, Mary Tyler Moore Actor

1930 – Whitman Mayo, Sanford & Son Actor

1931 – John Kerr, Peyton Place Actor

1932 – Clyde McPhatter, Drifters Singer

1932 – Petula Clark, Downtown Singer

1937 – Jimmy Ellis, Disco Inferno Singer

1940 – Sam Waterston, Law & Order Actor

1945 – Anni-Frid Lyngsdtad, ABBA Rocker

1952 – Randy Savage, “Macho Man” Wrestler

1954 – Ab Bryant, Chilliwack Bassist

1955 – Joe Leeway, Thompson Twins Songwriter

1969 – Helen Kelesi, Canadian Tennis Pro

This Day in Local History – November 15, 2026

Nov. 15, 1913: The Grouard News reports Jack Russell buys the assets of Tom McMullan’s blacksmith shop in Grouard.

Nov. 15, 1913: A.J. Willie buys the Grouard Livery Barn from Harry Chritchley.

Nov. 15, 1956: Winagami Lake Provincial Park is established.

Nov. 15, 1964: High Prairie’s Ike Lawrence is elected NPHL president at the league’s organizational meeting.

Nov. 15, 1972: South Peace News publishes a photo of fire chief Bill Eckel with the Fire Prevention Award, presented by the National Fire Protection Association.

Nov. 15, 1974: High Prairie School Division Supt. Merv Kurtz resigns.

Nov. 15, 1975: Roger Monahan takes over as owner of the Red Rooster store in High Prairie.

Nov. 15, 1981: Victor Melvin Capot, 23, of Grouard, is stabbed and dies.

Nov. 15, 1984: Doug Baird scores twice as the Valleyview Jets defeat the High Prairie Regals 5-3 in the Regals’ season opener.

Nov. 15, 1990: Diane Will purchases Leonarda’s Beauty Salon.

Nov. 15, 1994: Fraser Berg scores twice to lead the hometown High Prairie Regals to a 7-5 win over Falher.

Nov. 15, 2000: Tracy Pratt takes over ownership of The Hair Garage in Enilda from Phyllis Riddle.

Nov. 15, 2001: Country music superstar George Fox performs at the High Prairie Agriplex in support of 4-H.

Nov. 15, 2005: A piece of High Prairie’s history goes down in a heap of rubble as the old outdoor swimming pool is demolished.

Nov. 15, 2006: South Peace News reports the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council is pursing a day care centre.

Nov. 15, 2006: High Prairie CAO Larry Baran tells South Peace News an extra $2 million will be needed to complete the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.

Nov. 15, 2006: Allan Lamouche is presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award at Gift Lake Metis Settlement Recognition Night.

Nov. 15, 2008: High Prairie author Larry Loyie officially launches his new book, ‘Goodbye Buffalo Bay’.

Nov. 15, 2013: Three people are charged with various drug crimes after a raid at 4613 59 Avenue. Police seize cocaine, marijuana, firearms, digital scales and other accessories in the raid. Names are not released.

Nov. 15, 2014: Three Enilda bowlers win the No-Tap Trio Bowling Tournament at Fairview. Matthew Cunningham, Lisa Jones and Lloyd Cunningham win top honours.

This Day in World History – November 15, 2026

1492 – Christopher Columbus notes first recorded reference to tobacco.

1532 – Pope Clemens VII tells Henry VIII to end affair with Anne Boleyn.

1835 – Charles Darwin reaches Tahiti on board HMS Beagle.

1837 – Isaac Pitman introduces his shorthand system.

1889 – Dom Pedro II, Emperor of Brazil, deposed; republic proclaimed.

1899 – Morning Post reporter Winston Churchill captured by Boers in Natal.

1904 – King C. Gillette patents the Gillette razor blade.

1911 – Proclamation sets designs for Canadian $5 & $10 gold coins.

1920 – League of Nations holds first meeting in Geneva.

1948 – Mackenzie King retires after 22 years as PM of Canada.

1948 – Louis St. Laurent is sworn in as the 12th PM of Canada.

1954 – First regularly scheduled commercial flights over North Pole begin.

1961 – UN bans nuclear arms.

1965 – Craig Breedlove sets land speed record of 600.6 mph.

1969 – Wendy’s Hamburgers founded by Dave Thomas.

1971 – Intel advertises 4004-processor.

1979 – Iran cancels all contracts with U.S. oil companies.

1982 – Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev’s funeral.

1993 – 13 Cuban refugees land in Florida after stealing a crop-duster.

1994 – Helmut Kohl elected German Chancellor by a single vote [341-340].

1999 – Next transit of Mercury visible in North America.

2000 – New state of Jharkhand comes into existence in India.

2005 – Carrie Underwood releases her debut album “Some Hearts”.

2012 – Deep Horizon Oil Spill: British Petroleum settles for $4.5 billion.

2013 – Sony launches the Playstation Four, selling one million on the first day.

2017 – Argentine submarine San Juan goes missing in the Atlantic.

2017 – Isabel Dos Santos, Africa’s richest woman, fired as Sonangol head.

2017 – Leonardo da Vinci painting sells for $450.3 million.

2017 – Pakistan unveils remains of 1,700 year-old sleeping Buddha.

2018 – Africa opens fastest train [320 kph] between Casablanca & Tangier.

2018 – Art experts authenticate Michelangelo’s only surviving bronze works.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 15, 2026

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Consider planning a romantic interlude! With the influence from today’s planetary aspects, it will be easy to connect with that special someone! Make dinner with your spouse or partner or make a date with someone new who’s caught your eye, if possible! Do not let shyness or insecurity stand in your way! If you are single, consider loving the most important person in your life – you! – by doing something special!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – If someone takes too long to do something today, your temper may flare up! Patience is not always your strong suit, and you may believe in the “if you want it done right, do it yourself” philosophy! This is not always fair! Others need to do things at their own pace, and in some cases, it is essential you give them the room to do so! Take a deep breath if you have to, and be patient!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You might find it rather tough to take criticism today! This is something that is hard for many to hear, but it truly depends on your perspective! Rather than view it as a personal attack, try to see the value in the criticism! If you are honest with yourself and recognize you could learn and grow from critique, seize it as an opportunity! If you find it is out in left field, then leave it there!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Be careful not to fall prey to your own idealism today! While this is one of your most admirable qualities, as it contributes to your romantic, creative nature, too much of anything can be harmful! It is important to see things as they are, despite how much you may wish them to be different! The real world does not always go hand in hand with your ideal place! If something feels off, it probably is! Trust your instincts!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Do not be surprised if you feel a real need for some breathing room today! As much as you enjoy the company of others, you need to have time to yourself as well! See if you can work in a private space or simply shut your door! If you need to move in order to be alone, hop in the car and go! Irritability is a good indicator of when you need to get away from the crowd!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – If things have not been going too well with those you spend most of your time with, it might be time to consider your expectations of them! Ask what kinds of demands you place on others and if they are fair! Is it possible you expect the same from others that you give, but perhaps they are not able to match your level of performance? Consider talking with the people involved to find out how they feel!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A little romantic time with your special someone may be in order today! With the day-to-day chaos of working and living, it can be tough to get some quality time alone! If you do not make specific plans, it can be months before this happens! Take the situation in hand and make those plans! If you are single, consider making arrangements for a date or spending time with a friend, if possible!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Take it slow and easy today! With the energy from the day’s aspects, rushing around is not likely to get you too far! In fact, you are more apt to make mistakes or leave a bunch of things unfinished! Make your to-do list and go about each thing one at a time at an even pace! Even if you do not finish everything, what you accomplish will be done well!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – It may be time to look at where you are in life! Are you where you thought you would be? If so, congratulations! This is a real accomplishment! If not, take heart! Many people discover they are not anywhere close! The key is to write down solid goals and the steps needed to reach them! It is your life after all! Mapping out your route is up to you!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – If you are feeling irritable and wrung out today, it may be a result of putting far too much pressure on yourself! It might be wise to take a look at the expectations you have of yourself! Consider if you would place the same demands on those closest to you! If the answer is no, it is time to revamp your life to suit the one you are closest to – you!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Consider whether or not you are spending enough time with everyone who is special to you! If more hours are going to work colleagues, friends, or partner, there might be an imbalance you need to look at! Sit down and create a chart of where your time has gone lately! If one portion is considerably larger than the others, make a point of spending some time with the people represented by the smaller portions!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – If your partner acts quickly on his or her passions today, you will probably want to slow things down a bit! “Nice and easy” is the phrase of the day for you, so create an environment that will allow for more time in such circumstances! Let your partner know how you feel and what you would like to see happen! No one is a mind reader! There is far less chance of any misunderstanding when there is open communication!